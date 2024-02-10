Advertisement
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Photo Courtesy of Randle Parker
Photo Courtesy of Randle Parker
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

RB Randle Parker chooses North Dakota, which stuck with him

UPDATED: 2/11/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Last Wednesday was National Signing Day and we'll take a look at four players that all made their commitment to FCS schools on that day.

Mountain Pointe running back Randle Parker announced his commitment to North Dakota. The 5-9, 195-pounder received his offer from the Fighting Hawks back in May, during spring ball. He rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, but dealt with a couple injuries last season that limited him to just four games in his senior year.

"They gave me an opportunity after I got injured," Parker said in a text message. "I lost a lot of my D-I relationships and UND gave me an opportunity, so I chose them. I'm very, very blessed and grateful for this opportunity. I've got to make the best of it."

Parker held Division I offers from Army, New Mexico State, Idaho, and Northern Arizona. He played on varsity in three of his four years at MPHS. For his career with the Pride, he rushed for over 1,000 yards at a clip of 9.8 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he earned the team's weight room Iron Man award.

North Dakota (7-5) ended last season ranked No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. A total of six teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference were ranked. The Fighting Hawks will begin the 2024 season at Iowa State on Aug. 31.

Desert Edge defensive end Shaun Aletor made public his commitment to the University of San Diego during the day on Wednesday. Aletor was recognized along with many of his teammates at a night time signing day event.

"The coaching staff and the culture they're bringing with them really helped make my decision," Aletor said in a text message.

Last season, Aletor accumulated 47 tackles along with nine sacks. The 6-2, 245-pound lineman played in 13 games for the Scorpions, who made it all the way to the 5A Conference championship game.

San Diego (4-7 in 2023) finished with wins in three of its last four games. The Toreros play in the Pioneer Football League.


Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh committed to Valparaiso University. He visited the campus in Indiana in January and came away impressed with what he experienced.

"The coaches were really welcoming and I had a great feeling when I went on the visit," Singh said in a text message. "The players there were great to be around and I could see myself being there for all four years. The location is only 15 minutes from Lake Michigan, which is amazing!"

The 6-3, 265-pound lineman had a 3.76 GPA last semester, and that helped him garner offers from 13 Division II, Divsion III, and NAIA programs. On the field, Singh was a First Team All-4A Desert Sky Region selection. Singh and defensive end Cayden Gibson became the first two football players from ACP to sign with a Division I program.

Valparaiso (3-8) also plays in the Pioneer Football League. The Beacons announced a recruiting class of 30 student-athletes this week. There are 11 schools in the PFL and for the second year in a row, Valpo will miss San Diego on the schedule. The Beacons' season will begin on Aug. 31 with a trip to Northern Iowa.


Cyrus Aguinaga will be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Utah Tech in St. George. The Casteel kicker booted 12 field goals and scored a total of 76 points for the Colts last season. His long field goal was an impressive 54-yarder against Perry.

"The relationship I built with (Head) Coach (Lance) Anderson played a huge role in my decision," Aguinaga said in a text message. "I'm excited to play for the new staff and compete too. I think this rebuild is going to be huge and I want to be a factor in it."

Utah Tech (2-9) hired Anderson to be its new head coach in December. He was the offensive senior analyst at Boise State last season. The Trailblazers are in the United Athletic Conference. It debuted last season as a merger between the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. Utah Tech will host Northern Arizona on Sept. 14 in Greater Zion Stadium.

Desert Edge DE Shaun Aletor
Desert Edge DE Shaun Aletor
Arizona College Prep OT Karambir Singh (Photo Courtesy of Karambir Singh)
Arizona College Prep OT Karambir Singh (Photo Courtesy of Karambir Singh)
Casteel K Cyrus Aguinaga
Casteel K Cyrus Aguinaga

CLASS OF 2024 SIGNINGS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
Daxen Hall (RB) - Higley

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial

ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Kayden Luke (RB) - Canyon del Oro (walk-on)
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo - [Transfer Portal to Washington]
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Dylan Tapley (WR) - Desert Mountain
Joseph Washington (SS) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo - [Transfer Portal]
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha - [Transfer Portal to Washington]

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Luke Bear (TE) - Dysart
Jayden Bitton (LB) - Walden Grove
Beau Devens (QB) - Canyon View
Malakai Garrison (CB) - Millennium
Austin Laguna (C) - Marcos de Niza
Chansyn Mapa (CB) - Higley
Kadin Roberts (SS) - Hamilton
Daniel Rustin (QB) - Perry
Andrew Trapp (WR) - Scottsdale Christian
Andres Varela (OT) - Cortez

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Mason Arhin (WR) -Basha
Navi Bruzon (QB) - Liberty (walk-on)
Connor Cameron (OT) - Campo Verde (walk-on)
Luis Cordova (OT) - Salpointe (walk-on)
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Kaden Haeckel (OG) - Liberty (walk-on)
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
Prayer Young-Blackgoat (LB) - Coconino (walk-on)

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Zane Tallman (LB) - Liberty
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Breylon Blount (RB) - Hamilton
Jayden Cathey (OT) Desert Ridge

AVE MARIA GYRENES

Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel

BAKER WILDCATS

Jeremiah Adams (RB) - McClintock

BETHEL (MINN.) ROYALS

Taitafe Leifi (OT) - Tolleson
Tanner Noot (FS) - Horizon

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

Keynon Clark (FS) - Sunnyslope
Brody Jones (DE) - Basha
Deacon Shea (LB) - Notre Dame
Jayden Williams (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Kaden Anderson (TE) - Chandler
Gregory Bienvenue (OT) - Desert Ridge
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
Ty Smith (LS) - Highland (walk-on)

BORREGOS SALVAJES MONTERREY

Kharlo Sandez (OG) - Brophy

BROWN BEARS

Malcolm Flynn (P) - Corona del Sol

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CAL POLY MUSTANGS

Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro

CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA) DUTCH

Jordan Kunz (LB) - Saguaro

CENTRAL WASHINGTON WILDCATS

Omar Lazcano (FS) - Saguaro
Noah McElveen (DE) - Chandler

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Isaac Jean-Pierre (RB) - Mesa Mountain View

CHICAGO MAROONS

Chaz Carson (OG) - Brophy

CLARK ATLANTA PANTHERS

Kye Brown (QB) - Dysart

COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS

Sammy Johns (SS) - Desert Ridge

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS

Ethan Beasley (LB) - Casteel
JD Cea (LB) - Mesquite
Mason Hughes (RB) - Pinnacle
Colton Tidwell (TE) - Snowflake

CONCORDIA UNIV. (NEB. ) BULLDOGS

Luke Kolsrud (LB) - Chandler

CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS

Jack Bradley (WR) - Mica Mountain
Raymond Jones (LB) - Cactus

CROWN POLARS

Jeramiah Uriarte (QB) - Tolleson
Elisha Wells (CB) - Perry

DAKOTA STATE TROJANS

Jaden Fisher (DT) - Higley

DARTMOUTH BIG GREEN

Noah Trigueros (QB) - Notre Dame

DORDT DEFENDERS

Will Bastian (CB) - Valley Christian
Elijah Davidson (LB) - Liberty

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Tytus Gomez (WR) - Chaparral
Elijah Gutierrez (CB) - Canyon View
Travis Gutierrez (OT) - Pinnacle
Spencer Halvorson (SS) - Pinnacle
Mekhi Toms (CB) - Desert Vista

DUBUQUE SPARTANS

Blake Heffron (QB) - Chandler

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Jailen Clark (RB) - Sahuaro
Izaiah Lucero (FS) - Canyon del Oro
Xavier Sharp (DE) - Basha

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Jaxon Branch (WR) - Chandler

EVANGEL VALOR

Simeon Johnson (TE) - Millennium
Titus Johnson (QB) - Millennium

FORDHAM RAMS

Jaylen Dawson (LB) - Desert Edge
Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
Mardale Rowe (DE) - Brophy

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Kolton Coleman (WR) - Perry

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Zack Brown (FS) - Casteel
Peyton Buschlen (TE) - Boulder Creek
Jack Butler (LB) - Pusch Ridge
Kingston Grigsby (DE) - Sahuaro
TJ Millsap (OT) - O'Connor
Maddox Pierce (DE) - Campo Verde
Patrick Sauni (SS) - Chandler
JoJo Taylor III (FS) - Chandler

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel

FURMAN PALADINS

Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View

GARDNER-WEBB RUNNIN' BULLDOGS

Wilson Kaehr (K) - Valley Christian

GEORGE FOX BRUINS

Nikolas Rodriguez (WR) - Brophy

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Legend Bernard (WR) - Hamilton

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Hayden Allen (FS) - Centennial
Damien Jenkins (WR) - Centennial
Luke Lambert (LB) - Empire
Rudy Rios (WR) - Amphitheater

HILLSDALE CHARGERS

Jared Chumley (CB) - Arizona College Prep
Cooper King (LB) - Pinnacle

IDAHO VANDALS

James Cobb (OT) - Desert Mountain
Ryan Jezioro (WR) - Liberty
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Dylan Lord (WR) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Alexander Cook (WR) - Skyline
Giordan Hanks (QB) - Westwood
Christian Keanini (DT) - Desert Ridge
Joziah Palaita (DE) - Skyline
Jamar Trotter (DE) - Mesquite

JUDSON EAGLES

Elias Ortiz (OG) - Paradise Honors

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Jaden Barth (WR) - Perry
Kaden Kern (CB) - Perry
Jack Lewis (WR) - Hamilton
Trey Schoaf (C) - Millennium
Nicholas Zook (DE) - Liberty

LANGSTON LIONS

Ezra Edmond (DE/LB) - Millennium

LIVINGSTONE BLUE BEARS

Archie Robinson (OT) - Centennial
Iverson Small (SS) - Centennial

MANCHESTER SPARTANS

Gabe Barrera (C) - Vista Grande
Gabriel Hernandez (RB) - Hamilton

MARY MARAUDERS

Syeed Alkhatib (OG) - Williams Field
Javon Maxey (DE) - Williams Field
Noah Watson (OG) - Perry

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

McPHERSON BULLDOGS

Coen Scott (DE) - Buckeye

MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES

Samuel Delgado (RB) - Catalina Foothills
Terrance Martin (CB) - Highland
Boston Morris (SS) - ALA-Gilbert North
Jamison Stamps (CB) - Basha

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Bo Wiedoff (OT) - North

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain

MISSOURI S&T MINERS

Jaxon John (WR) - Pima

MISSOURI VALLEY VIKINGS

Conner Secor (OG) - Horizon

MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS

Prince Roberson (WR) - Cesar Chavez

MOUNT MARTY LANCERS

Nate Wingfield (WR) - Camelback

MOUNT UNION PURPLE RAIDERS

Noah Petrauschke (QB) - Lee Williams

MUSKINGUM FIGHTING MUSKIES

Daniel Avila (QB) - Centennial

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

Gunnar Link (QB) - Valley Christian

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
Cameron Cooke (WR) - Williams Field (walk-on)

NEW HAVEN CHARGERS

Luke Liborio (K) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Sa'Kylee Woodard (OT) - Canyon del Oro

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Mateo Rodriguez (OT) - Chandler

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Randle Parker (RB) - Mountain Pointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Braden Greene (WR) - Casteel (walk-on)
Samuel Hunsaker (K) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Carson Keim (OG) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha
Dax Monestime (DT) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Jordan Westrich (K) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Andrew Zubey (LS) - Higley

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Kruse Redding (DE) - Liberty (walk-on)
Joshua Sandru (WR) - Williams Field
Tyton Slade (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE BEARCATS

Zechariah Owens (QB) - Glendale

NORTHWESTERN COLL. (IOWA) RED RAIDERS

Isaiah Packer (DT) - Desert Vista
Brandon Robbins (DT) - Sunrise Mountain

NORTHWOOD TIMBERWOLVES

Alec Eckholm (SS) - Horizon
Braylon Gardner (WR) - Liberty
Jaden Gilstrap (LB) - Hamilton

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Rogelio Albiter Jr. (QB) - Maryvale Prep
Dylan Ambrosio (OG) - Desert Edge
Sage Antone (RB) - Catalina
Bryce Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Richard Bean (TE) - Gila Ridge
Kamarion Bell (WR) - Apollo
Isaac Calderon (C) - Central
Jason Campbell (FS) - Willow Canyon
Brady Celentano (LB) - Sahuaro
Niklas Choate (OT) - Mingus
Edward Currie (WR) - Basha
Nathan Darley (WR) - Ironwood
Brodie Drank (QB) - Goldwater
Diego Echeverria (OL) - Sunnyside
Joseph Fitzpatrick (DT) - Empire
I'Zion Holland (DE) - Desert Edge
Noah Jimenez (QB) - Phoenix Christian
Simione Koroush (RB) - Estrella Foothills
Jacques LaGrange (TE/FB) - Greenway
Isaiah Lathon (DE) - Mingus
Johnny Blue Lizarraga (OL) - Desert Edge
Paco Mason (LS) - Gilbert
Keon McDaniel (OT) - Saguaro
Isaiah McKay (LB) - Corona del Sol
Nathan Nelson (CB) - Sunnyslope
Jeremiah Parrish (DT) - Pueblo
Anthony Peeples (C) - Cesar Chavez
Ben Rash (LB) - Pueblo
Austin Rhodes (SS) - Willow Canyon
Peter Schoppe (WR) - McClintock
Khamani Stone-Walker (LB) - Cesar Chavez
Marcus Tayama (OT) - Ironwood
Keyvon Thomas (CB) - Corona del Sol
Ariyon Wade (LB) - Corona del Sol
Bryan Young (LS) - Marana Mountain View

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Nathan Beard (LB) - Valley Vista
Darius Brown (SS) - Vista Grande
Anthony Hernandez (LB) - Valley Vista
Deven Highsmith (RB) - Cesar Chavez
Stacy Jacobs (SS) - Valley Vista
WestLee McLeod (OG/C) - Shadow Ridge
Ivan Olivas (OG) - Centennial
Mikale Perry (OT) - Millennium
Travis Rinehart (DE) - Liberty
Tony Romano (LB) - Valley Vista
Trey Smith (CB) - Apollo
Anthony Thomas (DT) - Cactus Shadows
Sa'Mar Turner (FS) - Centennial
Allen Wallace (RB) - Dobson
Jason Weston (K) - Millennium

SAINT JOHN'S JOHNNIES

Diego Hurtado (OT) - Hamilton

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Shaun Aletor (DE) - Desert Edge
Phillip Braxton (SS) - Cesar Chavez
Cayden Gibson (DE) - Arizona College Prep
Roan Martinez (WR) - Desert Vista

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Ryan Wolfer (TE) - Liberty

SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA) STORM

Justin Naegle (SS) - Greenway
Aiden Valles (LB) - Campo Verde

SIMPSON UNIV. (CALIF.) RED HAWKS

Landon Levandowski (LS) - Millennium

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Gavin Batchelor (OT) - Millennium
Aiden Tabish (OT) - Casteel
Sean Tripp (OG) - Millennium

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Gage Baker (QB) - Paradise Honors
Josh Morales (WR) - Paradise Honors
Jack Preston (OT) - Sunnyslope

SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM

Trey Perkins (OG) - Basha

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jake Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin
Khameron Athy (RB) - Central
Krush Sowers (C) - Pinnacle

SOUTHWEST BAPTIST BEARCATS

Jaqua Anderson (WR) - Desert Edge

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Kaden Lunsford (WR) - Sunrise Mountain
Brody Willis (FS) - Desert Edge

ST. THOMAS (MINN.) TOMMIES

Nano Birdno (DE/TE) - Flagstaff
Phillip Jones (QB) - Mesquite

TCU HORNED FROGS

Cal Keeler (LS) - Valley Christian (walk-on)

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
Sam Wolfenden (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)

UTAH UTES

Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
Nate LaDuke (FS) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Cyrus Aguinaga (K) - Casteel (walk-on)

VALPARAISO BEACONS

Karambir Singh (OT) - Arizona College Prep

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Zuri Glenn (WR) - Corona del Sol
Kolton Muntz (OG) - Desert Mountain

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Kenny Worthy III (CB) - Centennial

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Jack Atkinson (QB) - Scottsdale Christian

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Donovan Aidoo (S) - Higley
Grant Candland (LS) - Highland

WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS

Cameron Cooper (LB) - Chandler
Duncan Igbokwe (OT) - Desert Edge
Xavior Johnson (CB) - Mica Mountain
Josiah Switzer (DE) - Chandler
Trace Teague (DT) - O'Connor

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Avery Knight (RB) - Hamilton

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Connor Ackerley (QB) - Corona del Sol
Johnny Arvallo (WR) - Desert Edge
Seth Barron (DE) - Red Mountain
Ethan Billings (SS) - Cienega
Jose Chavez (OG) - Corona del Sol
Andre Dukes (DE) - Coolidge
Kennedy Ellsworth (C) - Mica Mountain
Jonah Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain (walk-on)
Champ Gennicks (LB) - Red Mountain
Chris Kalu (DE) - Perry
Carson Mauterer (LB) - Red Mountain
Torin Mayse (TE/WR) - Cactus Shadows
Kaden Millner (WR) - Higley
Diego Morales (RB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Christian Nunnally (DE) - Saguaro
Zarien Robinson (CB) - Yuma Catholic
DeMarcus Sanchez (WR) - Desert Ridge
Isaiah Savoie (RB) - Red Mountain
Colten Swanson (DE) - Perry
Talan Tinsley (K) - Queen Creek
Timothy Tynan (K) - Basha
Darius Wiley (LB) - Youngker
Walker Wisely (DT) - Northwest Christian

WINONA STATE WARRIORS

Logan Rogers (LB) - Desert Ridge

YALE BULLDOGS

Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy

