This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson hauled in his 13th offer on Sunday when he got one from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The 6-2, 210-pound edge rusher led all of 4A in sacks last season with 18.5 for the Knights. That earned Gibson the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year award. He also had 75 tackles and two forced fumbles. An excellent student, Gibson carries an unweighted 4.0 GPA (4.6 weighted). Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last year (6-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) and played for the HCAC (Div. III) title. The Fightin' Engineers open at home under the lights in Terre Haute, Indiana on Sept. 2 against DePauw (Ind.).

Lewis & Clark College pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them that plays linebacker. On Saturday, the Pioneers looked to Deer Valley HS and made an offer to linebacker Jacob Kreuziger . The 5-10, 170-pound outside LB also plays safety and has seen his offer count climb to four. Kreuziger had 50 tackles for the Skyhawks last season and was named to the First Team All-4A Skyline Region. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season in over a decade. The Pioneers finished 4-5 and will travel from Portland to Tacoma to face Puget Sound in the opener on Sept. 2. That game is billed as the Northwest Scholar Series. L&C plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

On Saturday, Culver-Stockton extended an offer to Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce . It's the third offer for the 6-4, 220-pound defensive end and long snapper for the Coyotes. It came after a morning conversation with Wildcats Recruiting Coordinator Roy Cutshaw Jr. Pierce had 18 tackles and two sacks last season as CVHS made the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Over the summer, he competed in camps at Arizona State, Arizona, and the Air Force. Culver-Stockton was picked to finish third in the North Division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA) by the coaches in the preseason poll. The Wildcats (5-6 in 2022) open their season on Aug. 26 at Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Culver-Stockton College, located in northeast Missouri along the Mississippi River, will play five home games in Poulton Stadium starting on Sept. 9 against Central Methodist (Mo.).

The month of August is a dead period on the recruiting calendar. With the exception of the 48 hours before and after a college home game, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits or their parents. Communication can still occur through phone calls, e-mails, and social media. This runs through September 1 when the evaluation period begins.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 8/7/23

When Jedd Fisch was hired in December of 2020 as the new head coach at Arizona, he put an emphasis on recruiting in-state players. By recruiting hometown players, they can have a stronger connection with the fan base, who is familiar with those they watched in high school.

That message has resonated in this class and the latest commitment is Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr.



The 5-11, 180-pound signal caller for the Bears will be a four-year varsity starter. He threw for 2,339 yards and 23 touchdowns and only one interception as Basha claimed the Open Division championship for the first time in school history. A dual-threat, Williams Jr. has rushed for 22 TDs over the past three years, during which time the team has been 28-4.

Williams Jr. initially committed to Mississippi back in December. In early July, he backed off that initial pledge and reopened his recruitment. A total of 27 programs made offers to him and on Monday, Williams announced his commitment to Arizona.

Arizona has verbal commitments from five of the top 20 players in Arizona according to Rivals. That includes the top-ranked offense player (Williams, Jr.) and the top-ranked defensive player (Elijah Rushing).

Arizona begins its fall camp on Wednesday. The Wildcats return to action exactly a month later on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast at 7 p.m. Arizona (5-7 in 2022) is entering its third year under head coach Jedd Fisch.



A look at Northern Arizona's roster as the Lumberjacks begin preparations for the 2023 season shows 73 in-state players on it. That total includes many walk-ons (the roster totals 147), but it still shows the emphasis the coaching staff has made in local recruiting. Last week, a pair of players from Chandler committed for the '24 class with Gerayas Grimes and Javery Mayberry.

Grimes is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Casteel. In his second year as a starter with the Colts in 2022, he had 73 tackles and intercepted three passes. A dual-sport athlete, Grimes posted a personal-best at the state track meet last May with a 10.89 time in the 100 meters. NAU was the first school to offer him, doing so back in June following his sophomore year.

"It was the coaching staff and the environment," Grimes said in a text message. "I felt it was a good place that would help me develop to reach the next level.

Mayberry is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end at Basha. He transferred to BHS following his sophomore season at Eastmark. After having to sit the first five games of the season, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He received his Northern Arizona offer back in January and then took an unofficial visit to Flagstafff in June. Mayberry is the fifth Basha senior to announce his college commitment.

"It was the new offensive coaching staff that showed a lot of love to my family and me," Mayberry said in a text message. "They also have a great construction management program up there that I plan on doing. I believe NAU is on the rise!"



With Grimes and Mayberry verbally in the fold, NAU has seven in-state commitments. The Lumberjacks hired a new defensive coordinator as Kevin Clune was named to the position. He comes to Flagstaff from BYU, where he was linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst. Clune has more than 30 years of coaching experience. Fall camp opened for NAU on Wednesday and the season opener is exactly one month away in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network (still a thing for now) will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.



The most prized tight end in the state has made his college choice. Dillon Hipp, from Desert Mountain, had a total of 33 offers and on Sunday decided on Mississippi in a narrated commitment video.



The 6-6, 240-pounder is rated a three star by Rivals. Hipp took official visits in June to Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Baylor. He's looking forward to playing against some of the best of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

"It was really the opportunity to play in the SEC and the environment that comes with it," Hipp said in a text message. "(Head Coach) Lanke Kiffin has also had a ton of success with tight ends in the past. The coaches there and the scheme are also something I'm a huge fan of, which ultimately led to my commitment there."

Last season with DMHS, Hipp caught 28 passes for 328 yards and scored four touchdowns. He began receiving offers at the end of his sophomore year with the offer from Ole Miss coming in last January. In addition to the Rebels, Hipp received SEC offers from Auburn, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The initial USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Ole Miss came in at No. 22. Offensive line should be a strength of the Rebels as 11 of the 18 on the roster were on the team last year, including four of the five starters. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a home game against Mercer (Ga.) in Oxford. Last year, Ole Miss finished 8-5 (4-4 in the SEC) and played in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

