This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Logan Powell received his fifth SEC offer on Friday from Missouri. He is a 6-5, 285-pound lineman ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals. Earlier in the week, Powell released his top five schools with Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Tennessee comprising the list. We'll see if the new offer from the Tigers can crack those finalists. Brophy recently had a commitment from one of Powell's teammates on the O-Line, Anderson Kopp, who will be going to Kansas after his senior season. Missouri had a pair of players taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft. Edge rusher Darius Robinson was selected by Arizona in the first round and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. went to Detroit in Round 2. It's the first time since 2015 that Mizzou had a player selected in each of the first two rounds. The Tigers are coming off an 11-2 season and a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 400 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 4/25/24

It might be a busy time of year in college football with the transfer portal open and players coming and going, but there is still a future high school class to recruit and Arizona State received commitments from four juniors in the past week, including its first from within the state.



On Monday, three-star Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen announced his commitment to the Sun Devils.



The 6-foot, 165-pound secondary player originally began his high school career at Desert Vista. He transferred after his sophomore year and as a result, had to sit the first five games last season. Dillard-Allen played those last six games with a lot of energy and logged 43 tackles and intercepted a couple passes.



It was just over a year ago in February of 2023 that Dillard-Allen received his offer from ASU. He ended up with a total of 14 offers, including Big 12 ones from Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Playing locally was a big part of Dillard-Allen's decision to remain in town.

"Just being close to my family to be honest," Dillard-Allen said in a text message.



Dillard-Allen is the highest rated in-state commit since 2017. Speed is a big part of his game as he posted an electronically-timed 40-yard dash of 4.298. At the Chandler Rotary in March, Dillard-Allen clocked a 10.98 to finish first out of a total field of 151 runners.



Arizona State will host its annual Maroon & Gold Spring Football Game on Friday night in Tempe. The team will compete in four 7-minute quarters and include fan challenges and postgame fireworks. The Sun Devils (3-9 last season) open on Aug. 31 at home against Wyoming. The first game in the new Big 12 Conference will come on the road on Sept. 21 in Lubbock against Texas Tech.







Kansas University didn't just make waves on the football field last season, the Jayhawks established a foothold in Arizona with four commitments in the '24 class. While the newly revamped Big 12 has yet to begin its season, KU is continuing its Desert Pipeline with another commit.

Brophy College Prep offensive tackle Anderson Kopp announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

The decision, which took place during the first week of Brophy's Spring Ball practices, put the mounting pressure of where to go to college behind him and removed a weight off Kopp's 6-3, 280-pound frame.

He selected the Jayhawks over seven other offers including Big 12 member-Iowa State. Kopp was ecstatic to receive an offer from Kansas back in February as his father, Kevin, played for the Jayhawks back in the '90s. Anderson went on an unofficial visit Lawrence last October when the Jayhawks defeated UCF, 51-22 to take in the atmosphere of a game day.

Kopp is the second Brophy junior to make his college commitment. The O-Line will likely be the heart and soul of this year's Bronco team. In addition to Kopp, Landon Powell and Jorden Cunningham hold FBS offers.

Kansas is in the middle of a major project for the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Following the end of last season, the old facility was demolished and new concrete pillars were drilled. It is slated to reopen in the 2025 season. For this year, the Jayhawks will play two games at Children's Mercy Park (home of Sporting Kansas City of the MLS) and four games at Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Chiefs). Kansas wrapped up last year with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field over UNLV. The Jayhawks miss Arizona this season, but will take a trip to Tempe on Oct. 5 to play Arizona State.