Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Mica Mountain’s Nate Bryant signs with Air Force
UPDATED: 2/18/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 270 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
While many of the Division I signees did so in December, there were still many players that made it official on the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Here’s a look at five players that didn’t make their commitments known until then:
It was in the very last six weeks of his recruitment that things started to happen for Nate Bryant. The Mica Mountain cornerback was undecided between taking a preferred walk-on from Northern Arizona and a Division II offer from Western Colorado before the Air Force Academy came along.
“With Air Force, everything clicked,” Bryant said in a text message. “The coaches were very welcoming and made me feel wanted. The football program plays at a high level of competition and I want that challenge. The DB room has less depth than other D-I’s and more of a chance for me to play. The facilities are top notch and I go there in person at the end of the month! The education is one of the best and the academy is an honor to be accepted into overall.”
Bryant (6-foot, 185) was a First Team All-4A Conference selection after having 31 tackles and three interceptions during an undefeated state championship campaign for the Thunderbolts. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.92 in the 100 at the Tucson High Invitational. Bryant is also ready for the rigorous education for a Cadet as he carries a 3.90 GPA. He received his offer from the AFA on Jan. 27 and announced his signing on Wednesday. His twin sister, Samone, is on the cheer squad at MMHS.
Air Force ended last season at 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons did finish on a four-game win streak after beginning the year with just four returning starters. AFA opens the ‘25 season at home in Colorado Springs against Bucknell (Pa.) on Aug. 30.
Early in his senior season, Jimmy Leon, a teammate of Bryant at Mica Mountain, received a Division I offer from UTEP. A late visit to El Paso convinced the defensive end that the Miners were a good fit for him.
“It really felt like home when I took my visit there,” Leon said in a text message.
Leon is 6-4, 240 and was a two-way player for the Thunderbolts. He was the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 463 yards and 14 touchdowns. But it is on the defensive side where the Miners are recruiting him. Leon became a starter midway through his sophomore year and totaled 38 sacks in his high school career (16 in 2024). He was named the 4A Conference Player of the Year. A multi-sport athlete, Leon also plays basketball for the Thunderbolts.
The 27-player signing class by UTEP ranks #3 nationally among Group of Five schools and tops in Conference USA. The Miners went 3-9 last season and begin the ‘25 campaign on Aug. 30 at Utah State.
For Mason Culmer, his college destination represents a place for him to return to. The Basha tight end announced his commitment and later signed with Idaho.
“Being from the Northwest was a major factor in my decision,” Culmer said in a text message. “Also, it’s the new coaching staff there and the culture they are building!”
Culmer (6-4, 240) caught 16 passes for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Bears. He also provided key blocking for a strong run game that featured 1,000-yard back Noah Roberts. Basha advanced to the Open Division final and won the 6A Premier Region in ‘24, going 11-2. Culmer is big and physical and also has good hands to provide benefits in the passing game.
New Idaho head coach Thomas Ford had 33 signees in the Vandals’ recruiting class this month. Spring practice will start on March 24. Idaho finished 10-4 last season and made the FCS quarterfinals. The Vandals went a perfect 6-0 at home in the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1996. The 2025 season will begin with a 10-mile road trip west to Washington State on Aug. 30.
The University of San Diego increased its class from Arizona to five with a pair of commitments on Signing Day. Nathan Benzie and Reiss Rinaldi both pledged and signed to the Toreros.
Benzie is a 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver at Brophy. Coming from a strong academic program at BCP, he felt USD was a good fit there. It also helps that (like Brophy), San Diego has been a winning program.
“I value an environment that pushes me to be my best on and off the field as a student-athlete,” Benzie said in a text message. “What truly sealed the deal was the coaching staff. Every time I met with Coach (Matt) Aponte, the offensive coordinator, Coach (Richard) Brown, the wide receivers coach, and the rest of the staff, I felt their genuine passion and commitment to building a winning program. I knew I wanted to be part of that culture and grow as an athlete alongside people who truly believe in me. Honestly, it’s hard to beat San Diego!”
Benzie had 34 catches last season for 417 yards and had four touchdowns. He went on an official visit to USD the last weekend of January.
Rinaldi (6-foot, 190) is also a receiver. He transferred from Saguaro to Hamilton prior to his senior season. He is looking forward to his next step in football and had a connection with USD head coach Brandon Moore.
“Being able to go to San Diego for college and play football just sounds great along with meeting new people and getting a fresh start at the same time,” Rinaldi said in a text message. “Coach Moore has ties with Hamilton and with his own son attending there. He also knows previous teammates at HHS as well. All in all, I will still feel a tie with Hamilton while at USD and it felt like home.”
Rinaldi had to sit his first five games at Hamilton after the transfer, but still played in seven games as the Huskies made the Open Division semifinals. He had 18 receptions for 260 yards and scored four touchdowns. A multi-sport athlete, Rinaldi ran track at Saguaro last spring and made the state meet in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. He’s fast, tough, and has a large catch radius with his 75-inch wingspan.
San Diego had an FCS All-American last season that came from Arizona. Eric Haney, a defensive back and Centennial alum, had 63 tackles and a pair of interceptions. USD went 8-3 and finished second in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-2 mark. The Toreros will open next season at home on Sept. 6 against Southern Utah.
CLASS OF 2025 SIGNINGS
ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES
Hayden Rodriguez (QB) - Basha
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Nate Bryant (CB) - Mica Mountain
Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel
Bode Wagner (WR) - Red Mountain
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL YELLOW JACKETS
Semisi Kakau (OG) - Camelback
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Jaxon Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Abraham Aguilar (OT) - Sierra Linda
Sebastian Guillen (C) - Central
Marcus Johnson (RB) - Deer Valley
Jullien Jones (LB) - Marcos de Niza
Brett Jordan (LB) - Round Valley
Justus Mattox (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Judah Mizysak (QB) - Scottsdale Prep
Carlos Montoya Jr. (RB) - Walden Grove
Luis Rojas (CB) - Copper Canyon
Jack Ryan (LB) - Campo Verde
Amari Scroggins (WR) - McClintock
Michael Totah (C) - Saguaro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe
ARKANSAS TECH WONDER BOYS
JD DeCausmaker (WR) - Higley
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Rich Lucero Jr. (QB) - Hamilton
BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS
Jose Cardenas (LB) - Central
Tillman Copley (OG) - Eastmark
Dominic Girard (CB) - Mesa Mountain View
Logan James (TE) - Hamilton
Darien Kattner (CB) - Queen Creek
Jayshon Liles (LB) - Queen Creek
Brayden Michael (OG) - Brophy
Quintin Miles (WR) - Queen Creek
Japhet Nduwimana (OT) - Chaparral
Carter Ochoa (WR) - Chandler
Auryn Philipps (OT) - Cactus Shadows
Gabriel Romero (OG) - Red Mountain
Zach Stowe (FS) - Hamilton
Jax Waddell (OT) - Perry
Caden Wasden (DE) - Paradise Honors
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CARLETON KNIGHTS
Gunnar Barth (OG) - Casa Grande
CARROLL COLLEGE (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS
La’Mario Claiborne (DE) - Heritage Academy Laveen
Marques Dorsey (SS) - ALA-Ironwood
CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS
Jackson Swink (K) - Hamilton
CENTRAL COLLEGE (IOWA) DUTCH
Liam Mistlebauer (OG) - Hamilton
Ayden Williams (RB) - ALA-Ironwood
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Marty Brewer (CB) - Desert Ridge
Jeffrey Goins (LS) - Queen Creek
CHICAGO MAROONS
Christian Camarata (WR) - Brophy
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COAST GUARD BEARS
Bo Hampton (K) - Brophy
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS
Andrew Steiner (DE) - Mesa
JT Thomas (TE) - Mountain Pointe
Cayden Walker (WR) - Kellis
CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS
Ezy Brown (CB) - Higley
Mason Carter (DE) - Notre Dame
Henry Hebard (OT) - Willow Canyon
David Mota (WR) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Athiaun Arol (DE) - Vista Grande
Joshua Campbell (OT) - Desert Edge
Kemon Jackson (WR) - McClintock
Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird
Jaxon Knutson (QB) - McClintock
Nathan Spivey (SS) - Salpointe
DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS
Tyler Paczesny (LB) - Dobson
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Lucas George (RB) - Queen Creek
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Kevin Bruns (FS) - Tucson
Trey Foster (WR) - Williams Field
Kody Guy (QB) - Williams Field
William Rodgers (CB) - Desert Edge
Kole Rogers (K) - Desert Edge
Hayden Williams (OT) - Youngker
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Ethan Austin (DE) - Perry
Dominick Barron (OT) - Tolleson
Brayden Burgess (LS) - Canyon View
Michael Cummings (LB) - O’Connor
Porter Delnoce (LB) - Casteel
Adriyen Joe (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Pete Lopez (OT) - Buckeye
Joshua Orozco (WR) - Desert Heights Prep
Cavan Pine (OG) - Cactus Shadows
Brock Raj (DT) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Ridge Allen (RB) - Benjamin Franklin
Roy Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain
Jadon Wetzel (RB) - Flagstaff
HENDRIX WARRIORS
Emily Vaisicca (K) - Paradise Valley
IDAHO VANDALS
Mason Culmer (TE) - Basha
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol
Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field
ITHACA BOMBERS
Cole Denny (TE) - Catalina Foothills
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Tyler Evans (OT) - Marana
Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana
Moses Miller (SS) - Marana
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Logan Connelly (FS) - Arcadia
Jacob DeBoy (WR) - Hamilton
Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial
Antonio Gutierrez (OG) - Lake Forest
Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton
Robert Knorr (QB) - Mountain Pointe
Christian Parenza (OG) - Brophy
Robert Perry IV (TE) - Shadow Ridge
Cole Sorenson (RB) - Casteel
Tyler Udall (TE) - Hamilton
Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial
Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa
LEWIS & CLARK PIONEERS
Brendan Hunt (QB) - Vista Grande
MACALESTER SCOTS
Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy
MANCHESTER SPARTANS
Jason Lee (CB) - Moon Valley
MARY MARAUDERS
Evan Henderson (OG) - Queen Creek
Colin Lucas (DL) - Moon Valley
Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Dinos Drossos (LB) - Salpointe
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MAYVILLE STATE COMETS
Robert Cash III (RB) - Walden Grove
Kyle Culver (WR) - Coolidge
Maurice Glass (RB) - Coolidge
Raymond Hernandez (DT) - North
Karsten Lee (QB) - Campo Verde
Avery Rodriguez (SS) - Kellis
Demond Wilson (CB) - Coolidge
McGILL REDBIRDS
Aeden Calini (WR) - Highland Prep
McPHERSON BULLDOGS
Jacob Ford (QB) - Tucson
MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS
Roman Thuyns (QB) - Willow Canyon
MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES
Dash Blake (WR) - Basha
Journey Solomon (WR) - Desert Mountain
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Kendall Cade (WR) - Casa Grande
Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire
Xavier Sanders (CB) - Pinnacle
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS
Ben Jones (DE) - Hamilton
MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS
Asher Vega (WR) - Willow Canyon
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
CJ Curry (DE) - Thunderbird
NELSON LIONS
Justin Gerdes (C/LB) - Basha
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Deriece Brown (CB/WR) - Verrado
James Marshall (DE) - Westwood
Jonathan Shively (DT) - Higley (walk-on)
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Kash Allen (RB) - Highland (walk-on)
Elijah Banquil (SS) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Lelend Cevedia (OG) - Casa Grande (walk-on)
Michael Cook (OG) - Chandler (walk-on)
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
Nick Harper (DE) - Queen Creek
Bryce Herges (QB) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
Nassim Isaac (TE) - Brophy (walk-on)
John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon
Cole Mayse (DE) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
Tyler Nolan (K/P) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)
Peyton Stokes (WR) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)
Sir Stokes (WR) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)
Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley
Alex Weeks (P/K) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)
Noble Young-Blackgoat (WR) - Coconino (walk-on)
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Bleu Dantzler (DE) - Basha
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Alec Anaya (SS) - Cienega
Gustavo De Los Reyes (DT) - Yuma Catholic
Karsten Dombrovski (K) - Liberty
Zavier Flores (WR) - Skyline
Devin Hartsel (LB) - Paradise Honors
Daniel Jafari (DT) - Chaparral
Desean Kelley-Nunley (LB) - Casa Grande
Isaiah Marquez (WR) - Yuma Catholic
David Martinez (LB) - Arizona College Prep
Sa’Veon McCrimon (WR) - Tempe
Ayden Power (SS) - Paradise Honors
Logan Ryan (OG) - Shadow Ridge
Isaiah Sandoval (DE) - Casa Grande
Logan Sealey (RB/LB) - Berean Academy
Maxwell Siemen (LB) - Higley
Christian Swatzell (K) - San Tan Foothills
Cameron Terry (RB) - Desert Mountain
Jeyvon Tuipulotu (FS) - Hamilton
Jermarell Webb (RB) - Sahuaro
Joseph Wilson (OT) - San Tan Foothills
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Isaac Price (WR) - Desert Vista
RIPON RED HAWKS
Braden Caldwell (TE) - Mountain Ridge
Elantae Fleming (WR) - Paradise Valley
Andrew Mosqueda (WR) - Yuma
ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS
Magnus Goodman (FS) - Salpointe
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN’ BEARS
AJ Burnette (LB) - Desert Edge
Camren Durfee (OG) - Centennial
Offisong Okon (DT) - Desert Vista
SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS
Braedon Brenner (WR) - Desert Ridge (walk-on)
Simon Lopez (QB) - Red Mountain (walk-on)
SAINT MARY (KANS.) SPIRES
Anthony Horne (RB) - Estrella Foothills
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Nathan Benzie (WR) - Brophy
Caden Gingg (FS) - Verrado
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
Reiss Rinaldi (WR) - Hamilton
Zach Thompson (RB) - Gilbert
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
Jerry Washington (DE) - Desert Edge
SIMPSON COLLEGE (IOWA) STORM
Conner Hangartner (RB) - Mica Mountain
Nash Moore (QB) - Buena
Jayden Thoreson (QB) - Mica Mountain
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Scooby Bradley (FS) - Chandler (walk-on)
SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM
Grant Wochner (FB/LS) - Estrella Foothills
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus
Elijah Sherbin-Fox (ATH) - Desert Edge
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Manuel Griego (DE) - Cienega
Jayden Johnson-Forrest (S) - Williams Field
Chase Williams (OG) - Page
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field
Cody Flake (OT) - Snowflake
UTEP MINERS
Jimmy Leon (DE) - Mica Mountain
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Jorden Cunningham (OT) - Brophy
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Karsten Cornell (RB) - Boulder Creek
WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS
JJ Francis (CB) - Notre Dame
Trey Hageman (OT) - Verrado
Price (DE) - West Point
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND GOLDEN BEARS
Brennan Curtin (WR) - Boulder Creek
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Keene Abril (LB) - Corona del Sol
Jase Ashley (QB) - Horizon
Colby Carbajal (OT) - Corona del Sol
Bentley Corbin (RB) - O’Connor
Isaiah Garcia (OG) - Chandler
Jacob Helt (WR) - Corona del Sol
Jordan Hiller (WR) - Verrado
Joshua Hopphaus (LB) - Desert Edge
Dennis Ionica (WR) - O’Connor
John Rose (SS) - Mountain Pointe
Amare Thomas (CB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Nate Wheeler (LB) - Perry
WESTERN OREGON WOLVES
Zane Colson (K) - Cienega
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE (PA) TITANS
Ben Pollock (OT) - Mohave
WHEATON THUNDER
Nicholas Boschma (OT) - Northwest Christian
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe
Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe