Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 7/12
Arizona Christian offers cornerback Moore from Valley Vista
UPDATED: 7/12/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Game times listed are in Arizona time.
June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.
Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey hauled in his third offer on Friday when he got one from Hastings College. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back intercepted seven passes for the Lancers last season. Spivey made 68 tackles, forced three fumbles and sacked the quarterback twice. He was named to the All-6A Conference First Team. A scholar athlete, Spivey carries a 3.50 GPA. Hastings had seven players sign from Arizona from the 2024 class - four from Southern Arizona. The school, located in southern Nebraska, is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA). The Broncos went 5-6 last season and opens this year on Aug. 31 at home against Peru State (Neb.).
Arizona Christian distributed another offer to an in-state prospect this week. Receiving his first college offer from the Firestorm was Xavier Moore. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, who goes by the nickname "Slinky", plays at Valley Vista and earned Second Team All-Dysart District honors at defensive back last season. Moore had 19 tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Monsoon last season. Arizona Christian will kick off its 11th season of football this fall with a game in Colorado against Fort Lewis on Sept. 14. The Firestorm play in the Frontier Conference (NAIA) and went 2-8 last year. The first home game in Glendale will be on Sept. 28 against Carroll College (Montana).
Here's the rest of the offers since July 4th:
Horizon long snapper Mack Mulhern received an offer from Michigan.
Westwood defensive end James Marshall received his first offer from Marshall (W. Va.).
Williams Field quarterback Kody Guy received an offer from North Alabama.
Verrado offensive tackle Trey Hageman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Mountain Pointe quarterback Robert Knorr received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tonopah Valley defensive tackle Jayden Kloth received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Centennial offensive guard Camren Durfee received an offer from Wabash.
Saguaro cornerback Darius LaMaide received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
O'Connor defensive tackle Daunte Messina received an offer from Lake Forest.
Thunderbird kicker Calvin Scheuermann received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Thunderbird defensive end Talan Flores received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Deer Valley defensive end Dillon Buss received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Queen Creek tight end Grayson Grove received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Marana running back Andres Taylor received his first offer from Puget Sound.
Valley Christian cornerback Ethan Gomez received an offer from Puget Sound.
Nogales linebacker Antonio Garcia received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Fairfax safety Marcus Mackey received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Simpson, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Bernard - Fountain Hills (SB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State, Utah Tech
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash, Washington & Lee
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Wabash
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Hampton - Saguaro (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (DT): Colorado School of Mines
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Forest
Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Toledo, Wayne State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): San Diego
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown, Cornell, Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Porenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound
Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): Drake
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
It was on Independence Day that Gio Richardson decided to use his freedom to choose and announce his college destination.
The 5-11, 170-pound Basha receiver committed to the University of Arizona. Last week, he had narrowed down his top three schools on Instagram to both in-state Big 12 schools and Kansas State. Richardson went on official visits in consecutive weeks to Manhattan (Kans.) and Tucson.
Richardson was offered by the Wildcats in late January, just two weeks after new head coach Brent Brennan was hired. He cited "the relationship built with the players and the coahces" as his main reason for selecting Arizona.
He led the Bears in all three receiving categories last season with 55 catches for 893 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. Richardson is also a weapon on special teams and averaged 38 yards per kickoff return with two brought back for TDs. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.76 in the Arcadia (Calif.) Invitational, which ranks second in school history in the 100 meters.
The preseason Media Poll came out this week and Arizona is predicted to place 5th in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats received three (of 61) first-place votes. Next up is the new conference's Media Day at a familiar place - Allegiant Stadium. The city of Las Vegas was previously the home for the same event for the Pac-12. Arizona will appear in the second day on Wednesday, July 10. The 'Cats went 10-3 last season, winning the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma. Arizona opens the '24 slate on Aug. 31 at home against New Mexico with ESPN carrying the game at 7:30 p.m.
The University of Idaho, coming off a nine-win season and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona once again and got a commitment from Brody Michael on Wednesday.
Michael, 6-foot and 205 pounds, was a First Team All-6A East Valley Region linebacker and also placed third in the 100-meters at the Division III State track meet last May. His fastest time last season was a 10.96.
The recent track record and acquaintances made with the team and staff played a factor.
"I chose them because they make you feel at home," Michael said in a text message. "Like you're part of a family. First time I went up there, it felt like I already knew everyone. The football program is also great with the new coaching staff and they really are on an uphill climb to many championships in the near future."
Michael led ALA-Queen Creek in tackles with 107 (55 solo) as the Patriots qualified for the Open Division tournament for a third straight season. He also added three sacks and four forced fumbles. This will be his third year playing on the ALAQC varsity team. In the classroom, he carries a 3.78 GPA.
Idaho has successfully signed three players from Arizona in each of the past two recruiting classes. Michael is the first from Arizona (and 7th overall) to commit to Idaho for this cycle. Head Coach Jason Eck, who recently had his contract extended, has taken the Vandals to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. His record within the Big Sky is a stellar 12-4. Idaho will open this season on the road against national-power Oregon on Aug. 31. The Ducks' new conference, the Big Ten Network, will have the game at 4:30 p.m.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
IDAHO VANDALS
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy