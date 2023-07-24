News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 7/24

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Beloit offers Shadow Ridge offensive lineman McLeod

UPDATED: 7/24/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Beloit College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Shadow Ridge's WestLee McLeod on Sunday. McLeod released the news on his Twitter account after communication with Beloit defensive coordinator Kyle Langhoff. It's the third offer for the 6-foot, 295-pound offensive guard and center. McLeod was a Second Team All-6A West Valley Region selection and can squat 535 pounds. He was named as a team captain for the Stallions for a second straight season. Beloit completed last year with a 1-9 record. The Buccaneers open with a trophy game at home against Rockford (Ill.) on Thursday, Aug. 31. They will vie for the Battle of Rock River. After that, Beloit plays the rest of its games within the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Concordia College in Minnesota pulled four recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them as a receiver. On Monday, the Cobbers looked to Brophy College Prep and made an offer to wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez. The 5-9, 160-pound pass catcher has seen his offer list climb to 11 with this latest one. Rodriguez was a First Team All-Academic Team member from Sports360AZ with his 4.03 weighted GPA. Earlier this month, he took a trip to the Northwest and visited Montana, Carroll College, Montana Tech, and Whitworth. Concordia finished 5-5 last season and plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Cobbers begin on Sept. 2 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Chicago, Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Rocky Mountain

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico

Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit

Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State

Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis

Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Army, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit

James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Grinnell

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Beloit, Crown, Rocky Mountain

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian

Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Oberlin

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis

Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain

Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit

James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Three-star cornerback Eason from Higley commits to UNLV

UPDATED: 7/22/23

In his sophomore year, Brophy safety Billy Eastep made the All-6A Desert Valley Region First Team. He later capped the school year that spring with a state lacrosse championship.

That summer (in 2022), Eastep went to Yale University in Connecticut and sharpened his skills at a camp. That started the interest from the Ivy League school. Unfortunately, Eastep missed his junior season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's fully healthy now and Yale was the first school to offer him during spring ball in May.

On Monday, Eastep committed to the Bulldogs.

"The education is the best in the world," Eastep said in a text message. "On top of that, I get to play Division I football and develop as an athlete. Also, a deciding factor was them being the first to take a chance on me after my injury."

The 6-1, 200-pound secondary player had offers from six other schools, including Columbia and Princeton from the Ivy League and Washington State from the Pac-12. In 2021, Eastep had 47 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Broncos.

Yale is the reigning Ivy League champions and has won the past five conference titles. The Bulldogs will be able to be seen twice on the ESPN family of networks late in the season. Yale will travel to Princeton (N.J.) on Nov. 11 (time TBD) and will host The Game against Harvard on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. The Ivy League season kicks off on Sept. 16 and Yale will host Holy Cross (Mass.). The Bulldogs finished 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference last year.


Northern Arizona got its second in-state offensive line commitment as Brady Bakke announced his intention to play for the Lumberjacks on Thursday.

The 6-6, 290-pound Centennial tackle was a First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region performer last year. Bakke trains with TBA and has been putting in the work in the weight room to get ready for his senior year. He recently lifted 335 pounds over his head for three reps.

NAU was the first Division I school to offer Bakke last March. He also held offers from Weber State and Army.

"Everything about them I think is awesome," Bakke said in a text message. "From coaching the the school to the program they're building, it's great."

Aside from being big, Bakke is also smart. He holds down a GPA of 3.88.

Northern Arizona will take part in Big Sky media day this weekend in Spokane. Accompanying head coach Chris Ball on the trip will be Higley alum Draycen Hall. Hall rushed for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Lumberjacks and also caught 50 passes for 344 yards and a TD. Fall camp will open for NAU on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and the season opener is exactly a month later in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.


Just two days after Bakke's commit, the Lumberjacks got another along the line as Dylan LaFlamme made his decision to go to college up north.

The recruitment of LaFlamme, a 6-3, 280-pound tackle at Queen Creek, started with a teammate from last year. Porter Reynolds, a linebacker who signed with the Lumberjacks last December, promoted the Northern Arizona program to LaFlamme.

"All I heard was great things, which just made me that much more excited to get up there and check it out for myself," LaFlamme said in a text message. "I got up there and it was just as great as he described. The facilities are Power Five level. However, it's a smaller school, so you get that family vibe to it. Porter said 'At NAU, you're not just another dude on the roster.'"

Northern Arizona was the first Division I school to offer LaFlamme, doing so back in May during spring ball. He competed in a camp in Flagstaff in June and a key figure in his recruitment was offensive line coach Austin Davis.

"From the moment I met Coach Davis, he just had this energy to him that I couldn't get out of my head from the second he and (Head) Coach (Chris) Ball offered me," LaFlamme said. "He continued to stay in touch and showed me that he cared and that he wanted me, along with the rest of the staff, which was super big to me."

LaFlamme is a National Honor Society member and holds a 3.85 GPA. He is also the second Queen Creek senior lineman to commit, joining Eyitayo Omotinugbon, who will be going to Boise State.


Nijrell Eason II has started 32 varsity games for Higley over the past three years and celebrated with a 5A Championship in his junior year. Before he and the Knights begin their title defense, the star corner has locked down his college destination. Eason will be going to UNLV.

Eason made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect.

Last season, Eason made 42 tackles and intercepted four passes for Higley, meriting All-5A Conference First Team honors. For his varsity career, Eason has eight interceptions. He received his offer from the Rebels in January. Eight other schools, including Iowa State, Louisville, and Arizona extended offers to Eason.

In June, Eason and his Higley teammates began their offseason quest with a championship in the Just Chilly 7-on-7 tournament in Maricopa. The Knights went a perfect 8-0 on the night.

After opening the season in Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 2 against Bryant (R.I.), UNLV will be in the national spotlight as the Rebels travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Sept. 9. CBS will have the broadcast at 12:30 p.m. UNLV plays in the Mountain West Conference and finished 5-7 last season. The last of those wins came in November against rival-Nevada in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.


Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Freeburg found a college program that valued him as a recruit, has a pass-happy offense, and has an educational program with a rich history. He will be heading to the Bronx after his senior year to go to school and play football at Fordham.

Freeburg received his offer from Fordham back in April. It was one of six schools that offered him.

"The coaching staff as a whole let it be known to me that I was their number 1 guy and they made not only me, but my family, feel like a priority to the program," Freeburg said in a text message. "They have a very experienced coaching staff who have done great things with the program and shown that they will develop me into a better player. They love to sling the ball and score points. It seemed like every game last year, they put up 40-plus points and they will utilize me as a slot receiver and an outside receiver so I can reach my full potential, which is awesome."

Last season, Freeburg, in his second year as a starter, led the Wolves in receiving with 1,278 yards on 87 catches. He scored 12 touchdowns giving him 22 over the past two years.

He was one of two Desert Mountain players with over 1,000 yards receiving. His teammate, Dylan Tapley, committed to Arizona State.

Fordham returned to the FCS playoffs last year for the first time since 2015. The Rams earned an at-large berth following a 9-2 regular season. Fordham scored at least 40 points in every game last season. In the regular season, the losses came to FBS-member Ohio (59-52) and Holy Cross (53-52 in overtime). In the playoffs, the Rams fell to New Hampshire (52-42). Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and will open its season a week earlier than most on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Albany.

Centennial OT Brady Bakke (Photo Courtesy of Brady Bakke)
Queen Creek OT Dylan LaFlamme (Photo Courtesy of Dylan LaFlamme)
Desert Mountain WR Jack Freeburg (Photo Courtesy of Jack Freeburg)
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

FORDHAM RAMS

Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain

FURMAN PALADINS

Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial

YALE BULLDOGS

Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy

