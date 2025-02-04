Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 2/4

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (tomorrow!). That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

We’ve had 31 players receive new offers since the last update on Friday. Below is the full list.

Goldwater offensive tackle Leo Hillings received his second offer on Tuesday. It came from Central College in Iowa. Hillings is a 6-1, 250-pound lineman who helped the Bulldogs rush for 320 yards per game. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and possesses the combination of athleticism, toughness, and intelligence. Hillings, who trained with TBA, is both a grinder and a leader.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/4/25

We’ve had 33 commitments since Saturday. That brings our total for the class to 199 with National Signing Day approaching on Wednesday.

Running short on time this week with all of the updates, so here’s a quick review on some of the new commitments and their thoughts on their new schools.

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox committed to Arizona Christian. He toured a lot of schools and it was a tough decision.

“Ultimately, it came down to location,” Mattox said in a text message. “I wanted to stay close to my family at this time because of the tough year we had and it was important to me to stay close. I loved the culture and atmosphere (at ACU). I toured many ‘Christian’ schools, but I really felt it at ACU. Everything they did displayed that and that’s a big part of my life. Finally, I’d say the coaches made me feel valued and welcome and it seemed as though they really wanted me there for me to provide value and for them to provide value to me.”

Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen committed to Ottawa. The combination of education, facilities, and success on the field all played big roles.

“The overall staff and program was super welcoming and made the environment more than just football,” Siemen said in a text message. “They explained that if you come here, you are guaranteed to graduate with a degree with the very flexible class schedules they have. Not only are they very serious about academics, but the facilities are next level and were all built in the last year, showing they are ready to compete now. They are always a team that is fighting for playoff wins, which I love. They have a competitive environment that I will get pushed and I will push others. Obviously, the most important to to graduate with a high-skill degree.”

Coolidge running back Maurice Glass committed to Mayville State (North Dakota). While that is further away than ACU or Ottawa, Glass likes the surroundings and the coaches there.

“I felt it was best for me,” Glass said in a text message. “They people and coaches there made everything feel just right and it felt like home. I took the risk and made that decision to become a Comet and further my football career.”

Cactus Shadows offensive tackle Auryn Philipps committed to Black Hills State in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets have 11 commitments from seniors in Arizona. Philipps was a fan of the community in the small town of Spearfish.

“It was the support of all the players and coaches and how close everyone that goes there is,” Philipps said in a text message. “The whole community supports each other.”