UPDATED: 10/2/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Valparaiso made offers to a pair of players from the Southeast Valley recently. Merrik Kubacki and Carson Minnaar received them from the Beacons. Kubacki is a 6-5, 250-pound tight end at Casteel. He has seven catches this season for the Colts for 99 yards and has scored three touchdowns. Two of those TDs came in the home win over Mountain Ridge. Minnaar is a 6-1, 230-pound linebacker at Eastmark. He has four sacks this season, 17 tackles, and has also scored three rushing touchdowns. The offer from Valpo is his first D-I offer. It's Homecoming week for Valparaiso and the Beacons (2-3) will host defending Pioneer League (FCS) champion Drake (2-1) this Saturday. Valpo is looking to bounce back after a 17-5 loss last week at Morehead State. Valparaiso is located in northern Indiana and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past two weeks (since 9/19):

Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Red Mountain offensive guard Gabriel Romero received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Arizona College Prep running back Alec Grant received his first offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Desert Edge wide receiver Malakai Moala received his first offer from Gettysburg (Pa.).

Verrado wide receiver Jordan Hiller received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Red Mountain quarterback Simon Lopez received his first offer from William Woods (Mo.).

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Marana running back Andres Taylor received an offer from Macalester (Minn.).

Heritage Academy Mesa wide receiver David Mota received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Central defensive end Adrian Owens received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Kellis safety Avery Rodriguez received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Snowflake offensive tackle Cody Flake received an offer from Utah Tech.

Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received an offer from Beloit.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Joshua Campbell received an offer from Western Colorado.

Kellis wide receiver Tristan Bacon received an offer from Eastern Washington.

Yuma Catholic linebacker Rocky Stallworth received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.