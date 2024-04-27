Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 4/26
Missouri offers Brophy offensive tackle Logan Powell
UPDATED: 4/26/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 400 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Logan Powell received his fifth SEC offer on Friday from Missouri. He is a 6-5, 285-pound lineman ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals. Earlier in the week, Powell released his top five schools with Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Tennessee comprising the list. We'll see if the new offer from the Tigers can crack those finalists. Brophy recently had a commitment from one of Powell's teammates on the O-Line, Anderson Kopp, who will be going to Kansas after his senior season. Missouri had a pair of players taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft. Edge rusher Darius Robinson was selected by Arizona in the first round and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. went to Detroit in Round 2. It's the first time since 2015 that Mizzou had a player selected in each of the first two rounds. The Tigers are coming off an 11-2 season and a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Grinnell
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Northern Arizona
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): California, Columbia, Dartmouth
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Penn
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Western New Mexico
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Central Michigan, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Northern Arizona
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Montana State-Northern
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State
Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Ithaca, Long Island
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Fordham
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, Washington State
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Grinnell
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Arizona State gets commitment from Mountain Pointe safety Dillard-Allen
UPDATED: 4/25/24
It might be a busy time of year in college football with the transfer portal open and players coming and going, but there is still a future high school class to recruit and Arizona State received commitments from four juniors in the past week, including its first from within the state.
On Monday, three-star Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen announced his commitment to the Sun Devils.
The 6-foot, 165-pound secondary player originally began his high school career at Desert Vista. He transferred after his sophomore year and as a result, had to sit the first five games last season. Dillard-Allen played those last six games with a lot of energy and logged 43 tackles and intercepted a couple passes.
It was just over a year ago in February of 2023 that Dillard-Allen received his offer from ASU. He ended up with a total of 14 offers, including Big 12 ones from Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State.
Playing locally was a big part of Dillard-Allen's decision to remain in town.
"Just being close to my family to be honest," Dillard-Allen said in a text message.
Dillard-Allen is the highest rated in-state commit since 2017. Speed is a big part of his game as he posted an electronically-timed 40-yard dash of 4.298. At the Chandler Rotary in March, Dillard-Allen clocked a 10.98 to finish first out of a total field of 151 runners.
Arizona State will host its annual Maroon & Gold Spring Football Game on Friday night in Tempe. The team will compete in four 7-minute quarters and include fan challenges and postgame fireworks. The Sun Devils (3-9 last season) open on Aug. 31 at home against Wyoming. The first game in the new Big 12 Conference will come on the road on Sept. 21 in Lubbock against Texas Tech.
Kansas University didn't just make waves on the football field last season, the Jayhawks established a foothold in Arizona with four commitments in the '24 class. While the newly revamped Big 12 has yet to begin its season, KU is continuing its Desert Pipeline with another commit.
Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Anderson Kopp announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Tuesday.
The decision, which took place during the first week of Brophy's Spring Ball practices, put the mounting pressure of where to go to college behind him and removed a weight off Kopp's 6-3, 280-pound frame.
He selected the Jayhawks over seven other offers including Big 12 member-Iowa State. Kopp was ecstatic to receive an offer from Kansas back in February as his father, Kevin, played for the Jayhawks back in the '90s. Anderson went on an unofficial visit Lawrence last October when the Jayhawks defeated UCF, 51-22 to take in the atmosphere of a game day.
Kopp is the second Brophy junior to make his college commitment. The O-Line will likely be the heart and soul of this year's Bronco team. In addition to Kopp, Landon Powell and Jorden Cunningham hold FBS offers.
Kansas is in the middle of a major project for the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Following the end of last season, the old facility was demolished and new concrete pillars were drilled. It is slated to reopen in the 2025 season. For this year, the Jayhawks will play two games at Children's Mercy Park (home of Sporting Kansas City of the MLS) and four games at Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Chiefs). Kansas wrapped up last year with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field over UNLV. The Jayhawks miss Arizona this season, but will take a trip to Tempe on Oct. 5 to play Arizona State.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central