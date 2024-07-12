UPDATED: 7/12/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.



Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey hauled in his third offer on Friday when he got one from Hastings College. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back intercepted seven passes for the Lancers last season. Spivey made 68 tackles, forced three fumbles and sacked the quarterback twice. He was named to the All-6A Conference First Team. A scholar athlete, Spivey carries a 3.50 GPA. Hastings had seven players sign from Arizona from the 2024 class - four from Southern Arizona. The school, located in southern Nebraska, is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA). The Broncos went 5-6 last season and opens this year on Aug. 31 at home against Peru State (Neb.).

Arizona Christian distributed another offer to an in-state prospect this week. Receiving his first college offer from the Firestorm was Xavier Moore. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback, who goes by the nickname "Slinky", plays at Valley Vista and earned Second Team All-Dysart District honors at defensive back last season. Moore had 19 tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Monsoon last season. Arizona Christian will kick off its 11th season of football this fall with a game in Colorado against Fort Lewis on Sept. 14. The Firestorm play in the Frontier Conference (NAIA) and went 2-8 last year. The first home game in Glendale will be on Sept. 28 against Carroll College (Montana).

Here's the rest of the offers since July 4th:

Horizon long snapper Mack Mulhern received an offer from Michigan.

Westwood defensive end James Marshall received his first offer from Marshall (W. Va.).

Williams Field quarterback Kody Guy received an offer from North Alabama.

Verrado offensive tackle Trey Hageman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Mountain Pointe quarterback Robert Knorr received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Desert Ridge cornerback Rylan Sargent received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Tonopah Valley defensive tackle Jayden Kloth received his first offer from Wabash (Ind.).

Centennial offensive guard Camren Durfee received an offer from Wabash.

Saguaro cornerback Darius LaMaide received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

O'Connor defensive tackle Daunte Messina received an offer from Lake Forest.

Thunderbird kicker Calvin Scheuermann received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Thunderbird defensive end Talan Flores received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Deer Valley defensive end Dillon Buss received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.

O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Queen Creek tight end Grayson Grove received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Marana running back Andres Taylor received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Valley Christian cornerback Ethan Gomez received an offer from Puget Sound.

Nogales linebacker Antonio Garcia received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).

Fairfax safety Marcus Mackey received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.