Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

UPDATED: 2/18/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 270 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

While many of the Division I signees did so in December, there were still many players that made it official on the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Here’s a look at five players that didn’t make their commitments known until then:

It was in the very last six weeks of his recruitment that things started to happen for Nate Bryant. The Mica Mountain cornerback was undecided between taking a preferred walk-on from Northern Arizona and a Division II offer from Western Colorado before the Air Force Academy came along.

“With Air Force, everything clicked,” Bryant said in a text message. “The coaches were very welcoming and made me feel wanted. The football program plays at a high level of competition and I want that challenge. The DB room has less depth than other D-I’s and more of a chance for me to play. The facilities are top notch and I go there in person at the end of the month! The education is one of the best and the academy is an honor to be accepted into overall.”

Bryant (6-foot, 185) was a First Team All-4A Conference selection after having 31 tackles and three interceptions during an undefeated state championship campaign for the Thunderbolts. He ran track last spring and clocked a 10.92 in the 100 at the Tucson High Invitational. Bryant is also ready for the rigorous education for a Cadet as he carries a 3.90 GPA. He received his offer from the AFA on Jan. 27 and announced his signing on Wednesday. His twin sister, Samone, is on the cheer squad at MMHS.

Air Force ended last season at 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons did finish on a four-game win streak after beginning the year with just four returning starters. AFA opens the ‘25 season at home in Colorado Springs against Bucknell (Pa.) on Aug. 30.





Early in his senior season, Jimmy Leon, a teammate of Bryant at Mica Mountain, received a Division I offer from UTEP. A late visit to El Paso convinced the defensive end that the Miners were a good fit for him.

“It really felt like home when I took my visit there,” Leon said in a text message.

Leon is 6-4, 240 and was a two-way player for the Thunderbolts. He was the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 463 yards and 14 touchdowns. But it is on the defensive side where the Miners are recruiting him. Leon became a starter midway through his sophomore year and totaled 38 sacks in his high school career (16 in 2024). He was named the 4A Conference Player of the Year. A multi-sport athlete, Leon also plays basketball for the Thunderbolts.

The 27-player signing class by UTEP ranks #3 nationally among Group of Five schools and tops in Conference USA. The Miners went 3-9 last season and begin the ‘25 campaign on Aug. 30 at Utah State.





For Mason Culmer, his college destination represents a place for him to return to. The Basha tight end announced his commitment and later signed with Idaho.

“Being from the Northwest was a major factor in my decision,” Culmer said in a text message. “Also, it’s the new coaching staff there and the culture they are building!”

Culmer (6-4, 240) caught 16 passes for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Bears. He also provided key blocking for a strong run game that featured 1,000-yard back Noah Roberts. Basha advanced to the Open Division final and won the 6A Premier Region in ‘24, going 11-2. Culmer is big and physical and also has good hands to provide benefits in the passing game.

New Idaho head coach Thomas Ford had 33 signees in the Vandals’ recruiting class this month. Spring practice will start on March 24. Idaho finished 10-4 last season and made the FCS quarterfinals. The Vandals went a perfect 6-0 at home in the Kibbie Dome for the first time since 1996. The 2025 season will begin with a 10-mile road trip west to Washington State on Aug. 30.





The University of San Diego increased its class from Arizona to five with a pair of commitments on Signing Day. Nathan Benzie and Reiss Rinaldi both pledged and signed to the Toreros.

Benzie is a 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver at Brophy. Coming from a strong academic program at BCP, he felt USD was a good fit there. It also helps that (like Brophy), San Diego has been a winning program.

“I value an environment that pushes me to be my best on and off the field as a student-athlete,” Benzie said in a text message. “What truly sealed the deal was the coaching staff. Every time I met with Coach (Matt) Aponte, the offensive coordinator, Coach (Richard) Brown, the wide receivers coach, and the rest of the staff, I felt their genuine passion and commitment to building a winning program. I knew I wanted to be part of that culture and grow as an athlete alongside people who truly believe in me. Honestly, it’s hard to beat San Diego!”

Benzie had 34 catches last season for 417 yards and had four touchdowns. He went on an official visit to USD the last weekend of January.

Rinaldi (6-foot, 190) is also a receiver. He transferred from Saguaro to Hamilton prior to his senior season. He is looking forward to his next step in football and had a connection with USD head coach Brandon Moore.

“Being able to go to San Diego for college and play football just sounds great along with meeting new people and getting a fresh start at the same time,” Rinaldi said in a text message. “Coach Moore has ties with Hamilton and with his own son attending there. He also knows previous teammates at HHS as well. All in all, I will still feel a tie with Hamilton while at USD and it felt like home.”

Rinaldi had to sit his first five games at Hamilton after the transfer, but still played in seven games as the Huskies made the Open Division semifinals. He had 18 receptions for 260 yards and scored four touchdowns. A multi-sport athlete, Rinaldi ran track at Saguaro last spring and made the state meet in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. He’s fast, tough, and has a large catch radius with his 75-inch wingspan.

San Diego had an FCS All-American last season that came from Arizona. Eric Haney, a defensive back and Centennial alum, had 63 tackles and a pair of interceptions. USD went 8-3 and finished second in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-2 mark. The Toreros will open next season at home on Sept. 6 against Southern Utah.