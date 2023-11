UPDATED: 11/11/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Hamilton qualified for the Open Division bracket for the 5th time in the five years the elite competition has existed. One of the Huskies' defensive backs, Jaylen Jones, received an offer from Kent State last Sunday. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety is leading Hamilton in tackles with 105 in his first year as a starter. Off the field, Jones carries a 3.8 GPA and is president of the Black Student Union at HHS. The Huskies will return to where they opened the season this Friday - at top-seeded Liberty in Peoria. It was a midweek game for Kent State this week as the Golden Flashes were defeated at home in Ohio against Bowling Green on Wednesday, 49-19. Kent State is 1-9 overall and winless in the Mid-American Conference. The Flashes return to playing on Saturday next week with a trip to Ball State (Ind.). The Cardinals are 3-7.



Here's the rest of the offers since 11/2:



Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received offers from Southern Virginia and Concordia Univ. (Mich).

O'Connor running back Nathan Bayus received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Catalina Foothills running back Boden Crane received an offer from Grove City (Pa.).

Paradise Honors wide receiver Garrison Ast received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).

Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Bethel (Kans.).

Mica Mountain wide receiver Jack Bradley received offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Mesquite defensive end Jiah McClure received offers from Culver-Stockton and Ottawa.

Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Basha offensive guard Cade Price received an offer from Ottawa.

Centennial offensive guard Ivan Olivas received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth received offers from New Mexico Highlands and Rocky Mountain.

Mica Mountain center Kennedy Ellsworth received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.

Buckeye defensive end Coen Scott received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Mesquite wide receiver Jaylen Coleman received an offer from Ottawa.

Mesquite running back Eric Rodriguez received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Camelback defensive end Tali Maafu received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Camelback defensive end Asipeli Poulivaati II received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Thunderbird running back Tyler Woods received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Thunderbird defensive tackle Michael Fonsica received an offer from Wayland Baptist (Tex.).

Skyline offensive tackle David Parra received an offer from Manchester (Ind.).

Basha linebacker Jack Bleier received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Valley Vista linebacker Tony Romano recieved his first offer from Rocky Mountain.

Morenci defensive end Donovan Vozza received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).

Millennium center Trey Schoaf received offers from Wayland Baptist and Arizona Christian.

O'Connor defensive end Julian Campos received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry cornerback Elisha Wells received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Chaparral defensive tackle Uriel Perez received an offer from Crown.

Desert Ridge wide receiver DeMarcus Sanchez received an offer from Puget Sound.

Sunnyslope running back John Sing received his first offer from Bethel.

Centennial tight end Gage Galbreath received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Casteel tight end Wylie Rocheleau received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Cortez running back Brendan Barnes received his first offer from Clarke.

Liberty wide receiver Braylon Gardner received an offer from San Diego.

ALA-Gilbert North safety Boston Morris received his first offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Millennium offensive tackle Mikale Perry received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Glendale cornerback Greg Miller received an offer from Carthage.

O'Connor cornerback Cole Davies received an offer from Bethel.

Centennial quarterback Daniel Avila received his first offer from Knox.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.