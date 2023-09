UPDATED: 9/13/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

A pair of players collected offers this week from the University of San Diego. Getting them from the Toreros were Phillip Braxton and Navi Bruzon. Braxton is a 6-foot, 190-pound safety at Cesar Chavez. He was a Second Team All-6A Central Region selection last season as a defensive back. Braxton had 34 tackles and two interceptions for the Champions. He's been a little banged up this season and missed the past two weeks. Braxton should be getting back on the field soon for Chavez. Bruzon is a 5-11, 190-pound quarterback at Liberty. He has helped lead the Lions to a 3-0 record behind 641 passing yards and six touchdown passes. Bruzon has pretty much only played first halves as Liberty has won its games by an average of 42.3 points. He was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 as a junior. San Diego dropped a tough one in overtime to Colorado Mesa, 28-21 in its home opener last Saturday. The Toreros (0-2) play in the Pioneer League (FCS). USD will conclude non-conference play at home this Saturday against Princeton (0-0).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (9/7):

Basha defensive end Brody Jones received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Mesquite wide receiver Daunte Henderson Jr. received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Horizon offensive guard Conner Secor received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Salpointe wide receiver Abel Alarcon received his first offer from Simpson.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard/center WestLee McLeod received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Perry cornerback Elisha Wells received an offer from Ripon.

Casteel linebacker Mason Ball received an offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).

Lee Williams defensive end Nick Kennedy received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Sunnyslope offensive tackle Jack Preston received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

O'Connor running back Nathan Bayus received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Northwest Christian wide receiver Marshall Gillette received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Chandler defensive end Noah McElveen received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Queen Creek offensive guard Abram Lopez received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.