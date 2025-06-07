Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/6

Ducks offer 4-star OT Thomas, one of Arizona’s top prospects
UPDATED: 6/6/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Earning a new offer on Wednesday was Aaron Thomas. The Mountain Pointe offensive tackle secured it from Oregon. Last month, Thomas named a top five and has gone on official visits to Washington and Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman, who is a four-star recruit on Rivals, is on his third official this weekend at Florida State. Thomas currently has scheduled OV’s at Texas and Texas A&M the next two weekends. Will the mighty Oregon program crack that list? We’ll have to wait and see. Thomas moved from the defensive line over to the OL prior to his junior season and made the transition well by being named First Team All-6A Central Region and Second Team All-6A Conference. Aaron’s father, Eric, played offensive line at Florida State. Oregon will begin the season with a pair of afternoon home games. The Ducks welcome Montana State on Aug. 30 (1 pm Big Ten Network) and then Oklahoma State visits Eugene the following Saturday (12:30 pm CBS). Last season, Oregon won the Big Ten championship in its first year in the conference and played a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, where the Ducks (13-1) suffered their only defeat of the year.
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/31):
Brophy wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald received an offer from Clemson.
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Tyrique Washington received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Yuma Catholic cornerback Jose Polk received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received an offer from Central College (Iowa).
Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).
Basha linebacker Eli Cramer-Cronin received offers from Weber State (Utah) and New Mexico.
Centennial center Bryce Poullard received offers from Central College (Iowa) and Pacific (Ore.).
Mohave quarterback Joe Yoney received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).
Perry defensive end Owen Williams received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).
Basha linebacker Kaedyn Smith received an offer from Idaho State.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle AJ Rubbelke received his first offers Peru State (Neb.) and Central College (Iowa).
Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from UTEP.
Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received offers from UTEP and New Mexico.
Saguaro safety Jaydon Wiseman received an offer from UTEP.
Mesa Mountain View linebacker Reign Curiel received his first offer from Elmhurst.
Tucson cornerback Kenny Couch received an offer from Calumet (Ind.).
Marana offensive guard Chase Munson received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Central College (Iowa).
Gila Ridge wide receiver Gabriel Cota received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro quarterback Marcel Jones received an offer from UTEP.
Tucson quarterback Derek Mesa received his first offer from Calumet.
Buena linebacker Cooper Kraus received an offer from Calumet.
Pinnacle tight end Tyson Muniz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tucson cornerback Robert Kirkendall received his first offer from Calumet.
Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton Mckenzie received an offer from Peru State.
Chandler offensive tackle Blake Speer received his first offer from Weber State.
Basha tight end Zach Lucero received an offer from Central College (Iowa).
Mica Mountain long snapper Caden VanWinkle received his first offer from UTEP.
Highland defensive end Jackson Peel received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received an offer from Fort Lewis.
O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer received an offer from Alabama.
Westwood linebacker Dax Clark received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Westwood defensive end Sinei Tengei received an offer from Arizona State.
Saguaro offensive guard Tyler McRae received an offer from Elmhurst.
Hamilton offensive tackle Logan Ray received his first offer from Eastern Washington.
Sabino running back Zachari Haley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Perry tight end Jake Huston received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico
Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest
Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst
Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest
Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis
Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific
Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia
Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings
Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton
Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis
Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest
Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest
RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis
Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP
Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark
Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania
Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest
Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest
Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson
Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis
Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest, Peru State
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst
Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico
Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet
Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park
JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian
Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest
Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico
Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific
Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst
Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State
Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington
Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis
Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV
Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nikolai’s Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian
To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska
Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP
Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): North Texas, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brophy 4-star WR Daylen Sharper commits to Stanford after visit
UPDATED: 6/6/25
It was the busiest week so far this year with seven seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December and school out for the summer, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.
On Tuesday, Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper committed to Stanford. The 6-4, 210-pound multi-sport athlete (basketball) was recently named a four-star recruit on Rivals. He went on an official visit to Palo Alto last weekend.
“Stanford has everything I wanted and even more,” Shaper said in a text message. “When I first came on the visit, I had a few questions and concerns about the program. But by the time I left, they had answered all of them and showed me that they’re on top of everything I was wondering about.”
Sharper led the Broncos in receiving last season with 65 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had his biggest game in the 6A semifinals with 122 yards on 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns against Mountain View.
For the second straight year, Texas A&M has reeled in one of the state’s top defensive backs. Like last year’s signee, this new commit also plays for Desert Edge. Camren Hamiel committed to the Aggies on Wednesday.
Hamiel (6-1, 175) was one of the state’s most recruited players as he garnered a whopping 34 offers. He plays cornerback, made 50 tackles, and picked off three passes, taking one back to the house at Verrado.
At Texas A&M, Hamiel will once again be a teammate with Jamar Beal-Goines. The duo played together for the Scorpions and reached the 5A final in consecutive years, taking the title in 2024. Hamiel is versatile and can also play safety or nickelback.
During the spring, several college coaches made their way out to Tonopah Valley, about 50 miles west of Phoenix on the I-10. In May, Boise State was one of 11 schools to offer Corey Webb Jr. Following an official visit last weekend, Webb made his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.
“First, I love how (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson talks about God and I really need to be around that,” Webb said in a text message. “I also felt really welcomed by the players, especially with Jayden Virgin, Malakai Williams, and Sire Gaines.”
During his visit, he saw players wanting to get better, which is something he believes in as well.
“The work ethic I saw there,” Webb said. “I saw in myself. So if iron sharpens iron, I will begin there.”
Webb Jr. is an edge rusher and had 27 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles last season. He also played offense and caught 12 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It is as a defensive end that schools were recruiting him.
Marquis Richardson spent his early years in Hawaii. The Hamilton safety will be returning to the Islands for college as he made his commitment on Monday to the Rainbow Warriors.
“The culture of the place is what got me,” Richardson said in a text message. “They call it a ‘Braddah hood’ and it really is! My family is from Hawaii, so it was nice to go back.”
He would go back and forth to Hawaii from Arizona, but has mainly stayed in Arizona from the time he hit middle school.
Richardson had 82 tackles, six pass deflections, and snagged a pair of interceptions last season for the Huskies. He was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection and stands 6-3, and 195 pounds.
The combination of getting quality coaching along with a future that includes becoming a pilot made Air Force an attractive place to go to school. That’s what Basha safety Kaleb Garcia will be doing after his senior season. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back committed to the AFA on Thursday.
“The main reason why I chose Air Force is that (safeties) Coach (Nick) Toth helped develop Jim Thorpe-winning safety Trey Taylor,” Garcia said in a text message. “The second reason is flying planes has always been an interest of mine and the Air Force is a great way to get into that work space.”
Garcia, who has a 4.20 GPA, tallied 89 tackles for the Bears last season. He’s come a long ways as this upcoming year will be just his fourth season of playing football.
On Monday, Omar Kaba became the first of the three Williams Field offensive linemen with Division I offers to commit to a school. The 6-4, 290-pound offensive guard will play for Idaho.
“I just thought that it was the right fit for me and they really felt like family,” Kaba said in a text message.
The Williams Field line began the summer with a victory down in Tucson in the Big Man competition. Idaho made its offer to Kaba last month after seeing him at a showcase event hosted by Red Mountain.
Finally, it was on the weekly 2-pc with Chilly that Khalil Bender announced his college decision while being a guest on the show. The ALA-Queen Creek receiver will head north to Flagstaff to play for Northern Arizona.
Bender recently transferred to ALAQC from McClintock, where he had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. A two-way player, Bender also intercepted six passes as a junior and brought them back for a total of 150 return yards.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha
Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton
IDAHO VANDALS
Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek
Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton
STANFORD CARDINAL
Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde