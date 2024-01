Evangel offers Millennium tight end Simeon Johnson

UPDATED: 1/19/24 Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education. Senior teammates Simeon Johnson and Titus Johnson (who also happen to be twins) each became the recipients of offers from Evangel University on Friday. The pair play for Millennium with Simeon a tight end and Titus as a quarterback. Simeon (6-foot, 230) caught nine passes for 140 yards (15.6-yard average) and two touchdowns. He can also play fullback and H-back. Titus (6-3, 220) was the quarterback for the Tigers last season. He passed for 1,204 yards and 13 touchdowns (in eight games) while completing 60 percent of his throws. Evangel concluded its football season with an 11-1 record, won the KCAC Kessinger Division (NAIA), and went to the playoffs for the first time since 2005. It was just the fourth 11-1 season for the Valor in school history. The school is located in southwestern Missouri in Springfield.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution. Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS Isaac Acedo - Desert Vista (RB): Arizona Christian

Connor Ackerley - Corona del Sol (QB): WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian Cyrus Aguinaga - Casteel (K): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, North American, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State Abel Alarcon - Salpointe (WR): Ottawa, Simpson Ethan Aldrich - ALA-West Foothills (OT): Culver-Stockton Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho Jake Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Brown, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State Elijah Alvarado - Estrella Foothills (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Ripon

Maximas Amerine - Pusch Ridge (C): Lake Forest, Manchester, Nebraska Wesleyan Jaqua Anderson - Desert Edge (WR): Southwest Baptist

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, BOISE STATE, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale Giovanni Arenas - Catalina Foothills (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona Johnny Arvallo - Desert Edge (WR): Western New Mexico

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Bethel, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wheaton

Khameron Athy - Central (RB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Atkinson - Scottsdale Christian (QB): Johns Hopkins, WASHINGTON (MO.)

Daniel Avila - Centennial (QB): Anna Maria, Hastings, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Lyon, Muskingum

Bryce Bacon - Kellis (LB): Baker, Beloit

Tom Al Baffro - O'Connor (OG): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, St. Norbert, Waldorf

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Western New Mexico Jackson Baird - Sierra Linda (WR): Castleton, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lawrence, Manchester, Wisconsin Lutheran

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Carthage, Manchester, Mount Marty Jaxson Banhie - Salpointe (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest Brendan Barnes - Cortez (RB): Clarke

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Western New Mexico Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV Will Bastian - Valley Christian (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest, McPherson, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls Bryce Battle - Sahuaro (RB): Ottawa

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark

Nathan Bayus - O'Connor (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Montana Tech, Western Colorado

Richie Bean - Gila Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton

Nathan Beard - Valley Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

McKay Beardall - ALA-Gilbert North (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, McPherson, Puget Sound, Simpson Kamarion Bell - Apollo (WR): Arizona Christian

Zachary Bennett - Buckeye (QB): Arizona Christian, Beloit Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Fordham, GEORGETOWN, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona Emiliano Berthely - Douglas (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Ottawa

Austin Betonti - Marcos de Niza (C): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Lawrence, Manchester, Ottawa (Kans.)

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State Ethan Billings - Cienega (SS): Bethel, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Dean, Eastern New Mexico, Luther, Ottawa

Mariano Birdno - Flagstaff (DE/TE): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell Jayden Bitton - Walden Grove (LB): Arizona Christian Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Manchester, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Arizona Christian, Campbell, CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Trenton Blomquist - Yuma Catholic (DE): Ottawa

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Albright, Bethel, Carthage, Hastings, Luther, Ottawa

Landon Borders - Willow Canyon (WR): Crown, Culver-Stockton Austin Bouffard - Willow Canyon (OT): Beloit Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, EASTERN WASHINGTON, Washington State Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown Blake Brasher - Maricopa (LB): Carleton, Knox

Phillip Braxton - Cesar Chavez (SS): Navy, SAN DIEGO Bodee Breed - Queen Creek (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls Nash Brewer - Show Low (QB): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Darius Brown - Vista Grande (SS): Arizona Christian, Avila, Eastern New Mexico, Rocky Mountain

