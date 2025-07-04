Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 7/3

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Usually, we put all of the players that received offers during the week, but since it’s been three weeks since the last update, we’ll skip that this time. All of the offers are updated on the list below and we had 105 players receive one since June 12!

Knox added another offer on Thursday, July 3 with one from Colorado School of Mines. Mines is one of the top engineering schools in the country. The Orediggers finished 8-3 last year and play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Colorado Mines opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 4 at West Texas A&M.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox hauled in his fifth and sixth offers in the month of June. The latest ones came from UTEP and San Diego. Knox (5-9, 165) was limited by injuries last year and played in seven games. He uses his 74-inch wingspan to knock down passes and his track speed to stay with receivers. Knox ran a 10.65 in the 100-meters at the state meet (a school record) and made the finals in the Open Division meet. He’s played two years on varsity for the Bears and was also a factor in the team’s three 7x7 championships during June. UTEP will host 6 games at Sun Bowl Stadium this year starting on Sept. 6 with UT Martin. The Miners went 3-9 last season and play in Conference USA. The opener will be on Aug 30 at Utah State. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast of it at 4:30 p.m. San Diego will also begin on Aug. 30. The Toreros will have a home game against Cal Poly. USD went a perfect 6-0 at home last season and finished 8-3 overall. The Toreros finished in second place in the Pioneer Football League (FCS).

June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period for FBS schools. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 31.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/3/25

I took a two-week vacation and it took another week after that to catch up with all of the commitments Arizona’s seniors have made. To say it was a busy three weeks would be an understatement. We had 25 players announce their college intentions during that span raising the total number of commits to 48.





On June 25, Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman is the Buckeyes’ fourth OL commitment for the class. He took his official visit to Columbus on May 30. Thomas also had officials at Washington, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

“They were just the best overall fit,” Thomas said in a text message. “It felt like family to me and I knew I would fit in with the offensive plans they have. It was close between Ohio State and Texas A&M.”





It was after an official visit to Norman that Oklahoma reeled in Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau. Jandreau (6-1, 215) committed to the Sooners on June 23, six weeks after his twin brother, Niko.

Jandreau chose OU over 22 other offers, including Oregon State, Texas, and Oregon - all of which he took official visits to.

“It was the people,” Jandreau said in a text message. “They will develop me into a great man and player. I know Coach V (head coach Brent Venables) and (linebackers) Coach (Nate) Dreiling will get me to the place I want to go.”





Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell had 27 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to the college town of East Lansing and Michigan State. It was after official visits to MSU and Utah that the 6-7, 280-pound lineman made his decision.

“My biggest concern when choosing a school was going somewhere that I can be developed and I believe there is no better place than at Michigan State with (offensive line) Coach (Jim) Michalczik and (Head) Coach (Jonathan) Smith,” Campbell said in a text message. “Also, I love that it’s a small-town feel. People there are all about Michigan State and I love that. On top of that, Coach Smith is huge on getting a good education while playing football. I want to be an engineer, so that is huge for me!”





Utah secured a three-star defensive end as Queen Creek’s Bear Fisher committed to the Utes on June 20.

“I just fell in love with the place,” Fisher said in a text message. “I love how close all the coaches are and that it feels like one big family.”

Fisher (6-6. 240) took his official visit to Salt Lake the week before committing. He has been utilized in the passing game for the Bulldogs (13 catches, 160 yards) and also as a blocker.





Basha wide receiver Kash Brock had a solid junior season on a deep Basha team. It led to an offer from Colorado State in January. Following an official visit to Fort Collins, Brock committed to the Rams.

“The coaching staff honestly sold it for me,” Brock said in a text message. “They have a lot of coaches with NFL experience and the head coach (Jay Norvell) has so much experience at all levels and that is my main goal. The CSU fan base is loyal and you can tell the people are excited about the program.”

Brock (6-3, 175) played sparingly in 2023 (one varsity catch) and exploded last year with 30 catches for 401 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears went on another playoff run and made the Open Division championship game.





As we start July, no college has more commits from Arizona seniors than the University of New Mexico. A total of six players have committed to the Lobos. Three of those are Ty Gates, Derek Worden, and Braden Chick. All are offensive tackles.

Gates is a 6-6, 280-pound lineman at Centennial. He received his offer from UNM during spring ball in May.

“All the football players had nothing but good things to say about the new staff,” Gates said in a text message. “In talking to the new coaches at the program, they have a lot of good things planned.”

Worden is a 6-5, 275-pound lineman at Queen Creek. He committed to the Lobos the weekend after his official visit to Albuquerque in June.

“It felt like a family and at the end of the day that simply means so much to me,” Worden said in a text message. “Honored to work for a group like that.”

Chick is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at ALA-Queen Creek. He dominated at the Lake Forest camp in May and put up some great film in his junior season.

“The relationship that I built with the coaching staff and the players during the recruiting process is remarkable,” Chick said in a text message. “The vision that the new coaching staff has is really what caught my eye. New Mexico really feels like a family and a group of men who want to strive towards greatness every single day making each other better. When I first stepped on the campus at New Mexico, it felt much different than everywhere else. It really felt like home.”

Jason Eck was named the new head coach at New Mexico in December. He led Idaho to three straight FCS playoff appearances and a national ranking.





On June 20, Case Vanden Bosch became the second player from Arizona to commit to the Air Force Academy. The Brophy quarterback took an official visit to Colorado Springs a week prior.

“It was the coaches and the brotherhood I felt there,” Vanden Bosch said in a text message. “Everyone was an Air Force grad and were all amazing people. I really felt the love and the facilities, campus, and area are beautiful.”

His family has some military history as his great grandfather fought in the Korean War and his great grandmother was a Woman Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) during World War II.

Vanden Bosch played about 2/3 of the snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,773 yards (73% completion rate) and 16 touchdown passes. They like to run the triple option offense at Air Force and Vanden Bosch fills that bill as well. He rushed for 1,054 yards and 18 TDs.





Finally, Northern Arizona has four commitments from the state and one of them is a quarterback. Donivan Dixon from Cactus Shadows made his commitment to the Lumberjacks on June 22. It was a day after competing in the school’s Mega camp that he decided to return to the school to begin his collegiate career.

“The thing that drove me to commit was (Head) Coach (Brian) Wright and (Director of Player Personnel) Tim Roschmann,” Dixon said in a text message. “I feel like my relationship with the staff up there is a genuine family connection. Also, who doesn’t want to live in 80-degree weather and play big time football only two hours away from home?”

Dixon (5-10, 180) already has three years of varsity starting experience under his belt. With the Falcons, he has increased his production each season. Last year, Dixon threw for 2,634 yards and 24 touchdowns. A dual-threat, he also had his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,202 yards and 15 TDs.





Here’s the rest of the commitments since June 12:

O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer committed to Michigan.

Liberty running back Thomas Fo’ilefutu committed to Hawaii.

Basha quarterback Brodie Vehrs committed to North Texas.

Queen Creek safety Jaron Liles committed to New Mexico.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers committed to New Mexico.

Cesar Chavez defensive end Amare Bell committed to New Mexico State.

Basha linebacker Eli Cramer-Cronin committed to New Mexico.

Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill committed to San Jose State.

Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez committed to New Mexico State.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday committed to Northern Arizona.

Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein committed to Montana State.

Hamilton cornerback Xavion Brazil committed to Northern Arizona.

Basha cornerback Mason Lewis committed to Cal.

Casa Grande tight end Aveon Williams committed to North Carolina.

Saguaro quarterback Marcel Jones committed to Sacramento State.