Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 6/9
Brophy's Jorden Cunningham picks up offers from NM State, Idaho
UPDATED: 6/9/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.
Arizona State hosted a satellite camp in Tempe on Saturday that included coaches from 15 other colleges (mostly in the West) as its Southwest Showcase on the Kajikawa practice fields. One of the competitors that showed out was Jorden Cunningham, who received an offer from New Mexico State. Cunningham, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle at Brophy, now holds three Division I offers. The Broncos will kick their season off on Aug. 30 at Williams Field in Gilbert. New Mexico State is one of 10 schools in Conference USA for this year. The league will hold its Media Day in Frisco, Texas on July 23. The Aggies went 10-5 last season and played for the CUSA title. After falling short against Liberty, NMSU went on to play in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.
Another college at the Southwest Showcase was Idaho and Cunningham added an offer from the Vandals on Sunday. Idaho may be an FCS school in the Big Sky, but the team will get a couple national broadcasts. The Vandals' opener at Oregon will be on the Big Ten Network on Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Later in the year, on Oct. 12, Idaho's game at Montana State will be carried by one of the ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). If it's a late game, we could see Big Sky After Dark. Last season, Idaho had its first postseason win and at 9-4, had its first nine-win season since 2016. The Vandals will host Northern Arizona this season on Oct. 5 in the Kibbie Dome, where it will be Homecoming.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Western New Mexico
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash
Dennis Ionica - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State
Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Wayne State
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Kansas State, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Crown, Lake Forest, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, San Diego State
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Mountain View linebacker recruit Beckham Barney went on his first official visit over the weekend and liked what he saw in Berkeley.
The 6-3, 205-pound inside linebacker announced his commitment to Cal on Saturday.
"I felt a close connection with the coaches and valued the great opportunities for me to develop in the program," Barney said in a text message.
Barney holds seven total offers. He received the one from Cal last November following a junior season that saw him lead the Toros in tackles with 145 in 11 games (13.2/game), force four fumbles and make four sacks. Barney went on to take an unofficial to Cal last April during the Bears' spring practices.
Barney carries a stellar 4.20 GPA and is Cal's ninth commitment and third linebacker for this class. Earlier this month, he competed in the Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon University. Among the colleges present there was California.
Cal will open its season at home on Aug. 31 against UC Davis. That will be the start of the Bears' first season as ACC members. Cal's first conference game will come in Tallahassee on Sept. 21 against Florida State. Last year, the Golden Bears went 6-7 and played in the Independence Bowl.
One of Liberty's returning linemen from its Open Division state championship has firmed up his recruitment. Nick Spence will be playing in the Big Ten at Minnesota.
The 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle went on an unofficial visit to UM in April and was on his official trip to the campus in the Twin Cities over the weekend, where he was able to talk to the coaches and feel the vibe.
"It was about the positive energy and the people I want to surround myself with," Spence said in a text message. "Also, (Head) Coach (P.J.) Fleck is an amazing head coach and it feels like I am in the right hands with (offensive line) Coach (Brian) Callahan."
Spence received his offer from the Gophers in February after a conversation with Callahan. In all, he had seven total offers, including Power Four ones from Duke and Iowa State.
In its championship season, Liberty's offense averaged more than 46 points and 492 yards per game while going 12-1 (12-0 vs. Arizona schools). The Lions return four starters on the O-Line this year.
Minnesota will have a Thursday night national television audience when the Golden Gophers kick their season off on Aug. 29 at home against North Carolina. FOX will have the game at 5 p.m. Minnesota will finish with another national game on Black Friday (Nov. 29) at Wisconsin. CBS will have that one at 10 a.m. Last year, Minnesota finished 6-7 and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Hamilton
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy