PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU0wQ1c4TjNDQzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NMENXOE4zQ0MzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 8/15

Photo Courtesy of Christian Camarata/Flicks OF
Photo Courtesy of Christian Camarata/Flicks OF
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Brophy wide receiver Camarata picks up offer from UChicago

UPDATED: 8/15/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

The month of August marks a Dead Period for Division I FBS recruiting. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through Aug. 31. An exception to this is if a college team has a home game. If so, the 48 hours before the event is a Quiet Period, with recruits able to come to the campus to visit in person.

Desert Ridge safety Jackson Brown hauled in his sixth offer last Thursday as he got one from Wabash College. The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in all 11 of the Jaguars' games and accumulated 68 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pair of forced fumbles. A multi-sport athlete, Brown also wrestles at DRHS and went 7-2 in the two-day Jerry Benson Tournament at Buckeye HS last December. Also an excellent student, Brown has the highest GPA on the team with a 4.56. Wabash is tabbed to finish second in the nine-team North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III) from the results of the preseason poll. The Little Giants went 6-2 in the conference last season (7-3 overall) and return nine starters from the defense. Wabash opens the 2024 campaign at home in west central Indiana on Sept. 7 against St. Norbert College (Wisc.).

A teammate of Brown's at Desert Ridge, Ryan Regimballe, also received an offer from Wabash. Regimballe, a 5-11, 205-pound running back, averaged almost eight yards per carry last season for the Jaguars. He rushed for 338 yards on 43 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns. Regimballe is an all-around student-athlete. He is a member of National Honor Society (4.10 GPA), ran track, and also plays water polo. Regimballe had a busy camp schedule this summer going to Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Weber State, Northern Colorado, and Montana.

Brown added another offer on Sunday from Concordia College in Wisconsin. One of the Cobber players, Collin Thompson, is a Preseason Division III All-American. Thompson, who prepped at Thatcher, tied the school record for tackles in a season in 2023 with 17.5. That led the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. That garnered him Third Team All-American status. Thompson goes for a repeat performance on that elite list with his Concordia teammates on Sept. 2 when the Cobbers host Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Concordia finished 5-5 last year.

Brown made it three offers for the week with one on Wednesday from Jamestown University. The Jimmies will be moving up to Division II (from NAIA) in the 2025 season and are playing a pair from D-II this year. Jamestown, located in North Dakota, opens against the University of Mary (N. Dak.) on Aug. 29 in Bismarck. The next week, the Jimmies (2-9 in 2023) visit Chadron State (Neb.) for the first time since 1989. Jamestown will be in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) this year with Dakota State (S. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), Dickinson State (N. Dak.), and Valley City State (N. Dak.). Those five schools will play one another twice in 2024.

The University of Chicago became the second offer for Christian Camarata last Thursday. The 5-10, 175-pounder is a wide receiver at Brophy. Camarata led the Broncos in all three receiving categories last year with 48 catches for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He also practices martial arts and is a black belt in American Kenpo. With his stellar 4.23 GPA, Camarata has been hearing from many prestigious schools including multiple Ivy League institutions. UChicago is considered as one of the top colleges in the U.S. The Maroons will begin the year with a road trip to California to take on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sept. 7. Chicago went 6-4 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III). Many of the rivalries in that league date back to the late 1800s.

Last Friday, Macalester College extended an offer to one of Camarata's Brophy teammates, Matthew Hernandez. It's the first offer for the 5-11, 245-pound defensive tackle. Hernandez is looking to make an impact in his senior year and has been going crazy in the weight room. Back in March, he squatted three reps of 565 pounds. That made him the all-time leader for squat from the junior class. The lineman group got ready for the season in June with a big man competition first-place finish up at Mingus HS. Macalester kicks off its schedule on Sept. 7 on the road, but still in state, at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and went 3-7 last year.

In June, South Dakota State hosted a prospect camp that included coaches from Division II, Division III, and NAIA schools. Kaden Bergman competed in this event last June and since then, he's picked up three offers from Midwest schools with the latest coming from Beloit College. Bergman (6-3, 215) plays tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play in the Canyon Athletic Association and went undefeated (10-0) to win the Division II championship. Bergman was a First Team All-State performer for the second straight year and carries a 3.80 GPA. Like the University of Chicago, Beloit is in the Midwest Conference. In the Preseason Coach's Poll, the Buccaneers (2-8 last year) are picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams. This year's roster should feature over 80 players and Beloit begins with a home game in Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). It's a trophy game as they compete for the Rock River Trophy, named for the body of water that flows through both states.

Collecting his first Divsion I offer from Northern Arizona on Monday was John-Alexander Lopez. The 6-5, 275-pound defensive end at Copper Canyon can squat 440 pounds. Last spring, Lopez competed on the Aztecs' track and field team throwing the shot put, discus, and javelin. Not only can Lopez deadlift 500 pounds, he also throws around a 3.70 GPA. A real diamond in the rough. A pair of Northern Arizona players with local ties were named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Sky Conference team. Alex McLaughlin, a defensive back from Hamilton, had a breakout freshman year in 2023. He led the team with 71 tackles and four interceptions. Linebacker Tommy Ellis, a Mountain Ridge product, played in all 11 games as a junior totaling 64 tackles. The Lumberjacks are in fall camp preparing for their season opener on Aug. 31 against Lincoln College (Calif.) at home in Flagstaff.

A wide receiver in the North Valley earned a new offer last Sunday. That would be Dennis Ionica, and it came from Lewis & Clark College for the 6-3, 210-pound pass catcher. Ionica transferred from Sunrise Mountain to O'Connor last winter. As a junior, he caught 21 passes for 257 yards. Ionica is a hard worker that also produces in the classroom with a 3.80 GPA. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season since 2011 (5-5). The Pioneers will open their season with a home game in Portland against Puget Sound (Wash.) on Sept. 7. Lewis & Clark plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

A defensive back from Southern Arizona obtained an offer from Macalester College last Saturday. Magnus Goodman, a 5-7, 170-pound safety from Salpointe played on the Lancers' JV team last year and is ready to make an impact on varsity. Goodman is versatile and can play offense (WR) as well. He possesses a 3.98 GPA. Over the summer, Goodman competed in Ivy League camps at Cornell and Princeton. Macalester kicks off its season on Sept. 7 at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots are in the MIAC with Concordia and will host the Cobbers at home in St. Paul on Oct. 26. Macalester finished 3-7 in 2023.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (8/8):

Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Kenyon (Ohio).
Lake Havasu running back Gavin Briggs received his first offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).
Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received an offer from Jamestown.
Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received an offer from Jamestown.
Boulder Creek safety Anden Harbeck received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Advertisement
Desert Ridge S Jackson Brown (Photo Courtesy of Jackson Brown)
Desert Ridge S Jackson Brown (Photo Courtesy of Jackson Brown)

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Bernard - Fountain Hills (SB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Puget Sound, Wabash

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): Claremont Mudd Scripps

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, Montana State, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Portland State

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): Lewis & Clark

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Idaho State, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Notre Dame two-way lineman Drew Jacobs commits to Colorado Mines

UPDATED: 8/15/24

Notre Dame Prep returns a two-way lineman with Drew Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs announced he will be going to Colorado School of Mines.

The 6-3, 250-pound lineman not only carries a stellar 4.13 GPA, but he puts up numbers on the field for the Saints. In his first year as a starter, Jacobs tallied 46 tackles (8 for a loss) and three sacks. It was after a camp in June that he received his offer from Colorado Mines.

"Everything about Mines just felt like the perfect fit for me right from the beginning," Jacobs said in a text message. "I'm excited to play football in Golden and to pursue academics at such a great school."

Colorado School of Mines is the preseason favorite in the coaches' poll in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Orediggers (14-1 last season) were picked first on seven of the 10 ballots. Mines has gone a perfect 9-0 in league play in each of the past two years. The Orediggers reached the Division II title game in both seasons as well. Now, Mines is looking to win one. It begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 with a home game in Golden against West Texas A&M.

Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa has made put importance on recruiting the state of Arizona. The Bulldogs pulled in five players from the '24 class and now Drake has a pair of commitments for 2025 with MJ Woodberry being the latest on Sunday.

The 5-10, 170-pound cornerback at Cesar Chavez received his first Division I offer from Drake last month following his participation in a camp. In addition to the competition against other athletes, it gave Woodberry a chance to see the school and meet the team.

"What made me become a Bulldog was the love I received from the coaches," Woodberry said in a text message. "I loved the campus and the overall feel of Des Moines and what I heard from the players made me feel like it was the place for me."

In his first year as a starter for the Champions, Woodberry had 35 tackles and recovered a fumble. Last month, he also competed in camps at Davidson (N.C.) and Colorado Mines. He has a GPA of 3.80.

Drake won the Pioneer Football League (FCS) championship last season and made the playoffs. The Bulldogs finished 8-4 last year and will kick this one off with a Thursday night home game on Aug. 29 against Quincy (Ill.). It will be Drake's first Thursday nighter in three years.


Finally, our last commit for the week has ties to both of the previous two. Nate Wootton is an offensive guard at Notre Dame Prep, which means he's a teammate of Jacobs. And, he committed to Drake, so he will be a future teammate of Woodberry.

The 6-2, 275-pound lineman also took part in a camp at Drake back in June, which led to his first offer a week later. Wootton also played some defensive tackle for the Saints. He blocked for an NDP passing game that posted more than 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns.

"I'm exciting to be joining the Bulldogs at Drake," Wootton said in a text message. "The combination of a strong academic program and a competitive football team made it an easy choice. The coaching staff's dedication to both athletic and personal development really resonated with me and I'm excited to contribute to the team. Plus, the energy and spirit of the campus sealed the deal. It feels like the perfect place to pursue my passions for football and education!"

Cesar Chavez CB MJ Woodberry (Photo Courtesy of MJ Woodberry)
Cesar Chavez CB MJ Woodberry (Photo Courtesy of MJ Woodberry)
Notre Dame OG Nate Wootton
Notre Dame OG Nate Wootton

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

BROWN BEARS

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmF2YXJzaXR5LnJp dmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9ncmlkaXJvbi1hcml6b25hLXMtMjAyNS1yZWNydWl0 aW5nLXVwZGF0ZS04LTgiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFyaXpvbmF2YXJzaXR5LnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGZ3JpZGlyb24tYXJpem9uYS1zLTIwMjUtcmVjcnVpdGluZy11 cGRhdGUtOC04JmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NDYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK