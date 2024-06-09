Advertisement
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 6/9

Photo Courtesy of Jorden Cunningham
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Brophy's Jorden Cunningham picks up offers from NM State, Idaho

UPDATED: 6/9/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.

Arizona State hosted a satellite camp in Tempe on Saturday that included coaches from 15 other colleges (mostly in the West) as its Southwest Showcase on the Kajikawa practice fields. One of the competitors that showed out was Jorden Cunningham, who received an offer from New Mexico State. Cunningham, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle at Brophy, now holds three Division I offers. The Broncos will kick their season off on Aug. 30 at Williams Field in Gilbert. New Mexico State is one of 10 schools in Conference USA for this year. The league will hold its Media Day in Frisco, Texas on July 23. The Aggies went 10-5 last season and played for the CUSA title. After falling short against Liberty, NMSU went on to play in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

Another college at the Southwest Showcase was Idaho and Cunningham added an offer from the Vandals on Sunday. Idaho may be an FCS school in the Big Sky, but the team will get a couple national broadcasts. The Vandals' opener at Oregon will be on the Big Ten Network on Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Later in the year, on Oct. 12, Idaho's game at Montana State will be carried by one of the ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). If it's a late game, we could see Big Sky After Dark. Last season, Idaho had its first postseason win and at 9-4, had its first nine-win season since 2016. The Vandals will host Northern Arizona this season on Oct. 5 in the Kibbie Dome, where it will be Homecoming.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Western New Mexico

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash

Dennis Ionica - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State

Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Wayne State

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls

Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Kansas State, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Crown, Lake Forest, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, San Diego State

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Liberty offensive lineman Nick Spence commits to Minnesota

UPDATED: 6/9/24

Mountain View linebacker recruit Beckham Barney went on his first official visit over the weekend and liked what he saw in Berkeley.

The 6-3, 205-pound inside linebacker announced his commitment to Cal on Saturday.

"I felt a close connection with the coaches and valued the great opportunities for me to develop in the program," Barney said in a text message.

Barney holds seven total offers. He received the one from Cal last November following a junior season that saw him lead the Toros in tackles with 145 in 11 games (13.2/game), force four fumbles and make four sacks. Barney went on to take an unofficial to Cal last April during the Bears' spring practices.

Barney carries a stellar 4.20 GPA and is Cal's ninth commitment and third linebacker for this class. Earlier this month, he competed in the Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon University. Among the colleges present there was California.

Cal will open its season at home on Aug. 31 against UC Davis. That will be the start of the Bears' first season as ACC members. Cal's first conference game will come in Tallahassee on Sept. 21 against Florida State. Last year, the Golden Bears went 6-7 and played in the Independence Bowl.


One of Liberty's returning linemen from its Open Division state championship has firmed up his recruitment. Nick Spence will be playing in the Big Ten at Minnesota.

The 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle went on an unofficial visit to UM in April and was on his official trip to the campus in the Twin Cities over the weekend, where he was able to talk to the coaches and feel the vibe.

"It was about the positive energy and the people I want to surround myself with," Spence said in a text message. "Also, (Head) Coach (P.J.) Fleck is an amazing head coach and it feels like I am in the right hands with (offensive line) Coach (Brian) Callahan."

Spence received his offer from the Gophers in February after a conversation with Callahan. In all, he had seven total offers, including Power Four ones from Duke and Iowa State.

In its championship season, Liberty's offense averaged more than 46 points and 492 yards per game while going 12-1 (12-0 vs. Arizona schools). The Lions return four starters on the O-Line this year.

Minnesota will have a Thursday night national television audience when the Golden Gophers kick their season off on Aug. 29 at home against North Carolina. FOX will have the game at 5 p.m. Minnesota will finish with another national game on Black Friday (Nov. 29) at Wisconsin. CBS will have that one at 10 a.m. Last year, Minnesota finished 6-7 and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Mesa Mountain View LB Beckham Barney
Mesa Mountain View LB Beckham Barney

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Hamilton

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

