This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Lewis & Clark has been busy this spring and summer distributing offers to college prospects in the state. The latest to receive an offer from the Pioneers is Edward Aragon . The 5-10, 285-pound offensive guard plays at Centennial. Aragon can squat 435 and he trains at TBA. A multi-sport athlete, he throws the shot put and discus on the Coyotes' track and field team. He's a road grader with great feet and an excellent student (3.80 GPA). Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season since 2011 as the Pioneers finished 5-5 and tied for third place in the Northwest Conference (Div. III). L&C opens this year's schedule on Sept. 7 with a home game in Portland against Puget Sound (Wash.). This will be the first of two meetings with the Loggers and is billed as the Northwest Scholar Series. This series pits two of the top academic programs in the Northwest against one another.

June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/10/24

It was on Independence Day that Gio Richardson decided to use his freedom to choose and announce his college destination.



The 5-11, 170-pound Basha receiver committed to the University of Arizona. Last week, he had narrowed down his top three schools on Instagram to both in-state Big 12 schools and Kansas State. Richardson went on official visits in consecutive weeks to Manhattan (Kans.) and Tucson.



Richardson was offered by the Wildcats in late January, just two weeks after new head coach Brent Brennan was hired. He cited "the relationship built with the players and the coahces" as his main reason for selecting Arizona.



He led the Bears in all three receiving categories last season with 55 catches for 893 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. Richardson is also a weapon on special teams and averaged 38 yards per kickoff return with two brought back for TDs. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.76 in the Arcadia (Calif.) Invitational, which ranks second in school history in the 100 meters.



The preseason Media Poll came out this week and Arizona is predicted to place 5th in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats received three (of 61) first-place votes. Next up is the new conference's Media Day at a familiar place - Allegiant Stadium. The city of Las Vegas was previously the home for the same event for the Pac-12. Arizona will appear in the second day on Wednesday, July 10. The 'Cats went 10-3 last season, winning the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma. Arizona opens the '24 slate on Aug. 31 at home against New Mexico with ESPN carrying the game at 7:30 p.m.



The University of Idaho, coming off a nine-win season and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona once again and got a commitment from Brody Michael on Wednesday.

Michael, 6-foot and 205 pounds, was a First Team All-6A East Valley Region linebacker and also placed third in the 100-meters at the Division III State track meet last May. His fastest time last season was a 10.96.

The recent track record and acquaintances made with the team and staff played a factor.

"I chose them because they make you feel at home," Michael said in a text message. "Like you're part of a family. First time I went up there, it felt like I already knew everyone. The football program is also great with the new coaching staff and they really are on an uphill climb to many championships in the near future."



Michael led ALA-Queen Creek in tackles with 107 (55 solo) as the Patriots qualified for the Open Division tournament for a third straight season. He also added three sacks and four forced fumbles. This will be his third year playing on the ALAQC varsity team. In the classroom, he carries a 3.78 GPA.



Idaho has successfully signed three players from Arizona in each of the past two recruiting classes. Michael is the first from Arizona (and 7th overall) to commit to Idaho for this cycle. Head Coach Jason Eck, who recently had his contract extended, has taken the Vandals to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. His record within the Big Sky is a stellar 12-4. Idaho will open this season on the road against national-power Oregon on Aug. 31. The Ducks' new conference, the Big Ten Network, will have the game at 4:30 p.m.

