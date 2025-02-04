Published Feb 4, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 2/4
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Central College offers Goldwater offensive lineman Hillings

Advertisement

UPDATED: 2/4/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Goldwater offensive tackle Leo Hillings received his second offer on Tuesday. It came from Central College in Iowa. Hillings is a 6-1, 250-pound lineman who helped the Bulldogs rush for 320 yards per game. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and possesses the combination of athleticism, toughness, and intelligence. Hillings, who trained with TBA, is both a grinder and a leader.

We’ve had 31 players receive new offers since the last update on Friday. Below is the full list.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (tomorrow!). That is the next time that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Troy Abney - Arizona College Prep (P): Air Force

Keane Abril - Corona del Sol (LB): Lake Forest, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Remi Adrier - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian

Abraham Aguilar - Sierra Linda (OT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, McPherson

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, McPherson, Wooster

Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield, Ottawa

Roman Alicea - Verrado (WR): Lake Forest

Kash Allen - Highland (RB): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): HASTINGS, McPherson, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Michael Alvarado - Desert Ridge (WR): Hamline, Manchester, Mayville State, New Mexico Highlands (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin Lutheran

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Bernardo Alvear - Youngker (OT): Manchester

Alec Anaya - Cienega (SS): OTTAWA

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Sean Anderson - Camelback (LB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Ottawa

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Murray State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Valparaiso, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Makai Atkinson - Kellis (FS): Ottawa

Ethan Austin - Perry (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Gettysburg, Oberlin, Pacific

ShonLuis Banda - Santa Cruz Valley (CB): Ottawa

Elijah Banquil - Desert Mountain (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico

Cole Barker - Thunderbird (TE): Nebraska Wesleyan

Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Michael Barnett - Maricopa (RB): Hastings, Manchester, McPherson, Pacific, Wisconsin Lutheran

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Blake Barrington - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Manchester, McPherson, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin Lutheran

Dominick Barron - Tolleson (OT): FORT LEWIS

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): CARLETON, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Christopher Barton - Goldwater (OG): Ottawa (Kans.)

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Taevin Bean - Desert Ridge (DE): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Desmynn Beavers-Smith - Trevor Browne (CB): Arizona Christian, Thiel

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash

Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Bentley - Snowflake (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Bobby Blackburn - Campo Verde (RB): Mayville State

Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, MICHIGAN TECH, Western New Mexico

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, FRESNO STATE, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona

Peyton Boice - River Valley (WR): Culver-Stockton, John Melvin, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Norbert

Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE

Andres Bonilla - Buena (RB): McPherson

Mason Boothe - Canyon del Oro (DE): Arizona Christian

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico, WHEATON

Scooby Bradley - Chandler (FS): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Manchester, Ripon

Braedon Brenner - Desert Ridge (WR): SACRAMENTO STATE

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB/WR): Idaho, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Brown - Snowflake (K): Culver-Stockton, McPherson

Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Thiel, Western New Mexico

JJ Brutus - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Black Hills State

Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

Colton Buckingham - Coconino (QB): Ottawa

Brayden Burgess - Canyon View (LS): Arizona Christian, FORT LEWIS

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Culver-Stockton, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Kaleb Burras - Heritage Academy Laveen (QB): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jordan Bustillos - Westwood (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Cadenas - Thunderbird (DT): Virginia-Lynchburg

Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, RIPON

Beau Caliendo - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian

Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McGILL, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): CHICAGO, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Western Colorado

Troyhar Campbell - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital

Manny Campos - Trevor Browne (SS): Ripon

Logan Camps - Thunderbird (WR): Capital, Manchester, Waynesburg

Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Carson - Brophy (DE): Manchester

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Mason Carter - Notre Dame (DE): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)

Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, MAYVILLE STATE, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Arizona Christian, CARROLL COLL. (MONT.), Northern Arizona

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, Ripon

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Zane Colson - Cienega (K): McPherson, Seton Hill, WESTERN OREGON

Logan Connelly - Arcadia (FS): LAKE FOREST

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sirron Cook - Paradise Honors (DT): Bentley, Black Hills State, Southwest Minnesota State

Jovon Cooper - Valley Vista (DE): Lewis & Clark

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Hastings, Lake Forest, Manchester, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Union, Wabash, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI

Joshua Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Murray Crump - Camelback (RB): Capital, Manchester, North Park, Ottawa

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Idaho, San Diego, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Kyle Culver - Coolidge (WR): MAYVILLE STATE

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS, Lake Forest, Wabash

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State, WASHINGTON STATE

CJ Curry - Thunderbird (DE): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin Lutheran

Brennan Curtin - Boulder Creek (WR): Husson, Nichols, Sacred Heart (preferred walk-on), Western New England

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Owen Darby - Verrado (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP

James Dean - Perry (K): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Arizona Christian, Arkansas Tech, Fort Lewis, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): FORT LEWIS, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Donovan Delong - Millennium (QB): Ottawa

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Jonathan Dempich - Maricopa (WR): McPherson, Ottawa

Cole Denny - Catalina Foothills (TE): ITHACA

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Lawrence, Knox, Manchester, McPherson, North Park, Oberlin, Wisconsin Lutheran

Karsten Dombrovski - Liberty (K): Arizona Christian, OTTAWA

Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, CARROLL COLL. (MONT.), Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyrone Douglas - Mountain Pointe (WR): Lakeland

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Jamaria Dunlap - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Manga Eselle - Empire (WR): Hamline

Payton Evans - Queen Creek (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, JAMESTOWN, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colin Faris - North Canyon (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Ripon

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Livingstone

Rocco Fatongiatau - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Feibush - Cienega (LB): Allegheny, Bridgewater State, CSU Pueblo, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lawrence, Manchester, Minot State, Vermont State, Western Oregon

Nathaniel Ferguson - Casa Grande (DT): Manchester, Wisconsin Lutheran

Miguel Fierro - Trevor Browne (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wabash

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago, Colby

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico

Elantae Fleming - Paradise Valley (WR): RIPON

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Manchester, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARMY

Nickolas Fonseca - Centennial (LB): Manchester

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Trey Foster - Williams Field (WR): FORT HAYS STATE

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Connor Foulke - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Francis - Thunderbird (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): MINOT STATE

Julius Fuentes - McClintock (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Alexander Galaviz - Thunderbird (LB): Manchester

Damion Gallegos - Trevor Browne (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Dakota Wesleyan, Ripon

Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Capital, Pacific

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Doane, HASTINGS, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Logan Gardella - Boulder Creek (LB): Northern Arizona (walk-on), Webber International

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Ripon, Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, NELSON, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Ripon

Niko Gerena - Maricopa (OG): Ottawa

Keleb Gibson - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Black Hills State

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, SAN DIEGO, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): BLACK HILLS STATE, CSU Pueblo, Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Doane, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Capital, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, MAYVILLE STATE, McPherson, Pacific, Ripon, Wabash, Willamette

Hunter Godward - Westwood (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dubuque, Manchester

Dashon Goe - Sequoia Charter (RB): Capital

Jeffrey Goins - Queen Creek (LS): Central Coll. (Iowa), CHADRON STATE, Lewis & Clark

Diego Gomez - Marana Mountain View (WR): Lake Forest

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andre Gonzales - Desert Ridge (QB): Hamline

Brayden Gonzalez - Westwood (LB): Dakota State, Manchester

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Allegheny, Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Wabash, West Virginia Wesleyan

Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Eureka, McPherson, Oberlin, Ripon, Wisconsin Lutheran

Teyon Green - Vista Grande (RB): Crown, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin Lutheran

Manuel Griego - Cienega (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Doane, Lawrence, Manchester, Saint Mary, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State

Kace Grimmer - Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lewis & Clark

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Grant Guidry - Westview (QB): Manchester, Nebraska Wesleyan

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Sebastian Guillen - Central (C): Arizona Christian

Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Briar Cliff, Lake Forest, Mayville State, McPherson, Ottawa

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): FORT HAYS STATE, North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, WESTERN COLORADO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hall - Arete Prep (OG): Manchester

Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Livingston, Manchester, Montana State-Northern

Tristan Halsana - Chandler (RB): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA), Wisconsin-River Falls

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Ottawa

Nathan Harris - Santa Cruz Valley (QB): Clarke, Knox, McPherson, Wisconsin Lutheran

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Manchester, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wooster

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (LB): Judson, Lake Forest, OTTAWA, Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST

Amear Hawkins - Skyline-Gila River (ATH): Lewis-Clark State, Oakland City, Ottawa, Wisconsin Lutheran

Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon

Javon Hearod - North Canyon (WR): Mayville State

Henry Hebard - Willow Canyon (OT): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Gehrig Heil - Arcadia (P/K): Knox

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, MARY, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Carson Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Capital, Culver-Stockton, Manchester

Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Allegheny, Aurora, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa, Wooster

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist, Clarke, Doane, Mayville State, Virginia-Lynchburg

Michael Hester - Maricopa (CB): Ottawa

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Manchester, Oberlin, Wabash

Leo Hillings - Goldwater (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Coll. (Iowa)

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Ryder Hockett - Higley (DE): Crown, Culver-Stockton, Knox, Ottawa

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Hastings, Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Brayden Holly - Chandler (OG): Ottawa

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Anthony Horne - Estrella Foothills (RB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), SAINT MARY

Nick Horrocks - Marana Mountain View (RB): Lake Forest

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Wabash

Adrijan Hyseni - Peoria (DT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, George Fox, Gettysburg, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Black Hills State, CSU PUEBLO, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln Univ. (Pa.), Ottawa

Logan James - Hamilton (TE): Black Hills State, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Jaramillo - Canyon View (WR): Sterling

Adriyen Joe - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Johnson-Forrest - Williams Field (S): Arizona Christian, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

Jerrell Johnson - Desert Edge (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Johnson - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Matteo Johnson - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Wabash

Ben Jones - Hamilton (DE): MONTANA TECH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brett Jones - Thatcher (LB): Black Hills State

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Cavell Joseph - San Tan Charter (RB): Arizona Christian, Briar Cliff, Washington & Jefferson

Diego Juarez - Santa Cruz Valley (WR): McPherson, Ottawa

Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital, Hampden-Sydney, Lewis & Clark, Madonna, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson Univ. (Calif.)

Darien Kattner - Queen Creek (CB): BLACK HILLS STATE, Lewis & Clark

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Kanon Kayyem - Notre Dame (FS): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Wilmington

Desean Kelley-Nunley - Casa Grande (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, OTTAWA (ARIZ.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Tyler Keough - Ironwood (DT): Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wayne State

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, McPherson, Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, LAKE FOREST

Jaxon Knutson - McClintock (QB): CSU PUEBLO

Xavier Koch - Fairfax (WR): Crown, Waldorf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Krsul - Fairfax (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), NEVADA, Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Black Hills State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Dominic Lauria - Highland (TE): Knox

Dylan Lavinia - Notre Dame (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Western New Mexico

Jose Leal - Cienega (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Manchester

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Southern Virginia, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Lee - Paradise Honors (RB): Capital, Wabash

Karsten Lee - Campo Verde (QB): Mayville State

Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka, Ottawa

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois

Gavin Levin - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Jayden Lewis - Liberty (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Ottawa

Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, BLACK HILLS STATE

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): JAMESTOWN

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, ARMY, Navy, Pennsylvania

Abraham Llamas - Cortez (FS): Arizona Christian

Aken Logan - Camelback (WR): Manchester, Ottawa

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

Chris Lopez - Morenci (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

Izaac Lopez - Maricopa (FS): Anna Maria, Black Hills State, Crown, Doane, McPherson, Ottawa, Rockford

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls

Pete Lopez - Buckeye (OT): FORT LEWIS

Sebastian Lopez - Bisbee (S): Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State, McPherson

Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, SACRAMENTO STATE, William Woods

Jaeden Love - Sierra Linda (OT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Manchester, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Johnny Machado - Sahuarita (CB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Mayville State

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Capital, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Ripon

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

JJ Mangrum - Mica Mountain (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell, Wabash

Nicolas Manuel - Santa Cruz Valley (LB): Dakota State

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

Isaiah Marquez - Yuma Catholic (WR): Ottawa

Asari Marshall - Desert Edge (DE): McPherson

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Chris Martinez - Westwood (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Oswaldo Martinez - Trevor Browne (FS): Oberlin

Charles Mason - Fairfax (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Doane, McPherson

Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson

Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Culver-Stockton, Denison, McPherson, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Gettysburg, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico

Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Ashton Mcclinton - Corona del Sol (FS): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Manchester, North Park

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton, Maine Maritime, Manchester, Montana-State Northern, Ottawa

Jack McCook - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis, Ottawa

Tyler McNally - Greenway (QB): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa (Kans.), Ripon

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): BLACK HILLS STATE

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): BLACK HILLS STATE, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Simpson, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Miller - Marana (SS): JAMESTOWN, Manchester

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Capital, Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona Christian, Gettysburg, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adam Montano - Queen Creek (DT): Ottawa

Aaron Moore II - Cactus (WR): Wabash

Nash Moore - Buena (QB): SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA)

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Aurora, Beloit, CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.), Culver-Stockton, Norwich

Andrew Muirhead - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa. Wabash

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Tillman Mullenaux - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Black Hills State

Christian Munoz - San Tan Charter (RB/LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene, Ottawa

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Navas - Gila Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark

Japhet Nduwimana - Chaparral (OT): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton, Madonna, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Jacob Newborn - Pusch Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), McPherson

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash

Tyler Nolan - Pusch Ridge (K/P): Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Camden Noland - Desert Vista (CB): Capital, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carter Ochoa - Chandler (WR): Arizona Christian, BLACK HILLS STATE, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State, Rocky Mountain

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, Western New Mexico

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Joshua Orozco - Desert Heights Prep (WR): FORT LEWIS

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, DICKINSON STATE, Lake Forest, Lighthouse Christian, Montana State, Oberlin, Ripon, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Judson, Lake Forest

Paul Palmer - Casteel (QB): North Park

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), LAKE FOREST, Wabash

Charlie Parke - Shadow Mountain (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa

Jordan Partridge - Horizon (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wabash

Cibrian Patton - Marcos de Niza (DE): Ottawa

Esequiel Perez - Santa Cruz Valley (WR): Ottawa

Macen Perez-Brewer - Catalina Foothills (WR): Hastings, McPherson, Wisconsin Lutheran

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dean, Hastings, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Lawrence, McPherson, Puget Sound, Rockford, Wooster

Auryn Philipps - Cactus Shadows (OT): BLACK HILLS STATE, Western New Mexico

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), FORT LEWIS, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Dareion Pittman - Willow Canyon (DT): Black Hills State

Tayejion Player - Cactus (RB): Capital, Ottawa

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Hiram, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Polito - Pinnacle (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown, Cornell, EASTERN WASHINGTON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Doane, Fort Lewis, Grove City, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Trine, WESTMINSTER COLL. (PA), Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Henry Poullard - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn,), Dakota State, Dubuque, La Verne, Manchester, Ripon

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Ayden Power - Paradise Honors (SS): OTTAWA

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash, WESTERN COLORADO

Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, CSU Pueblo, John Carroll, PENNSYLVANIA, Western Colorado

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan

Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, Lawrence, Manchester, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), FORT LEWIS, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Ramos - Santa Cruz Valley (RB): Ottawa

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Grinnell, Manchester

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Mary

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, William Woods, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Gettysburg, Kansas Wesleyan, Madonna, Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific

Blake Reed - Pusch Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, New Mexico Highlands (preferred walk-on), Ottawa

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Oberlin, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Saint John’s Univ. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Benjamin Reichert - Desert Ridge (OG): Lakeland

Xander Rennie - Shadow Ridge (LB): Brevard, Capital, Crown, Elizabeth City State, Wisconsin Lutheran

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt

Jayden Ridley - Horizon (DE): Black Hills State, Utah State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

William Rodgers - Desert Edge (CB): FORT HAYS STATE

Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Grand View, Lakeland, Manchester, Mayville State, Wilmington

Hayden Rodriguez - Basha (QB): Adams State

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Caden Rogers - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, McPherson

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), BLACK HILLS STATE, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Lawerence, Manchester, Oberlin, Sterling

Domonick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): IDAHO STATE

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (OG): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, OTTAWA

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Black Hills State, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Minot State, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico, Winona State

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Mayville State, Oberlin, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Andrew Schmier - Red Mountain (WR): Nebraska Wesleyan, North Park, Ottawa

Evan Schwartzer - Desert Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wooster

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Capital, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Eureka, Hastings, Hiram, Manchester, North Park, Oberlin, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Quincy, Ripon

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Sherbin-Fox - Desert Edge (ATH): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, OTTAWA, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Darrel Smith - Boulder Creek (WR): Ottawa

Michael Smith III - Hamilton (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Knox, Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Journey Solomon - Desert Mountain (WR): Mary

Cole Sorenson - Casteel (RB): LAKE FOREST

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Talon Staggs - Cactus (DE): Virginia-Lynchburg

Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Madonna, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson

Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern

Peyton Stokes - Cesar Chavez (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Sir Stokes - Yuma Catholic (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): BLACK HILLS STATE, Central Coll. (Iowa), CSU Pueblo, Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis, Manchester

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Mont.)

Joel Taitano - Corona del Sol (C): McPherson, Wabash

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Tauscher - San Tan Charter (C): Clarke, Doane, Fort Lewis, Massachusetts Maritime, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Fort Lewis, Lakeland, Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Eastern Washington, Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State

Sam Tellapragada - Arizona College Prep (OT): Knox, Norwich

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Aryon Thomas - Desert Edge (RB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney, Knox, Wisconsin-River Falls

JT Thomas - Mountain Pointe (TE): North Park

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, SAN DIEGO, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Manchester, Pacific, SIMPSON COLL. (IOWA)

Josiah Thornwell - Mica Mountain (RB): Manchester, Wisconsin-River Falls

Paxton Thorstad - Red Mountain (WR): North Park

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, MERCHANT MARINE, Ripon, St. Olaf

Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Crown, Knox, Wabash

Isaiah Trejos - Ironwood (WR): Ottawa

Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific, Wisconsin Lutheran

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jeyvon Tuipulotu - Hamilton (FS): Ottawa

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): LAKE FOREST

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Emily Vaisicca - Paradise Valley (K): Hendrix, Vermont State

Richard Valdez - West Point (QB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Tristan Varga - Cactus (WR): Capital

Angel Vasquez - Peoria (FS): Arizona Christian

Asher Vega - Willow Canyon (WR): MORNINGSIDE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Talan Viner - Sierra Linda (CB): Ottawa

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), BLACK HILLS STATE, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Black Hills State, Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): AIR FORCE, Army, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Capital, Central Coll. (Iowa), Chadron State (preferred walk-on), CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.), Dubuque, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), George Fox, Grand View, Hamline, Hastings, Knox, Manchester, Mayville State, McPherson, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Pacific, St. Norbert

LJ Walker - Perry (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis, Mary, Navy, Western New Mexico

Gatling Drake Walton - Higley (WR): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Warchol - Camelback (LB): Manchester, Mount Marty, Ottawa

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Manchester, Virginia-Lynchburg, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Capital, Wabash

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Caden Wasden - Paradise Honors (DE): BLACK HILLS STATE

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, SAN DIEGO STATE, Southern Utah, Utah Tech

RJ Washington - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa

Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona

Dajie Weeks - Mountain Pointe (DE): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Jadon Wetzel - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Judson, Manchester, McPherson

Nate Wheeler - Perry (LB): Ottawa, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayvion Whitt - Goldwater (DE): Ottawa (Kans.), Saint Mary

Porter Wilhelm - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): CENTRAL COLL. (IOWA), Concordia University. (Wisc.), Hastings, Hendrix, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin Lutheran

Chase Williams - Page (OG): Doane, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Utah State

Demond Wilson - Coolidge (CB): Mayville State

Joseph Wilson - San Tan Foothills (OT): Arizona Christian, Lane, OTTAWA

Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (FB/LS): Anderson, Augsburg, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Capital, Castleton, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Franklin, Grinnell, Knox, Lakeland, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Manchester, Minnesota Morris, North Park, Norwich, Oberlin, Ohio Northern, Pacific, SOUTHERN NAZARENE, St. Norbert, Thiel, Trine, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wilmington, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wittenberg, Wooster

Hunter Wohland - Chaparral (WR): Northeastern State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Minot State, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFFERED WALK-ON), Western New Mexico

Paden Woody - Centennial (LS): LAKE FOREST

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Amare Wright - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Black Hills State, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest

Braydin Yarter - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nicolas Yguado - Fairfax (OG): Nebraska Wesleyan

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, Simpson, Wabash, Western New Mexico

Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox commits to Arizona Christian

UPDATED: 2/4/25

We’ve had 33 commitments since Saturday. That brings our total for the class to 199 with National Signing Day approaching on Wednesday.

Running short on time this week with all of the updates, so here’s a quick review on some of the new commitments and their thoughts on their new schools.

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox committed to Arizona Christian. He toured a lot of schools and it was a tough decision.

“Ultimately, it came down to location,” Mattox said in a text message. “I wanted to stay close to my family at this time because of the tough year we had and it was important to me to stay close. I loved the culture and atmosphere (at ACU). I toured many ‘Christian’ schools, but I really felt it at ACU. Everything they did displayed that and that’s a big part of my life. Finally, I’d say the coaches made me feel valued and welcome and it seemed as though they really wanted me there for me to provide value and for them to provide value to me.”

Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen committed to Ottawa. The combination of education, facilities, and success on the field all played big roles.

“The overall staff and program was super welcoming and made the environment more than just football,” Siemen said in a text message. “They explained that if you come here, you are guaranteed to graduate with a degree with the very flexible class schedules they have. Not only are they very serious about academics, but the facilities are next level and were all built in the last year, showing they are ready to compete now. They are always a team that is fighting for playoff wins, which I love. They have a competitive environment that I will get pushed and I will push others. Obviously, the most important to to graduate with a high-skill degree.”

Coolidge running back Maurice Glass committed to Mayville State (North Dakota). While that is further away than ACU or Ottawa, Glass likes the surroundings and the coaches there.

“I felt it was best for me,” Glass said in a text message. “They people and coaches there made everything feel just right and it felt like home. I took the risk and made that decision to become a Comet and further my football career.”

Cactus Shadows offensive tackle Auryn Philipps committed to Black Hills State in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets have 11 commitments from seniors in Arizona. Philipps was a fan of the community in the small town of Spearfish.

“It was the support of all the players and coaches and how close everyone that goes there is,” Philipps said in a text message. “The whole community supports each other.”

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

Players that have signed are in BOLD



AIR FORCE FALCONS

Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel

Bode Wagner (WR) - Red Mountain

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Jaxon Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Justus Mattox (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Michael Totah (C) - Saguaro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

Isaiah Linyear (RB) - Casteel

AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Rich Lucero Jr. (QB) - Hamilton

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

Dominic Girard (CB) - Mesa Mountain View

Darien Kattner (CB) - Queen Creek

Jayshon Liles (LB) - Queen Creek

Brayden Michael (OG) - Brophy

Quintin Miles (WR) - Queen Creek

Carter Ochoa (WR) - Chandler

Auryn Philipps (OT) - Cactus Shadows

Gabriel Romero (OG) - Red Mountain

Zach Stowe (FS) - Hamilton

Jax Waddell (OT) - Perry

Caden Wasden (DE) - Paradise Honors

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CARLETON KNIGHTS

Gunnar Barth (OG) - Casa Grande

CARROLL COLLEGE (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS

La’Mario Claiborne (DE) - Heritage Academy Laveen

Marques Dorsey (SS) - ALA-Ironwood

CENTRAL COLLEGE (IOWA) DUTCH

Liam Mistlebauer (OG) - Hamilton

Ayden Williams (RB) - ALA-Ironwood

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Jeffrey Goins (LS) - Queen Creek

CHICAGO MAROONS

Christian Camarata (WR) - Brophy

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS

Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy

Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS

Cayden Walker (WR) - Kellis

CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS

Mason Carter (DE) - Notre Dame

Henry Hebard (OT) - Willow Canyon

David Mota (WR) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CORNELL BIG RED

Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe

CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Athiaun Arol (DE) - Vista Grande

Joshua Campbell (OT) - Desert Edge

Kemon Jackson (WR) - McClintock

Jaxon Knutson (QB) - McClintock

Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird

DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS

Tyler Paczesny (LB) - Dobson

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Lucas George (RB) - Queen Creek

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon (walk-on)

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Trey Foster (WR) - Williams Field

Kody Guy (QB) - Williams Field

William Rodgers (CB) - Desert Edge

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Ethan Austin (DE) - Perry

Dominick Barron (OT) - Tolleson

Brayden Burgess (LS) - Canyon View

Michael Cummings (LB) - O’Connor

Porter Delnoce (LB) - Casteel

Pete Lopez (OT) - Buckeye

Joshua Orozco (WR) - Desert Heights Prep

Cavan Pine (OG) - Cactus Shadows

Brock Raj (DT) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Ridge Allen (RB) - Benjamin Franklin

Roy Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain

Jadon Wetzel (RB) - Flagstaff

IDAHO VANDALS

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol

Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field

ITHACA BOMBERS

Cole Denny (TE) - Catalina Foothills

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Tyler Evans (OT) - Marana

Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana

Moses Miller (SS) - Marana

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Logan Connelly (FS) - Arcadia

Jacob DeBoy (WR) - Hamilton

Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial

Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton

Robert Knorr (QB) - Mountain Pointe

Christian Parenza (OG) - Brophy

Robert Perry IV (TE) - Shadow Ridge

Cole Sorenson (RB) - Casteel

Tyler Udall (TE) - Hamilton

Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial

Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MACALESTER SCOTS

Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy

MARY MARAUDERS

Evan Henderson (OG) - Queen Creek

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Dinos Drossos (LB) - Salpointe

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MAYVILLE STATE COMETS

Robert Cash III (RB) - Walden Grove

Kyle Culver (WR) - Coolidge

Maurice Glass (RB) - Coolidge

McGILL REDBIRDS

Aeden Calini (WR) - Highland Prep

MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS

Roman Thuyns (QB) - Willow Canyon

MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES

Dash Blake (WR) - Basha

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS

Ben Jones (DE) - Hamilton

MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS

Asher Vega (WR) - Willow Canyon

NELSON LIONS

Justin Gerdes (OG) - Basha

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Deriece Brown (CB/WR) - Verrado

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Kash Allen (RB) - Highland (walk-on)

Elijah Banquil (SS) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland

Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty

Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain

Nick Harper (DE) - Queen Creek

Bryce Herges (QB) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

Nassim Isaac (TE) - Brophy (walk-on)

John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon

Cole Mayse (DE) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

Tyler Nolan (K/P) - Pusch Ridge

Peyton Stokes (WR) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)

Sir Stokes (WR) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)

Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)

Noble Young-Blackgoat (WR) - Coconino

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Alec Anaya (SS) - Cienega

Karsten Dombrovski (K) - Liberty

Devin Hartsel (LB) - Paradise Honors

Desean Kelley-Nunley (LB) - Casa Grande

Ayden Power (SS) - Paradise Honors

Logan Ryan (OG) - Shadow Ridge

Maxwell Siemen (LB) - Higley

Joseph Wilson (OT) - San Tan Foothills

PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS

Isaac Price (WR) - Desert Vista

RIPON RED HAWKS

Braden Caldwell (TE) - Mountain Ridge

Elantae Fleming (WR) - Paradise Valley

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN’ BEARS

AJ Burnette (LB) - Desert Edge

Camren Durfee (OG) - Centennial

SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS

Braedon Brenner (WR) - Desert Ridge

Simon Lopez (QB) - Red Mountain

SAINT MARY (KANS.) SPIRES

Anthony Horne (RB) - Estrella Foothills

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Caden Gingg (FS) - Verrado

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

Zach Thompson (RB) - Gilbert

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

Jerry Washington (DE) - Desert Edge

SIMPSON COLLEGE (IOWA) STORM

Conner Hangartner (RB) - Mica Mountain

Nash Moore (QB) - Buena

Jayden Thoreson (QB) - Mica Mountain

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Scooby Bradley (FS) - Chandler

SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM

Grant Wochner (FB/LS) - Estrella Foothills

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus

Elijah Sherbin-Fox (ATH) - Desert Edge

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Manuel Griego (DE) - Cienega

Jayden Johnson-Forrest (S) - Williams Field

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jorden Cunningham (OT) - Brophy

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Karsten Cornell (RB) - Boulder Creek

WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS

Demico Price (DE) - West Point

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Keene Abril (LB) - Corona del Sol

Jase Ashley (QB) - Horizon

Colby Carbajal (OT) - Corona del Sol

Jacob Helt (WR) - Corona del Sol

Dennis Ionica (WR) - O’Connor

Nate Wheeler (LB) - Perry

WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS

Trey Hageman (OT) - Verrado

WESTERN OREGON WOLVES

Zane Colson (K) - Cienega

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE (PA) TITANS

Ben Pollock (OT) - Mohave

WHEATON THUNDER

Nicholas Boschma (OT) - Northwest Christian

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe

Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe