Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/4
Default Avatar
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Beloit offers Kellis wide receiver Walker

UPDATED: 9/4/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

A pair of players from opposite ends of the Valley collected offers from Beloit College this week. Getting offers from the Buccaneers were Cayden Walker and Jack Kronwald. Walker is a 6-4, 165-pound wide receiver and long snapper from Kellis. His length and ability to pull down 50/50 balls are both assets for the Cougars (1-0), who play at Peoria Friday night. Kronwald is a 6-foot, 160-pound safety at Benjamin Franklin. He made four tackles in the Chargers' 59-0 victory over Coolidge last week. BFHS (2-0) hosts Pusch Ridge this Friday in Queen Creek. Beloit will begin its season this Saturday at home in southern Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). The schools are located just 18 miles from one another across the state border and they play in the Battle of the Rock River rivalry. The Buccaneers took last year's game, 34-27 at Rockford. Beloit plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Desert Mountain has a highly-ranked kicker and punter in Alex Weeks. The 6-3, 190-pound specialist is ranked by Chris Sailer Kicking in the top 50 for the Class of 2025 and kicker and top 10 for punter. Weeks received his first offer last Saturday from Northern Arizona. Desert Mountain (1-0) hosts Sunrise Mountain in Scottsdale this Friday. In practice over the summer (and with a tailwind) he hit a 70-yard field goal! Northern Arizona dominated Lincoln (CA) in the first game for new head coach Brian Wright in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks posted their highest point total since 2016 in a 66-6 victory. NAU faces a bigger test this week as it travels south to Tucson to face Arizona (1-0).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah, Utah State

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Puget Sound, Wabash

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): Claremont Mudd Scripps

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Portland State

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson

Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison

Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Lewis & Clark

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Idaho State, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Pacific

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State

Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech

Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Long snapper Braydyn Sage is second Arizona player to commit to NMSU

UPDATED: 8/23/24

Year after year, Arizona high schools put players in the national rankings for long snapping camps. This year is no exception as the latest to commit to a Division I program is Braydyn Sage.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Salpointe lineman committed to New Mexico State on Monday. He received his offer from the Aggies back in June following a camp in Las Cruces.

"Every coach that I had the opportunity to interact with during the recruiting process is invested in both my academic and athletic future," Sage said in a text message. "I'm also excited to be part of a growing program with a strong coaching staff."

Sage is ranked #34 in the nation for his class by Rubio Long Snapping and is a 4.5-star (out of 5) recruit. He performed well at a Rubio camp in Idaho last July where the top 45 snappers in the country were present.

New Mexico State is set to begin its 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 when the Aggies host Southeast Missouri. NMSU is coming off a 10-5 season and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. The Aggies are members of Conference USA (FBS). Sage is the second lineman from the state to commit to New Mexico State, joining Liberty guard JR Hecklinski.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

BROWN BEARS

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy