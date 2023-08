UPDATED: 8/30/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Connar Lefevre collected his second offer on Monday from Clarke University. Lefevre (6-2, 185) and his Knights' teammates opened their season last Saturday afternoon with a 37-8 victory over SLAM Academy (Las Vegas). The game was played in the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff as part of a big kickoff weekend on the Northern Arizona campus. Lefevre caught three passes for 28 yards. After playing defense his first two years (on varsity), he moved to wide receiver as a junior and had five touchdown grabs in 2022. Clarke opened its season last Saturday with a non-conference loss to Midland (Neb.), 22-14. The Pride held a 14-13 lead after three quarters, but lost the advantage on a scoop-and-score 46-yard fumble return in the fourth. Clarke, located in Iowa, begins Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA) competition this Saturday at the reigning winner of the South Division, Benedictine (Kans.) (0-1).



Another school in the HAAC offered a pair of defensive players from Arizona this week. Simon Kelly and Kylan Sanders received them from Culver-Stockton College. Kelly is a 6-3, 230-pound defensive tackle at Casteel. In a 37-7 win over Boulder Creek last Friday, Kelly made three tackles. Back in June, he got ready for his senior year by competing in a camp at NAU with some of his Colt teammates. Sanders is a 5-7, 130-pound cornerback at Westwood. He registered a tackle in last week's game against defending Open champion Basha. Sanders ran track last spring for the Warriors, taking part in the 100, 200, and long jump. His best in the long jump was 20'-2" at the East Valley qualifier, which ranks as the 12th best in Westwood school history. Culver-Stockton had a late rally fall short in its final drive and was defeated at Mount Marty (S. Dak.) in its opener last Saturday, 28-23. The Wildcats lost the lead with less than three minutes to go in the game. C-SC moved the ball to try and regain the lead, but was intercepted inside the 10-yard line. Culver-Stockton will stay in its home state of Missouri, but will play on the road again this week as the Wildcats are at Missouri Valley College (0-0) on Saturday. C-SC will face Clarke on the road in Iowa on Oct. 21. The 'Cats won last year's meeting, 41-21.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.