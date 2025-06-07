Published Jun 7, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/6
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Ducks offer 4-star OT Thomas, one of Arizona’s top prospects

UPDATED: 6/6/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Earning a new offer on Wednesday was Aaron Thomas. The Mountain Pointe offensive tackle secured it from Oregon. Last month, Thomas named a top five and has gone on official visits to Washington and Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman, who is a four-star recruit on Rivals, is on his third official this weekend at Florida State. Thomas currently has scheduled OV’s at Texas and Texas A&M the next two weekends. Will the mighty Oregon program crack that list? We’ll have to wait and see. Thomas moved from the defensive line over to the OL prior to his junior season and made the transition well by being named First Team All-6A Central Region and Second Team All-6A Conference. Aaron’s father, Eric, played offensive line at Florida State. Oregon will begin the season with a pair of afternoon home games. The Ducks welcome Montana State on Aug. 30 (1 pm Big Ten Network) and then Oklahoma State visits Eugene the following Saturday (12:30 pm CBS). Last season, Oregon won the Big Ten championship in its first year in the conference and played a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, where the Ducks (13-1) suffered their only defeat of the year.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/31):

Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald received an offer from Clemson.

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Tyrique Washington received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Yuma Catholic cornerback Jose Polk received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).

Basha linebacker Eli Cramer-Cronin received offers from Weber State (Utah) and New Mexico.

Centennial center Bryce Poullard received offers from Central College (Iowa) and Pacific (Ore.).

Mohave quarterback Joe Yoney received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

Perry defensive end Owen Williams received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).

Basha linebacker Kaedyn Smith received an offer from Idaho State.

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle AJ Rubbelke received his first offers Peru State (Neb.) and Central College (Iowa).

Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from UTEP.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received offers from UTEP and New Mexico.

Saguaro safety Jaydon Wiseman received an offer from UTEP.

Mesa Mountain View linebacker Reign Curiel received his first offer from Elmhurst.

Tucson cornerback Kenny Couch received an offer from Calumet (Ind.).

Marana offensive guard Chase Munson received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Central College (Iowa).

Gila Ridge wide receiver Gabriel Cota received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro quarterback Marcel Jones received an offer from UTEP.

Tucson quarterback Derek Mesa received his first offer from Calumet.

Buena linebacker Cooper Kraus received an offer from Calumet.

Pinnacle tight end Tyson Muniz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Tucson cornerback Robert Kirkendall received his first offer from Calumet.

Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton Mckenzie received an offer from Peru State.

Chandler offensive tackle Blake Speer received his first offer from Weber State.

Basha tight end Zach Lucero received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Mica Mountain long snapper Caden VanWinkle received his first offer from UTEP.

Highland defensive end Jackson Peel received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received an offer from Fort Lewis.

O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer received an offer from Alabama.

Westwood linebacker Dax Clark received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Westwood defensive end Sinei Tengei received an offer from Arizona State.

Saguaro offensive guard Tyler McRae received an offer from Elmhurst.

Hamilton offensive tackle Logan Ray received his first offer from Eastern Washington.

Sabino running back Zachari Haley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry tight end Jake Huston received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS

Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell

Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa

Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison

Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV

Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary

John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona

Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest

Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell

Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois

Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State

Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP

Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona

Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa

Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings

Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State

Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest

Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia

Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico

Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest

Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest

Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst

Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale

Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest

Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona

Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho

Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest

Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah

Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis

Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State

Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian

Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian

Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky

Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell

Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP

Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State

Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico

Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona

Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest

Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming

Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech

Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)

Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian

Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific

Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia

Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings

Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton

Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis

Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest

Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest

RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis

Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming

Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP

Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest

Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP

Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV

Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State

Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State

Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark

Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet

Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania

Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)

Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)

Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest

Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army

Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State

RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest

Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest

Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson

Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis

Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls

Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State

Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest, Peru State

Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst

Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico

Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet

Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest

George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman

Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park

JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico

Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State

Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico

William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest

Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State

KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest

Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State

Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham

Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian

Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest

Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico

Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific

Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest

Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst

Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State

Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell

Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington

Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis

John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain

Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP

Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State

AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State

Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis

Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest

Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico

Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota

Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington

Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State

Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah

Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State

Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho

Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake

Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico

Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV

Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest

Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force

DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army

Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis

Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nikolai’s Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian

To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis

Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State

Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska

Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP

Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest

Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): North Texas, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State

Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis

Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest

Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP

Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP

Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brophy 4-star WR Daylen Sharper commits to Stanford after visit

UPDATED: 6/6/25

It was the busiest week so far this year with seven seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December and school out for the summer, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.


On Tuesday, Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper committed to Stanford. The 6-4, 210-pound multi-sport athlete (basketball) was recently named a four-star recruit on Rivals. He went on an official visit to Palo Alto last weekend.

“Stanford has everything I wanted and even more,” Shaper said in a text message. “When I first came on the visit, I had a few questions and concerns about the program. But by the time I left, they had answered all of them and showed me that they’re on top of everything I was wondering about.”

Sharper led the Broncos in receiving last season with 65 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had his biggest game in the 6A semifinals with 122 yards on 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns against Mountain View.


For the second straight year, Texas A&M has reeled in one of the state’s top defensive backs. Like last year’s signee, this new commit also plays for Desert Edge. Camren Hamiel committed to the Aggies on Wednesday.

Hamiel (6-1, 175) was one of the state’s most recruited players as he garnered a whopping 34 offers. He plays cornerback, made 50 tackles, and picked off three passes, taking one back to the house at Verrado.

At Texas A&M, Hamiel will once again be a teammate with Jamar Beal-Goines. The duo played together for the Scorpions and reached the 5A final in consecutive years, taking the title in 2024. Hamiel is versatile and can also play safety or nickelback.


During the spring, several college coaches made their way out to Tonopah Valley, about 50 miles west of Phoenix on the I-10. In May, Boise State was one of 11 schools to offer Corey Webb Jr. Following an official visit last weekend, Webb made his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.

“First, I love how (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson talks about God and I really need to be around that,” Webb said in a text message. “I also felt really welcomed by the players, especially with Jayden Virgin, Malakai Williams, and Sire Gaines.”

During his visit, he saw players wanting to get better, which is something he believes in as well.

“The work ethic I saw there,” Webb said. “I saw in myself. So if iron sharpens iron, I will begin there.”

Webb Jr. is an edge rusher and had 27 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles last season. He also played offense and caught 12 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It is as a defensive end that schools were recruiting him.


Marquis Richardson spent his early years in Hawaii. The Hamilton safety will be returning to the Islands for college as he made his commitment on Monday to the Rainbow Warriors.

“The culture of the place is what got me,” Richardson said in a text message. “They call it a ‘Braddah hood’ and it really is! My family is from Hawaii, so it was nice to go back.”

He would go back and forth to Hawaii from Arizona, but has mainly stayed in Arizona from the time he hit middle school.

Richardson had 82 tackles, six pass deflections, and snagged a pair of interceptions last season for the Huskies. He was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection and stands 6-3, and 195 pounds.


The combination of getting quality coaching along with a future that includes becoming a pilot made Air Force an attractive place to go to school. That’s what Basha safety Kaleb Garcia will be doing after his senior season. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back committed to the AFA on Thursday.

“The main reason why I chose Air Force is that (safeties) Coach (Nick) Toth helped develop Jim Thorpe-winning safety Trey Taylor,” Garcia said in a text message. “The second reason is flying planes has always been an interest of mine and the Air Force is a great way to get into that work space.”

Garcia, who has a 4.20 GPA, tallied 89 tackles for the Bears last season. He’s come a long ways as this upcoming year will be just his fourth season of playing football.


On Monday, Omar Kaba became the first of the three Williams Field offensive linemen with Division I offers to commit to a school. The 6-4, 290-pound offensive guard will play for Idaho.

“I just thought that it was the right fit for me and they really felt like family,” Kaba said in a text message.

The Williams Field line began the summer with a victory down in Tucson in the Big Man competition. Idaho made its offer to Kaba last month after seeing him at a showcase event hosted by Red Mountain.


Finally, it was on the weekly 2-pc with Chilly that Khalil Bender announced his college decision while being a guest on the show. The ALA-Queen Creek receiver will head north to Flagstaff to play for Northern Arizona.

Bender recently transferred to ALAQC from McClintock, where he had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. A two-way player, Bender also intercepted six passes as a junior and brought them back for a total of 150 return yards.

CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha

Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field

Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley

BYU COUGARS

Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley

CLEMSON TIGERS

Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton

IDAHO VANDALS

Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson

Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek

Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton

STANFORD CARDINAL

Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde