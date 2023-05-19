Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/18
Colorado State offers Chandler CB Sammie Hunter
UPDATED: 5/18/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Earning a new offer on Thursday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Colorado State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Colorado State hosted a Green & Gold Spring Game in Fort Collins last month. The starters formed one team and went against the backups, who were spotted a 21-0 lead. The first-string players succeeded in making the comeback and won 34-24. The Rams' season will begin with a home game against Washington State on Sept. 2. CSU finished 3-9 last year.
Saguaro hosted a showcase event on Thursday night. Two of the defensive players on the field received offers from Northern Arizona. They were Carson Kolb and Edwin Denis. Kolb is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker at Horizon. He had 67 tackles and five sacks for the Huskies last season. Kolb was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection last season and also totes a 3.97 GPA. Denis is a 6-1, 165-pound defensive end at Saguaro. He played on the Sabercats' JV team last season. Alonzo (LJ) Davis, a defensive back for Northern Arizona last season, has signed with the Tennessee Titans following a rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Lumberjacks will open the '23 season in Tucson at Arizona on Sept. 2. NAU, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), finished 3-8 in 2022.
Idaho pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class. On Thursday, the Vandals looked again to our state and offered Cannon Skidmore and Shaun Aletor. Skidmore is a 6-2, 205-pound long snapper at Red Mountain. He is ranked No. 12 nationally in the '24 class from Kohl's Professional Camps. In the Kohl's Underclassmen Challenge, Skidmore had an average snap time of .68 seconds. This is the first offer for Aletor, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end at Desert Edge. He had 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Scorpions last season. Originally from Nigeria, Aletor carries a 3.9 GPA. Idaho went to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1995 last season. The Vandals had a turnaround going from 3-6 against Division I teams to 7-5. Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, will begin its season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas). UI misses Northern Arizona in conference play in 2023.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Jamestown
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Montana Tech, North Dakota
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Ottawa
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Jamestown
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Jamestown
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DE): Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Navy
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Idaho
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Jamestown
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State
Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, California, Colorado State, Oregon State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Ottawa
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Cade Price - Basha (OT): Lewis & Clark
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): New Mexico State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Puget Sound
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Montana State-Northern
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
(Now Pinnacle) Quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia
UPDATED: 5/15/23
The two-time defending national champions added a quarterback to their 2024 recruiting class today.
Pinnacle quarterback Dylan Raiola gave his commitment to the Bulldogs today. Raiola is a former Ohio State commit and is rated a five-star by Rivals.
He received his offer from Georgia back in June of 2021 following his freshman season. Raiola played his first two seasons in Texas and in his sophomore year at Burleson High, threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The 6-3, 220-pounder then moved to Arizona for his junior season, which he played at Chandler. Last year, he had 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Wolves, who played in the Open semifinals. Earlier this semester, Raiola transferred to Pinnacle HS in North Phoenix.
He selected UGA over Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, and his father Dominic's alma mater - Nebraska. Dominic is a former NFL lineman who played 14 years for the Lions.
Football fans in Arizona that follow college football are familiar with Kelee Ringo, who starred at Georgia. Ringo was recently drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles.
Ringo will have plenty of familiar faces over in Philadelphia. He became the fifth Bulldog drafted by the defending NFC champs. In addition to Ringo, Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter were selected from this class. They join Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, who were both taken last year. Georgia begins its title defense on Sept. 2 at home in Sanford Stadium against Tennessee-Martin. The Bulldogs went a perfect 15-0 last year, defeating TCU in the National Championship in Los Angeles by a 65-7 count.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope