UPDATED: 5/12/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning a new offer on Friday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Nevada. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Nevada has lined up a few Big Ten opponents for future seasons. The Wolf Pack will travel to Minnesota in Week 3 of the 2024 season, begin 2025 at Penn State, and way down the road, in 2029, Nevada will open in Columbus against Ohio State. As for this upcoming season, the Pack will start at USC and has a home game against Kansas a couple weeks later. Nevada finished 2-10 last year and lost all eight of its Mountain West Conference games.

Also receiving an offer from Nevada on Friday was Brophy Prep defensive end Devan Kennedy. In addition to that one, the 6-3, 245-pound edge rusher also got another later that day from Oregon State and now has six Division I offers. Last week, Kennedy visited OSU. The 2022 season was the first for him playing football after growing up mostly with basketball. Kennedy got through the learning curve and showed potential as a junior and is ready to make a big contribution as a senior. A scheduling change has prompted a rare Sunday game for Oregon State's opener this year. The Beavers will play at San Jose State on Sept. 3. It will be OSU's first trip there since 1988 (a 41-27 win). Oregon State (10-3 in 2022) is coming off its third 10-win season in school history. The Beavers defeated Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl last December, 30-3.



Idaho pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class. On Friday, the Vandals looked to the state and offered three players from this one. Jackson Barton, Michael Watkins, and Jonathan Kamara collected the offers from the Vandals. Barton is a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback at O'Connor. He had 34 tackles for the Eagles last season. Barton visited Nevada last week. Watkins is a 6-3, 290-pound offensive guard at Apollo. He had more than 40 pancake blocks and was a First Team All-5A Northwest Region selection. Watkins took in a spring practice last month at Colorado State. Kamara is a 6-4, 205-pound cornerback at Desert Edge. He had 40 tackles last season at Timber Creek HS in Florida and was a First Team All-Metro Orlando selection. Idaho will play just four home games this season. The Vandals open with three on the road at Lamar (Tex.), Nevada, and Cal. Idaho, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), misses Northern Arizona in 2023. The Vandals were 7-5 last year.

Air Force is another school that has traditionally recruited Arizona well (four signees in last year's class). A couple players gained offers from the Falcons on Friday. They were Tommy Prassas and Cannon Skidmore. Prassas is a 6-2, 195-pound safety at Basha. He had 103 tackles for the Open Division-champion Bears last season along with two fumble recoveries. He has five interceptions in his varsity career. Skidmore is a 6-2, 205-pound long snapper at Red Mountain. He is also a tight end and caught 17 passes for 103 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Earlier this week, Skidmore competed in a Kohl's Snapping Showcase and placed in the top five. His average snap time was just .66 seconds. Last season, Air Force defeated both Navy and Army to claim the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Last month, the team visited the White House to receive it from President Joe Biden. The Falcons were 10-3 overall and defeated Baylor to win the Armed Forces Bowl. AFA led the nation in total defense allowing just 254 yards per game.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.