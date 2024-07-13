Advertisement
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 7/13

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Lewis & Clark offers Centennial offensive lineman Edward Aragon

UPDATED: 7/13/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

Lewis & Clark has been busy this spring and summer distributing offers to college prospects in the state. The latest to receive an offer from the Pioneers is Edward Aragon. The 5-10, 285-pound offensive guard plays at Centennial. Aragon can squat 435 and he trains at TBA. A multi-sport athlete, he throws the shot put and discus on the Coyotes' track and field team. He's a road grader with great feet and an excellent student (3.80 GPA). Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season since 2011 as the Pioneers finished 5-5 and tied for third place in the Northwest Conference (Div. III). L&C opens this year's schedule on Sept. 7 with a home game in Portland against Puget Sound (Wash.). This will be the first of two meetings with the Loggers and is billed as the Northwest Scholar Series. This series pits two of the top academic programs in the Northwest against one another.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Simpson, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Bernard - Fountain Hills (SB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State, Utah Tech

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash, Washington & Lee

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Wabash

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Bo Hampton - Saguaro (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (DT): Colorado School of Mines

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Forest

Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Toledo, Wayne State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): San Diego

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian

Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown, Cornell, Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Porenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound

Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Western New Mexico

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): Drake

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Idaho adds disruptive linebacker Michael to '25 class

UPDATED: 7/10/24

It was on Independence Day that Gio Richardson decided to use his freedom to choose and announce his college destination.

The 5-11, 170-pound Basha receiver committed to the University of Arizona. Last week, he had narrowed down his top three schools on Instagram to both in-state Big 12 schools and Kansas State. Richardson went on official visits in consecutive weeks to Manhattan (Kans.) and Tucson.

Richardson was offered by the Wildcats in late January, just two weeks after new head coach Brent Brennan was hired. He cited "the relationship built with the players and the coahces" as his main reason for selecting Arizona.

He led the Bears in all three receiving categories last season with 55 catches for 893 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. Richardson is also a weapon on special teams and averaged 38 yards per kickoff return with two brought back for TDs. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.76 in the Arcadia (Calif.) Invitational, which ranks second in school history in the 100 meters.

The preseason Media Poll came out this week and Arizona is predicted to place 5th in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats received three (of 61) first-place votes. Next up is the new conference's Media Day at a familiar place - Allegiant Stadium. The city of Las Vegas was previously the home for the same event for the Pac-12. Arizona will appear in the second day on Wednesday, July 10. The 'Cats went 10-3 last season, winning the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma. Arizona opens the '24 slate on Aug. 31 at home against New Mexico with ESPN carrying the game at 7:30 p.m.


The University of Idaho, coming off a nine-win season and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona once again and got a commitment from Brody Michael on Wednesday.

Michael, 6-foot and 205 pounds, was a First Team All-6A East Valley Region linebacker and also placed third in the 100-meters at the Division III State track meet last May. His fastest time last season was a 10.96.

The recent track record and acquaintances made with the team and staff played a factor.

"I chose them because they make you feel at home," Michael said in a text message. "Like you're part of a family. First time I went up there, it felt like I already knew everyone. The football program is also great with the new coaching staff and they really are on an uphill climb to many championships in the near future."

Michael led ALA-Queen Creek in tackles with 107 (55 solo) as the Patriots qualified for the Open Division tournament for a third straight season. He also added three sacks and four forced fumbles. This will be his third year playing on the ALAQC varsity team. In the classroom, he carries a 3.78 GPA.

Idaho has successfully signed three players from Arizona in each of the past two recruiting classes. Michael is the first from Arizona (and 7th overall) to commit to Idaho for this cycle. Head Coach Jason Eck, who recently had his contract extended, has taken the Vandals to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. His record within the Big Sky is a stellar 12-4. Idaho will open this season on the road against national-power Oregon on Aug. 31. The Ducks' new conference, the Big Ten Network, will have the game at 4:30 p.m.

Basha WR Gio Richardson
Basha WR Gio Richardson

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

IDAHO VANDALS

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

