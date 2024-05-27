UPDATED: 5/27/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in a dead period on the recruiting calendar (through Wednesday 5/29). During this time, college coaches cannot make in-person recruiting contacts or host official or unofficial visits to prospective players at their schools.



West Point defensive end Demico Price received his third overall offer, and first Division I, last Sunday from UNLV. He is a 6-3, 210-pound lineman that recorded 17 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Dragons last season. Earlier this month, he competed in the Mega Camp put on by Lake Forest College. In April, Price took a trip to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. for its Junior Day. This year marks the 50th battle for the Fremont Cannon between in-state rivals UNLV and Nevada. The Rebels will host this year's game at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 30. UNLV won last year's contest, 45-27, which allowed it to keep the unique trophy painted red for a third straight year. The Rebels went on to finish 9-5 and played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. UNLV will open this season on Aug. 31 at Houston.

UTEP offered Notre Dame linebacker Cody Wells last Sunday. The 6-3, 210-pound player ranked second on the Saints in tackles with 81 last season. Heading into his senior year. Wells will once again be a dual-sport athlete playing lacrosse as well. The offer from the Miners is his second from an FBS school. Wells also plays some offense (tight end) for NDP and caught 18 passes for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns. UTEP had more than 3,000 fans show up for its Spring Game earlier this month in El Paso. It ended up being an exciting one that came down to the final play as the Blue beat the Orange 39-35. UTEP (3-9 last year) opens its season on Aug. 31 in Lincoln at Nebraska. The Miners play in Conference USA.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.