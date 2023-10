UPDATED: 10/18/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Chandler reached its bye week at 6-1. Mateo Rodriguez plays offensive tackle for a Wolves offense that has scored 283 points this year (40.4 ppg). On Oct. 8, he received a Division I offer from Eastern Washington. It's a balanced offense at Chandler as the team is averaging 353.4 yards per game with QB Blake Heffron and RB Ca'lil Valentine. Rodriguez (6-5, 285) is preparing for one of the biggest matchups in the state this week when the Wolves travel to Basha (also 6-1). Eastern Washington is celebrating its 100th Homecoming Week with a game on Saturday afternoon against Weber State (3-4). The Eagles are 2-4 after suffering a narrow 42-41 defeat at Idaho State last Saturday. EWU plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS).

Receiving his first Division II offer this week was Braylon Gardner. The wide receiver from Liberty got it from Fort Lewis in Colorado. Gardner is 6-3, 205, and a three-sport athlete (basketball and track). Liberty (6-1) is driven from making the Open Division semifinals each of the past three years. This season, the Lions have put a running clock on all six of their Arizona opponents. Gardner, in his third year on varsity, has 31 catches for 657 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. Fort Lewis was able to post 319 yards of total offense, but the Skyhawks dropped a 62-14 game to Colorado Mesa during their Homecoming game in Durango. Cactus alum Chris Thomas Jr. led FLC receivers with 102 yards and he scored a TD. Fort Lewis (0-7) continues Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play with a road game at South Dakota School of Mines (3-4) on Saturday.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past 2 weeks (since Oct. 5):



Northwest Christian quarterback Evan Tarasenko received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Minot State (North Dakota).

Chandler defensive end Josiah Switzer received an offer from Western Colorado.

Marana Mountain View quarterback Will Howell received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Lake Forest (Ill.).

Desert Ridge offensive tackle Jayden Cathey received his first offer from Western Colorado.

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received offers from Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Johns Hopkins (Md.), and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Thunderbird defensive tackle Micah Fonsica received an offer from St. Andrews (N.C.).

Cactus linebacker Raymond Jones received offers from Manchester (Ind.) and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Mesquite defensive end Jiah McClure received an offer from Manchester.

Mesquite linebacker JD Cea received an offer from Manchester.

Mesquite safety LJ Favela received an offer from Manchester.

Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received offers from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, and Clarke (Iowa).

Cactus linebacker Kadin Huisinga received an offer from Manchester.

Cactus safety Braiden Lagafuaina received an offer from Manchester.

Willow Canyon wide receiver Landon Borders received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.

Buckeye defensive end Coen Scott received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Peoria wide receiver Quintin Sullivan received his first offers from Culver-Stockton and St. Andrews.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Busot received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Casteel kicker Cyrus Aguinaga received offers from North American (Tex.), Beloit (Wisc.), and Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Desert Ridge safety Sammy Johns received his first offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Liberty linebacker Keaton Stam received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Casteel tight end Wylie Rocheleau received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Cienega safety Ethan Billings received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Clarke.

Peoria defensive end Gabriel Rodriguez received an offer from St. Andrews.

Basha defensive end Brody Jones received an offer from Montana Tech.

Brophy offensive guard Khalo Sandez received an offer from UDLAP (Mex.).

Catalina Foothills running back Boden Crane received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Ave Maria (Fla.).

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Connar Lefevre received offers from Anna Maria and St. Andrews.

O'Connor offensive guard Tom Al Baffro received his first offer from St. Andrews.

Glendale cornerback Greg Miller received an offer from Beloit.

O'Connor cornerback Cole Davies received an offer from St. Andrews.

Paradise Honors wide recever Garrison Ast received an offer from Westminster (Pa.).

Salpointe wide receiver Armani Sheriff received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Chaparral defensive tackle Uriel Perez received an offer from Massachusetts Maritime.

Desert Edge offensive lineman Johnny Blue Lizarraga received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.