This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Arcadia running back Brady Forst received an offer from Ottawa. Sabino safety Amonte Edwards received offers from St. Andrews (N. Car.) and Montana State-Northern. La Joya defensive end Da'Vaughn Robinson received an offer from Montana State-Northern. Sunrise Mountain defensive tackle Brandon Robbins received offers from Fort Lewis (Colo.) and Northwestern College (Iowa). ALA-Gilbert North safety Boston Morris received an offer from Western New Mexico. Cesar Chavez defensive back Thomon Milligan received offers from Minnesota Morris and Montana State-Northern. Desert Edge wide receiver Jaqua Anderson received an offer from Western New Mexico. Cesar Chavez linebacker Keivon Davis received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). Sunnyside safety Anthony Martinez received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.). Hamilton kicker/punter Nicholas Stoyanovich received an offer from Davenport (Mich.). Desert Edge wide receiver Johnny Arvallo received an offer from Midland (Neb.). Coolidge safety Salim Sesma received an offer from Knox (Ill.). Sabino linebacker Dashawn Engram received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.). Camp Verde wide receiver Christian Sanabria received an offer from Western New Mexico. Desert Edge safety Julian Gregory received an offer from Midland. Casteel tight end Wylie Rocheleau received an offer from Manchester (Ind.). Hamilton defensive end Jacksen Patten received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Neb.). Highland linebacker Bertrand Berry II received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.). Marcos de Niza offensive guard Adan Estrada received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.). Skyline offensive tackle David Parra received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.). Sabino Sayid Talbert received his first offer from Montana State-Northern. Perry offensive guard Noah Watson received an offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

The first month of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Sunday, Western New Mexico extended an offer to Corona del Sol's Jose Chavez . Chavez is a 6-3, 285-pound offensive guard. He received the offer a week after an official visit to the Silver City campus. Chavez is a three-sport athlete for the Aztecs, competing on the wrestling team and in track and field. Western New Mexico (2-8 in 2023) finished the year by winning the Green Chile Bowl against rival Eastern New Mexico.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/29/24

Valley Christian kicker Wilson Kaehr announced his commitment to Gardner-Webb on Sunday. The specialist received his offer from the Runnin' Bulldogs two weeks ago. Kaehr booted eight field goals for the Trojans last season and scored a total of 69 points. He took over the kicking duties midway through his junior year and finished as the school's all-time leading scorer with 111 points. Gardner-Webb is a private Christian university in North Carolina.



"I chose Gardner-Webb because I want to continue growing in my faith," Kaehr said in a text message. "I really like how I bonded with the coaching staff. I also have family in North Carolina, so it makes me feel more at home."



Gardner Webb (7-5 in 2023) made the FCS playoffs. The Runnin' Bulldogs play in the Big South-OVC Football Association. This will be the second year of the joint association and the nine schools will play one another comprising eight conference games. Gardner-Webb starts that out on Sept. 28 at home against Tennessee Tech.





On Sunday, Pinnacle long snapper Alan Soukup announced his commitment to Minnesota. Soukup was in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month, which he earned by being the top-rated snapper in the nation from Kohl's Snapping Camps. He got a full scholarship from the Golden Gophers.



"Love (Head) Coach (P.J.) Fleck and the specialists' room," Soukup said in a text message. "(Special Teams) Coach Ligashesky is one of the best out there. Grateful for the opportunity and to join the family and culture."



As a snapper, Soukup has the rare combination of power, control, and athleticism. He was originally committed to Indiana, but flipped to a different Big Ten school.



Minnesota (6-7 in 2023) chalked up its seventh straight bowl victory last month with a 30-24 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit. In the new-look Big Ten, Minnesota will come West for a conference game on Oct. 12 in the Rose Bowl against UCLA.





Izaiah Lucero finished his high school career at Canyon del Oro as a state champion. The 5-8, 155-pound safety had 59 tackles for the Dorados, who went a perfect 14-0 and claimed the 4A title. Lucero committed to Eastern New Mexico on Sunday. He visited the school in Portales over the weekend.



"The environment and energy from the school and program was unmatched," Lucero said in a text message. "The staff is amazing and building something great over there! Blessed to be a part of it and can't wait for what the future holds. Everything just added up to me becoming a Greyhound."



Brown was a First Team All-4A Kino Region selection.



Eastern New Mexico (5-6) plays in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). The win total was the most for the Greyhounds since 2019.





Mica Mountain center Kennedy Ellsworth commited to Western New Mexico. The 6-2, 285-pound lineman was in Silver City over the weekend for his official visit meeting the coaches and what will be his new college home. He was initially recruited by Billy Hickman when he was the Mustangs' offensive line coach. Last February, Hickman was elevated to the head coaching position.



"I love the small town, the upperclassmen leadership, and the bonding that is there," Ellsworth said in a text message. "Everybody's tight! WNMU is on the come up. Coming from Mica, I started a new culture and I'm prepared to build this thing to the top."



In just its third year as a varsity program, Mica Mountain finished 11-2. The Thunderbolts advanced to the 4A semifinals. MMHS had a balanced offense and averaged 345 yards and 34 points per game.



Western New Mexico (2-8) continues to rebuild with Arizona players. The Mustangs now have 11 commitments from Arizona seniors.



Here's the rest of the commitments from Sunday and Monday:

Mesquite linebacker JD Cea committed to Concordia College in Minnesota.

Chandler defensive end Josiah Switzer committed to Western Colorado.

Desert Ridge safety Sammy Johns committed to Colorado Mesa.

Liberty wide receiver Braylon Gardner committed to Northwood (Mich.).

Horizon safety Alec Eckholm committed to Northwood.

Hamilton linebacker Jaden Gilstrap committed to Northwood.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Prince Roberson committed to Montana Tech.

Catalina Foothills running back Samuel Delgado committed to Michigan Tech.

Chandler linebacker Cameron Cooper committed to Western Colorado.