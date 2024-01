This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

A two-way player at Flagstaff, Nano Birdno , received his first Division I offer on Sunday. It came from St. Thomas for the defensive end/tight end. Birdno had 22 tackles and forced three fumbles on defense for the Eagles. On offense, he had 195 yards on just eight catches and scored a pair of touchdowns. Birdno has a nice frame at 6-7 and 215 pounds, and also carries a 3.9 GPA. Limited by injuries, he played in only four games last season. St. Thomas, located in Minnesota, plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS) and will go into the '24 season with a 31-game home winning streak. That will be tested out of the gate next fall with a Sept. 7 home date against nationally-ranked Northern Iowa. The Tommies finished 8-3 last year.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/23/24

Since the last update on Saturday, we've had a total of 13 new commitments. Let's take a look at a few seniors that have recently made their college choices.

Pinnacle offensive tackle Travis Gutierrez announced his commitment to Drake on Sunday. The 6-foot, 215-pound lineman became the fifth in the state (and second from Pinnacle) bound for Drake University in Des Moines. The Pioneers went 7-5 and reached the 6A quarterfinals last season. Pinnacle has won a playoff game in three straight years. Gutierrez selected the Bulldogs over six other offers. PHS averaged 346 yards per game and scored 45 touchdowns.

"The program is amazing," Gutierrez said in a text message. "Everyone is on the same page and willing to work together to win championships. Coaches are pushing players and creating a great environment on and off the field. (Offensive line) Coach (Nate) Thompson is a great coach and I loved talking football with him."



Drake (8-4) won the Pioneer Football League (FCS) championship this year with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs also made the playoffs for the first time in school history. The win total was Drake's highest since 2012.



Another offensive player from the Valley headed to the Midwest is Isaac Jean-Pierre. The Mountain View running back committed to Chadron State (Nebraska) on Sunday. Jean-Pierre finished off his high school career as the Toros' leading rusher last season. He had 755 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. The 6-1, 200-pound back visited the campus last weekend.

"They told me how they wanted to use me and I couldn't give up the opportunity," Jean-Pierre said in a text message. "I have had a lot of people doubt me. I'm ready to prove them wrong."



Chadron State (5-6 in 2023) plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Eagles added nine transfer players at the end of December. None of those are running backs. The rest of the signing class will come on Feb. 7 when D-II has its regular signing day for graduating high schoolers and other transfers.





On Sunday, Desert Mountain offensive guard Kolton Muntz announced his commitment to Washburn University. The Ichabods were the last of four schools to offer the 6-2, 265-pound lineman, doing so on an official visit last week. The school is located in Topeka, Kansas.



"They have great athletic facilities and I really like the coaching staff," Muntz said in a text message. "It's a bigger school with 8,000 students in a decent-sized town with good academics. A great D-II program in one of the toughest conferences."

Muntz was a First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region selection. His Wolves team went 9-2 and played in the Open Division tournament for the first time.



Washburn (2-9) plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The Ichabods had a rough season, but finished on a happy note with a 45-14 victory over Northeastern State (Okla.) on Senior Day.





Isaiah Thomas finished his career as a member of the most prolific offense the state of Arizona has ever seen. The Paradise Honors receiver will be suiting up next at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. The 5-10, 165-pound pass catcher made his college decision on Sunday.



"I loved the guys and the coaches," Thomas said in a text message. "I can tell that they are determined to building and becoming a winning program."

Thomas was the leading receiver on a Panthers' offense that scored 753 points last season. He had 97 catches for 1,721 yards and 28 TDs. He was also one of the state's best returners with 451 kick return yards (50-yard average) and 280 punt return yards (40-yard average). Thomas had five return touchdowns (plus one rushing) to give him 34 touchdowns scored.



Fort Lewis (0-11 in 2023) is recruiting Arizona while making an effort to rebuild. So far, five from the state have committed to the Skyhawks. Like Chadron State, FLC also plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.



After sharing time between JV and varsity the past two seasons, Avery Knight made the most of his senior season at Hamilton. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back scored 11 touchdowns last season for the Huskies and had a pair of 100-yard games, despite getting just a quarter of the carries on the team.

On Tuesday, Knight announced his commitment to Western Illinois. It was following a weekend visit to the campus in Macomb.

"I loved the coaching staff there," Knight said in a text message. "They're young and bring tons of energy. The team was amazing and it showed that it was a player-led team. I loved how involved the community was with the team and how the team was involved with the community."

Western Illinois (0-11 in 2023) played in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season. In 2024, it is a part of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association. Included in the non-league schedule is a road game at Indiana, from the Big Ten. WIU plays its first three on the road and then has a bye. The Leathernecks won't play at home until Sept. 28 vs. McKendree (Ill.).





Here's the rest of the commitments from Sunday through Tuesday:



Gilbert long snapper Paco Mason committed to Ottawa.

Cactus Shadows defensive tackle Anthony Thomas committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

North offensive tackle Bo Wiedoff committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).

Horizon safety Tanner Noot committed to Bethel University (Minn.).

Chandler safety JoJo Taylor III committed to Fort Lewis.

O'Connor defensive tackle Trace Teague committed to Western Colorado.

Sunnyslope offensive tackle Jack Preston committed to South Dakota School of Mines.

Northwest Christian defensive tackle Walker Wisely committed to Western New Mexico.

Valley Vista linebacker Anthony Hernandez committed to Rocky Mountain.

Boulder Creek tight end Peyton Buschlen committed to Fort Lewis.

Glendale quarterback Zechariah Owens committed to Northwest Missouri State.