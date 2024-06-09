UPDATED: 6/9/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.



Arizona State hosted a satellite camp in Tempe on Saturday that included coaches from 15 other colleges (mostly in the West) as its Southwest Showcase on the Kajikawa practice fields. One of the competitors that showed out was Jorden Cunningham, who received an offer from New Mexico State. Cunningham, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle at Brophy, now holds three Division I offers. The Broncos will kick their season off on Aug. 30 at Williams Field in Gilbert. New Mexico State is one of 10 schools in Conference USA for this year. The league will hold its Media Day in Frisco, Texas on July 23. The Aggies went 10-5 last season and played for the CUSA title. After falling short against Liberty, NMSU went on to play in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.



Another college at the Southwest Showcase was Idaho and Cunningham added an offer from the Vandals on Sunday. Idaho may be an FCS school in the Big Sky, but the team will get a couple national broadcasts. The Vandals' opener at Oregon will be on the Big Ten Network on Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Later in the year, on Oct. 12, Idaho's game at Montana State will be carried by one of the ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). If it's a late game, we could see Big Sky After Dark. Last season, Idaho had its first postseason win and at 9-4, had its first nine-win season since 2016. The Vandals will host Northern Arizona this season on Oct. 5 in the Kibbie Dome, where it will be Homecoming.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.