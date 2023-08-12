News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 8/13

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce offered by Culver-Stockton

UPDATED: 8/13/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The month of August is a dead period on the recruiting calendar. With the exception of the 48 hours before and after a college home game, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits or their parents. Communication can still occur through phone calls, e-mails, and social media. This runs through September 1 when the evaluation period begins.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

On Saturday, Culver-Stockton extended an offer to Campo Verde defensive end Maddox Pierce. It's the third offer for the 6-4, 220-pound defensive end and long snapper for the Coyotes. It came after a morning conversation with Wildcats Recruiting Coordinator Roy Cutshaw Jr. Pierce had 18 tackles and two sacks last season as CVHS made the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Over the summer, he competed in camps at Arizona State, Arizona, and the Air Force. Culver-Stockton was picked to finish third in the North Division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA) by the coaches in the preseason poll. The Wildcats (5-6 in 2022) open their season on Aug. 26 at Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Culver-Stockton College, located in northeast Missouri along the Mississippi River, will play five home games in Poulton Stadium starting on Sept. 9 against Central Methodist (Mo.).

Lewis & Clark College pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them that plays linebacker. On Saturday, the Pioneers looked to Deer Valley HS and made an offer to linebacker Jacob Kreuziger. The 5-10, 170-pound outside LB also plays safety and has seen his offer count climb to four. Kreuziger had 50 tackles for the Skyhawks last season and was named to the First Team All-4A Skyline Region. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season in over a decade. The Pioneers finished 4-5 and will travel from Portland to Tacoma to face Puget Sound in the opener on Sept. 2. That game is billed as the Northwest Scholar Series. L&C plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson hauled in his 13th offer on Sunday when he got one from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The 6-2, 210-pound edge rusher led all of 4A in sacks last season with 18.5 for the Knights. That earned Gibson the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year award. He also had 75 tackles and two forced fumbles. An excellent student, Gibson carries an unweighted 4.0 GPA (4.6 weighted). Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last year (6-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) and played for the HCAC (Div. III) title. The Fightin' Engineers open at home under the lights in Terre Haute, Indiana on Sept. 2 against DePauw (Ind.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Deer Valley LB Jacob Kreuziger (Photo Courtesy of Jacob Kreuziger)

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ethan Aldrich - ALA-West Foothills (OT): Culver-Stockton

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Mariano Birdno - Flagstaff (DE/TE): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell

Jayden Bitton - Walden Grove (LB): Arizona Christian

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Brandon Byrne - Brophy (DE): Chicago

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Chicago, Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Payne Downey - Arizona College Prep (LS): Macalester

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark

Athan Ferber - Campo Verde (RB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Rocky Mountain

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico

Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Elijah Gutierrez - Canyon View (CB): Lewis & Clark

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit

Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Kadin Huisinga - Cactus (LB): Beloit

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State

Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Ripon

Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): ARMY, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Raymond Jones - Cactus (LB): Beloit

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit

James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Grinnell, Puget Sound

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Army, Minot State, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Beloit, Crown, Rocky Mountain

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian

Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Aaden Nguyen - Centennial (LB): Lewis & Clark

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Emmett Rhodes - Higley (OT): Johns Hopkins

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis

Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU, Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain

Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian, Missouri Western

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Lewis & Clark

James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Four-Star Quarterback Williams commits to Arizona

UPDATED: 8/7/23

When Jedd Fisch was hired in December of 2020 as the new head coach at Arizona, he put an emphasis on recruiting in-state players. By recruiting hometown players, they can have a stronger connection with the fan base, who is familiar with those they watched in high school.

That message has resonated in this class and the latest commitment is Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

The 5-11, 180-pound signal caller for the Bears will be a four-year varsity starter. He threw for 2,339 yards and 23 touchdowns and only one interception as Basha claimed the Open Division championship for the first time in school history. A dual-threat, Williams Jr. has rushed for 22 TDs over the past three years, during which time the team has been 28-4.

Williams Jr. initially committed to Mississippi back in December. In early July, he backed off that initial pledge and reopened his recruitment. A total of 27 programs made offers to him and on Monday, Williams announced his commitment to Arizona.

Arizona has verbal commitments from five of the top 20 players in Arizona according to Rivals. That includes the top-ranked offense player (Williams, Jr.) and the top-ranked defensive player (Elijah Rushing).

Arizona begins its fall camp on Wednesday. The Wildcats return to action exactly a month later on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast at 7 p.m. Arizona (5-7 in 2022) is entering its third year under head coach Jedd Fisch.


A look at Northern Arizona's roster as the Lumberjacks begin preparations for the 2023 season shows 73 in-state players on it. That total includes many walk-ons (the roster totals 147), but it still shows the emphasis the coaching staff has made in local recruiting. Last week, a pair of players from Chandler committed for the '24 class with Gerayas Grimes and Javery Mayberry.

Grimes is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Casteel. In his second year as a starter with the Colts in 2022, he had 73 tackles and intercepted three passes. A dual-sport athlete, Grimes posted a personal-best at the state track meet last May with a 10.89 time in the 100 meters. NAU was the first school to offer him, doing so back in June following his sophomore year.

"It was the coaching staff and the environment," Grimes said in a text message. "I felt it was a good place that would help me develop to reach the next level.

Mayberry is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end at Basha. He transferred to BHS following his sophomore season at Eastmark. After having to sit the first five games of the season, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He received his Northern Arizona offer back in January and then took an unofficial visit to Flagstafff in June. Mayberry is the fifth Basha senior to announce his college commitment.

"It was the new offensive coaching staff that showed a lot of love to my family and me," Mayberry said in a text message. "They also have a great construction management program up there that I plan on doing. I believe NAU is on the rise!"

With Grimes and Mayberry verbally in the fold, NAU has seven in-state commitments. The Lumberjacks hired a new defensive coordinator as Kevin Clune was named to the position. He comes to Flagstaff from BYU, where he was linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst. Clune has more than 30 years of coaching experience. Fall camp opened for NAU on Wednesday and the season opener is exactly one month away in Tucson against Arizona. The Pac-12 Network (still a thing for now) will have that game on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a 3-8 season in 2022.


The most prized tight end in the state has made his college choice. Dillon Hipp, from Desert Mountain, had a total of 33 offers and on Sunday decided on Mississippi in a narrated commitment video.

The 6-6, 240-pounder is rated a three star by Rivals. Hipp took official visits in June to Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Baylor. He's looking forward to playing against some of the best of the best in the Southeastern Conference.

"It was really the opportunity to play in the SEC and the environment that comes with it," Hipp said in a text message. "(Head Coach) Lanke Kiffin has also had a ton of success with tight ends in the past. The coaches there and the scheme are also something I'm a huge fan of, which ultimately led to my commitment there."

Last season with DMHS, Hipp caught 28 passes for 328 yards and scored four touchdowns. He began receiving offers at the end of his sophomore year with the offer from Ole Miss coming in last January. In addition to the Rebels, Hipp received SEC offers from Auburn, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The initial USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Ole Miss came in at No. 22. Offensive line should be a strength of the Rebels as 11 of the 18 on the roster were on the team last year, including four of the five starters. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a home game against Mercer (Ga.) in Oxford. Last year, Ole Miss finished 8-5 (4-4 in the SEC) and played in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

Desert Mountain TE Dillon Hipp (Photo Courtesy of Dillon Hipp)
Desert Mountain TE Dillon Hipp (Photo Courtesy of Dillon Hipp)

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

FORDHAM RAMS

Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain

FURMAN PALADINS

Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial

YALE BULLDOGS

Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy

