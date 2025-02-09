Published Feb 9, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Mica Mountain’s Nate Bryant signs with Air Force

UPDATED: 2/18/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 270 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

While many of the Division I signees did so in December, there were still many players that made it official on the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Here’s a look at five players that didn’t make their commitments known until then:

It was in the very last six weeks of his recruitment that things started to happen for Nate Bryant. The Mica Mountain cornerback was undecided between taking a preferred walk-on from Northern Arizona and a Division II offer from Western Colorado before the Air Force Academy came along.

“With Air Force, everything clicked,” Bryant said in a text message. “The coaches were very welcoming and made me feel wanted. The football program plays at a high level of competition and I want that challenge. The DB room has less depth than other D-I’s and more of a chance for me to play. The facilities are top notch and I go there in person at the end of the month! The education is one of the best and the academy is an honor to be accepted into overall.”

Bryant (6-foot, 185) was a First Team All-4A Conference selection after having 31 tackles and three interceptions during an undefeated state championship campaign for the Thunderbolts. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.92 in the 100 at the Tucson High Invitational. Bryant is also ready for the rigorous education for a Cadet as he carries a 3.90 GPA. He received his offer from the AFA on Jan. 27 and announced his signing on Wednesday. His twin sister, Samone, is on the cheer squad at MMHS.

Air Force ended last season at 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons did finish on a four-game win streak after beginning the year with just four returning starters. AFA opens the ‘25 season at home in Colorado Springs against Bucknell (Pa.) on Aug. 30.


Early in his senior season, Jimmy Leon, a teammate of Bryant at Mica Mountain, received a Division I offer from UTEP. A late visit to El Paso convinced the defensive end that the Miners were a good fit for him.

“It really felt like home when I took my visit there,” Leon said in a text message.

Leon is 6-4, 240 and was a two-way player for the Thunderbolts. He was the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 463 yards and 14 touchdowns. But it is on the defensive side where the Miners are recruiting him. Leon became a starter midway through his sophomore year and totaled 38 sacks in his high school career (16 in 2024). He was named the 4A Conference Player of the Year. A multi-sport athlete, Leon also plays basketball for the Thunderbolts.

The 27-player signing class by UTEP ranks #3 nationally among Group of Five schools and tops in Conference USA. The Miners went 3-9 last season and begin the ‘25 campaign on Aug. 30 at Utah State.


For Mason Culmer, his college destination represents a place for him to return to. The Basha tight end announced his commitment and later signed with Idaho.

“Being from the Northwest was a major factor in my decision,” Culmer said in a text message. “Also, it’s the new coaching staff there and the culture they are building!”

Culmer (6-4, 240) caught 16 passes for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Bears. He also provided key blocking for a strong run game that featured 1,000-yard back Noah Roberts. Basha advanced to the Open Division final and won the 6A Premier Region in ‘24, going 11-2. Culmer is big and physical and also has good hands to provide benefits in the passing game.

New Idaho head coach Thomas Ford had 33 signees in the Vandals’ recruiting class this month. Spring practice will start on March 24. Idaho finished 10-4 last season and made the FCS quarterfinals. The Vandals went a perfect 6-0 at home in the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1996. The 2025 season will begin with a 10-mile road trip west to Washington State on Aug. 30.


The University of San Diego increased its class from Arizona to five with a pair of commitments on Signing Day. Nathan Benzie and Reiss Rinaldi both pledged and signed to the Toreros.

Benzie is a 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver at Brophy. Coming from a strong academic program at BCP, he felt USD was a good fit there. It also helps that (like Brophy), San Diego has been a winning program.

“I value an environment that pushes me to be my best on and off the field as a student-athlete,” Benzie said in a text message. “What truly sealed the deal was the coaching staff. Every time I met with Coach (Matt) Aponte, the offensive coordinator, Coach (Richard) Brown, the wide receivers coach, and the rest of the staff, I felt their genuine passion and commitment to building a winning program. I knew I wanted to be part of that culture and grow as an athlete alongside people who truly believe in me. Honestly, it’s hard to beat San Diego!”

Benzie had 34 catches last season for 417 yards and had four touchdowns. He went on an official visit to USD the last weekend of January.

Rinaldi (6-foot, 190) is also a receiver. He transferred from Saguaro to Hamilton prior to his senior season. He is looking forward to his next step in football and had a connection with USD head coach Brandon Moore.

“Being able to go to San Diego for college and play football just sounds great along with meeting new people and getting a fresh start at the same time,” Rinaldi said in a text message. “Coach Moore has ties with Hamilton and with his own son attending there. He also knows previous teammates at HHS as well. All in all, I will still feel a tie with Hamilton while at USD and it felt like home.”

Rinaldi had to sit his first five games at Hamilton after the transfer, but still played in seven games as the Huskies made the Open Division semifinals. He had 18 receptions for 260 yards and scored four touchdowns. A multi-sport athlete, Rinaldi ran track at Saguaro last spring and made the state meet in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. He’s fast, tough, and has a large catch radius with his 75-inch wingspan.

San Diego had an FCS All-American last season that came from Arizona. Eric Haney, a defensive back and Centennial alum, had 63 tackles and a pair of interceptions. USD went 8-3 and finished second in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-2 mark. The Toreros will open next season at home on Sept. 6 against Southern Utah.

CLASS OF 2025 SIGNINGS


ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES

Hayden Rodriguez (QB) - Basha

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Nate Bryant (CB) - Mica Mountain

Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel

Bode Wagner (WR) - Red Mountain

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL YELLOW JACKETS

Semisi Kakau (OG) - Camelback

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Jaxon Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Abraham Aguilar (OT) - Sierra Linda

Sebastian Guillen (C) - Central

Marcus Johnson (RB) - Deer Valley

Jullien Jones (LB) - Marcos de Niza

Brett Jordan (LB) - Round Valley

Justus Mattox (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Judah Mizysak (QB) - Scottsdale Prep

Carlos Montoya Jr. (RB) - Walden Grove

Luis Rojas (CB) - Copper Canyon

Jack Ryan (LB) - Campo Verde

Amari Scroggins (WR) - McClintock

Michael Totah (C) - Saguaro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe

ARKANSAS TECH WONDER BOYS

JD DeCausmaker (WR) - Higley

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Rich Lucero Jr. (QB) - Hamilton

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

Jose Cardenas (LB) - Central

Tillman Copley (OG) - Eastmark

Dominic Girard (CB) - Mesa Mountain View

Logan James (TE) - Hamilton

Darien Kattner (CB) - Queen Creek

Jayshon Liles (LB) - Queen Creek

Brayden Michael (OG) - Brophy

Quintin Miles (WR) - Queen Creek

Japhet Nduwimana (OT) - Chaparral

Carter Ochoa (WR) - Chandler

Auryn Philipps (OT) - Cactus Shadows

Gabriel Romero (OG) - Red Mountain

Zach Stowe (FS) - Hamilton

Jax Waddell (OT) - Perry

Caden Wasden (DE) - Paradise Honors

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CARLETON KNIGHTS

Gunnar Barth (OG) - Casa Grande

CARROLL COLLEGE (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS

La’Mario Claiborne (DE) - Heritage Academy Laveen

Marques Dorsey (SS) - ALA-Ironwood

CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS

Jackson Swink (K) - Hamilton

CENTRAL COLLEGE (IOWA) DUTCH

Liam Mistlebauer (OG) - Hamilton

Ayden Williams (RB) - ALA-Ironwood

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Marty Brewer (CB) - Desert Ridge

Jeffrey Goins (LS) - Queen Creek

CHICAGO MAROONS

Christian Camarata (WR) - Brophy

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS

Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy

Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado

COAST GUARD BEARS

Bo Hampton (K) - Brophy

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS

Andrew Steiner (DE) - Mesa

JT Thomas (TE) - Mountain Pointe

Cayden Walker (WR) - Kellis

CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS

Ezy Brown (CB) - Higley

Mason Carter (DE) - Notre Dame

Henry Hebard (OT) - Willow Canyon

David Mota (WR) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CORNELL BIG RED

Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe

CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Athiaun Arol (DE) - Vista Grande

Joshua Campbell (OT) - Desert Edge

Kemon Jackson (WR) - McClintock

Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird

Jaxon Knutson (QB) - McClintock

Nathan Spivey (SS) - Salpointe

DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS

Tyler Paczesny (LB) - Dobson

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Lucas George (RB) - Queen Creek

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Kevin Bruns (FS) - Tucson

Trey Foster (WR) - Williams Field

Kody Guy (QB) - Williams Field

William Rodgers (CB) - Desert Edge

Kole Rogers (K) - Desert Edge

Hayden Williams (OT) - Youngker

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Ethan Austin (DE) - Perry

Dominick Barron (OT) - Tolleson

Brayden Burgess (LS) - Canyon View

Michael Cummings (LB) - O’Connor

Porter Delnoce (LB) - Casteel

Adriyen Joe (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

Pete Lopez (OT) - Buckeye

Joshua Orozco (WR) - Desert Heights Prep

Cavan Pine (OG) - Cactus Shadows

Brock Raj (DT) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Ridge Allen (RB) - Benjamin Franklin

Roy Garcia (WR) - Mica Mountain

Jadon Wetzel (RB) - Flagstaff

HENDRIX WARRIORS

Emily Vaisicca (K) - Paradise Valley

IDAHO VANDALS

Mason Culmer (TE) - Basha

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol

Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field

ITHACA BOMBERS

Cole Denny (TE) - Catalina Foothills

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Tyler Evans (OT) - Marana

Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana

Moses Miller (SS) - Marana

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Logan Connelly (FS) - Arcadia

Jacob DeBoy (WR) - Hamilton

Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial

Antonio Gutierrez (OG) - Lake Forest

Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton

Robert Knorr (QB) - Mountain Pointe

Christian Parenza (OG) - Brophy

Robert Perry IV (TE) - Shadow Ridge

Cole Sorenson (RB) - Casteel

Tyler Udall (TE) - Hamilton

Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial

Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa

LEWIS & CLARK PIONEERS

Brendan Hunt (QB) - Vista Grande

MACALESTER SCOTS

Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy

MANCHESTER SPARTANS

Jason Lee (CB) - Moon Valley

MARY MARAUDERS

Evan Henderson (OG) - Queen Creek

Colin Lucas (DL) - Moon Valley

Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Dinos Drossos (LB) - Salpointe

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MAYVILLE STATE COMETS

Robert Cash III (RB) - Walden Grove

Kyle Culver (WR) - Coolidge

Maurice Glass (RB) - Coolidge

Raymond Hernandez (DT) - North

Karsten Lee (QB) - Campo Verde

Avery Rodriguez (SS) - Kellis

Demond Wilson (CB) - Coolidge

McGILL REDBIRDS

Aeden Calini (WR) - Highland Prep

McPHERSON BULLDOGS

Jacob Ford (QB) - Tucson

MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS

Roman Thuyns (QB) - Willow Canyon

MICHIGAN TECH HUSKIES

Dash Blake (WR) - Basha

Journey Solomon (WR) - Desert Mountain

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Kendall Cade (WR) - Casa Grande

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire

Xavier Sanders (CB) - Pinnacle

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

MONTANA TECH OREDIGGERS

Ben Jones (DE) - Hamilton

MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS

Asher Vega (WR) - Willow Canyon

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

CJ Curry (DE) - Thunderbird

NELSON LIONS

Justin Gerdes (C/LB) - Basha

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Deriece Brown (CB/WR) - Verrado

James Marshall (DE) - Westwood

Jonathan Shively (DT) - Higley (walk-on)

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Kash Allen (RB) - Highland (walk-on)

Elijah Banquil (SS) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Lelend Cevedia (OG) - Casa Grande (walk-on)

Michael Cook (OG) - Chandler (walk-on)

Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland

Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty

Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain

Nick Harper (DE) - Queen Creek

Bryce Herges (QB) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

Nassim Isaac (TE) - Brophy (walk-on)

John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon

Cole Mayse (DE) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

Tyler Nolan (K/P) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)

Peyton Stokes (WR) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)

Sir Stokes (WR) - Yuma Catholic (walk-on)

Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley

Alex Weeks (P/K) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez (walk-on)

Noble Young-Blackgoat (WR) - Coconino (walk-on)

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Bleu Dantzler (DE) - Basha

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Alec Anaya (SS) - Cienega

Gustavo De Los Reyes (DT) - Yuma Catholic

Karsten Dombrovski (K) - Liberty

Zavier Flores (WR) - Skyline

Devin Hartsel (LB) - Paradise Honors

Daniel Jafari (DT) - Chaparral

Desean Kelley-Nunley (LB) - Casa Grande

Isaiah Marquez (WR) - Yuma Catholic

David Martinez (LB) - Arizona College Prep

Sa’Veon McCrimon (WR) - Tempe

Ayden Power (SS) - Paradise Honors

Logan Ryan (OG) - Shadow Ridge

Isaiah Sandoval (DE) - Casa Grande

Logan Sealey (RB/LB) - Berean Academy

Maxwell Siemen (LB) - Higley

Christian Swatzell (K) - San Tan Foothills

Cameron Terry (RB) - Desert Mountain

Jeyvon Tuipulotu (FS) - Hamilton

Jermarell Webb (RB) - Sahuaro

Joseph Wilson (OT) - San Tan Foothills

PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS

Isaac Price (WR) - Desert Vista

RIPON RED HAWKS

Braden Caldwell (TE) - Mountain Ridge

Elantae Fleming (WR) - Paradise Valley

Andrew Mosqueda (WR) - Yuma

ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS

Magnus Goodman (FS) - Salpointe

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN’ BEARS

AJ Burnette (LB) - Desert Edge

Camren Durfee (OG) - Centennial

Offisong Okon (DT) - Desert Vista

SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS

Braedon Brenner (WR) - Desert Ridge (walk-on)

Simon Lopez (QB) - Red Mountain (walk-on)

SAINT MARY (KANS.) SPIRES

Anthony Horne (RB) - Estrella Foothills

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Nathan Benzie (WR) - Brophy

Caden Gingg (FS) - Verrado

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

Reiss Rinaldi (WR) - Hamilton

Zach Thompson (RB) - Gilbert

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

Jerry Washington (DE) - Desert Edge

SIMPSON COLLEGE (IOWA) STORM

Conner Hangartner (RB) - Mica Mountain

Nash Moore (QB) - Buena

Jayden Thoreson (QB) - Mica Mountain

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Scooby Bradley (FS) - Chandler (walk-on)

SOUTHERN NAZARENE STORM

Grant Wochner (FB/LS) - Estrella Foothills

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus

Elijah Sherbin-Fox (ATH) - Desert Edge

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Manuel Griego (DE) - Cienega

Jayden Johnson-Forrest (S) - Williams Field

Chase Williams (OG) - Page

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field

Cody Flake (OT) - Snowflake

UTEP MINERS

Jimmy Leon (DE) - Mica Mountain

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jorden Cunningham (OT) - Brophy

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Karsten Cornell (RB) - Boulder Creek

WESTERN COLORADO MOUNTAINEERS

JJ Francis (CB) - Notre Dame

Trey Hageman (OT) - Verrado

Price (DE) - West Point

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND GOLDEN BEARS

Brennan Curtin (WR) - Boulder Creek

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Keene Abril (LB) - Corona del Sol

Jase Ashley (QB) - Horizon

Colby Carbajal (OT) - Corona del Sol

Bentley Corbin (RB) - O’Connor

Isaiah Garcia (OG) - Chandler

Jacob Helt (WR) - Corona del Sol

Jordan Hiller (WR) - Verrado

Joshua Hopphaus (LB) - Desert Edge

Dennis Ionica (WR) - O’Connor

John Rose (SS) - Mountain Pointe

Amare Thomas (CB) - ALA-Gilbert North

Nate Wheeler (LB) - Perry

WESTERN OREGON WOLVES

Zane Colson (K) - Cienega

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE (PA) TITANS

Ben Pollock (OT) - Mohave

WHEATON THUNDER

Nicholas Boschma (OT) - Northwest Christian

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe

Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe