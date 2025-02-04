Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 2/4

Central College offers Goldwater offensive lineman Hillings
UPDATED: 2/4/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Goldwater offensive tackle Leo Hillings received his second offer on Tuesday. It came from Central College in Iowa. Hillings is a 6-1, 250-pound lineman who helped the Bulldogs rush for 320 yards per game. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and possesses the combination of athleticism, toughness, and intelligence. Hillings, who trained with TBA, is both a grinder and a leader.
We’ve had 31 players receive new offers since the last update on Friday. Below is the full list.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (tomorrow!). That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Troy Abney - Arizona College Prep (P): Air Force
Keane Abril - Corona del Sol (LB): Lake Forest, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls
Remi Adrier - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian
Abraham Aguilar - Sierra Linda (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, McPherson
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, McPherson, Wooster
Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield, Ottawa
Roman Alicea - Verrado (WR): Lake Forest
Kash Allen - Highland (RB): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): HASTINGS, McPherson, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Michael Alvarado - Desert Ridge (WR): Hamline, Manchester, Mayville State, New Mexico Highlands (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin Lutheran
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Bernardo Alvear - Youngker (OT): Manchester
Alec Anaya - Cienega (SS): OTTAWA
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Sean Anderson - Camelback (LB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Ottawa
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Murray State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Valparaiso, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Makai Atkinson - Kellis (FS): Ottawa
Ethan Austin - Perry (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Gettysburg, Oberlin, Pacific
ShonLuis Banda - Santa Cruz Valley (CB): Ottawa
Elijah Banquil - Desert Mountain (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico
Cole Barker - Thunderbird (TE): Nebraska Wesleyan
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Michael Barnett - Maricopa (RB): Hastings, Manchester, McPherson, Pacific, Wisconsin Lutheran
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Blake Barrington - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Manchester, McPherson, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin Lutheran
Dominick Barron - Tolleson (OT): FORT LEWIS
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): CARLETON, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Christopher Barton - Goldwater (OG): Ottawa (Kans.)
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Taevin Bean - Desert Ridge (DE): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Desmynn Beavers-Smith - Trevor Browne (CB): Arizona Christian, Thiel
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash
Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Bentley - Snowflake (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Bobby Blackburn - Campo Verde (RB): Mayville State
Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, MICHIGAN TECH, Western New Mexico
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, FRESNO STATE, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona
Peyton Boice - River Valley (WR): Culver-Stockton, John Melvin, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Norbert
Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE
Andres Bonilla - Buena (RB): McPherson
Mason Boothe - Canyon del Oro (DE): Arizona Christian
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico, WHEATON
Scooby Bradley - Chandler (FS): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Manchester, Ripon
Braedon Brenner - Desert Ridge (WR): SACRAMENTO STATE
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB/WR): Idaho, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Brown - Snowflake (K): Culver-Stockton, McPherson
Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Thiel, Western New Mexico
JJ Brutus - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Black Hills State
Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western Colorado, Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
Colton Buckingham - Coconino (QB): Ottawa
Brayden Burgess - Canyon View (LS): Arizona Christian, FORT LEWIS
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Culver-Stockton, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Kaleb Burras - Heritage Academy Laveen (QB): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jordan Bustillos - Westwood (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Cadenas - Thunderbird (DT): Virginia-Lynchburg
Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, RIPON
Beau Caliendo - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian
Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McGILL, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): CHICAGO, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Western Colorado
Troyhar Campbell - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital
Manny Campos - Trevor Browne (SS): Ripon
Logan Camps - Thunderbird (WR): Capital, Manchester, Waynesburg
Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Carson - Brophy (DE): Manchester
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Mason Carter - Notre Dame (DE): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)
Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, MAYVILLE STATE, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Arizona Christian, CARROLL COLL. (MONT.), Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, Ripon
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Zane Colson - Cienega (K): McPherson, Seton Hill, WESTERN OREGON
Logan Connelly - Arcadia (FS): LAKE FOREST
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sirron Cook - Paradise Honors (DT): Bentley, Black Hills State, Southwest Minnesota State
Jovon Cooper - Valley Vista (DE): Lewis & Clark
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Hastings, Lake Forest, Manchester, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Union, Wabash, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI
Joshua Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Murray Crump - Camelback (RB): Capital, Manchester, North Park, Ottawa
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Idaho, San Diego, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Kyle Culver - Coolidge (WR): MAYVILLE STATE
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS, Lake Forest, Wabash
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State, WASHINGTON STATE
CJ Curry - Thunderbird (DE): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin Lutheran
Brennan Curtin - Boulder Creek (WR): Husson, Nichols, Sacred Heart (preferred walk-on), Western New England
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Owen Darby - Verrado (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP
James Dean - Perry (K): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Arizona Christian, Arkansas Tech, Fort Lewis, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): FORT LEWIS, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Donovan Delong - Millennium (QB): Ottawa
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Jonathan Dempich - Maricopa (WR): McPherson, Ottawa
Cole Denny - Catalina Foothills (TE): ITHACA
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Lawrence, Knox, Manchester, McPherson, North Park, Oberlin, Wisconsin Lutheran
Karsten Dombrovski - Liberty (K): Arizona Christian, OTTAWA
Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, CARROLL COLL. (MONT.), Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyrone Douglas - Mountain Pointe (WR): Lakeland
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Jamaria Dunlap - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Manga Eselle - Empire (WR): Hamline
Payton Evans - Queen Creek (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, JAMESTOWN, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colin Faris - North Canyon (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Ripon
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Livingstone
Rocco Fatongiatau - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Feibush - Cienega (LB): Allegheny, Bridgewater State, CSU Pueblo, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lawrence, Manchester, Minot State, Vermont State, Western Oregon
Nathaniel Ferguson - Casa Grande (DT): Manchester, Wisconsin Lutheran
Miguel Fierro - Trevor Browne (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wabash
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago, Colby
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico
Elantae Fleming - Paradise Valley (WR): RIPON
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Manchester, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARMY
Nickolas Fonseca - Centennial (LB): Manchester
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Trey Foster - Williams Field (WR): FORT HAYS STATE
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines
Connor Foulke - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Francis - Thunderbird (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado
Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): MINOT STATE
Julius Fuentes - McClintock (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Alexander Galaviz - Thunderbird (LB): Manchester
Damion Gallegos - Trevor Browne (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Dakota Wesleyan, Ripon
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Capital, Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Doane, HASTINGS, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Logan Gardella - Boulder Creek (LB): Northern Arizona (walk-on), Webber International
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Ripon, Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, NELSON, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Ripon
Niko Gerena - Maricopa (OG): Ottawa
Keleb Gibson - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Black Hills State
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, SAN DIEGO, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): BLACK HILLS STATE, CSU Pueblo, Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Doane, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Capital, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, MAYVILLE STATE, McPherson, Pacific, Ripon, Wabash, Willamette
Hunter Godward - Westwood (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dubuque, Manchester
Dashon Goe - Sequoia Charter (RB): Capital
Jeffrey Goins - Queen Creek (LS): Central Coll. (Iowa), CHADRON STATE, Lewis & Clark
Diego Gomez - Marana Mountain View (WR): Lake Forest
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andre Gonzales - Desert Ridge (QB): Hamline
Brayden Gonzalez - Westwood (LB): Dakota State, Manchester
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Allegheny, Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Wabash, West Virginia Wesleyan
Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Eureka, McPherson, Oberlin, Ripon, Wisconsin Lutheran
Teyon Green - Vista Grande (RB): Crown, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin Lutheran
Manuel Griego - Cienega (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Doane, Lawrence, Manchester, Saint Mary, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State
Kace Grimmer - Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lewis & Clark
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Grant Guidry - Westview (QB): Manchester, Nebraska Wesleyan
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Sebastian Guillen - Central (C): Arizona Christian
Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Briar Cliff, Lake Forest, Mayville State, McPherson, Ottawa
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): FORT HAYS STATE, North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, WESTERN COLORADO, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hall - Arete Prep (OG): Manchester
Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Livingston, Manchester, Montana State-Northern
Tristan Halsana - Chandler (RB): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA), Wisconsin-River Falls
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Ottawa
Nathan Harris - Santa Cruz Valley (QB): Clarke, Knox, McPherson, Wisconsin Lutheran
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Manchester, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wooster
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (LB): Judson, Lake Forest, OTTAWA, Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST
Amear Hawkins - Skyline-Gila River (ATH): Lewis-Clark State, Oakland City, Ottawa, Wisconsin Lutheran
Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon
Javon Hearod - North Canyon (WR): Mayville State
Henry Hebard - Willow Canyon (OT): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Gehrig Heil - Arcadia (P/K): Knox
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, MARY, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Carson Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Capital, Culver-Stockton, Manchester
Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Allegheny, Aurora, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa, Wooster
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist, Clarke, Doane, Mayville State, Virginia-Lynchburg
Michael Hester - Maricopa (CB): Ottawa
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Manchester, Oberlin, Wabash
Leo Hillings - Goldwater (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Coll. (Iowa)
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Ryder Hockett - Higley (DE): Crown, Culver-Stockton, Knox, Ottawa
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Hastings, Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Brayden Holly - Chandler (OG): Ottawa
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Anthony Horne - Estrella Foothills (RB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), SAINT MARY
Nick Horrocks - Marana Mountain View (RB): Lake Forest
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Wabash
Adrijan Hyseni - Peoria (DT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, George Fox, Gettysburg, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln Univ. (Pa.), Ottawa
Logan James - Hamilton (TE): Black Hills State, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Jaramillo - Canyon View (WR): Sterling
Adriyen Joe - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Johnson-Forrest - Williams Field (S): Arizona Christian, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE
Jerrell Johnson - Desert Edge (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Johnson - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Matteo Johnson - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (DE): MONTANA TECH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brett Jones - Thatcher (LB): Black Hills State
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Cavell Joseph - San Tan Charter (RB): Arizona Christian, Briar Cliff, Washington & Jefferson
Diego Juarez - Santa Cruz Valley (WR): McPherson, Ottawa
Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital, Hampden-Sydney, Lewis & Clark, Madonna, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson Univ. (Calif.)
Darien Kattner - Queen Creek (CB): BLACK HILLS STATE, Lewis & Clark
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Kanon Kayyem - Notre Dame (FS): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Wilmington
Desean Kelley-Nunley - Casa Grande (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, OTTAWA (ARIZ.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Tyler Keough - Ironwood (DT): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wayne State
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, McPherson, Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, LAKE FOREST
Jaxon Knutson - McClintock (QB): CSU PUEBLO
Xavier Koch - Fairfax (WR): Crown, Waldorf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Krsul - Fairfax (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), NEVADA, Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Black Hills State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Dominic Lauria - Highland (TE): Knox
Dylan Lavinia - Notre Dame (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Western New Mexico
Jose Leal - Cienega (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Manchester
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Southern Virginia, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Lee - Paradise Honors (RB): Capital, Wabash
Karsten Lee - Campo Verde (QB): Mayville State
Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka, Ottawa
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois
Gavin Levin - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Jayden Lewis - Liberty (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Ottawa
Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, BLACK HILLS STATE
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): JAMESTOWN
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, ARMY, Navy, Pennsylvania
Abraham Llamas - Cortez (FS): Arizona Christian
Aken Logan - Camelback (WR): Manchester, Ottawa
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
Chris Lopez - Morenci (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
Izaac Lopez - Maricopa (FS): Anna Maria, Black Hills State, Crown, Doane, McPherson, Ottawa, Rockford
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls
Pete Lopez - Buckeye (OT): FORT LEWIS
Sebastian Lopez - Bisbee (S): Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State, McPherson
Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, SACRAMENTO STATE, William Woods
Jaeden Love - Sierra Linda (OT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Manchester, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Johnny Machado - Sahuarita (CB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Mayville State
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Capital, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Ripon
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
JJ Mangrum - Mica Mountain (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Wabash
Nicolas Manuel - Santa Cruz Valley (LB): Dakota State
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
Isaiah Marquez - Yuma Catholic (WR): Ottawa
Asari Marshall - Desert Edge (DE): McPherson
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Chris Martinez - Westwood (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Oswaldo Martinez - Trevor Browne (FS): Oberlin
Charles Mason - Fairfax (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Doane, McPherson
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Culver-Stockton, Denison, McPherson, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Gettysburg, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Ashton Mcclinton - Corona del Sol (FS): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Manchester, North Park
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton, Maine Maritime, Manchester, Montana-State Northern, Ottawa
Jack McCook - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis, Ottawa
Tyler McNally - Greenway (QB): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa (Kans.), Ripon
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): BLACK HILLS STATE
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): BLACK HILLS STATE, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Simpson, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Miller - Marana (SS): JAMESTOWN, Manchester
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Capital, Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona Christian, Gettysburg, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Adam Montano - Queen Creek (DT): Ottawa
Aaron Moore II - Cactus (WR): Wabash
Nash Moore - Buena (QB): SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA)
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Aurora, Beloit, CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.), Culver-Stockton, Norwich
Andrew Muirhead - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa. Wabash
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Tillman Mullenaux - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Black Hills State
Christian Munoz - San Tan Charter (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene, Ottawa
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Navas - Gila Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark
Japhet Nduwimana - Chaparral (OT): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton, Madonna, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jacob Newborn - Pusch Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), McPherson
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash
Tyler Nolan - Pusch Ridge (K/P): Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Camden Noland - Desert Vista (CB): Capital, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carter Ochoa - Chandler (WR): Arizona Christian, BLACK HILLS STATE, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State, Rocky Mountain
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, Western New Mexico
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Joshua Orozco - Desert Heights Prep (WR): FORT LEWIS
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, DICKINSON STATE, Lake Forest, Lighthouse Christian, Montana State, Oberlin, Ripon, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Judson, Lake Forest
Paul Palmer - Casteel (QB): North Park
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), LAKE FOREST, Wabash
Charlie Parke - Shadow Mountain (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa
Jordan Partridge - Horizon (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wabash
Cibrian Patton - Marcos de Niza (DE): Ottawa
Esequiel Perez - Santa Cruz Valley (WR): Ottawa
Macen Perez-Brewer - Catalina Foothills (WR): Hastings, McPherson, Wisconsin Lutheran
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Hastings, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Lawrence, McPherson, Puget Sound, Rockford, Wooster
Auryn Philipps - Cactus Shadows (OT): BLACK HILLS STATE, Western New Mexico
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), FORT LEWIS, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Dareion Pittman - Willow Canyon (DT): Black Hills State
Tayejion Player - Cactus (RB): Capital, Ottawa
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Hiram, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Polito - Pinnacle (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown, Cornell, EASTERN WASHINGTON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Doane, Fort Lewis, Grove City, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trine, WESTMINSTER COLL. (PA), Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Henry Poullard - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn,), Dakota State, Dubuque, La Verne, Manchester, Ripon
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Ayden Power - Paradise Honors (SS): OTTAWA
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash, WESTERN COLORADO
Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, CSU Pueblo, John Carroll, PENNSYLVANIA, Western Colorado
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan
Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, Lawrence, Manchester, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Ramos - Santa Cruz Valley (RB): Ottawa
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Grinnell, Manchester
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Mary
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, William Woods, Wisconsin-River Falls
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Gettysburg, Kansas Wesleyan, Madonna, Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific
Blake Reed - Pusch Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, New Mexico Highlands (preferred walk-on), Ottawa
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Oberlin, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Saint John’s Univ. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Benjamin Reichert - Desert Ridge (OG): Lakeland
Xander Rennie - Shadow Ridge (LB): Brevard, Capital, Crown, Elizabeth City State, Wisconsin Lutheran
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Jayden Ridley - Horizon (DE): Black Hills State, Utah State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
William Rodgers - Desert Edge (CB): FORT HAYS STATE
Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Grand View, Lakeland, Manchester, Mayville State, Wilmington
Hayden Rodriguez - Basha (QB): Adams State
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Caden Rogers - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, McPherson
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), BLACK HILLS STATE, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Lawerence, Manchester, Oberlin, Sterling
Domonick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): IDAHO STATE
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (OG): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, OTTAWA
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Black Hills State, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Minot State, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico, Winona State
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Mayville State, Oberlin, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Andrew Schmier - Red Mountain (WR): Nebraska Wesleyan, North Park, Ottawa
Evan Schwartzer - Desert Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wooster
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Capital, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Eureka, Hastings, Hiram, Manchester, North Park, Oberlin, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Quincy, Ripon
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Sherbin-Fox - Desert Edge (ATH): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, OTTAWA, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Darrel Smith - Boulder Creek (WR): Ottawa
Michael Smith III - Hamilton (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Knox, Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Journey Solomon - Desert Mountain (WR): Mary
Cole Sorenson - Casteel (RB): LAKE FOREST
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Talon Staggs - Cactus (DE): Virginia-Lynchburg
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Madonna, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson
Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern
Peyton Stokes - Cesar Chavez (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Sir Stokes - Yuma Catholic (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): BLACK HILLS STATE, Central Coll. (Iowa), CSU Pueblo, Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis, Manchester
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Mont.)
Joel Taitano - Corona del Sol (C): McPherson, Wabash
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Tauscher - San Tan Charter (C): Clarke, Doane, Fort Lewis, Massachusetts Maritime, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Fort Lewis, Lakeland, Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Eastern Washington, Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State
Sam Tellapragada - Arizona College Prep (OT): Knox, Norwich
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Aryon Thomas - Desert Edge (RB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney, Knox, Wisconsin-River Falls
JT Thomas - Mountain Pointe (TE): North Park
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, SAN DIEGO, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Manchester, Pacific, SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA)
Josiah Thornwell - Mica Mountain (RB): Manchester, Wisconsin-River Falls
Paxton Thorstad - Red Mountain (WR): North Park
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, MERCHANT MARINE, Ripon, St. Olaf
Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Crown, Knox, Wabash
Isaiah Trejos - Ironwood (WR): Ottawa
Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific, Wisconsin Lutheran
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Jeyvon Tuipulotu - Hamilton (FS): Ottawa
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): LAKE FOREST
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Emily Vaisicca - Paradise Valley (K): Hendrix, Vermont State
Richard Valdez - West Point (QB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Tristan Varga - Cactus (WR): Capital
Angel Vasquez - Peoria (FS): Arizona Christian
Asher Vega - Willow Canyon (WR): MORNINGSIDE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Talan Viner - Sierra Linda (CB): Ottawa
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), BLACK HILLS STATE, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Black Hills State, Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): AIR FORCE, Army, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Chadron State (preferred walk-on), CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.), Dubuque, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), George Fox, Grand View, Hamline, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, Mayville State, McPherson, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Pacific, St. Norbert
LJ Walker - Perry (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis, Mary, Navy, Western New Mexico
Gatling Drake Walton - Higley (WR): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Warchol - Camelback (LB): Manchester, Mount Marty, Ottawa
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Manchester, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Capital, Wabash
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Caden Wasden - Paradise Honors (DE): BLACK HILLS STATE
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, SAN DIEGO STATE, Southern Utah, Utah Tech
RJ Washington - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Dajie Weeks - Mountain Pointe (DE): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Jadon Wetzel - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Judson, Manchester, McPherson
Nate Wheeler - Perry (LB): Ottawa, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayvion Whitt - Goldwater (DE): Ottawa (Kans.), Saint Mary
Porter Wilhelm - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA), Concordia University. (Wisc.), Hastings, Hendrix, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin Lutheran
Chase Williams - Page (OG): Doane, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Utah State
Demond Wilson - Coolidge (CB): Mayville State
Joseph Wilson - San Tan Foothills (OT): Arizona Christian, Lane, OTTAWA
Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (FB/LS): Anderson, Augsburg, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Capital, Castleton, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Franklin, Grinnell, Knox, Lakeland, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Manchester, Minnesota Morris, North Park, Norwich, Oberlin, Ohio Northern, Pacific, SOUTHERN NAZARENE, St. Norbert, Thiel, Trine, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wilmington, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wittenberg, Wooster
Hunter Wohland - Chaparral (WR): Northeastern State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Minot State, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFFERED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico
Paden Woody - Centennial (LS): LAKE FOREST
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Amare Wright - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Black Hills State, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest
Braydin Yarter - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nicolas Yguado - Fairfax (OG): Nebraska Wesleyan
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, Simpson, Wabash, Western New Mexico
Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox commits to Arizona Christian
UPDATED: 2/4/25
We’ve had 33 commitments since Saturday. That brings our total for the class to 199 with National Signing Day approaching on Wednesday.
Running short on time this week with all of the updates, so here’s a quick review on some of the new commitments and their thoughts on their new schools.
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox committed to Arizona Christian. He toured a lot of schools and it was a tough decision.
“Ultimately, it came down to location,” Mattox said in a text message. “I wanted to stay close to my family at this time because of the tough year we had and it was important to me to stay close. I loved the culture and atmosphere (at ACU). I toured many ‘Christian’ schools, but I really felt it at ACU. Everything they did displayed that and that’s a big part of my life. Finally, I’d say the coaches made me feel valued and welcome and it seemed as though they really wanted me there for me to provide value and for them to provide value to me.”
Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen committed to Ottawa. The combination of education, facilities, and success on the field all played big roles.
“The overall staff and program was super welcoming and made the environment more than just football,” Siemen said in a text message. “They explained that if you come here, you are guaranteed to graduate with a degree with the very flexible class schedules they have. Not only are they very serious about academics, but the facilities are next level and were all built in the last year, showing they are ready to compete now. They are always a team that is fighting for playoff wins, which I love. They have a competitive environment that I will get pushed and I will push others. Obviously, the most important to to graduate with a high-skill degree.”
Coolidge running back Maurice Glass committed to Mayville State (North Dakota). While that is further away than ACU or Ottawa, Glass likes the surroundings and the coaches there.
“I felt it was best for me,” Glass said in a text message. “They people and coaches there made everything feel just right and it felt like home. I took the risk and made that decision to become a Comet and further my football career.”
Cactus Shadows offensive tackle Auryn Philipps committed to Black Hills State in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets have 11 commitments from seniors in Arizona. Philipps was a fan of the community in the small town of Spearfish.
“It was the support of all the players and coaches and how close everyone that goes there is,” Philipps said in a text message. “The whole community supports each other.”
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
Players that have signed are in BOLD
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel
Bode Wagner (WR) - Red Mountain
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Jaxon Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Justus Mattox (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Michael Totah (C) - Saguaro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
Isaiah Linyear (RB) - Casteel
AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Rich Lucero Jr. (QB) - Hamilton
BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS
Dominic Girard (CB) - Mesa Mountain View
Darien Kattner (CB) - Queen Creek
Jayshon Liles (LB) - Queen Creek
Brayden Michael (OG) - Brophy
Quintin Miles (WR) - Queen Creek
Carter Ochoa (WR) - Chandler
Auryn Philipps (OT) - Cactus Shadows
Gabriel Romero (OG) - Red Mountain
Zach Stowe (FS) - Hamilton
Jax Waddell (OT) - Perry
Caden Wasden (DE) - Paradise Honors
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CARLETON KNIGHTS
Gunnar Barth (OG) - Casa Grande
CARROLL COLLEGE (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS
La’Mario Claiborne (DE) - Heritage Academy Laveen
Marques Dorsey (SS) - ALA-Ironwood
CENTRAL COLLEGE (IOWA) DUTCH
Liam Mistlebauer (OG) - Hamilton
Ayden Williams (RB) - ALA-Ironwood
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Jeffrey Goins (LS) - Queen Creek
CHICAGO MAROONS
Christian Camarata (WR) - Brophy
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS
Cayden Walker (WR) - Kellis
CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS
Mason Carter (DE) - Notre Dame
Henry Hebard (OT) - Willow Canyon
David Mota (WR) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Athiaun Arol (DE) - Vista Grande
Joshua Campbell (OT) - Desert Edge
Kemon Jackson (WR) - McClintock
Jaxon Knutson (QB) - McClintock
Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird
DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS
Tyler Paczesny (LB) - Dobson
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Lucas George (RB) - Queen Creek
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon (walk-on)
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Trey Foster (WR) - Williams Field
Kody Guy (QB) - Williams Field
William Rodgers (CB) - Desert Edge
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Ethan Austin (DE) - Perry
Dominick Barron (OT) - Tolleson
Brayden Burgess (LS) - Canyon View
Michael Cummings (LB) - O’Connor
Porter Delnoce (LB) - Casteel
Pete Lopez (OT) - Buckeye
Joshua Orozco (WR) - Desert Heights Prep
Cavan Pine (OG) - Cactus Shadows
Brock Raj (DT) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Ridge Allen (RB) - Benjamin Franklin
Roy Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain
Jadon Wetzel (RB) - Flagstaff
IDAHO VANDALS
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol
Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field
ITHACA BOMBERS
Cole Denny (TE) - Catalina Foothills
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Tyler Evans (OT) - Marana
Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana
Moses Miller (SS) - Marana
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Logan Connelly (FS) - Arcadia
Jacob DeBoy (WR) - Hamilton
Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial
Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton
Robert Knorr (QB) - Mountain Pointe
Christian Parenza (OG) - Brophy
Robert Perry IV (TE) - Shadow Ridge
Cole Sorenson (RB) - Casteel
Tyler Udall (TE) - Hamilton
Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial
Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MACALESTER SCOTS
Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy
MARY MARAUDERS
Evan Henderson (OG) - Queen Creek
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Dinos Drossos (LB) - Salpointe
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MAYVILLE STATE COMETS
Robert Cash III (RB) - Walden Grove
Kyle Culver (WR) - Coolidge
Maurice Glass (RB) - Coolidge
McGILL REDBIRDS
Aeden Calini (WR) - Highland Prep
MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS
Roman Thuyns (QB) - Willow Canyon
MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES
Dash Blake (WR) - Basha
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS
Ben Jones (DE) - Hamilton
MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS
Asher Vega (WR) - Willow Canyon
NELSON LIONS
Justin Gerdes (OG) - Basha
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Deriece Brown (CB/WR) - Verrado
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Kash Allen (RB) - Highland (walk-on)
Elijah Banquil (SS) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
Nick Harper (DE) - Queen Creek
Bryce Herges (QB) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
Nassim Isaac (TE) - Brophy (walk-on)
John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon
Cole Mayse (DE) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
Tyler Nolan (K/P) - Pusch Ridge
Peyton Stokes (WR) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)
Sir Stokes (WR) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)
Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)
Noble Young-Blackgoat (WR) - Coconino
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Alec Anaya (SS) - Cienega
Karsten Dombrovski (K) - Liberty
Devin Hartsel (LB) - Paradise Honors
Desean Kelley-Nunley (LB) - Casa Grande
Ayden Power (SS) - Paradise Honors
Logan Ryan (OG) - Shadow Ridge
Maxwell Siemen (LB) - Higley
Joseph Wilson (OT) - San Tan Foothills
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Isaac Price (WR) - Desert Vista
RIPON RED HAWKS
Braden Caldwell (TE) - Mountain Ridge
Elantae Fleming (WR) - Paradise Valley
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN’ BEARS
AJ Burnette (LB) - Desert Edge
Camren Durfee (OG) - Centennial
SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS
Braedon Brenner (WR) - Desert Ridge
Simon Lopez (QB) - Red Mountain
SAINT MARY (KANS.) SPIRES
Anthony Horne (RB) - Estrella Foothills
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Caden Gingg (FS) - Verrado
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
Zach Thompson (RB) - Gilbert
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
Jerry Washington (DE) - Desert Edge
SIMPSON COLLEGE (IOWA) STORM
Conner Hangartner (RB) - Mica Mountain
Nash Moore (QB) - Buena
Jayden Thoreson (QB) - Mica Mountain
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Scooby Bradley (FS) - Chandler
SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM
Grant Wochner (FB/LS) - Estrella Foothills
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus
Elijah Sherbin-Fox (ATH) - Desert Edge
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Manuel Griego (DE) - Cienega
Jayden Johnson-Forrest (S) - Williams Field
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Jorden Cunningham (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Karsten Cornell (RB) - Boulder Creek
WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS
Demico Price (DE) - West Point
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Keene Abril (LB) - Corona del Sol
Jase Ashley (QB) - Horizon
Colby Carbajal (OT) - Corona del Sol
Jacob Helt (WR) - Corona del Sol
Dennis Ionica (WR) - O’Connor
Nate Wheeler (LB) - Perry
WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS
Trey Hageman (OT) - Verrado
WESTERN OREGON WOLVES
Zane Colson (K) - Cienega
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE (PA) TITANS
Ben Pollock (OT) - Mohave
WHEATON THUNDER
Nicholas Boschma (OT) - Northwest Christian
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe
Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe