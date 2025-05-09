Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/9

WR Peck (now at Cactus Shadows) has first offer from Augustana
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Brophy College Prep running back Harrison Chambers received his first offers on Saturday from Southern Virginia and Kansas Wesleyan. He is a 5-7, 175-pound back who is a two-time 6A Central Region Second Team selection. Last season, Chambers rushed for 688 yards and six touchdowns averaging more than six yards per carry. In the rigorous curriculum at BCP, he carries a 3.50 GPA. His experience and knowledge of the offense will be key for the Broncos this year as the team has to replace its entire O-Line. Southern Virginia incorporated 80 freshmen into its program last year and struggled to a 1-9 season. The Knights rushed for 633 yards and scored 13 TDs on the ground. SVU plays in the USA South Conference (Div. III) and will open at home on Sept. 6 against the Apprentice School (Va.). Kansas Wesleyan just completed its first spring football practices under new head coach Matt Middleton. He was previously an assistant at Harding (Ark.). The Coyotes went 7-5 last season and made the NAIA playoffs. KWU will kick its season off on Aug. 30 at home in Salina against Ottawa (Kansas.).
Chambers added a third offer in the week from Ave Maria on Thursday. The Gyrenes will get to open at home for the first time on 2019 as they host Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Sept. 6. Ave Maria is in South Florida near Naples. The Gyrenes compete in the Sun Conference (NAIA) and went 3-7 last season.
Sacramento State offered Pinnacle cornerback Jai Ewing on Sunday. The 5-11, 175-pound player had 21 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in seven games last season. The offer from the Hornets is his third from a Division I school. Pinnacle is currently in spring football and will host a showcase on Monday, May 12 from 4-8 p.m. Last month, Ewing took unofficial visits to Sacramento State and Eastern Washington. He shut down all of the top receivers he was matched up against and locked them up to give the Pioneers time for 11 coverage sacks. Ewing was on hand at Sac State as a record-setting crowd of 7,000 fans watched the Hornets in their annual Spring Game. Sacramento State will start its season on Aug. 30 at South Dakota State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 3-9 in 2024.
Wide receiver Trey Peck has a new school for the rest of his junior year and his upcoming senior year. The 5-9, 165-pound athlete transferred from Millennium to Cactus Shadows this semester. On Thursday, Peck collected his first offer from Augustana University in South Dakota. He led Millennium in all three receiving categories as a junior with 37 catches for 623 yards and nine touchdowns. Peck was a two-year starter at MHS and scored 14 TDs in that time (one on a punt return). Now, he’ll get to catch passes from the dynamic Donivan Dixon with the Falcons. It will add to what is a deep receiving room at CSHS for 5A Northeast Region play. Augustana is the two-time defending champ of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). The Vikings will start their 103rd season of football on Aug. 30 with a nonconference game against Missouri Western. Last season, Augustana went 8-4 overall (8-2 in the NSIC) and made the Division II playoffs.
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/3):
Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper received an offer from Harvard.
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas received offers from Auburn, UNLV, North Carolina, and Texas.
Gilbert Christian wide receiver Bennett Juve received his first offer from Wayne State (Mich.).
Basha safety Kaden Williams received his first offer from Pennsylvania.
Casa Grande tight end/defensive end received offers from Montana, Minnesota, and North Carolina.
Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein received an offer from Montana State.
Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Brown (R.I.).
Basha cornerback Trey Knox received his first offer from Pennsylvania.
Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Queen Creek tight end Bear Fisher received offers from UNLV and North Carolina.
Shadow Ridge linebacker Nate Pearson received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Brophy safety James Pike received an offer from Drake (Iowa).
Desert Edge offensive guard Eaven Rojas received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Scottsdale Christian wide receiver Isaiah Steffen received his first offer from Drake.
Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received offers from Nevada, Boise State, and Oregon State.
Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John received an offer from Washington State.
Liberty defensive end Tyler Burnstein received an offer from Washington State.
Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald received an offer from Notre Dame.
Ironwood quarterback KhaVontae Paul received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Logan Guilford received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Saguaro wide receiver Tristan Armstrong received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).
Mica Mountain safety Riley Carson received his first offers from Minot State (N. Dak.) and Lake Forest (Ill.).
Mica Mountain linebacker Broden Schmidt received his first offer from Minot State.
Desert Edge cornerback Camren Hamiel received an offer from Indiana.
Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell received an offer from Auburn.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): New Mexico
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Colorado Mesa
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, Northern Arizona
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Lewis & Clark
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Pennsylvania
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Stetson
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Lake Forest
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Lake Forest
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lewis & Clark
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, Hawaii, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, Stanford, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Buckeye (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UAB, UNLV
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Rylan Umphrey - Brophy (QB): Columbia, Yale
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska,
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): Northen Arizona
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): Boise State, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Pennsylvania
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Liberty LB Dunn commits to the Gophers
Minnesota becomes the first school in the nation to get two commitments from the Arizona HS Class of 2026.
Three-star Liberty linebacker Hudson Dunn announced his pledge to the Golden Gophers as the school’s 10th known commitment for the ‘26 class.
“The culture,” Dunn said in a text message of why he chose Minnesota. “It’s bigger than football! Also the academics and the opportunity to play early. They have a proven record of developing players. (Head) Coach (PJ) Fleck and (Linebackers) Coach Mariano (Sori-Marin) are awesome. I fit well in their defensive scheme.”
After receiving his offer from Minnesota in January, Dunn went on an unofficial visit to the Twin Cities campus in early April. He is already locked in for his official visit for Summer Splash the last weekend of May.
A starter for two seasons for the Lions, Dunn has not only racked up 28.5 sacks in that time, he’s helped LHS capture two Open Division championships. He joins Tolleson wide receiver Rico Blassingame as a Minnesota commit.
Of Dunn’s 19 offers, seven were from the Big Ten Conference, including Illinois, Michigan, and Oregon. Dunn (6-1, 215) is a two-time MaxPreps All-American.
Minnesota had three players drafted by NFL teams last month, including linebacker Cody Lindenberg (Raiders). The Golden Gophers finished 8-5 last year (5-4 Big Ten) and won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl over Virginia Tech in Charlotte. UM opens on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home in Huntington Bank Stadium against Buffalo.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton