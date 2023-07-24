Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 7/24
Beloit offers Shadow Ridge offensive lineman McLeod
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Beloit College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Shadow Ridge's WestLee McLeod on Sunday. McLeod released the news on his Twitter account after communication with Beloit defensive coordinator Kyle Langhoff. It's the third offer for the 6-foot, 295-pound offensive guard and center. McLeod was a Second Team All-6A West Valley Region selection and can squat 535 pounds. He was named as a team captain for the Stallions for a second straight season. Beloit completed last year with a 1-9 record. The Buccaneers open with a trophy game at home against Rockford (Ill.) on Thursday, Aug. 31. They will vie for the Battle of Rock River. After that, Beloit plays the rest of its games within the Midwest Conference (Div. III).
Concordia College in Minnesota pulled four recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them as a receiver. On Monday, the Cobbers looked to Brophy College Prep and made an offer to wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez. The 5-9, 160-pound pass catcher has seen his offer list climb to 11 with this latest one. Rodriguez was a First Team All-Academic Team member from Sports360AZ with his 4.03 weighted GPA. Earlier this month, he took a trip to the Northwest and visited Montana, Carroll College, Montana Tech, and Whitworth. Concordia finished 5-5 last season and plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Cobbers begin on Sept. 2 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Chicago, Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Rocky Mountain
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico
Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm
Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit
Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State
Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis
Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Army, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit
James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Grinnell
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Beloit, Crown, Rocky Mountain
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian
Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Oberlin
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico
Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis
Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain
Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico
Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa
Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit
James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico
Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Three-star cornerback Eason from Higley commits to UNLV
In his sophomore year, Brophy safety Billy Eastep made the All-6A Desert Valley Region First Team. He later capped the school year that spring with a state lacrosse championship.
That summer (in 2022), Eastep went to Yale University in Connecticut and sharpened his skills at a camp. That started the interest from the Ivy League school. Unfortunately, Eastep missed his junior season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's fully healthy now and Yale was the first school to offer him during spring ball in May.
On Monday, Eastep committed to the Bulldogs.
"The education is the best in the world," Eastep said in a text message. "On top of that, I get to play Division I football and develop as an athlete. Also, a deciding factor was them being the first to take a chance on me after my injury."
The 6-1, 200-pound secondary player had offers from six other schools, including Columbia and Princeton from the Ivy League and Washington State from the Pac-12. In 2021, Eastep had 47 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Broncos.
Yale is the reigning Ivy League champions and has won the past five conference titles. The Bulldogs will be able to be seen twice on the ESPN family of networks late in the season. Yale will travel to Princeton (N.J.) on Nov. 11 (time TBD) and will host The Game against Harvard on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. The Ivy League season kicks off on Sept. 16 and Yale will host Holy Cross (Mass.). The Bulldogs finished 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference last year.
Northern Arizona got its second in-state offensive line commitment as Brady Bakke announced his intention to play for the Lumberjacks on Thursday.
The 6-6, 290-pound Centennial tackle was a First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region performer last year. Bakke trains with TBA and has been putting in the work in the weight room to get ready for his senior year. He recently lifted 335 pounds over his head for three reps.
NAU was the first Division I school to offer Bakke last March. He also held offers from Weber State and Army.
"Everything about them I think is awesome," Bakke said in a text message. "From coaching the the school to the program they're building, it's great."
Aside from being big, Bakke is also smart. He holds down a GPA of 3.88.
Northern Arizona will take part in Big Sky media day this weekend in Spokane. Accompanying head coach Chris Ball on the trip will be Higley alum Draycen Hall. Hall rushed for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Lumberjacks and also caught 50 passes for 344 yards and a TD. Fall camp will open for NAU on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and the season opener is exactly a month later in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.
Just two days after Bakke's commit, the Lumberjacks got another along the line as Dylan LaFlamme made his decision to go to college up north.
The recruitment of LaFlamme, a 6-3, 280-pound tackle at Queen Creek, started with a teammate from last year. Porter Reynolds, a linebacker who signed with the Lumberjacks last December, promoted the Northern Arizona program to LaFlamme.
"All I heard was great things, which just made me that much more excited to get up there and check it out for myself," LaFlamme said in a text message. "I got up there and it was just as great as he described. The facilities are Power Five level. However, it's a smaller school, so you get that family vibe to it. Porter said 'At NAU, you're not just another dude on the roster.'"
Northern Arizona was the first Division I school to offer LaFlamme, doing so back in May during spring ball. He competed in a camp in Flagstaff in June and a key figure in his recruitment was offensive line coach Austin Davis.
"From the moment I met Coach Davis, he just had this energy to him that I couldn't get out of my head from the second he and (Head) Coach (Chris) Ball offered me," LaFlamme said. "He continued to stay in touch and showed me that he cared and that he wanted me, along with the rest of the staff, which was super big to me."
LaFlamme is a National Honor Society member and holds a 3.85 GPA. He is also the second Queen Creek senior lineman to commit, joining Eyitayo Omotinugbon, who will be going to Boise State.
Nijrell Eason II has started 32 varsity games for Higley over the past three years and celebrated with a 5A Championship in his junior year. Before he and the Knights begin their title defense, the star corner has locked down his college destination. Eason will be going to UNLV.
Eason made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect.
Last season, Eason made 42 tackles and intercepted four passes for Higley, meriting All-5A Conference First Team honors. For his varsity career, Eason has eight interceptions. He received his offer from the Rebels in January. Eight other schools, including Iowa State, Louisville, and Arizona extended offers to Eason.
In June, Eason and his Higley teammates began their offseason quest with a championship in the Just Chilly 7-on-7 tournament in Maricopa. The Knights went a perfect 8-0 on the night.
After opening the season in Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 2 against Bryant (R.I.), UNLV will be in the national spotlight as the Rebels travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Sept. 9. CBS will have the broadcast at 12:30 p.m. UNLV plays in the Mountain West Conference and finished 5-7 last season. The last of those wins came in November against rival-Nevada in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.
Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Freeburg found a college program that valued him as a recruit, has a pass-happy offense, and has an educational program with a rich history. He will be heading to the Bronx after his senior year to go to school and play football at Fordham.
Freeburg received his offer from Fordham back in April. It was one of six schools that offered him.
"The coaching staff as a whole let it be known to me that I was their number 1 guy and they made not only me, but my family, feel like a priority to the program," Freeburg said in a text message. "They have a very experienced coaching staff who have done great things with the program and shown that they will develop me into a better player. They love to sling the ball and score points. It seemed like every game last year, they put up 40-plus points and they will utilize me as a slot receiver and an outside receiver so I can reach my full potential, which is awesome."
Last season, Freeburg, in his second year as a starter, led the Wolves in receiving with 1,278 yards on 87 catches. He scored 12 touchdowns giving him 22 over the past two years.
He was one of two Desert Mountain players with over 1,000 yards receiving. His teammate, Dylan Tapley, committed to Arizona State.
Fordham returned to the FCS playoffs last year for the first time since 2015. The Rams earned an at-large berth following a 9-2 regular season. Fordham scored at least 40 points in every game last season. In the regular season, the losses came to FBS-member Ohio (59-52) and Holy Cross (53-52 in overtime). In the playoffs, the Rams fell to New Hampshire (52-42). Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and will open its season a week earlier than most on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Albany.
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
FORDHAM RAMS
Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
FURMAN PALADINS
Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton
INDIANA HOOSIERS
Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
YALE BULLDOGS
Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy