UPDATED: 8/15/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

The month of August marks a Dead Period for Division I FBS recruiting. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through Aug. 31. An exception to this is if a college team has a home game. If so, the 48 hours before the event is a Quiet Period, with recruits able to come to the campus to visit in person.



Desert Ridge safety Jackson Brown hauled in his sixth offer last Thursday as he got one from Wabash College. The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in all 11 of the Jaguars' games and accumulated 68 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pair of forced fumbles. A multi-sport athlete, Brown also wrestles at DRHS and went 7-2 in the two-day Jerry Benson Tournament at Buckeye HS last December. Also an excellent student, Brown has the highest GPA on the team with a 4.56. Wabash is tabbed to finish second in the nine-team North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III) from the results of the preseason poll. The Little Giants went 6-2 in the conference last season (7-3 overall) and return nine starters from the defense. Wabash opens the 2024 campaign at home in west central Indiana on Sept. 7 against St. Norbert College (Wisc.).

A teammate of Brown's at Desert Ridge, Ryan Regimballe, also received an offer from Wabash. Regimballe, a 5-11, 205-pound running back, averaged almost eight yards per carry last season for the Jaguars. He rushed for 338 yards on 43 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns. Regimballe is an all-around student-athlete. He is a member of National Honor Society (4.10 GPA), ran track, and also plays water polo. Regimballe had a busy camp schedule this summer going to Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Weber State, Northern Colorado, and Montana.



Brown added another offer on Sunday from Concordia College in Wisconsin. One of the Cobber players, Collin Thompson, is a Preseason Division III All-American. Thompson, who prepped at Thatcher, tied the school record for tackles in a season in 2023 with 17.5. That led the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. That garnered him Third Team All-American status. Thompson goes for a repeat performance on that elite list with his Concordia teammates on Sept. 2 when the Cobbers host Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Concordia finished 5-5 last year.

Brown made it three offers for the week with one on Wednesday from Jamestown University. The Jimmies will be moving up to Division II (from NAIA) in the 2025 season and are playing a pair from D-II this year. Jamestown, located in North Dakota, opens against the University of Mary (N. Dak.) on Aug. 29 in Bismarck. The next week, the Jimmies (2-9 in 2023) visit Chadron State (Neb.) for the first time since 1989. Jamestown will be in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) this year with Dakota State (S. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), Dickinson State (N. Dak.), and Valley City State (N. Dak.). Those five schools will play one another twice in 2024.



The University of Chicago became the second offer for Christian Camarata last Thursday. The 5-10, 175-pounder is a wide receiver at Brophy. Camarata led the Broncos in all three receiving categories last year with 48 catches for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He also practices martial arts and is a black belt in American Kenpo. With his stellar 4.23 GPA, Camarata has been hearing from many prestigious schools including multiple Ivy League institutions. UChicago is considered as one of the top colleges in the U.S. The Maroons will begin the year with a road trip to California to take on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sept. 7. Chicago went 6-4 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III). Many of the rivalries in that league date back to the late 1800s.

Last Friday, Macalester College extended an offer to one of Camarata's Brophy teammates, Matthew Hernandez. It's the first offer for the 5-11, 245-pound defensive tackle. Hernandez is looking to make an impact in his senior year and has been going crazy in the weight room. Back in March, he squatted three reps of 565 pounds. That made him the all-time leader for squat from the junior class. The lineman group got ready for the season in June with a big man competition first-place finish up at Mingus HS. Macalester kicks off its schedule on Sept. 7 on the road, but still in state, at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and went 3-7 last year.

In June, South Dakota State hosted a prospect camp that included coaches from Division II, Division III, and NAIA schools. Kaden Bergman competed in this event last June and since then, he's picked up three offers from Midwest schools with the latest coming from Beloit College. Bergman (6-3, 215) plays tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play in the Canyon Athletic Association and went undefeated (10-0) to win the Division II championship. Bergman was a First Team All-State performer for the second straight year and carries a 3.80 GPA. Like the University of Chicago, Beloit is in the Midwest Conference. In the Preseason Coach's Poll, the Buccaneers (2-8 last year) are picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams. This year's roster should feature over 80 players and Beloit begins with a home game in Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). It's a trophy game as they compete for the Rock River Trophy, named for the body of water that flows through both states.

Collecting his first Divsion I offer from Northern Arizona on Monday was John-Alexander Lopez. The 6-5, 275-pound defensive end at Copper Canyon can squat 440 pounds. Last spring, Lopez competed on the Aztecs' track and field team throwing the shot put, discus, and javelin. Not only can Lopez deadlift 500 pounds, he also throws around a 3.70 GPA. A real diamond in the rough. A pair of Northern Arizona players with local ties were named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Sky Conference team. Alex McLaughlin, a defensive back from Hamilton, had a breakout freshman year in 2023. He led the team with 71 tackles and four interceptions. Linebacker Tommy Ellis, a Mountain Ridge product, played in all 11 games as a junior totaling 64 tackles. The Lumberjacks are in fall camp preparing for their season opener on Aug. 31 against Lincoln College (Calif.) at home in Flagstaff.

A wide receiver in the North Valley earned a new offer last Sunday. That would be Dennis Ionica, and it came from Lewis & Clark College for the 6-3, 210-pound pass catcher. Ionica transferred from Sunrise Mountain to O'Connor last winter. As a junior, he caught 21 passes for 257 yards. Ionica is a hard worker that also produces in the classroom with a 3.80 GPA. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season since 2011 (5-5). The Pioneers will open their season with a home game in Portland against Puget Sound (Wash.) on Sept. 7. Lewis & Clark plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

A defensive back from Southern Arizona obtained an offer from Macalester College last Saturday. Magnus Goodman, a 5-7, 170-pound safety from Salpointe played on the Lancers' JV team last year and is ready to make an impact on varsity. Goodman is versatile and can play offense (WR) as well. He possesses a 3.98 GPA. Over the summer, Goodman competed in Ivy League camps at Cornell and Princeton. Macalester kicks off its season on Sept. 7 at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots are in the MIAC with Concordia and will host the Cobbers at home in St. Paul on Oct. 26. Macalester finished 3-7 in 2023.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (8/8):

Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Kenyon (Ohio).

Lake Havasu running back Gavin Briggs received his first offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).

Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received an offer from Jamestown.

Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received an offer from Jamestown.

Boulder Creek safety Anden Harbeck received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.