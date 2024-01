This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Travis Gutierrez , a 6-1, 255-pound senior at Pinnacle, collected an offer on Thursday to play for Drake out of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). He was a three-year starter for the Pioneers and made First Team All-Paradise Valley District. Gutierrez can man any of the three spots on the offensive line and this is his first Division I offer. He loves football, works relentlessly, and plays with violent intent. Pinnacle went 7-5 last season and played in the 6A quarterfinals. Drake went a perfect 8-0 in conference play to win the league and advance to the playoffs for the first time. Overall, the Bulldogs were 8-4 and captured the team's first outright PFL title since 2004.

A multi-sport athlete in the East Valley received another offer on Thursday. That would be Adan Estrada , and it came from Anderson University for the offensive guard from Marcos de Niza. Estrada, a 6-1, 205 pounder, was a First Team All-4A East Sky Region selection last season. He's trained the past couple years at Front 7 U football training academy. In addition to football, Estrada throws the shot put, discus, and javelin during track season. This is his eighth college offer. Anderson, located in Indiana, is working on building its program. The Ravens finished 0-10 last season and play in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/3/24

Another quarterback from the state of Arizona will be playing college football on Saturdays as Corona del Sol's Connor Ackerley announced his commitment to Western New Mexico last Saturday.

The Lone Star Conference school that plays in Division II was his only offer. One of the upsides is it's just a 4.5-hour car trip from Tempe to Silver City.

"I really connected with the staff from the start," Ackerley said in a text message. "The location is close to home, which is nice, and they are going to give me a good opportunity to try and start as a freshman. Those are all things that I really value."

Ackerley started the past three seasons for the Aztecs and threw for more than 6,000 yards along with 46 touchdown passes. His senior year saw a boost in yardage with a career-best 2,761 yards. The 6-1, 175-pound signal caller was an All-6A Central Region First Team selection. Ackerley completed 65 percent of his passes each of the past two seasons and carries a 3.5 GPA.

Western New Mexico finished last season with a victory in its Green Chile Bowl rivalry game against Eastern New Mexico. Casa Grande alum Anthony Flores had five catches for 55 yards in the 25-24 win. The Mustangs finished with a record of 2-8.





Northern Colorado, in Greeley, got three players from Arizona last year, including Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth. On Monday, the Bears picked up a receiver with a commitment from Tyton Slade.

Slade (6-2, 185) was one of the best two-way players in the state. The ALA-Gilbert North athlete caught 58 passes for 962 yards and 17 touchdowns while also manning one of the safety positions in the secondary (88 tackles). In his three-year varsity career, Slade had a dozen interceptions. The attention that the UNC coaches gave him helped seal the deal.



"(Defensive coordinator) Coach Preston Hadley was always reaching out and checking on me," Slade said in a text message. "At the end of the day, I chose to go where I felt I was wanted and the best opportunity for me to play and further my football career."

Northern Colorado is recruiting Slade to play on the offense as a receiver. It was at that position that he was named to the First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region last season. In December, Slade earned the BJ Media Two-Way Player of the Year Award.



Last month, Northern Colorado had 14 signees from the Early Signing Period. Just one of those was from the junior college ranks with the rest from high schools from within the state. The Bears will look to try and end a 12-game losing streak when the 2024 season begins on Aug. 31 at Incarnate Word (Texas). UNC, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), had 373 yards of offense in its finale last November against Portland State, but fell short, 27-23 to finish the year at 0-11.





Spencer Halvorson visited Drake University in Des Moines in December. On Wednesday, he committed to the Division I school.

The 6-2, 195-pound safety and linebacker from Pinnacle made Second Team All-6A Northeast Valley Region as the Defensive Utility/Flex Player. Halvorson also made First Team All-Paradise Valley District. He was a captain on the Pioneers, a physical hitter, and a solid student (3.95 GPA).



"I really liked everything about the school," Halvorson said in a text message. "They have a great academic reputation and I connected very well with the coaching staff. I left my visit there knowing that I will be able to play and play a lot at Drake."



Halvorson had almost 200 tackles in his two years as a varsity starter. Last season, he tallied 70 tackles and grabbed a pair of interceptions.



Drake (8-4) won the Pioneer Football League (FCS) championship this year with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs also made the playoffs for the first time in school history. The win total was Drake's highest since 2012.