UPDATED: 5/18/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning a new offer on Thursday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Colorado State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Colorado State hosted a Green & Gold Spring Game in Fort Collins last month. The starters formed one team and went against the backups, who were spotted a 21-0 lead. The first-string players succeeded in making the comeback and won 34-24. The Rams' season will begin with a home game against Washington State on Sept. 2. CSU finished 3-9 last year.



Saguaro hosted a showcase event on Thursday night. Two of the defensive players on the field received offers from Northern Arizona. They were Carson Kolb and Edwin Denis. Kolb is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker at Horizon. He had 67 tackles and five sacks for the Huskies last season. Kolb was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection last season and also totes a 3.97 GPA. Denis is a 6-1, 165-pound defensive end at Saguaro. He played on the Sabercats' JV team last season. Alonzo (LJ) Davis, a defensive back for Northern Arizona last season, has signed with the Tennessee Titans following a rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Lumberjacks will open the '23 season in Tucson at Arizona on Sept. 2. NAU, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), finished 3-8 in 2022.

Idaho pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class. On Thursday, the Vandals looked again to our state and offered Cannon Skidmore and Shaun Aletor. Skidmore is a 6-2, 205-pound long snapper at Red Mountain. He is ranked No. 12 nationally in the '24 class from Kohl's Professional Camps. In the Kohl's Underclassmen Challenge, Skidmore had an average snap time of .68 seconds. This is the first offer for Aletor, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end at Desert Edge. He had 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Scorpions last season. Originally from Nigeria, Aletor carries a 3.9 GPA. Idaho went to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1995 last season. The Vandals had a turnaround going from 3-6 against Division I teams to 7-5. Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, will begin its season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas). UI misses Northern Arizona in conference play in 2023.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.