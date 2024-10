Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 10/30

UPDATED: 10/30/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin collected offers from Black Hills State and Concordia University - St. Paul last week. The 6-6, 260-pound lineman is getting a full season this year after transferring from Sunrise Mountain after his sophomore season. Cactus has won four straight games and averaged 42 points per game during the streak. The Cobras can clinch the 5A Desert West Region with a win this Friday at Desert Edge. Black Hills State saw a Cactus product become the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) Defensive Player of the Week. Nicc Quinones, a safety, had 10 tackles and made his fourth interception of the season last Saturday as the Yellow Jackets defeated Chadron State, 21-18. Concordia-St. Paul lost for the second straight week in the closing seconds last Saturday as the Golden Bears allowed the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in a 35-34 loss to Northern State (S. Dak.). CSP is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 11 days (since 10/20):

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Highland Prep wide receiver Aeden Calini received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.), Ripon (Wisc.), and Buena Vista (Iowa).

North defensive tackle Raymond Hernandez received offers from Central Methodist (Mo.) and Anna Maria (Mass.).

McClintock wide receiver Amari Scroggins received offers from Arizona Christian, Tennessee State, and Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Tempe tight end Arthur Murphy received an offer from Hiram (Ohio).

Walden Grove running back Robert Cash III received an offer from Dean (Mass.).

ALA-Gilbert North offensive tackle Von Brown received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Corona del Sol offensive tackle Colby Carbajal received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Higley defensive tackle Jonathan Shively received his first offer from Idaho State.

Red Mountain wide receiver Bode Wagner received an offer from Black Hills State.

Red Mountain offensive guard Gabriel Romero received an offer from Black Hills State.

O’Connor wide receiver Dennis Ionica received an offer from Black Hills State.

Northwest Christian offensive tackle Nick Boschma received an offer from Black Hills State.

Catalina Foothills defensive end Chaz Bennett received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Paradise Honors defensive end Devin Hartsel received offers from Judson (Ill.) and Lake Forest.

Shadow Ridge tight end Robert Perry IV received an offer from Rockford (Ill.).

Higley wide receiver Jaden Taylor received an offer from Tennessee State.

Horizon defensive back Ethan Brennan received his first offer from Ripon.

Willow Canyon quarterback Roman Thuyns received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Desert Vista wide receiver Isaac Price received his first offers from Black Hills State and Western Colorado.

Hamilton offensive guard Liam Mistlebauer received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Red Mountain offensive tackle Jaxon Griffin received an offer from Colorado State.

Lake Havasu linebacker Wyatt Tribolet received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).

Empire running back Ngonkra Fuangunyi received his first offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).

Wilcox running back Landon Ward received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).

Coconino wide receiver Noble Young-Blackgoat received his first offer from Northern Arizona.

Queen Creek defensive end Nick Harper received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Dobson linebacker Tyler Paczesny received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio).

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

O’Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Western New Mexico.

ALA-Gilbert North linebacker Kody Thorley received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Benjamin Franklin running back Ridge Allen received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Berean Academy running back/linebacker Logan Sealey received an offer from North Park (Ill.).

Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received an offer from Lake Forest.

Camelback offensive guard Semisi Kakau received his first offer from Capital (Ohio).

Pinnacle cornerback Xavier Sanders received offers from Nebraska-Kearney and Bemidji State (N. Dak.).

Maricopa linebacker Benedict Ahaneko Chucha received an offer from Anna Maria.

Shadow Ridge defensive end Peter Aguilar received an offer from Wooster.

Basha tight end Mason Culmer received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.