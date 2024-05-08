UPDATED: 5/7/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 410 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Notre Dame linebacker Cody Wells received his fourth offer last Sunday from UC Davis. He is a 6-3, 210-pounder who recorded 81 tackles for the Saints last season. Wells carries a 3.7 GPA at NDP and is a multi-sport athlete that also plays lacrosse. His versatility is on display in football as he plays on both sides of the ball. As a tight end, Wells caught 18 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to Cal. This will be the first season for new head coach Tim Plough back at his alma mater at UC Davis. Most recently, he was an assistant coach not too far away at Cal. The Aggies are coming off a successful season where they went 7-4 and just missed out on a berth in the FCS playoffs. UC Davis was 5-3 in the Big Sky Conference and will ironically open the season on Aug. 31in Berkeley against Cal.



Dartmouth offered Casteel wide receiver Elijah Beamon on Monday. The 6-1, 180-pound player led the Colts in receiving yards (535) despite playing in just six games due to a midseason injury. Beamon will be playing his third year on varsity for Casteel this fall. The offer from Dartmouth is his fifth overall and first from an Ivy League school. Dartmouth wrapped up its spring season with its annual Spring Game in Hanover, N.H. last Saturday. It was a competitive affair using a modified scoring system that saw the Green and White teams end up tied at 40. Dartmouth went 6-4 overall and 5-2 in league play last season. The Big Green shared the Ivy title with Harvard and Yale.

Queen Creek tight end Dylan Sims hauled in a new offer last Sunday when he got one from UCLA. The 6-6, 225-pounder caught 27 passes for 363 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also plays defensive end and made 26 tackles while recording 2.5 sacks. Sims is now up to 16 offers and has gone on one official visit (Oklahoma State). Schools that have been by the QCHS campus during the second week of spring ball include Wisconsin, Northwestern, Cornell, and Duke. UCLA had the first defensive player in the NFL Draft taken when Indianapolis selected defensive end Laiatu Latu 15th overall. The Bruins finished 8-5 last year and defeated Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. UCLA kicks its season off on Aug. 31 in the Islands when the Bruins visit Hawaii. The first game for UCLA in its new Big Ten home will be Sept. 14 in the Rose Bowl against Indiana.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.