Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/9

UPDATED: 5/9/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Brophy College Prep running back Harrison Chambers received his first offers on Saturday from Southern Virginia and Kansas Wesleyan. He is a 5-7, 175-pound back who is a two-time 6A Central Region Second Team selection. Last season, Chambers rushed for 688 yards and six touchdowns averaging more than six yards per carry. In the rigorous curriculum at BCP, he carries a 3.50 GPA. His experience and knowledge of the offense will be key for the Broncos this year as the team has to replace its entire O-Line. Southern Virginia incorporated 80 freshmen into its program last year and struggled to a 1-9 season. The Knights rushed for 633 yards and scored 13 TDs on the ground. SVU plays in the USA South Conference (Div. III) and will open at home on Sept. 6 against the Apprentice School (Va.). Kansas Wesleyan just completed its first spring football practices under new head coach Matt Middleton. He was previously an assistant at Harding (Ark.). The Coyotes went 7-5 last season and made the NAIA playoffs. KWU will kick its season off on Aug. 30 at home in Salina against Ottawa (Kansas.).

Chambers added a third offer in the week from Ave Maria on Thursday. The Gyrenes will get to open at home for the first time on 2019 as they host Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Sept. 6. Ave Maria is in South Florida near Naples. The Gyrenes compete in the Sun Conference (NAIA) and went 3-7 last season.

Sacramento State offered Pinnacle cornerback Jai Ewing on Sunday. The 5-11, 175-pound player had 21 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in seven games last season. The offer from the Hornets is his third from a Division I school. Pinnacle is currently in spring football and will host a showcase on Monday, May 12 from 4-8 p.m. Last month, Ewing took unofficial visits to Sacramento State and Eastern Washington. He shut down all of the top receivers he was matched up against and locked them up to give the Pioneers time for 11 coverage sacks. Ewing was on hand at Sac State as a record-setting crowd of 7,000 fans watched the Hornets in their annual Spring Game. Sacramento State will start its season on Aug. 30 at South Dakota State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 3-9 in 2024.

Wide receiver Trey Peck has a new school for the rest of his junior year and his upcoming senior year. The 5-9, 165-pound athlete transferred from Millennium to Cactus Shadows this semester. On Thursday, Peck collected his first offer from Augustana University in South Dakota. He led Millennium in all three receiving categories as a junior with 37 catches for 623 yards and nine touchdowns. Peck was a two-year starter at MHS and scored 14 TDs in that time (one on a punt return). Now, he’ll get to catch passes from the dynamic Donivan Dixon with the Falcons. It will add to what is a deep receiving room at CSHS for 5A Northeast Region play. Augustana is the two-time defending champ of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). The Vikings will start their 103rd season of football on Aug. 30 with a nonconference game against Missouri Western. Last season, Augustana went 8-4 overall (8-2 in the NSIC) and made the Division II playoffs.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/3):

Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper received an offer from Harvard.

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas received offers from Auburn, UNLV, North Carolina, and Texas.

Gilbert Christian wide receiver Bennett Juve received his first offer from Wayne State (Mich.).

Basha safety Kaden Williams received his first offer from Pennsylvania.

Casa Grande tight end/defensive end received offers from Montana, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein received an offer from Montana State.

Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Brown (R.I.).

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received his first offer from Pennsylvania.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Queen Creek tight end Bear Fisher received offers from UNLV and North Carolina.

Shadow Ridge linebacker Nate Pearson received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Brophy safety James Pike received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Desert Edge offensive guard Eaven Rojas received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Scottsdale Christian wide receiver Isaiah Steffen received his first offer from Drake.

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received offers from Nevada, Boise State, and Oregon State.

Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John received an offer from Washington State.

Liberty defensive end Tyler Burnstein received an offer from Washington State.

Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald received an offer from Notre Dame.

Ironwood quarterback KhaVontae Paul received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Logan Guilford received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Saguaro wide receiver Tristan Armstrong received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Mica Mountain safety Riley Carson received his first offers from Minot State (N. Dak.) and Lake Forest (Ill.).

Mica Mountain linebacker Broden Schmidt received his first offer from Minot State.

Desert Edge cornerback Camren Hamiel received an offer from Indiana.

Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell received an offer from Auburn.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.