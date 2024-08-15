Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 8/15
Brophy wide receiver Camarata picks up offer from UChicago
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Game times listed are in Arizona time.
The month of August marks a Dead Period for Division I FBS recruiting. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through Aug. 31. An exception to this is if a college team has a home game. If so, the 48 hours before the event is a Quiet Period, with recruits able to come to the campus to visit in person.
Desert Ridge safety Jackson Brown hauled in his sixth offer last Thursday as he got one from Wabash College. The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in all 11 of the Jaguars' games and accumulated 68 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pair of forced fumbles. A multi-sport athlete, Brown also wrestles at DRHS and went 7-2 in the two-day Jerry Benson Tournament at Buckeye HS last December. Also an excellent student, Brown has the highest GPA on the team with a 4.56. Wabash is tabbed to finish second in the nine-team North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III) from the results of the preseason poll. The Little Giants went 6-2 in the conference last season (7-3 overall) and return nine starters from the defense. Wabash opens the 2024 campaign at home in west central Indiana on Sept. 7 against St. Norbert College (Wisc.).
A teammate of Brown's at Desert Ridge, Ryan Regimballe, also received an offer from Wabash. Regimballe, a 5-11, 205-pound running back, averaged almost eight yards per carry last season for the Jaguars. He rushed for 338 yards on 43 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns. Regimballe is an all-around student-athlete. He is a member of National Honor Society (4.10 GPA), ran track, and also plays water polo. Regimballe had a busy camp schedule this summer going to Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Weber State, Northern Colorado, and Montana.
Brown added another offer on Sunday from Concordia College in Wisconsin. One of the Cobber players, Collin Thompson, is a Preseason Division III All-American. Thompson, who prepped at Thatcher, tied the school record for tackles in a season in 2023 with 17.5. That led the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. That garnered him Third Team All-American status. Thompson goes for a repeat performance on that elite list with his Concordia teammates on Sept. 2 when the Cobbers host Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Concordia finished 5-5 last year.
Brown made it three offers for the week with one on Wednesday from Jamestown University. The Jimmies will be moving up to Division II (from NAIA) in the 2025 season and are playing a pair from D-II this year. Jamestown, located in North Dakota, opens against the University of Mary (N. Dak.) on Aug. 29 in Bismarck. The next week, the Jimmies (2-9 in 2023) visit Chadron State (Neb.) for the first time since 1989. Jamestown will be in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) this year with Dakota State (S. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), Dickinson State (N. Dak.), and Valley City State (N. Dak.). Those five schools will play one another twice in 2024.
The University of Chicago became the second offer for Christian Camarata last Thursday. The 5-10, 175-pounder is a wide receiver at Brophy. Camarata led the Broncos in all three receiving categories last year with 48 catches for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He also practices martial arts and is a black belt in American Kenpo. With his stellar 4.23 GPA, Camarata has been hearing from many prestigious schools including multiple Ivy League institutions. UChicago is considered as one of the top colleges in the U.S. The Maroons will begin the year with a road trip to California to take on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sept. 7. Chicago went 6-4 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III). Many of the rivalries in that league date back to the late 1800s.
Last Friday, Macalester College extended an offer to one of Camarata's Brophy teammates, Matthew Hernandez. It's the first offer for the 5-11, 245-pound defensive tackle. Hernandez is looking to make an impact in his senior year and has been going crazy in the weight room. Back in March, he squatted three reps of 565 pounds. That made him the all-time leader for squat from the junior class. The lineman group got ready for the season in June with a big man competition first-place finish up at Mingus HS. Macalester kicks off its schedule on Sept. 7 on the road, but still in state, at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and went 3-7 last year.
In June, South Dakota State hosted a prospect camp that included coaches from Division II, Division III, and NAIA schools. Kaden Bergman competed in this event last June and since then, he's picked up three offers from Midwest schools with the latest coming from Beloit College. Bergman (6-3, 215) plays tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play in the Canyon Athletic Association and went undefeated (10-0) to win the Division II championship. Bergman was a First Team All-State performer for the second straight year and carries a 3.80 GPA. Like the University of Chicago, Beloit is in the Midwest Conference. In the Preseason Coach's Poll, the Buccaneers (2-8 last year) are picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams. This year's roster should feature over 80 players and Beloit begins with a home game in Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). It's a trophy game as they compete for the Rock River Trophy, named for the body of water that flows through both states.
Collecting his first Divsion I offer from Northern Arizona on Monday was John-Alexander Lopez. The 6-5, 275-pound defensive end at Copper Canyon can squat 440 pounds. Last spring, Lopez competed on the Aztecs' track and field team throwing the shot put, discus, and javelin. Not only can Lopez deadlift 500 pounds, he also throws around a 3.70 GPA. A real diamond in the rough. A pair of Northern Arizona players with local ties were named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Sky Conference team. Alex McLaughlin, a defensive back from Hamilton, had a breakout freshman year in 2023. He led the team with 71 tackles and four interceptions. Linebacker Tommy Ellis, a Mountain Ridge product, played in all 11 games as a junior totaling 64 tackles. The Lumberjacks are in fall camp preparing for their season opener on Aug. 31 against Lincoln College (Calif.) at home in Flagstaff.
A wide receiver in the North Valley earned a new offer last Sunday. That would be Dennis Ionica, and it came from Lewis & Clark College for the 6-3, 210-pound pass catcher. Ionica transferred from Sunrise Mountain to O'Connor last winter. As a junior, he caught 21 passes for 257 yards. Ionica is a hard worker that also produces in the classroom with a 3.80 GPA. Lewis & Clark is coming off its best season since 2011 (5-5). The Pioneers will open their season with a home game in Portland against Puget Sound (Wash.) on Sept. 7. Lewis & Clark plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).
A defensive back from Southern Arizona obtained an offer from Macalester College last Saturday. Magnus Goodman, a 5-7, 170-pound safety from Salpointe played on the Lancers' JV team last year and is ready to make an impact on varsity. Goodman is versatile and can play offense (WR) as well. He possesses a 3.98 GPA. Over the summer, Goodman competed in Ivy League camps at Cornell and Princeton. Macalester kicks off its season on Sept. 7 at Minnesota-Morris. The Scots are in the MIAC with Concordia and will host the Cobbers at home in St. Paul on Oct. 26. Macalester finished 3-7 in 2023.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (8/8):
Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Kenyon (Ohio).
Lake Havasu running back Gavin Briggs received his first offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).
Mesa Mountain View safety Jasper Lake received an offer from Jamestown.
Mountain View cornerback Dominic Girard received an offer from Jamestown.
Boulder Creek safety Anden Harbeck received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Bernard - Fountain Hills (SB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Puget Sound, Wabash
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): Claremont Mudd Scripps
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Portland State
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Idaho State, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Notre Dame two-way lineman Drew Jacobs commits to Colorado Mines
UPDATED: 8/15/24
Notre Dame Prep returns a two-way lineman with Drew Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs announced he will be going to Colorado School of Mines.
The 6-3, 250-pound lineman not only carries a stellar 4.13 GPA, but he puts up numbers on the field for the Saints. In his first year as a starter, Jacobs tallied 46 tackles (8 for a loss) and three sacks. It was after a camp in June that he received his offer from Colorado Mines.
"Everything about Mines just felt like the perfect fit for me right from the beginning," Jacobs said in a text message. "I'm excited to play football in Golden and to pursue academics at such a great school."
Colorado School of Mines is the preseason favorite in the coaches' poll in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Orediggers (14-1 last season) were picked first on seven of the 10 ballots. Mines has gone a perfect 9-0 in league play in each of the past two years. The Orediggers reached the Division II title game in both seasons as well. Now, Mines is looking to win one. It begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 with a home game in Golden against West Texas A&M.
Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa has made put importance on recruiting the state of Arizona. The Bulldogs pulled in five players from the '24 class and now Drake has a pair of commitments for 2025 with MJ Woodberry being the latest on Sunday.
The 5-10, 170-pound cornerback at Cesar Chavez received his first Division I offer from Drake last month following his participation in a camp. In addition to the competition against other athletes, it gave Woodberry a chance to see the school and meet the team.
"What made me become a Bulldog was the love I received from the coaches," Woodberry said in a text message. "I loved the campus and the overall feel of Des Moines and what I heard from the players made me feel like it was the place for me."
In his first year as a starter for the Champions, Woodberry had 35 tackles and recovered a fumble. Last month, he also competed in camps at Davidson (N.C.) and Colorado Mines. He has a GPA of 3.80.
Drake won the Pioneer Football League (FCS) championship last season and made the playoffs. The Bulldogs finished 8-4 last year and will kick this one off with a Thursday night home game on Aug. 29 against Quincy (Ill.). It will be Drake's first Thursday nighter in three years.
Finally, our last commit for the week has ties to both of the previous two. Nate Wootton is an offensive guard at Notre Dame Prep, which means he's a teammate of Jacobs. And, he committed to Drake, so he will be a future teammate of Woodberry.
The 6-2, 275-pound lineman also took part in a camp at Drake back in June, which led to his first offer a week later. Wootton also played some defensive tackle for the Saints. He blocked for an NDP passing game that posted more than 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns.
"I'm exciting to be joining the Bulldogs at Drake," Wootton said in a text message. "The combination of a strong academic program and a competitive football team made it an easy choice. The coaching staff's dedication to both athletic and personal development really resonated with me and I'm excited to contribute to the team. Plus, the energy and spirit of the campus sealed the deal. It feels like the perfect place to pursue my passions for football and education!"
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy