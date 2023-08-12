Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 8/13
Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce offered by Culver-Stockton
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
The month of August is a dead period on the recruiting calendar. With the exception of the 48 hours before and after a college home game, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits or their parents. Communication can still occur through phone calls, e-mails, and social media. This runs through September 1 when the evaluation period begins.
All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).
On Saturday, Culver-Stockton extended an offer to Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce. It's the third offer for the 6-4, 220-pound defensive end and long snapper for the Coyotes. It came after a morning conversation with Wildcats Recruiting Coordinator Roy Cutshaw Jr. Pierce had 18 tackles and two sacks last season as CVHS made the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Over the summer, he competed in camps at Arizona State, Arizona, and the Air Force. Culver-Stockton was picked to finish third in the North Division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA) by the coaches in the preseason poll. The Wildcats (5-6 in 2022) open their season on Aug. 26 at Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Culver-Stockton College, located in northeast Missouri along the Mississippi River, will play five home games in Poulton Stadium starting on Sept. 9 against Central Methodist (Mo.).
Lewis & Clark College pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them that plays linebacker. On Saturday, the Pioneers looked to Deer Valley HS and made an offer to linebacker Jacob Kreuziger. The 5-10, 170-pound outside LB also plays safety and has seen his offer count climb to four. Kreuziger had 50 tackles for the Skyhawks last season and was named to the First Team All-4A Skyline Region. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season in over a decade. The Pioneers finished 4-5 and will travel from Portland to Tacoma to face Puget Sound in the opener on Sept. 2. That game is billed as the Northwest Scholar Series. L&C plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).
Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson hauled in his 13th offer on Sunday when he got one from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The 6-2, 210-pound edge rusher led all of 4A in sacks last season with 18.5 for the Knights. That earned Gibson the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year award. He also had 75 tackles and two forced fumbles. An excellent student, Gibson carries an unweighted 4.0 GPA (4.6 weighted). Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last year (6-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) and played for the HCAC (Div. III) title. The Fightin' Engineers open at home under the lights in Terre Haute, Indiana on Sept. 2 against DePauw (Ind.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ethan Aldrich - ALA-West Foothills (OT): Culver-Stockton
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Mariano Birdno - Flagstaff (DE/TE): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell
Jayden Bitton - Walden Grove (LB): Arizona Christian
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Brandon Byrne - Brophy (DE): Chicago
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Chicago, Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Payne Downey - Arizona College Prep (LS): Macalester
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark
Athan Ferber - Campo Verde (RB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Rocky Mountain
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico
Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Elijah Gutierrez - Canyon View (CB): Lewis & Clark
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm
Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit
Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Kadin Huisinga - Cactus (LB): Beloit
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State
Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Ripon
Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): ARMY, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Raymond Jones - Cactus (LB): Beloit
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit
James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Grinnell, Puget Sound
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Army, Minot State, North Dakota, Utah Tech
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Beloit, Crown, Rocky Mountain
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian
Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Aaden Nguyen - Centennial (LB): Lewis & Clark
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Emmett Rhodes - Higley (OT): Johns Hopkins
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico
Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis
Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU, Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain
Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian, Missouri Western
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico
Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa
Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Lewis & Clark
James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico
Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Four-Star Quarterback Williams commits to Arizona
When Jedd Fisch was hired in December of 2020 as the new head coach at Arizona, he put an emphasis on recruiting in-state players. By recruiting hometown players, they can have a stronger connection with the fan base, who is familiar with those they watched in high school.
That message has resonated in this class and the latest commitment is Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
The 5-11, 180-pound signal caller for the Bears will be a four-year varsity starter. He threw for 2,339 yards and 23 touchdowns and only one interception as Basha claimed the Open Division championship for the first time in school history. A dual-threat, Williams Jr. has rushed for 22 TDs over the past three years, during which time the team has been 28-4.
Williams Jr. initially committed to Mississippi back in December. In early July, he backed off that initial pledge and reopened his recruitment. A total of 27 programs made offers to him and on Monday, Williams announced his commitment to Arizona.
Arizona has verbal commitments from five of the top 20 players in Arizona according to Rivals. That includes the top-ranked offense player (Williams, Jr.) and the top-ranked defensive player (Elijah Rushing).
Arizona begins its fall camp on Wednesday. The Wildcats return to action exactly a month later on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast at 7 p.m. Arizona (5-7 in 2022) is entering its third year under head coach Jedd Fisch.
A look at Northern Arizona's roster as the Lumberjacks begin preparations for the 2023 season shows 73 in-state players on it. That total includes many walk-ons (the roster totals 147), but it still shows the emphasis the coaching staff has made in local recruiting. Last week, a pair of players from Chandler committed for the '24 class with Gerayas Grimes and Javery Mayberry.
Grimes is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Casteel. In his second year as a starter with the Colts in 2022, he had 73 tackles and intercepted three passes. A dual-sport athlete, Grimes posted a personal-best at the state track meet last May with a 10.89 time in the 100 meters. NAU was the first school to offer him, doing so back in June following his sophomore year.
"It was the coaching staff and the environment," Grimes said in a text message. "I felt it was a good place that would help me develop to reach the next level.
Mayberry is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end at Basha. He transferred to BHS following his sophomore season at Eastmark. After having to sit the first five games of the season, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He received his Northern Arizona offer back in January and then took an unofficial visit to Flagstafff in June. Mayberry is the fifth Basha senior to announce his college commitment.
"It was the new offensive coaching staff that showed a lot of love to my family and me," Mayberry said in a text message. "They also have a great construction management program up there that I plan on doing. I believe NAU is on the rise!"
With Grimes and Mayberry verbally in the fold, NAU has seven in-state commitments. The Lumberjacks hired a new defensive coordinator as Kevin Clune was named to the position. He comes to Flagstaff from BYU, where he was linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst. Clune has more than 30 years of coaching experience. Fall camp opened for NAU on Wednesday and the season opener is exactly one month away in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network (still a thing for now) will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.
The most prized tight end in the state has made his college choice. Dillon Hipp, from Desert Mountain, had a total of 33 offers and on Sunday decided on Mississippi in a narrated commitment video.
The 6-6, 240-pounder is rated a three star by Rivals. Hipp took official visits in June to Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Baylor. He's looking forward to playing against some of the best of the best in the Southeastern Conference.
"It was really the opportunity to play in the SEC and the environment that comes with it," Hipp said in a text message. "(Head Coach) Lanke Kiffin has also had a ton of success with tight ends in the past. The coaches there and the scheme are also something I'm a huge fan of, which ultimately led to my commitment there."
Last season with DMHS, Hipp caught 28 passes for 328 yards and scored four touchdowns. He began receiving offers at the end of his sophomore year with the offer from Ole Miss coming in last January. In addition to the Rebels, Hipp received SEC offers from Auburn, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
The initial USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Ole Miss came in at No. 22. Offensive line should be a strength of the Rebels as 11 of the 18 on the roster were on the team last year, including four of the five starters. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a home game against Mercer (Ga.) in Oxford. Last year, Ole Miss finished 8-5 (4-4 in the SEC) and played in the Texas Bowl in Houston.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
FORDHAM RAMS
Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
FURMAN PALADINS
Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton
INDIANA HOOSIERS
Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
YALE BULLDOGS
Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy