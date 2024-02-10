Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
RB Randle Parker chooses North Dakota, which stuck with him
UPDATED: 2/11/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Last Wednesday was National Signing Day and we'll take a look at four players that all made their commitment to FCS schools on that day.
Mountain Pointe running back Randle Parker announced his commitment to North Dakota. The 5-9, 195-pounder received his offer from the Fighting Hawks back in May, during spring ball. He rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, but dealt with a couple injuries last season that limited him to just four games in his senior year.
"They gave me an opportunity after I got injured," Parker said in a text message. "I lost a lot of my D-I relationships and UND gave me an opportunity, so I chose them. I'm very, very blessed and grateful for this opportunity. I've got to make the best of it."
Parker held Division I offers from Army, New Mexico State, Idaho, and Northern Arizona. He played on varsity in three of his four years at MPHS. For his career with the Pride, he rushed for over 1,000 yards at a clip of 9.8 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he earned the team's weight room Iron Man award.
North Dakota (7-5) ended last season ranked No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. A total of six teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference were ranked. The Fighting Hawks will begin the 2024 season at Iowa State on Aug. 31.
Desert Edge defensive end Shaun Aletor made public his commitment to the University of San Diego during the day on Wednesday. Aletor was recognized along with many of his teammates at a night time signing day event.
"The coaching staff and the culture they're bringing with them really helped make my decision," Aletor said in a text message.
Last season, Aletor accumulated 47 tackles along with nine sacks. The 6-2, 245-pound lineman played in 13 games for the Scorpions, who made it all the way to the 5A Conference championship game.
San Diego (4-7 in 2023) finished with wins in three of its last four games. The Toreros play in the Pioneer Football League.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh committed to Valparaiso University. He visited the campus in Indiana in January and came away impressed with what he experienced.
"The coaches were really welcoming and I had a great feeling when I went on the visit," Singh said in a text message. "The players there were great to be around and I could see myself being there for all four years. The location is only 15 minutes from Lake Michigan, which is amazing!"
The 6-3, 265-pound lineman had a 3.76 GPA last semester, and that helped him garner offers from 13 Division II, Divsion III, and NAIA programs. On the field, Singh was a First Team All-4A Desert Sky Region selection. Singh and defensive end Cayden Gibson became the first two football players from ACP to sign with a Division I program.
Valparaiso (3-8) also plays in the Pioneer Football League. The Beacons announced a recruiting class of 30 student-athletes this week. There are 11 schools in the PFL and for the second year in a row, Valpo will miss San Diego on the schedule. The Beacons' season will begin on Aug. 31 with a trip to Northern Iowa.
Cyrus Aguinaga will be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Utah Tech in St. George. The Casteel kicker booted 12 field goals and scored a total of 76 points for the Colts last season. His long field goal was an impressive 54-yarder against Perry.
"The relationship I built with (Head) Coach (Lance) Anderson played a huge role in my decision," Aguinaga said in a text message. "I'm excited to play for the new staff and compete too. I think this rebuild is going to be huge and I want to be a factor in it."
Utah Tech (2-9) hired Anderson to be its new head coach in December. He was the offensive senior analyst at Boise State last season. The Trailblazers are in the United Athletic Conference. It debuted last season as a merger between the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. Utah Tech will host Northern Arizona on Sept. 14 in Greater Zion Stadium.
CLASS OF 2024 SIGNINGS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
Daxen Hall (RB) - Higley
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Kayden Luke (RB) - Canyon del Oro (walk-on)
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo - [Transfer Portal to Washington]
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Dylan Tapley (WR) - Desert Mountain
Joseph Washington (SS) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo - [Transfer Portal]
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha - [Transfer Portal to Washington]
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Luke Bear (TE) - Dysart
Jayden Bitton (LB) - Walden Grove
Beau Devens (QB) - Canyon View
Malakai Garrison (CB) - Millennium
Austin Laguna (C) - Marcos de Niza
Chansyn Mapa (CB) - Higley
Kadin Roberts (SS) - Hamilton
Daniel Rustin (QB) - Perry
Andrew Trapp (WR) - Scottsdale Christian
Andres Varela (OT) - Cortez
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Mason Arhin (WR) -Basha
Navi Bruzon (QB) - Liberty (walk-on)
Connor Cameron (OT) - Campo Verde (walk-on)
Luis Cordova (OT) - Salpointe (walk-on)
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Kaden Haeckel (OG) - Liberty (walk-on)
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
Prayer Young-Blackgoat (LB) - Coconino (walk-on)
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Zane Tallman (LB) - Liberty
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Breylon Blount (RB) - Hamilton
Jayden Cathey (OT) Desert Ridge
AVE MARIA GYRENES
Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel
BAKER WILDCATS
Jeremiah Adams (RB) - McClintock
BETHEL (MINN.) ROYALS
Taitafe Leifi (OT) - Tolleson
Tanner Noot (FS) - Horizon
BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS
Keynon Clark (FS) - Sunnyslope
Brody Jones (DE) - Basha
Deacon Shea (LB) - Notre Dame
Jayden Williams (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Kaden Anderson (TE) - Chandler
Gregory Bienvenue (OT) - Desert Ridge
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
Ty Smith (LS) - Highland (walk-on)
BORREGOS SALVAJES MONTERREY
Kharlo Sandez (OG) - Brophy
BROWN BEARS
Malcolm Flynn (P) - Corona del Sol
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CAL POLY MUSTANGS
Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro
CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA) DUTCH
Jordan Kunz (LB) - Saguaro
CENTRAL WASHINGTON WILDCATS
Omar Lazcano (FS) - Saguaro
Noah McElveen (DE) - Chandler
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Isaac Jean-Pierre (RB) - Mesa Mountain View
CHICAGO MAROONS
Chaz Carson (OG) - Brophy
CLARK ATLANTA PANTHERS
Kye Brown (QB) - Dysart
COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS
Sammy Johns (SS) - Desert Ridge
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS
Ethan Beasley (LB) - Casteel
JD Cea (LB) - Mesquite
Mason Hughes (RB) - Pinnacle
Colton Tidwell (TE) - Snowflake
CONCORDIA UNIV. (NEB. ) BULLDOGS
Luke Kolsrud (LB) - Chandler
CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS
Jack Bradley (WR) - Mica Mountain
Raymond Jones (LB) - Cactus
CROWN POLARS
Jeramiah Uriarte (QB) - Tolleson
Elisha Wells (CB) - Perry
DAKOTA STATE TROJANS
Jaden Fisher (DT) - Higley
DARTMOUTH BIG GREEN
Noah Trigueros (QB) - Notre Dame
DORDT DEFENDERS
Will Bastian (CB) - Valley Christian
Elijah Davidson (LB) - Liberty
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Tytus Gomez (WR) - Chaparral
Elijah Gutierrez (CB) - Canyon View
Travis Gutierrez (OT) - Pinnacle
Spencer Halvorson (SS) - Pinnacle
Mekhi Toms (CB) - Desert Vista
DUBUQUE SPARTANS
Blake Heffron (QB) - Chandler
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Jailen Clark (RB) - Sahuaro
Izaiah Lucero (FS) - Canyon del Oro
Xavier Sharp (DE) - Basha
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Jaxon Branch (WR) - Chandler
EVANGEL VALOR
Simeon Johnson (TE) - Millennium
Titus Johnson (QB) - Millennium
FORDHAM RAMS
Jaylen Dawson (LB) - Desert Edge
Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
Mardale Rowe (DE) - Brophy
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Kolton Coleman (WR) - Perry
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Zack Brown (FS) - Casteel
Peyton Buschlen (TE) - Boulder Creek
Jack Butler (LB) - Pusch Ridge
Kingston Grigsby (DE) - Sahuaro
TJ Millsap (OT) - O'Connor
Maddox Pierce (DE) - Campo Verde
Patrick Sauni (SS) - Chandler
JoJo Taylor III (FS) - Chandler
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel
FURMAN PALADINS
Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View
GARDNER-WEBB RUNNIN' BULLDOGS
Wilson Kaehr (K) - Valley Christian
GEORGE FOX BRUINS
Nikolas Rodriguez (WR) - Brophy
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Legend Bernard (WR) - Hamilton
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Hayden Allen (FS) - Centennial
Damien Jenkins (WR) - Centennial
Luke Lambert (LB) - Empire
Rudy Rios (WR) - Amphitheater
HILLSDALE CHARGERS
Jared Chumley (CB) - Arizona College Prep
Cooper King (LB) - Pinnacle
IDAHO VANDALS
James Cobb (OT) - Desert Mountain
Ryan Jezioro (WR) - Liberty
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Dylan Lord (WR) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Alexander Cook (WR) - Skyline
Giordan Hanks (QB) - Westwood
Christian Keanini (DT) - Desert Ridge
Joziah Palaita (DE) - Skyline
Jamar Trotter (DE) - Mesquite
JUDSON EAGLES
Elias Ortiz (OG) - Paradise Honors
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Jaden Barth (WR) - Perry
Kaden Kern (CB) - Perry
Jack Lewis (WR) - Hamilton
Trey Schoaf (C) - Millennium
Nicholas Zook (DE) - Liberty
LANGSTON LIONS
Ezra Edmond (DE/LB) - Millennium
LIVINGSTONE BLUE BEARS
Archie Robinson (OT) - Centennial
Iverson Small (SS) - Centennial
MANCHESTER SPARTANS
Gabe Barrera (C) - Vista Grande
Gabriel Hernandez (RB) - Hamilton
MARY MARAUDERS
Syeed Alkhatib (OG) - Williams Field
Javon Maxey (DE) - Williams Field
Noah Watson (OG) - Perry
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
McPHERSON BULLDOGS
Coen Scott (DE) - Buckeye
MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES
Samuel Delgado (RB) - Catalina Foothills
Terrance Martin (CB) - Highland
Boston Morris (SS) - ALA-Gilbert North
Jamison Stamps (CB) - Basha
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Bo Wiedoff (OT) - North
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain
MISSOURI S&T MINERS
Jaxon John (WR) - Pima
MISSOURI VALLEY VIKINGS
Conner Secor (OG) - Horizon
MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS
Prince Roberson (WR) - Cesar Chavez
MOUNT MARTY LANCERS
Nate Wingfield (WR) - Camelback
MOUNT UNION PURPLE RAIDERS
Noah Petrauschke (QB) - Lee Williams
MUSKINGUM FIGHTING MUSKIES
Daniel Avila (QB) - Centennial
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
Gunnar Link (QB) - Valley Christian
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
Cameron Cooke (WR) - Williams Field (walk-on)
NEW HAVEN CHARGERS
Luke Liborio (K) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Sa'Kylee Woodard (OT) - Canyon del Oro
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Mateo Rodriguez (OT) - Chandler
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Randle Parker (RB) - Mountain Pointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Braden Greene (WR) - Casteel (walk-on)
Samuel Hunsaker (K) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Carson Keim (OG) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha
Dax Monestime (DT) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Jordan Westrich (K) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Andrew Zubey (LS) - Higley
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Kruse Redding (DE) - Liberty (walk-on)
Joshua Sandru (WR) - Williams Field
Tyton Slade (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE BEARCATS
Zechariah Owens (QB) - Glendale
NORTHWESTERN COLL. (IOWA) RED RAIDERS
Isaiah Packer (DT) - Desert Vista
Brandon Robbins (DT) - Sunrise Mountain
NORTHWOOD TIMBERWOLVES
Alec Eckholm (SS) - Horizon
Braylon Gardner (WR) - Liberty
Jaden Gilstrap (LB) - Hamilton
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Rogelio Albiter Jr. (QB) - Maryvale Prep
Dylan Ambrosio (OG) - Desert Edge
Sage Antone (RB) - Catalina
Bryce Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Richard Bean (TE) - Gila Ridge
Kamarion Bell (WR) - Apollo
Isaac Calderon (C) - Central
Jason Campbell (FS) - Willow Canyon
Brady Celentano (LB) - Sahuaro
Niklas Choate (OT) - Mingus
Edward Currie (WR) - Basha
Nathan Darley (WR) - Ironwood
Brodie Drank (QB) - Goldwater
Diego Echeverria (OL) - Sunnyside
Joseph Fitzpatrick (DT) - Empire
I'Zion Holland (DE) - Desert Edge
Noah Jimenez (QB) - Phoenix Christian
Simione Koroush (RB) - Estrella Foothills
Jacques LaGrange (TE/FB) - Greenway
Isaiah Lathon (DE) - Mingus
Johnny Blue Lizarraga (OL) - Desert Edge
Paco Mason (LS) - Gilbert
Keon McDaniel (OT) - Saguaro
Isaiah McKay (LB) - Corona del Sol
Nathan Nelson (CB) - Sunnyslope
Jeremiah Parrish (DT) - Pueblo
Anthony Peeples (C) - Cesar Chavez
Ben Rash (LB) - Pueblo
Austin Rhodes (SS) - Willow Canyon
Peter Schoppe (WR) - McClintock
Khamani Stone-Walker (LB) - Cesar Chavez
Marcus Tayama (OT) - Ironwood
Keyvon Thomas (CB) - Corona del Sol
Ariyon Wade (LB) - Corona del Sol
Bryan Young (LS) - Marana Mountain View
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Nathan Beard (LB) - Valley Vista
Darius Brown (SS) - Vista Grande
Anthony Hernandez (LB) - Valley Vista
Deven Highsmith (RB) - Cesar Chavez
Stacy Jacobs (SS) - Valley Vista
WestLee McLeod (OG/C) - Shadow Ridge
Ivan Olivas (OG) - Centennial
Mikale Perry (OT) - Millennium
Travis Rinehart (DE) - Liberty
Tony Romano (LB) - Valley Vista
Trey Smith (CB) - Apollo
Anthony Thomas (DT) - Cactus Shadows
Sa'Mar Turner (FS) - Centennial
Allen Wallace (RB) - Dobson
Jason Weston (K) - Millennium
SAINT JOHN'S JOHNNIES
Diego Hurtado (OT) - Hamilton
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Shaun Aletor (DE) - Desert Edge
Phillip Braxton (SS) - Cesar Chavez
Cayden Gibson (DE) - Arizona College Prep
Roan Martinez (WR) - Desert Vista
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Ryan Wolfer (TE) - Liberty
SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA) STORM
Justin Naegle (SS) - Greenway
Aiden Valles (LB) - Campo Verde
SIMPSON UNIV. (CALIF.) RED HAWKS
Landon Levandowski (LS) - Millennium
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Gavin Batchelor (OT) - Millennium
Aiden Tabish (OT) - Casteel
Sean Tripp (OG) - Millennium
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Gage Baker (QB) - Paradise Honors
Josh Morales (WR) - Paradise Honors
Jack Preston (OT) - Sunnyslope
SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM
Trey Perkins (OG) - Basha
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jake Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin
Khameron Athy (RB) - Central
Krush Sowers (C) - Pinnacle
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST BEARCATS
Jaqua Anderson (WR) - Desert Edge
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Kaden Lunsford (WR) - Sunrise Mountain
Brody Willis (FS) - Desert Edge
ST. THOMAS (MINN.) TOMMIES
Nano Birdno (DE/TE) - Flagstaff
Phillip Jones (QB) - Mesquite
TCU HORNED FROGS
Cal Keeler (LS) - Valley Christian (walk-on)
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
Sam Wolfenden (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
UTAH UTES
Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
Nate LaDuke (FS) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Cyrus Aguinaga (K) - Casteel (walk-on)
VALPARAISO BEACONS
Karambir Singh (OT) - Arizona College Prep
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Zuri Glenn (WR) - Corona del Sol
Kolton Muntz (OG) - Desert Mountain
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Kenny Worthy III (CB) - Centennial
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Jack Atkinson (QB) - Scottsdale Christian
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Donovan Aidoo (S) - Higley
Grant Candland (LS) - Highland
WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS
Cameron Cooper (LB) - Chandler
Duncan Igbokwe (OT) - Desert Edge
Xavior Johnson (CB) - Mica Mountain
Josiah Switzer (DE) - Chandler
Trace Teague (DT) - O'Connor
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Avery Knight (RB) - Hamilton
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Connor Ackerley (QB) - Corona del Sol
Johnny Arvallo (WR) - Desert Edge
Seth Barron (DE) - Red Mountain
Ethan Billings (SS) - Cienega
Jose Chavez (OG) - Corona del Sol
Andre Dukes (DE) - Coolidge
Kennedy Ellsworth (C) - Mica Mountain
Jonah Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain (walk-on)
Champ Gennicks (LB) - Red Mountain
Chris Kalu (DE) - Perry
Carson Mauterer (LB) - Red Mountain
Torin Mayse (TE/WR) - Cactus Shadows
Kaden Millner (WR) - Higley
Diego Morales (RB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Christian Nunnally (DE) - Saguaro
Zarien Robinson (CB) - Yuma Catholic
DeMarcus Sanchez (WR) - Desert Ridge
Isaiah Savoie (RB) - Red Mountain
Colten Swanson (DE) - Perry
Talan Tinsley (K) - Queen Creek
Timothy Tynan (K) - Basha
Darius Wiley (LB) - Youngker
Walker Wisely (DT) - Northwest Christian
WINONA STATE WARRIORS
Logan Rogers (LB) - Desert Ridge
YALE BULLDOGS
Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy