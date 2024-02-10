UPDATED: 2/11/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Last Wednesday was National Signing Day and we'll take a look at four players that all made their commitment to FCS schools on that day.



Mountain Pointe running back Randle Parker announced his commitment to North Dakota. The 5-9, 195-pounder received his offer from the Fighting Hawks back in May, during spring ball. He rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, but dealt with a couple injuries last season that limited him to just four games in his senior year.

"They gave me an opportunity after I got injured," Parker said in a text message. "I lost a lot of my D-I relationships and UND gave me an opportunity, so I chose them. I'm very, very blessed and grateful for this opportunity. I've got to make the best of it."

Parker held Division I offers from Army, New Mexico State, Idaho, and Northern Arizona. He played on varsity in three of his four years at MPHS. For his career with the Pride, he rushed for over 1,000 yards at a clip of 9.8 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he earned the team's weight room Iron Man award.



North Dakota (7-5) ended last season ranked No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. A total of six teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference were ranked. The Fighting Hawks will begin the 2024 season at Iowa State on Aug. 31.





Desert Edge defensive end Shaun Aletor made public his commitment to the University of San Diego during the day on Wednesday. Aletor was recognized along with many of his teammates at a night time signing day event.

"The coaching staff and the culture they're bringing with them really helped make my decision," Aletor said in a text message.



Last season, Aletor accumulated 47 tackles along with nine sacks. The 6-2, 245-pound lineman played in 13 games for the Scorpions, who made it all the way to the 5A Conference championship game.



San Diego (4-7 in 2023) finished with wins in three of its last four games. The Toreros play in the Pioneer Football League.







Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh committed to Valparaiso University. He visited the campus in Indiana in January and came away impressed with what he experienced.



"The coaches were really welcoming and I had a great feeling when I went on the visit," Singh said in a text message. "The players there were great to be around and I could see myself being there for all four years. The location is only 15 minutes from Lake Michigan, which is amazing!"



The 6-3, 265-pound lineman had a 3.76 GPA last semester, and that helped him garner offers from 13 Division II, Divsion III, and NAIA programs. On the field, Singh was a First Team All-4A Desert Sky Region selection. Singh and defensive end Cayden Gibson became the first two football players from ACP to sign with a Division I program.



Valparaiso (3-8) also plays in the Pioneer Football League. The Beacons announced a recruiting class of 30 student-athletes this week. There are 11 schools in the PFL and for the second year in a row, Valpo will miss San Diego on the schedule. The Beacons' season will begin on Aug. 31 with a trip to Northern Iowa.



Cyrus Aguinaga will be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Utah Tech in St. George. The Casteel kicker booted 12 field goals and scored a total of 76 points for the Colts last season. His long field goal was an impressive 54-yarder against Perry.

"The relationship I built with (Head) Coach (Lance) Anderson played a huge role in my decision," Aguinaga said in a text message. "I'm excited to play for the new staff and compete too. I think this rebuild is going to be huge and I want to be a factor in it."

Utah Tech (2-9) hired Anderson to be its new head coach in December. He was the offensive senior analyst at Boise State last season. The Trailblazers are in the United Athletic Conference. It debuted last season as a merger between the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. Utah Tech will host Northern Arizona on Sept. 14 in Greater Zion Stadium.

