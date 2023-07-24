This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Concordia College in Minnesota pulled four recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them as a receiver. On Monday, the Cobbers looked to Brophy College Prep and made an offer to wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez . The 5-9, 160-pound pass catcher has seen his offer list climb to 11 with this latest one. Rodriguez was a First Team All-Academic Team member from Sports360AZ with his 4.03 weighted GPA. Earlier this month, he took a trip to the Northwest and visited Montana, Carroll College, Montana Tech, and Whitworth. Concordia finished 5-5 last season and plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Cobbers begin on Sept. 2 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Beloit College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Shadow Ridge's WestLee McLeod on Sunday. McLeod released the news on his Twitter account after communication with Beloit defensive coordinator Kyle Langhoff. It's the third offer for the 6-foot, 295-pound offensive guard and center. McLeod was a Second Team All-6A West Valley Region selection and can squat 535 pounds. He was named as a team captain for the Stallions for a second straight season. Beloit completed last year with a 1-9 record. The Buccaneers open with a trophy game at home against Rockford (Ill.) on Thursday, Aug. 31. They will vie for the Battle of Rock River. After that, Beloit plays the rest of its games within the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/22/23

In his sophomore year, Brophy safety Billy Eastep made the All-6A Desert Valley Region First Team. He later capped the school year that spring with a state lacrosse championship.



That summer (in 2022), Eastep went to Yale University in Connecticut and sharpened his skills at a camp. That started the interest from the Ivy League school. Unfortunately, Eastep missed his junior season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's fully healthy now and Yale was the first school to offer him during spring ball in May.

On Monday, Eastep committed to the Bulldogs.

"The education is the best in the world," Eastep said in a text message. "On top of that, I get to play Division I football and develop as an athlete. Also, a deciding factor was them being the first to take a chance on me after my injury."

The 6-1, 200-pound secondary player had offers from six other schools, including Columbia and Princeton from the Ivy League and Washington State from the Pac-12. In 2021, Eastep had 47 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Broncos.

Yale is the reigning Ivy League champions and has won the past five conference titles. The Bulldogs will be able to be seen twice on the ESPN family of networks late in the season. Yale will travel to Princeton (N.J.) on Nov. 11 (time TBD) and will host The Game against Harvard on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. The Ivy League season kicks off on Sept. 16 and Yale will host Holy Cross (Mass.). The Bulldogs finished 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference last year.



Northern Arizona got its second in-state offensive line commitment as Brady Bakke announced his intention to play for the Lumberjacks on Thursday.

The 6-6, 290-pound Centennial tackle was a First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region performer last year. Bakke trains with TBA and has been putting in the work in the weight room to get ready for his senior year. He recently lifted 335 pounds over his head for three reps.

NAU was the first Division I school to offer Bakke last March. He also held offers from Weber State and Army.

"Everything about them I think is awesome," Bakke said in a text message. "From coaching the the school to the program they're building, it's great."

Aside from being big, Bakke is also smart. He holds down a GPA of 3.88.

Northern Arizona will take part in Big Sky media day this weekend in Spokane. Accompanying head coach Chris Ball on the trip will be Higley alum Draycen Hall. Hall rushed for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Lumberjacks and also caught 50 passes for 344 yards and a TD. Fall camp will open for NAU on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and the season opener is exactly a month later in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.



Just two days after Bakke's commit, the Lumberjacks got another along the line as Dylan LaFlamme made his decision to go to college up north.

The recruitment of LaFlamme, a 6-3, 280-pound tackle at Queen Creek, started with a teammate from last year. Porter Reynolds, a linebacker who signed with the Lumberjacks last December, promoted the Northern Arizona program to LaFlamme.

"All I heard was great things, which just made me that much more excited to get up there and check it out for myself," LaFlamme said in a text message. "I got up there and it was just as great as he described. The facilities are Power Five level. However, it's a smaller school, so you get that family vibe to it. Porter said 'At NAU, you're not just another dude on the roster.'"

Northern Arizona was the first Division I school to offer LaFlamme, doing so back in May during spring ball. He competed in a camp in Flagstaff in June and a key figure in his recruitment was offensive line coach Austin Davis.

"From the moment I met Coach Davis, he just had this energy to him that I couldn't get out of my head from the second he and (Head) Coach (Chris) Ball offered me," LaFlamme said. "He continued to stay in touch and showed me that he cared and that he wanted me, along with the rest of the staff, which was super big to me."

LaFlamme is a National Honor Society member and holds a 3.85 GPA. He is also the second Queen Creek senior lineman to commit, joining Eyitayo Omotinugbon, who will be going to Boise State.



Nijrell Eason II has started 32 varsity games for Higley over the past three years and celebrated with a 5A Championship in his junior year. Before he and the Knights begin their title defense, the star corner has locked down his college destination. Eason will be going to UNLV.

Eason made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect.

Last season, Eason made 42 tackles and intercepted four passes for Higley, meriting All-5A Conference First Team honors. For his varsity career, Eason has eight interceptions. He received his offer from the Rebels in January. Eight other schools, including Iowa State, Louisville, and Arizona extended offers to Eason.

In June, Eason and his Higley teammates began their offseason quest with a championship in the Just Chilly 7-on-7 tournament in Maricopa. The Knights went a perfect 8-0 on the night.

After opening the season in Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 2 against Bryant (R.I.), UNLV will be in the national spotlight as the Rebels travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Sept. 9. CBS will have the broadcast at 12:30 p.m. UNLV plays in the Mountain West Conference and finished 5-7 last season. The last of those wins came in November against rival-Nevada in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.



Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Freeburg found a college program that valued him as a recruit, has a pass-happy offense, and has an educational program with a rich history. He will be heading to the Bronx after his senior year to go to school and play football at Fordham.

Freeburg received his offer from Fordham back in April. It was one of six schools that offered him.

"The coaching staff as a whole let it be known to me that I was their number 1 guy and they made not only me, but my family, feel like a priority to the program," Freeburg said in a text message. "They have a very experienced coaching staff who have done great things with the program and shown that they will develop me into a better player. They love to sling the ball and score points. It seemed like every game last year, they put up 40-plus points and they will utilize me as a slot receiver and an outside receiver so I can reach my full potential, which is awesome."

Last season, Freeburg, in his second year as a starter, led the Wolves in receiving with 1,278 yards on 87 catches. He scored 12 touchdowns giving him 22 over the past two years.

He was one of two Desert Mountain players with over 1,000 yards receiving. His teammate, Dylan Tapley, committed to Arizona State.

Fordham returned to the FCS playoffs last year for the first time since 2015. The Rams earned an at-large berth following a 9-2 regular season. Fordham scored at least 40 points in every game last season. In the regular season, the losses came to FBS-member Ohio (59-52) and Holy Cross (53-52 in overtime). In the playoffs, the Rams fell to New Hampshire (52-42). Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and will open its season a week earlier than most on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Albany.

