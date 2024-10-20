Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 10/19

UPDATED: 10/19/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Red Mountain has made it through the first seven games unscathed at 7-0. The Lions have a handful of players playing on both sides of the ball and that includes Jaxon Griffin. The 6-6, 250-pound lineman is a two-sport athlete, primarily playing offensive tackle. On Oct. 6, Griffin received an offer from Arizona. In addition to football, he has played varsity basketball for the Mountain Lions the past two winters. Last weekend, he went on an unofficial visit to BYU. Arizona dropped its Homecoming game to Colorado on Saturday. The Wildcats had trouble protecting its quarterback as the team gave up seven sacks in a 34-7 loss to the Buffaloes in Tucson. Arizona (3-4) hosts West Virginia (3-4) next Saturday.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past two-plus weeks (since 10/3):

Willow Canyon quarterback Roman Thuyns received his first offers from Ripon (Wisc.), Merchant Marine (N.Y.), and Concordia Univ. (Minn.).

Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received offers from Knox (Ill.), Oberlin (Ohio), Wooster (Ohio), Ripon, Pacific (Ore.), and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Brophy offensive tackle Jorden Cunningham received an offer from New Mexico.

Mesa wide receiver Griffen Yamamoto received offers from Beloit (Wisc.) and Kansas Wesleyan.

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Ripon.

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Hamilton kicker Jackson Swink received his first offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).

Desert Mountain punter/linebacker Tyler Stanford received his first offer from MIT.

Casteel center Lucas Voss received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Waynesburg (Pa.), Knox, and St. Norbert.

O’Connor running back Peyton Rough received his first offers from Oberlin and Sterling (Kans.).

Walden Grove running back Robert Cash III received his first offers from Beloit, North Park (Ill.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Knox, St. Norbert, and Ohio Wesleyan

Yuma Catholic linebacker Rocky Stallworth received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Lake Havasu running back Gavin Briggs received an offer from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa).

Basha wide receiver Dash Blake received his first offers from Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico.

Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received offers from Wooster and Oberlin.

Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received offers from Wooster and Beloit.

Tempe tight end Arthur Murphy received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Boulder Creek running back Karsten Cornell received his first offers from Rose-Hulman (Ind.), Wisconsin-River Falls, Oberlin, and WPI.

Higley safety Memphis Stuesser received his first offer from Montana State-Northern.

Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin received offers from Western New Mexico, Sioux Falls (S. Dak.), and Olivet Nazarene.

Mountainside offensive tackle Cole Chirumbolo received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Brophy offensive guard Brayden Michael received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

McClintock wide receiver Kemon Jackson received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Queen Creek offensive tackle Landon Hendricks received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Brophy tight end Nassim Isaac received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Mountain Ridge tight end Braden Caldwell received an offer from Ripon.

Mica Mountain defensive end Jimmy Leon received an offer from Western Illinois.

Snowflake offensive tackle Cody Flake received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Skyline safety Timmy Bancroft received his first offers from Beloit, Oberlin, Pacific, and Black Hills State.

Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Maricopa linebacker Benedict Ahaneku Chucha received his first offer from Bluefield (Va.).

Mountain Pointe quarterback Robert Knorr received an offer from Lake Forest.

Basha tight end Mason Culmer received an offer from Black Hills State.

Notre Dame cornerback JJ Francis received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Mica Mountain center Michael Quiroz received his first offers from Beloit and Lawrence (Wisc.).

Liberty cornerback Owen Dalton received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Higley cornerback Ezy Brown received an offer from Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Desert Ridge running back Ryan Regimballe received an offer from Beloit.

Marana running back Andres Taylor received an offer from Pacific.

Horizon quarterback Jase Ashley received an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Arizona College Prep cornerback Brady Dilworth received his first offer from Lawrence.

Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received an offer from Wooster.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Quentin Lefevre received his first offer from Eureka (Ill.).

Lake Havasu linebacker Wyatt Tribolet received offers from Pacific and Culver-Stockton.

Basha offensive guard Justin Gerdes received an offer from Nelson (Tex.).

Mica Mountain cornerback Nate Bryant received his first offer from Western Colorado.

Kellis wide receiver Tristan Bacon received an offer from Sacramento State.

Mesa Mountain View offensive tackle Adam Pierce received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Basha offensive tackle Samuel Garcia received an offer from New Mexico State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.