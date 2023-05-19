News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/18

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Colorado State offers Chandler CB Sammie Hunter

UPDATED: 5/18/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning a new offer on Thursday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Colorado State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Colorado State hosted a Green & Gold Spring Game in Fort Collins last month. The starters formed one team and went against the backups, who were spotted a 21-0 lead. The first-string players succeeded in making the comeback and won 34-24. The Rams' season will begin with a home game against Washington State on Sept. 2. CSU finished 3-9 last year.

Saguaro hosted a showcase event on Thursday night. Two of the defensive players on the field received offers from Northern Arizona. They were Carson Kolb and Edwin Denis. Kolb is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker at Horizon. He had 67 tackles and five sacks for the Huskies last season. Kolb was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection last season and also totes a 3.97 GPA. Denis is a 6-1, 165-pound defensive end at Saguaro. He played on the Sabercats' JV team last season. Alonzo (LJ) Davis, a defensive back for Northern Arizona last season, has signed with the Tennessee Titans following a rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Lumberjacks will open the '23 season in Tucson at Arizona on Sept. 2. NAU, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), finished 3-8 in 2022.

Idaho pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class. On Thursday, the Vandals looked again to our state and offered Cannon Skidmore and Shaun Aletor. Skidmore is a 6-2, 205-pound long snapper at Red Mountain. He is ranked No. 12 nationally in the '24 class from Kohl's Professional Camps. In the Kohl's Underclassmen Challenge, Skidmore had an average snap time of .68 seconds. This is the first offer for Aletor, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end at Desert Edge. He had 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Scorpions last season. Originally from Nigeria, Aletor carries a 3.9 GPA. Idaho went to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1995 last season. The Vandals had a turnaround going from 3-6 against Division I teams to 7-5. Idaho, a member of the Big Sky Conference, will begin its season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas). UI misses Northern Arizona in conference play in 2023.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Red Mountain LS Cannon Skidmore (Photo Courtesy of Cannon Skidmore)
Red Mountain LS Cannon Skidmore (Photo Courtesy of Cannon Skidmore)

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Jamestown

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Montana Tech, North Dakota

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Ottawa

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Jamestown

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Jamestown

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DE): Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Idaho

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Washington State

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Jamestown

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State

Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, California, Colorado State, Oregon State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Ottawa

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Cade Price - Basha (OT): Lewis & Clark

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): New Mexico State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Montana State-Northern

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

(Now Pinnacle) Quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia

UPDATED: 5/15/23

The two-time defending national champions added a quarterback to their 2024 recruiting class today.

Pinnacle quarterback Dylan Raiola gave his commitment to the Bulldogs today. Raiola is a former Ohio State commit and is rated a five-star by Rivals.

He received his offer from Georgia back in June of 2021 following his freshman season. Raiola played his first two seasons in Texas and in his sophomore year at Burleson High, threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The 6-3, 220-pounder then moved to Arizona for his junior season, which he played at Chandler. Last year, he had 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Wolves, who played in the Open semifinals. Earlier this semester, Raiola transferred to Pinnacle HS in North Phoenix.

He selected UGA over Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, and his father Dominic's alma mater - Nebraska. Dominic is a former NFL lineman who played 14 years for the Lions.

Football fans in Arizona that follow college football are familiar with Kelee Ringo, who starred at Georgia. Ringo was recently drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles.

Ringo will have plenty of familiar faces over in Philadelphia. He became the fifth Bulldog drafted by the defending NFC champs. In addition to Ringo, Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter were selected from this class. They join Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, who were both taken last year. Georgia begins its title defense on Sept. 2 at home in Sanford Stadium against Tennessee-Martin. The Bulldogs went a perfect 15-0 last year, defeating TCU in the National Championship in Los Angeles by a 65-7 count.

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