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee Zach Brown - Desert Vista (QB): Lawrence

Zack Brown - Casteel (FS): Culver-Stockton

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego Michael Bryant - Desert Edge (SS): Minot State Tyson Buckley - Camp Verde (QB): Clarke, Jamestown, Montana State-Northern

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Benedictine Coll. (Kans.) Coleman Burkhart - Paradise Honors (WR): Simpson

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Linfield, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Redlands, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Brandon Byrne - Brophy (DE): Amherst, Chicago, Fordham (preferred walk-on)

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls Thomas Cain - San Tan Charter (OT): Arizona Christian

Tyree Calderon - Cesar Chavez (QB): Manchester, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan

Koeby Caldwell - Gila Ridge (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Tabor

Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan Caden Callister - ALA-West Foothills (QB): Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Julian Camacho - Skyline (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Julian Campos - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian Ilan Cardenas - Chaparral (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester

Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Beloit, Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa, Simpson Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): CHICAGO, Claremont McKenna Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington, Washington State Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings Jayden Cathey - Desert Ridge (OT): Adams State, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.), Black Hills State, Chadron State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Western Colorado JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls Brady Celentano - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): Arizona Christian, New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls

Angel Chaydez - Vista Grande (DE): Wabash

Daylan Chichester - Skyline (CB): Arizona Christian, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Luther, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Andrews

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin Jailen Clark - Sahuaro (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Manchester, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV Justin Clark - Canyon View (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, La Verne Keynon Clark - Sunnyslope (WR): Black Hills State

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Avila, Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls James Coady - Casteel (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Luther, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, IDAHO, Southern Utah Jaylen Coleman - Mesquite (WR): Ottawa Kolton Coleman - Perry (WR): Fort Hays State

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, NORTHERN ARIZONA Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown, Muskingum, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico Luis Cordova - Salpointe (OT): ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Boden Crane - Catalina Foothills (RB): Grove City, Lake Forest Edward Currie - Basha (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa Tate Curtis - Queen Creek (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Rose-Hulman, St. Andrews Jordan Davis - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian Keivon Davis - Cesar Chavez (LB): Crown

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Bowling Green, Fordham, Northern Arizona, UNLV Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls Brayden Delyria-Munguia - Marcos de Niza (CB): Fitchburg State

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Culver-Stockton Drew Devine - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), St. Andrews Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State Airam Diaz - Hamilton (DT): Ottawa (Kans.)

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon Drey'lan Dobbin - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian, Midland, Minot State Jacob Dominguez - Liberty (SS): McPherson

Payne Downey - Arizona College Prep (LS): Beloit, Grove City, Knox, Macalester, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Brody Drank - Goldwater (QB): Arizona Christian Connor Drayton - Marana (DE): Massachusetts, Ottawa

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska Anthony Dukes - Coolidge (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE Brian Eastin - Glendale (C): Lawrence

Alec Eckholm - Horizon (SS): Chadron State, Northwood

Ezra Edmond - Millennium (LB): Langston, St. Andrews

Joseph Eggers - Marana (WR): Ottawa Jake Eiss - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Wabash, Waldorf, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adan Estrada - Marcos de Niza (OG): Anderson Univ. (Ind.), Avila, Beloit, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Fitchburg State, Knox, Lawrence, Luther, Willamette, Wisconsin Lutheran

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa Josh Faber - Campo Verde (CB): Fort Lewis

LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Manchester Athan Ferber - Campo Verde (RB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian Michael Fischer - Skyline (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Hastings, Mount Union, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): BROWN Micah Fonsica - Thunderbird (DT): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Faulkner, Lewis & Clark, St. Andrews, Wayland Baptist Trey Fox - Gila Ridge (OG): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), St. Andrews

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech Bridger French - Coconino (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jhayden Frye - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest Gage Galbreath - Centennial (TE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.) Misael Gamez - Tolleson (LB): Ottawa

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian Samario Garcia - Sunnysdie (RB): Ottawa

Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Adams State, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northwood, Rocky Mountain, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Champ Gennicks - Red Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Western New Mexico

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Simpson, UNLV, Washington, Washington State Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Drake, Fordham (preferred walk-on), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.) Stewart Gibson - Desert Vista (FS): Arizona Christian

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis David Gillespie - Sunnyslope (LB): Lake Forest

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Pacific, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ja'Coby Gilmore - Central (WR): Willamette

Jaden Gilstrap - Hamilton (LB): Black Hills State, Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gunner Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Dakota, Pacific, Sul Ross State, WASHBURN, Wisconsin-River Falls Seth Goldberg - ALA-West Foothills (LB): McPherson

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE, Western New Mexico Jason Gonzales Jr. - Corona del Sol (WR): Arizona Christian

Markus Gonzales - Marana (LB): Ottawa, Simpson Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Pacific Lutheran, Puget Sound, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on) Julian Gregory - Desert Edge (FS): Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaylen Grigsby - Sahuaro (WR): Ottawa

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, FRESNO STATE, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Elijah Gutierrez - Canyon View (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Lewis & Clark Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Colgate, Northern Arizona, San Diego Jayson Hagerty - Mountain Ridge (FS): Arizona Christian

Brayden Hall - Buena (LB): Hastings

Daxen Hall - Higley (RB): Air Force, Northern Arizona Doug Hall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): DRAKE, Fort Lewis, Idaho Giordan Hanks - Westwood (QB): Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, IDAHO (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

LaJai Hardwick - Basha (RB): Ottawa

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA Kyle Harper - Casteel (LS): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Nebraska Wesleyan

Antrell Harris - Westwood (WR): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian, Fairmont State, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Baptist, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest Daunte Henderson Jr. - Mesquite (WR): Lewis & Clark Anthony Hernandez - Valley Vista (LB): Rocky Mountain Gabriel Hernandez - Hamilton (RB): Manchester

Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Knox, Simpson, St. Norbert

Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Western Colorado, Wisconsin-River Falls

Makhyri Hinkle - Cesar Chavez (FS): Avila

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian Dane Howard - Queen Creek (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan, Fresno State Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Massachusetts Maritime, Ottawa Joshua Hubbard - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Franklin

Mason Hughes - Pinnacle (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kadin Huisinga - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa Samuel Hunsaker - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Ottawa

Christian Hunter - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State Diego Hurtado - Hamilton (OG): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Kansas Wesleyan Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, McPherson, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Fairmont State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls Kamron Jackson - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls

Stacy Jacobs - Valley Vista (SS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Knox, McPherson, Pacific (Ore.), Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian Zackariah Jamil - O'Connor (LB): Knox, St. Andrews Isaac Jean-Pierre - Mesa Mountain View (RB): Chadron State

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, HASTINGS, Ottawa, Saint Anselm, Western New Mexico

Quincy Jenkins - Canyon View (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls Eddie Jetton - Brophy (K): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis, IDAHO, Northern Arizona

Antonio Jimenez - Kellis (FS): Clarke, Judson

Jaxon John - Pima (WR): Carthage, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Sammy Johns - Desert Ridge (SS): Adams State, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Demetrice Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Johnson - Coolidge (TE): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State River Johnson - San Tan Charter (LB): Knox Simeon Johnson - Millennium (TE): Evangel, McPherson

Simon-Peter Johnson - Buena (WR): Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, MidAmerica Nazarene, Ottawa, Ripon

Titus Johnson - Millennium (QB): Arizona Christian, Evangel, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Western Colorado

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Adams State, Arizona Christian, BLACK HILLS STATE, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARMY, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Kent State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, ST. THOMAS (MINN.), Western New Mexico Raymond Jones - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.), Crown, Knox, Manchester Ricardo Juarez - Buckeye (QB): Crown

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE Wilson Kaehr - Valley Christian (K): Gardner-Webb

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Western New Mexico

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington Cal Keeler - Valley Christian (LS): TCU (preferred walk-on)

Jamichael Keeton - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fordham (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound Malachi Keller - Tombstone (WR): Bethel, Ottawa

Michael Keller - Perry (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls James Kelley - Casa Grande (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, AVE MARIA, Beloit, Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP Nick Kennedy - Lee Williams (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Southern Utah Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell, LAKE FOREST

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Bethel, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Killingsworth - Salpointe (CB): Penn, Princeton Cooper King - Pinnacle (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Ripon, St. Andrews Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Mount Union, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit Simione Koroush - Estrella Foothills (RB): Lawrence, Manchester, Ottawa

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Manchester, Ottawa, Washburn

Agustin Laguna - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): CENTRAL WASHINGTON, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Jackson Lazenby - Boulder Creek (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Simpson

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Massachusetts Maritime, Simpson, St. Andrews Taitafe Leifi - Tolleson (OT): Arizona Christian, Bethel

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls Landon Levandowski - Millennium (LS): Culver-Stockton, McPherson

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): LAKE FOREST, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Luke Liborio - Notre Dame (K): Allegheny, Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, WPI

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Macalester, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster Gunnar Link - Valley Christian (QB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Ripon, Rocky Mountain Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin Michael Logan - Casa Grande (DB): St. Andrews Nathan Long - Casa Grande (RB): Ottawa

Abram Lopez - Queen Creek (OG): Culver-Stockton Giovanni Lopez - Nogales (DE): Culver-Stockton, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Andrews Josh Lopez - Tanque Verde (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Black Hills State, Drake, Illinois State (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Eric Lujano - Kellis (OG): Manchester Kayden Luke - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Cy Lumbano-Larson - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hamline, Manchester, Ottawa (Kans.)

Kaden Lunsford - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico Darius Luvera - Desert Edge (WR): Crown

Tali Maafu - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Manchester, Ottawa

Dual Machar-Wie - Fairfax (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethel, Crown, Fort Lewis, Oakland City, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Dakota State, Idaho State, Manchester, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State Dante Martin - Williams Field (DT): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Mayville State

Jay Martin - Highland (RB): Ottawa

Terrence Martin - Highland (CB): Michigan Tech Anthony Martinez - Sunnyside (FS): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, William Woods

Jonah Martinez - Tempe (DE): Manchester

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Army, Minot State, North Dakota, San Diego, Utah Tech Robert Martinez - Canyon View (C): Nebraska Wesleyan

Paco Mason - Gilbert (LS): Ottawa

Brogen Mathis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Jamestown

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Jamestown, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sacramento State

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Hastings, Western New Mexico Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Manchester, Ottawa

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, CENTRAL WASHINGTON, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico Isaiah McKay - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockon

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ripon, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Max McVicker - Yuma Catholic (OT): Ottawa

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): McPherson, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Mikel - Saguaro (DT): Jackson State (preferred walk-on), Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Waynesburg Thomon Milligan - Cesar Chavez (RB): Dakota Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Millner - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown Diego Morales - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Western New Mexico

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, North Dakota, Wisconsin Lutheran AJ Moreno - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Boston Morris - ALA-Gilbert North (SS): Sioux Falls

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern Kolton Muntz - Desert Mountain (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Bubba Mustain - Pusch Ridge (QB): Hastings

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Fort Lewis, Nebraska-Kearney, Southeast Missouri State, UNLV, Western New Mexico

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin Aaden Nguyen - Centennial (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Valparaiso Tanner Noot - Horizon (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Univ. (Minn.) Christian Nunnally - Saguaro (DE): Ottawa, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Livingstone, McPherson, Minot State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona Vincenzo Orlando - Sahuaro (TE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa Joshua Orona - Desert Ridge (LB): Ottawa

Elias Ortiz - Paradise Honors (OG): JUDSON

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico Zechariah Owens - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Packer - Desert Vista (DT): Crown, St. Andrews

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown Isiah Palmer - Desert Ridge (RB): Ottawa

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Eastern New Mexico, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown, Manchester Jermaine Patterson - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Anna Maria, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown, McPherson

TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls Shawn Pereira - Camelback (RB): Ottawa

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Crown, Dakota State, Fort Lewis, Manchester, Massachusetts Maritime, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls Trey Perkins - Basha (OG): Beloit, Southern Nazarene

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Southern Utah, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Oberlin Noah Petrauschke - Lee Williams (QB): MOUNT UNION

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, FORT LEWIS, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Ottawa, Ripon Asipeli Poulivaati II - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Manchester

Jason Powell - Berean Academy (WR): Bethel

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State Jack Preston - Sunnyslope (OT): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Puget Sound Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State Alex Prine - Horizon (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.) Logan Pruett - Paradise Honors (RB): Lawrence

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific Lutheran, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jose Ramirez - Trevor Browne (LB): Culver-Stockton

Kruse Redding - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico Emmett Rhodes - Higley (OT): Johns Hopkins Maddox Rich - Ironwood (LB): Lake Forest

Mac Richards - Pinnacle (WR): Drake Rudy Rios - Amphitheater (WR): Beloit, HASTINGS, Lake Forest, Ripon

Eric Rivera - Millennium (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls Brandon Robbins - Sunrise Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, McPherson

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Keiser, Montana Tech, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico Archie Robinson - Centennial (OT): Livingstone, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

Ramzee Robles - Casa Grande (OT): Wisconsin Lutheran

Wylie Rocheleau - Casteel (TE): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound

Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian, St. Andrews Jacob Rodriguez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, Weber State Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Mich.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Grinnell, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Southern Virginia, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.), Western New Mexico, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls Mason Roets - Apache Junction (LB): Beloit

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Minnesota State-Moorhead, WINONA STATE

Tony Romano - Valley Vista (LB): La Verne, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Andrew Romero - Trevor Browne (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Manchester, McPherson

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, FORDHAM, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Kansas Wesleyan Alex Ryan - Shadow Ridge (DT): Crown, Simpson

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark Leonard Junior Saint-Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Noah Salas - Casa Grande (SS): Wisconsin Lutheran

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit Coleman Samples - Eastmark (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico Kylan Sanders - Westwood (CB): Culver-Stockton Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Borregos Monterrey, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Northwest Missouri State, Ottawa, UDLAP (Mex.), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rixon Saragosa - Gila Ridge (LB): Wooster

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown Isaiah Savoie - Red Mountain (RB): Concordian Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Minot State, Western New Mexico Hudson Schambach (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Olaf, Wayland Baptist, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Coen Scott - Buckeye (DE): Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Derrick Scott - Casa Grande (FS): Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls Jett Scott - Catalina Foothills (QB): Lawrence

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, McPherson, Missouri Valley, Ripon, Simpson Salim Sesma - Coolidge (FS): Arizona Christian

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson Deacon Shea - Notre Dame (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Western New Mexico

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Manchester, Ottawa, Ripon

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman John Sing - Sunnyslope (RB): Bethel

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Anna Maria, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Oberlin, Ottawa, Simpson Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU, Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on) Tyton Slade - ALA-Gilbert North (WR/FS): Northern Arizona, NORTHERN COLORADO

Iverson Small - Centennial (SS): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Caleb Smith - Hamilton (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls Conor Smith - Boulder Creek (CB): Lake Forest

Gabriel Smith - Walden Grove (QB): Hastings, Manchester Marquez Smith - ALA-West Foothills (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Wabash

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): Houston, Indiana Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, SOUTHERN UTAH Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington Kaden Spencer - Sunrise Mountain (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Redlands, San Diego

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart Khamani Stone-Walker - Cesar Chavez (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Nicholas Stoyanovich - Hamilton (K/P): Hastings, Northwood

Brendan Suhy - Canyon View (FS): Arizona Christian

Quintin Sullivan - Peoria (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, Willamette

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Drake, Eastern New Mexico, Mount Union, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Graceland, McPherson, Missouri Western, Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zane Tallman - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Army, Avila, Fort Lewis

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon Cole Tappin - Desert Mountain (C): Culver-Stockton

Evan Tarasenko - Northwest Christian (QB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Pacific (Ore.) JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Nick Taylor - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico Nikalas Theisler - Basha (P): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northwood

Anthony Thomas - Cactus Shadows (DT): Crown, Rome City

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State Lavell Thomas - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Tremarion Thomas - Cesar Chavez (DT): Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash

Colton Tidwell - Snowflake (TE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Minnesota-Morris

Talan Tinsley - Queen Creek (K): Knox, Lawrence, Western New Mexico

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, DARTMOUTH, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE, Ottawa Kevin Tortolero - Sierra Linda (RB): Clarke, Manchester, Pacific

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest, McPherson, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain Timothy Tynan - Basha (K): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State Aidan Valles - Campo Verde (LB): Luther, Simpson

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech Mike Vasquez - Sunnyside (K): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jacob Viola - Coolidge (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.) Diego Vizcarra - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Albright, Arizona Christian, Bethel, Hastings, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Ariyon Wade - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Hunter Wales - Scottsdale Christian (TE): Western New Mexico Jordan Walker - Apollo (CB): Arizona Christian

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State Micah Warren - Chandler (WR): McPherson, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Minot State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Weber - Cienega (QB): Ottawa, Simpson Jacob Weichelt - Tombstone (DT): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, St. Andrews

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Crown, Jamestown, Ripon Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark James Weston - Millennium (K): Framingham State, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jordan Westrich - O'Connor (K): Drake, Fordham, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Devin White - Lee Williams (WR): Puget Sound Zedakye White - El Capitan (QB): Arizona Christian

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia Jayden Williams - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): BLACK HILLS STATE, College of Idaho, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE Brody Willis - Desert Edge (FS): George Fox, Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaylin Wills-Dennard - Salpointe (RB): Hastings, Ottawa Jon Wilson - Liberty (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin Nate Wingfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mount Marty

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound, UNLV

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (TE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, Weber State Zach Wolter - Perry (FS): Puget Sound, Ripon, Rome City

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Mount Union, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Woods - Thunderbird (RB): Lewis & Clark

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Knox

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE Connor Wright - Cienega (C): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dean, Lakeland, La Verne, Luther, Ottawa, St. Andrews

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Panhandle State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Prayer Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (LB): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Higley receiver Millner commits to Western New Mexico

UPDATED: 1/19/24 Western New Mexico is a member of the Lone Star Conference and just a 4.5-hour drive east of the Valley. With it being the closest Division II school to Phoenix, the school is taking advantage of that and putting a big emphasis in recruiting its next door neighbor. 14 Arizona HS seniors visited last weekend and another 17 are expected this weekend. On Friday, two more players gave their commitments to the Mustangs. Both Kaden Millner and Christian Nunnally played on conference champions last season.

Millner, a 6-2, 175-pound wide receiver at Higley, caught 57 passes for 684 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Knights won their second straight 5A Conference championship. He got some work earlier this month at the Elev8Academy camp. "The coaches were amazing to me," Millner said in a text message. "I like what they have planned for me and where I fit in with the team! They're invested in me not just as a player, but a person. They showed a lot of interest and made it clear that they wanted me and it really just came down to that! I'm excited to get out there and bring my winning culture from Higley!" Nunnally, a 6-3, 210-pound edge rusher at Saguaro, also comes from a winning culture. He had a team-high nine sacks for the Sabercats along with 51 tackles. Saguaro won the 6A Conference title last December.

Western New Mexico (2-8) finished its season by defeating rival Eastern New Mexico in the annual Green Chile Bowl. The Mustangs were led in receiving by Casa Grande alum Anthony Flores, who had five catches for 55 yards. On defense, the leading tacklers were Queen Creek alum Cole Lalama and Gila Ridge product Devin Graham, who each had 12. In February of 2023, 11 players from Arizona signed with WNMU.



Saguaro DE Christian Nunnally

