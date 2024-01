This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first month of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Wednesday, Minot State extended an offer to Sunnyslope's Keynon Clark . Clark is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety. After playing offense for half of his junior year, he switched over to defense last season. It worked out well as Clark was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection after totaling 79 tackles and intercepting three passes. He still played a little offense and caught TDs in two games. Minot State brought in a new defensive coordinator for next season. Jake Rothschiller was introduced earier this month. He comes from New Mexico, where he was the linebackers coach. MSU, located in North Dakota, plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) and went 1-10 last season.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/26/24

Since the last update on Tuesday, we've had a total of 15 new commitments. Let's take a look at a few seniors that have recently made their college choices.

Cactus Shadows long snapper Sam Wolfenden announced his commitment to UNLV on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 195-pound special teams player (who also plays defensive end) received his offer from the Rebels at the beginning of the month. Kohl's Professional Camps ranks Wolfenden in the top 25 nationally for the Class of '24. The coaches there raved about his tight ball rotation and consistent location.



"I really like how they push for academic excellence," Wolfenden said of UNLV in a text message. "The team chemistry is amazing."



UNLV (9-5) is coming off its first nine-win season since 1984 and its first bowl trip (the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix) in a decade. The Rebels also not only hosted the Mountain West championship game, but they played in it last December. A late change to the '24 schedule was made as Army was dropped (the Black Knights recently joined a conference) and Syracuse was added. The Orange will visit Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 5.





On Wednesday, Liberty linebacker Zane Tallman announced his commitment to Army. The Black Knights were the first Division I school to offer the 6-4, 200-pounder, doing so last month. A combination of the school and the potential future attracted Tallman.



"The amazing culture and atmosphere there," Tallman cited as what attracted him to Army in a text message. "Also, what I can achieve post-school with a West Point degree."

Last season, Tallman had a productive season with 83 tackles and five sacks. He also added three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, a pair of interceptions, and two blocked kicks as the Lions went 12-1 and captured their first Open Divsion championship.



Tallman doesn't have immediate family that served in the military, but there are a couple of past family members affiliated with both the Army and Air Force.



Army (6-6 in 2023) will be playing its first season in the American Athletic Conference (FBS) this year. The Black Knights are joining as a football-only member in the 14-team league. Army will kick its season off on Friday, Aug. 30 against Lehigh (Pa.). CBS Sports Network will have the game at 3 p.m. Arizona time.





Roan Martinez led Desert Vista in receiving his junior year in 2022 (761 yards and 10 TDs). Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just three games last season. The playmaker committed to the University of San Diego on Wednesday.



"The coaching staff is excellent and has a drive to win, which is primarily what I was looking for," Martinez said in a text message. "Also, the players that I met have a lot of ambition and support. It feels like a good family. The cherry on top is that the school has a good reputation. I'll be able to do great things there."



Muntz is 6-2 and 185 pounds. He received his offer from USD in December. After the injuries, he's already building back and is excited to start his next chapter.



San Diego (4-7) plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Toreros have won 12 PFL championships in their history. While 2023 was a down year, the team finished with a resounding 47-20 win at Stetson (Fla.). Pinnacle alum Ryan Meloche (a sophomore) sealed the victory with a fourth-quarter interception, which was the first of his collegiate career.





Fort Lewis now has six commitments from Arizona and two from Chandler High School with Patrick Sauni being the latest. The 5-11, 170-pound safety committed to the Colorado school on Wednesday.



"The program has a well-thought-out plan to rebuild itself," Sauni said in a text message. "Also, it not only focuses on your football career, but the academic part of things. The players were welcoming to the school and not making you feel like you didn't belong."



Sauni made 26 tackles and forced a fumble for the Wolves last season. He was on the player-led leadership council and was also the team's kaea, which is the person that leads the traditional Haka before the games.



Fort Lewis (0-11 in 2023) is recruiting Arizona while making an effort to rebuild. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).



Finally, Centennial defensive end Noah Carter committed to Alabama. The 6-3, 220-pound edge rusher initially signed with Washington last month. However, with the coaching departure of Kalen DeBoer, combined with Washington having not begun classes yet, Carter was released from his National Letter of Intent.

He visited Tuscaloosa last week and reconnected with DeBoer and some of the coaches that recruited him to UW. Carter had 55 tackles and 11 sacks for the Coyotes, who played in the Open Division championship last year. For his Centennial career, Carter totaled 25 varsity sacks in two seasons.



Alabama (12-2 in 2023) played in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football playoff. DeBoer became the 28th head coach in Crimson Tide history. He brings a college coaching record of 104-12 while with Sioux Falls, Fresno State, and Washington.





Here's the rest of the commitments from Wednesday through Friday:



Desert Edge offensive lineman Johnny Blue Lizarrage committed to Ottawa.

ALA-Queen Creek running back Diego Morales committed to Western New Mexico.

Basha cornerback Jamison Stamps committed to Michigan Tech.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver/tight end Torin Mayse committed to Western New Mexico.

Horizon offensive guard Conner Secor committed to Missouri Valley.

Red Mountain linebacker Champ Gennicks committed to Western New Mexico.

Flagstaff defensive end/tight end Nano Birdno committed to St. Thomas (Minn.).

Skyline safety Alexander Cook committed to Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Desert Edge defensive end Dylan Ambrosio committed to Ottawa.

Red Mountain running back Isaiah Savoie committed to Western New Mexico.