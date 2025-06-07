Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/6

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Earning a new offer on Wednesday was Aaron Thomas . The Mountain Pointe offensive tackle secured it from Oregon. Last month, Thomas named a top five and has gone on official visits to Washington and Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman, who is a four-star recruit on Rivals, is on his third official this weekend at Florida State. Thomas currently has scheduled OV’s at Texas and Texas A&M the next two weekends. Will the mighty Oregon program crack that list? We’ll have to wait and see. Thomas moved from the defensive line over to the OL prior to his junior season and made the transition well by being named First Team All-6A Central Region and Second Team All-6A Conference. Aaron’s father, Eric, played offensive line at Florida State. Oregon will begin the season with a pair of afternoon home games. The Ducks welcome Montana State on Aug. 30 (1 pm Big Ten Network) and then Oklahoma State visits Eugene the following Saturday (12:30 pm CBS). Last season, Oregon won the Big Ten championship in its first year in the conference and played a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, where the Ducks (13-1) suffered their only defeat of the year.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/6/25

It was the busiest week so far this year with seven seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December and school out for the summer, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.





On Tuesday, Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper committed to Stanford. The 6-4, 210-pound multi-sport athlete (basketball) was recently named a four-star recruit on Rivals. He went on an official visit to Palo Alto last weekend.

“Stanford has everything I wanted and even more,” Shaper said in a text message. “When I first came on the visit, I had a few questions and concerns about the program. But by the time I left, they had answered all of them and showed me that they’re on top of everything I was wondering about.”

Sharper led the Broncos in receiving last season with 65 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had his biggest game in the 6A semifinals with 122 yards on 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns against Mountain View.





For the second straight year, Texas A&M has reeled in one of the state’s top defensive backs. Like last year’s signee, this new commit also plays for Desert Edge. Camren Hamiel committed to the Aggies on Wednesday.

Hamiel (6-1, 175) was one of the state’s most recruited players as he garnered a whopping 34 offers. He plays cornerback, made 50 tackles, and picked off three passes, taking one back to the house at Verrado.

At Texas A&M, Hamiel will once again be a teammate with Jamar Beal-Goines. The duo played together for the Scorpions and reached the 5A final in consecutive years, taking the title in 2024. Hamiel is versatile and can also play safety or nickelback.





During the spring, several college coaches made their way out to Tonopah Valley, about 50 miles west of Phoenix on the I-10. In May, Boise State was one of 11 schools to offer Corey Webb Jr. Following an official visit last weekend, Webb made his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.

“First, I love how (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson talks about God and I really need to be around that,” Webb said in a text message. “I also felt really welcomed by the players, especially with Jayden Virgin, Malakai Williams, and Sire Gaines.”

During his visit, he saw players wanting to get better, which is something he believes in as well.

“The work ethic I saw there,” Webb said. “I saw in myself. So if iron sharpens iron, I will begin there.”

Webb Jr. is an edge rusher and had 27 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles last season. He also played offense and caught 12 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It is as a defensive end that schools were recruiting him.





Marquis Richardson spent his early years in Hawaii. The Hamilton safety will be returning to the Islands for college as he made his commitment on Monday to the Rainbow Warriors.

“The culture of the place is what got me,” Richardson said in a text message. “They call it a ‘Braddah hood’ and it really is! My family is from Hawaii, so it was nice to go back.”

He would go back and forth to Hawaii from Arizona, but has mainly stayed in Arizona from the time he hit middle school.

Richardson had 82 tackles, six pass deflections, and snagged a pair of interceptions last season for the Huskies. He was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection and stands 6-3, and 195 pounds.





The combination of getting quality coaching along with a future that includes becoming a pilot made Air Force an attractive place to go to school. That’s what Basha safety Kaleb Garcia will be doing after his senior season. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back committed to the AFA on Thursday.

“The main reason why I chose Air Force is that (safeties) Coach (Nick) Toth helped develop Jim Thorpe-winning safety Trey Taylor,” Garcia said in a text message. “The second reason is flying planes has always been an interest of mine and the Air Force is a great way to get into that work space.”

Garcia, who has a 4.20 GPA, tallied 89 tackles for the Bears last season. He’s come a long ways as this upcoming year will be just his fourth season of playing football.





On Monday, Omar Kaba became the first of the three Williams Field offensive linemen with Division I offers to commit to a school. The 6-4, 290-pound offensive guard will play for Idaho.

“I just thought that it was the right fit for me and they really felt like family,” Kaba said in a text message.

The Williams Field line began the summer with a victory down in Tucson in the Big Man competition. Idaho made its offer to Kaba last month after seeing him at a showcase event hosted by Red Mountain.





Finally, it was on the weekly 2-pc with Chilly that Khalil Bender announced his college decision while being a guest on the show. The ALA-Queen Creek receiver will head north to Flagstaff to play for Northern Arizona.

Bender recently transferred to ALAQC from McClintock, where he had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. A two-way player, Bender also intercepted six passes as a junior and brought them back for a total of 150 return yards.