UPDATED: 6/7/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Western New Mexico held a couple of camps in the Valley this week. Two of the players who earned offers on Wednesday were Peyton Buschlen and Phillip Jones. Buschlen is a 6-2, 215-pound tight end at Boulder Creek. He played in seven games for the Jaguars last season. Buschlen has begun what will be a busy camp season with the Lake Forest satellite camp in Phoenix, a Rocky Mountain College camp in Peoria, and the Avery Strong Showcase at Puget Sound in Washington. He has plans to compete in five more camps this summer. Jones is a 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback at Mesquite. He shared time at the QB position for the Wildcats last season and threw for 548 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for five scores. Jones is a captain on this year's MHS team and also competed at camps held by Arizona State and Stephen F. Austin last week. Both Buschlen and Jones carry 3.9 GPA's. Billy Hickman was elevated to the head coaching position at Western New Mexico in February. He was previously the offensive coordinator and lineman coach for the Mustangs. WNMU finished 6-5 last season and plays in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). The Mustangs open at home in Silver City against Sul Ross State (Texas) on Sept. 2.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.