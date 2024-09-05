Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/4

UPDATED: 9/4/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

A pair of players from opposite ends of the Valley collected offers from Beloit College this week. Getting offers from the Buccaneers were Cayden Walker and Jack Kronwald. Walker is a 6-4, 165-pound wide receiver and long snapper from Kellis. His length and ability to pull down 50/50 balls are both assets for the Cougars (1-0), who play at Peoria Friday night. Kronwald is a 6-foot, 160-pound safety at Benjamin Franklin. He made four tackles in the Chargers' 59-0 victory over Coolidge last week. BFHS (2-0) hosts Pusch Ridge this Friday in Queen Creek. Beloit will begin its season this Saturday at home in southern Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). The schools are located just 18 miles from one another across the state border and they play in the Battle of the Rock River rivalry. The Buccaneers took last year's game, 34-27 at Rockford. Beloit plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Desert Mountain has a highly-ranked kicker and punter in Alex Weeks. The 6-3, 190-pound specialist is ranked by Chris Sailer Kicking in the top 50 for the Class of 2025 and kicker and top 10 for punter. Weeks received his first offer last Saturday from Northern Arizona. Desert Mountain (1-0) hosts Sunrise Mountain in Scottsdale this Friday. In practice over the summer (and with a tailwind) he hit a 70-yard field goal! Northern Arizona dominated Lincoln (CA) in the first game for new head coach Brian Wright in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks posted their highest point total since 2016 in a 66-6 victory. NAU faces a bigger test this week as it travels south to Tucson to face Arizona (1-0).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.