Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 4/26

Photo Courtesy of Logan Powell
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Missouri offers Brophy offensive tackle Logan Powell

UPDATED: 4/26/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 400 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Logan Powell received his fifth SEC offer on Friday from Missouri. He is a 6-5, 285-pound lineman ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals. Earlier in the week, Powell released his top five schools with Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Tennessee comprising the list. We'll see if the new offer from the Tigers can crack those finalists. Brophy recently had a commitment from one of Powell's teammates on the O-Line, Anderson Kopp, who will be going to Kansas after his senior season. Missouri had a pair of players taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft. Edge rusher Darius Robinson was selected by Arizona in the first round and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. went to Detroit in Round 2. It's the first time since 2015 that Mizzou had a player selected in each of the first two rounds. The Tigers are coming off an 11-2 season and a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Grinnell

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Northern Arizona

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): California, Columbia, Dartmouth

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Penn

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Western New Mexico

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Central Michigan, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Northern Arizona

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Montana State-Northern

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State

Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Ithaca, Long Island

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Fordham

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Brown, Western Michigan

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, Washington State

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Grinnell

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Photo Courtesy of Rylon Dillard-Allen
Arizona State gets commitment from Mountain Pointe safety Dillard-Allen

UPDATED: 4/25/24

It might be a busy time of year in college football with the transfer portal open and players coming and going, but there is still a future high school class to recruit and Arizona State received commitments from four juniors in the past week, including its first from within the state.

On Monday, three-star Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen announced his commitment to the Sun Devils.

The 6-foot, 165-pound secondary player originally began his high school career at Desert Vista. He transferred after his sophomore year and as a result, had to sit the first five games last season. Dillard-Allen played those last six games with a lot of energy and logged 43 tackles and intercepted a couple passes.

It was just over a year ago in February of 2023 that Dillard-Allen received his offer from ASU. He ended up with a total of 14 offers, including Big 12 ones from Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Playing locally was a big part of Dillard-Allen's decision to remain in town.

"Just being close to my family to be honest," Dillard-Allen said in a text message.

Dillard-Allen is the highest rated in-state commit since 2017. Speed is a big part of his game as he posted an electronically-timed 40-yard dash of 4.298. At the Chandler Rotary in March, Dillard-Allen clocked a 10.98 to finish first out of a total field of 151 runners.

Arizona State will host its annual Maroon & Gold Spring Football Game on Friday night in Tempe. The team will compete in four 7-minute quarters and include fan challenges and postgame fireworks. The Sun Devils (3-9 last season) open on Aug. 31 at home against Wyoming. The first game in the new Big 12 Conference will come on the road on Sept. 21 in Lubbock against Texas Tech.


Kansas University didn't just make waves on the football field last season, the Jayhawks established a foothold in Arizona with four commitments in the '24 class. While the newly revamped Big 12 has yet to begin its season, KU is continuing its Desert Pipeline with another commit.

Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Anderson Kopp announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

The decision, which took place during the first week of Brophy's Spring Ball practices, put the mounting pressure of where to go to college behind him and removed a weight off Kopp's 6-3, 280-pound frame.

He selected the Jayhawks over seven other offers including Big 12 member-Iowa State. Kopp was ecstatic to receive an offer from Kansas back in February as his father, Kevin, played for the Jayhawks back in the '90s. Anderson went on an unofficial visit Lawrence last October when the Jayhawks defeated UCF, 51-22 to take in the atmosphere of a game day.

Kopp is the second Brophy junior to make his college commitment. The O-Line will likely be the heart and soul of this year's Bronco team. In addition to Kopp, Landon Powell and Jorden Cunningham hold FBS offers.

Kansas is in the middle of a major project for the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Following the end of last season, the old facility was demolished and new concrete pillars were drilled. It is slated to reopen in the 2025 season. For this year, the Jayhawks will play two games at Children's Mercy Park (home of Sporting Kansas City of the MLS) and four games at Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Chiefs). Kansas wrapped up last year with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field over UNLV. The Jayhawks miss Arizona this season, but will take a trip to Tempe on Oct. 5 to play Arizona State.

Photo Courtesy of Anderson Kopp (X account)
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

