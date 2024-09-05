Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/4

Beloit offers Kellis wide receiver Walker
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
A pair of players from opposite ends of the Valley collected offers from Beloit College this week. Getting offers from the Buccaneers were Cayden Walker and Jack Kronwald. Walker is a 6-4, 165-pound wide receiver and long snapper from Kellis. His length and ability to pull down 50/50 balls are both assets for the Cougars (1-0), who play at Peoria Friday night. Kronwald is a 6-foot, 160-pound safety at Benjamin Franklin. He made four tackles in the Chargers' 59-0 victory over Coolidge last week. BFHS (2-0) hosts Pusch Ridge this Friday in Queen Creek. Beloit will begin its season this Saturday at home in southern Wisconsin against Rockford (Ill.). The schools are located just 18 miles from one another across the state border and they play in the Battle of the Rock River rivalry. The Buccaneers took last year's game, 34-27 at Rockford. Beloit plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).
Desert Mountain has a highly-ranked kicker and punter in Alex Weeks. The 6-3, 190-pound specialist is ranked by Chris Sailer Kicking in the top 50 for the Class of 2025 and kicker and top 10 for punter. Weeks received his first offer last Saturday from Northern Arizona. Desert Mountain (1-0) hosts Sunrise Mountain in Scottsdale this Friday. In practice over the summer (and with a tailwind) he hit a 70-yard field goal! Northern Arizona dominated Lincoln (CA) in the first game for new head coach Brian Wright in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks posted their highest point total since 2016 in a 66-6 victory. NAU faces a bigger test this week as it travels south to Tucson to face Arizona (1-0).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah, Utah State
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, Cornell, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Puget Sound, Wabash
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): Claremont Mudd Scripps
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Portland State
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Idaho State, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Pacific
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Long snapper Braydyn Sage is second Arizona player to commit to NMSU
Year after year, Arizona high schools put players in the national rankings for long snapping camps. This year is no exception as the latest to commit to a Division I program is Braydyn Sage.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Salpointe lineman committed to New Mexico State on Monday. He received his offer from the Aggies back in June following a camp in Las Cruces.
"Every coach that I had the opportunity to interact with during the recruiting process is invested in both my academic and athletic future," Sage said in a text message. "I'm also excited to be part of a growing program with a strong coaching staff."
Sage is ranked #34 in the nation for his class by Rubio Long Snapping and is a 4.5-star (out of 5) recruit. He performed well at a Rubio camp in Idaho last July where the top 45 snappers in the country were present.
New Mexico State is set to begin its 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 when the Aggies host Southeast Missouri. NMSU is coming off a 10-5 season and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. The Aggies are members of Conference USA (FBS). Sage is the second lineman from the state to commit to New Mexico State, joining Liberty guard JR Hecklinski.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy