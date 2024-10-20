Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 10/19

in other news
UPDATED: 10/19/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
All game times listed are in Arizona time.
Red Mountain has made it through the first seven games unscathed at 7-0. The Lions have a handful of players playing on both sides of the ball and that includes Jaxon Griffin. The 6-6, 250-pound lineman is a two-sport athlete, primarily playing offensive tackle. On Oct. 6, Griffin received an offer from Arizona. In addition to football, he has played varsity basketball for the Mountain Lions the past two winters. Last weekend, he went on an unofficial visit to BYU. Arizona dropped its Homecoming game to Colorado on Saturday. The Wildcats had trouble protecting its quarterback as the team gave up seven sacks in a 34-7 loss to the Buffaloes in Tucson. Arizona (3-4) hosts West Virginia (3-4) next Saturday.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past two-plus weeks (since 10/3):
Willow Canyon quarterback Roman Thuyns received his first offers from Ripon (Wisc.), Merchant Marine (N.Y.), and Concordia Univ. (Minn.).
Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received offers from Knox (Ill.), Oberlin (Ohio), Wooster (Ohio), Ripon, Pacific (Ore.), and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Brophy offensive tackle Jorden Cunningham received an offer from New Mexico.
Mesa wide receiver Griffen Yamamoto received offers from Beloit (Wisc.) and Kansas Wesleyan.
Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Ripon.
Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Hamilton kicker Jackson Swink received his first offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).
Desert Mountain punter/linebacker Tyler Stanford received his first offer from MIT.
Casteel center Lucas Voss received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Waynesburg (Pa.), Knox, and St. Norbert.
O’Connor running back Peyton Rough received his first offers from Oberlin and Sterling (Kans.).
Walden Grove running back Robert Cash III received his first offers from Beloit, North Park (Ill.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Knox, St. Norbert, and Ohio Wesleyan
Yuma Catholic linebacker Rocky Stallworth received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Lake Havasu running back Gavin Briggs received an offer from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa).
Basha wide receiver Dash Blake received his first offers from Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico.
Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received offers from Wooster and Oberlin.
Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received offers from Wooster and Beloit.
Tempe tight end Arthur Murphy received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).
Boulder Creek running back Karsten Cornell received his first offers from Rose-Hulman (Ind.), Wisconsin-River Falls, Oberlin, and WPI.
Higley safety Memphis Stuesser received his first offer from Montana State-Northern.
Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin received offers from Western New Mexico, Sioux Falls (S. Dak.), and Olivet Nazarene.
Mountainside offensive tackle Cole Chirumbolo received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Brophy offensive guard Brayden Michael received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
McClintock wide receiver Kemon Jackson received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Queen Creek offensive tackle Landon Hendricks received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Brophy tight end Nassim Isaac received an offer from Drake (Iowa).
Mountain Ridge tight end Braden Caldwell received an offer from Ripon.
Mica Mountain defensive end Jimmy Leon received an offer from Western Illinois.
Snowflake offensive tackle Cody Flake received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Skyline safety Timmy Bancroft received his first offers from Beloit, Oberlin, Pacific, and Black Hills State.
Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Maricopa linebacker Benedict Ahaneku Chucha received his first offer from Bluefield (Va.).
Mountain Pointe quarterback Robert Knorr received an offer from Lake Forest.
Basha tight end Mason Culmer received an offer from Black Hills State.
Notre Dame cornerback JJ Francis received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Mica Mountain center Michael Quiroz received his first offers from Beloit and Lawrence (Wisc.).
Liberty cornerback Owen Dalton received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Higley cornerback Ezy Brown received an offer from Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Desert Ridge running back Ryan Regimballe received an offer from Beloit.
Marana running back Andres Taylor received an offer from Pacific.
Horizon quarterback Jase Ashley received an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead.
Arizona College Prep cornerback Brady Dilworth received his first offer from Lawrence.
Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received an offer from Wooster.
Arizona College Prep linebacker Quentin Lefevre received his first offer from Eureka (Ill.).
Lake Havasu linebacker Wyatt Tribolet received offers from Pacific and Culver-Stockton.
Basha offensive guard Justin Gerdes received an offer from Nelson (Tex.).
Mica Mountain cornerback Nate Bryant received his first offer from Western Colorado.
Kellis wide receiver Tristan Bacon received an offer from Sacramento State.
Mesa Mountain View offensive tackle Adam Pierce received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Basha offensive tackle Samuel Garcia received an offer from New Mexico State.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit
Benedict Ahaneku Chucha (LB): Bluefield
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon
Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Jose State, SMU, UTAH STATE, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wooster
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls
Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): William Woods
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Culver-Stockton
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Olivet Nazarene
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan
Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Lawrence
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson
Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest
Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Merchant Marine, Ripon
Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash
Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Culver-Stockton, Pacific
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, St. Norbert
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert, Waynesburg
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Northern Arizona gets commitment from Liberty QB Fletcher
UPDATED: 10/19/24
We have 10 new commitments over the past couple of weeks, raising the total to 62 verbals from seniors in the state.
Liberty quarterback Hayden Fletcher committed to Northern Arizona on Oct. 9. The 6-2, 185-pound signal caller heads into next week's game with his Lion teammates at Saguaro with a record 6-1.
Fletcher went on a game-day visit in Flagstaff earlier this season.
“I loved the environment and being with (Head) Coach (Brian) Wright,” Fletcher said in a text message. “He told me how he runs his program and what he has in store for the future. It is close to home and a good situation for me! Excited to be a Jack.”
In his first year as a starter, Fletcher has thrown for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns. On Friday, the Lions defeated Salpointe in Tucson (34-24) behind 25-of-37 passing for 278 yards. Fletcher also ran for 74 yards on two attempts against the Lancers.
Two teammates on the defense at Ironwood Ridge will remain so in their college years as Grant Dooling and David Baba have each committed to Colorado School of Mines. Dooling is a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback and receiver. He has caught six touchdowns this season and also has a pair of interceptions (eight in his career).
"The camaraderie of the coaching staff/team and the amazing academic opportunities are the main reasons,” Dooling said in a text message. “I’m so excited to play for such a prestigious school like Mines.
Baba is a 6-2, 225-pound defensive end and tight end. He ranks second on the Nighthawks with 56 tackles and has totaled eight sacks on the season. On offense, Baba has four career touchdown receptions. In the classroom, he carries a 4.55 GPA and plans to study mechanical/aerospace engineering.
“Just a great coaching staff and an education, plus a scheme that I can commit to,” Baba said in a text message.
Colorado School of Mines is located in Golden. The Orediggers play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Mines is now at 6-1 after a 56-14 win at Adams State (Colo.) on Saturday.
O’Connor wide receiver Dennis Ionica will be headed to the Midwest for college as he committed to Minnesota State-Moorhead on Oct. 10. He received his offer from the Dragons back in July. Ionica caught a touchdown pass last Thursday in the Eagles’ game against Boulder Creek.
“It was their program that attracted me,” Ionica said in a text message. “They care about their guys and they are all super tight and the energy is electric.”
Minnesota State-Moorhead improved to 3-4 after defeating Concordia University (Minn.) in St. Paul, 34-31. The Dragons play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).
Here’s the rest of the commitments since Oct. 3:
Williams Field cornerback Tre’Shawn Shorty committed to Idaho State.
Heritage Academy Mesa quarterback Mattson Young committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).
Salpointe wide receiver Morgan Quiri committed to Western Illinois.
Centennial wide receiver Nikko Boncore committed to Utah State.
Notre Dame wide receiver Dawson Dorward committed to St. Thomas (Minn.).
Copper Canyon defensive end John-Alexander Lopez committed to Northern Arizona.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS
Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial
Bleu Dantzler (DE) - Basha
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy