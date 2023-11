UPDATED: 11/19/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Hamilton qualified for the Open Division bracket for the 5th time in the five years the elite competition has existed. The Huskies finished at 7-4 after giving Liberty a battle on Friday and earlier in the week, offensive guard Carson Keim received his first Division I offer from Northern Arizona. The 6-2, 275-pound lineman played center, guard, and tackle this season. Hamilton's O-Line progressed every game and finished with their best effort of the season against the top seed. The Huskies scored 27 points, more than any Arizona team has mustered against Liberty this year, and led the game (27-25) with 10 minutes remaining before falling, 39-27. Northern Arizona finished its season on Saturday and made it a winning one in Big Sky play with a 49-42 victory on the road at Eastern Washington. The Lumberjacks finished the year at 5-6 overall, but 5-3 in league play. It's the team's best conference record since 2017. Casa Grande alum Angel Flores passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran for 128 yards and three more TDs in the win.



Higley is still in the running to defend its 5A Conference title and running back Daxen Hall also collected an offer from NAU. In a 43-23 quarterfinal win over Millennium on Friday, Hall rushed for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A starter for the Knights for a second year, Hall is just 119 yards away from a 2,000-yard season. He has scored 52 TDs for Higley (28 this season) and has ten 100-yard games in the Knights' last 11. Higley will host Apollo this Friday in Gilbert.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/12):



Mica Mountain wide receiver Jack Bradley received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Hamilton linebacker Jaden Gilstrap received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Jayden Williams received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Sunnyslope offensive tackle Jack Preston received offers from Lake Forest and Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Coolidge defensive end Andre Dukes received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Coolidge defensive tackle Jacob Viola received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Cienega center Connor Wright received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Centennial offensive guard Ivan Olivas received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Walden Grove quarterback Gabriel Smith received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Buckeye wide receiver Darius Haksin received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Skyline wide receiver Michael Fischer received his first offer from Hastings.

Valley Vista linebacker Anthony Hernandez received his first offer from Rocky Mountain.

Mica Mountain cornerback Xavior Johnson received offers from Simpson (Iowa) and Western New Mexico.

Chaparral quarterback Luciano Madda received offers from Willamette (Ore.) and Oakland City (Ind.).

Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Alex Ryan received an offer from Simpson.

O'Connor offensive guard Tom Al Baffro received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Waldorf (Iowa).

O'Connor running back Nathan Bayus received an offer from Montana Tech.

Boulder Creek tight end Peyton Buschlen received offers from Linfield (Ore.) and Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Hamilton kicker/punter Nicholas Stoyanovich received his first offer from Hastings.

Red Mountain linebacker Carson Mauterer received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Arizona College Prep long snapper Payne Downey received an offer from Knox.

Red Mountain defensive end Seth Barron received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Cactus linebacker Raymond Jones received an offer from Knox.

Kellis offensive tackle Carson Hutchings received an offer from Knox.

Chandler Prep cornerback Creon Fulgham received an offer from Knox.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Busot received an offer from Knox.

Centennial quarterback Daniel Avila received an offer from Hastings.

Red Mountain linebacker Champ Gennicks received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Gila Ridge offensive guard Trey Fox received his first offers from Cornell College (Iowa) and St. Andrews (N. Car.).

Gila Ridge offensive tackle Koeby Caldwell received his first offer from Cornell College (Iowa).

Sunnyslope offensive guard Colin Lifshitz received an offer from Knox.

Marana Mountain View defensive end Thadd Keschinger received an offer from Manchester (Ind.).

Marcos de Niza center Austin Betonti received his first offer from Fitchburg State (Mass.).

Pima wide receiver Jaxon John received offers from Carthage (Wisc.) and Ottawa.

Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received an offer from Willamette.

Millennium running back Eric Rivera received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Verrado linebacker Gunner Gingg received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Millennium quarterback Titus Johnson received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Verrado offensive tackle Jacob Rodriguez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Mesquite running back Eric Rodriguez received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Verrado wide receiver Jhayden Frye received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Chandler cornerback Nico Clark received offers from Avila (Mo.) and Willamette.

Boulder Creek safety Jacob Owens received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Marana wide receiver Joseph Eggers received his first offer from Ottawa.

Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly received an offer from Puget sound (Wash.).

Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Hastings.

Millennium center Trey Schoaf received an offer from Puget Sound.

Arcadia safety Carter Pruitt received an offer from Puget Sound.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.