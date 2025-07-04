Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 7/3

UTEP, San Diego offer cornerback Knox from Basha
UPDATED: 7/3/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for all future games are in Arizona time.
June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period for FBS schools. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 31.
Basha cornerback Trey Knox hauled in his fifth and sixth offers in the month of June. The latest ones came from UTEP and San Diego. Knox (5-9, 165) was limited by injuries last year and played in seven games. He uses his 74-inch wingspan to knock down passes and his track speed to stay with receivers. Knox ran a 10.65 in the 100-meters at the state meet (a school record) and made the finals in the Open Division meet. He’s played two years on varsity for the Bears and was also a factor in the team’s three 7x7 championships during June. UTEP will host 6 games at Sun Bowl Stadium this year starting on Sept. 6 with UT Martin. The Miners went 3-9 last season and play in Conference USA. The opener will be on Aug 30 at Utah State. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast of it at 4:30 p.m. San Diego will also begin on Aug. 30. The Toreros will have a home game against Cal Poly. USD went a perfect 6-0 at home last season and finished 8-3 overall. The Toreros finished in second place in the Pioneer Football League (FCS).
Knox added another offer on Thursday, July 3 with one from Colorado School of Mines. Mines is one of the top engineering schools in the country. The Orediggers finished 8-3 last year and play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Colorado Mines opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 4 at West Texas A&M.
Usually, we put all of the players that received offers during the week, but since it’s been three weeks since the last update, we’ll skip that this time. All of the offers are updated on the list below and we had 105 players receive one since June 12!
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell, Georgetown, Southern Utah
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary, Sioux Falls
Baylor Arnold - Veritas Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Pacific
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.), Mount Union
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest
Colin Axford - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Daniel Bannister - Poston Butte (TE): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell, NEW MEXICO STATE
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois
Van Birchak - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State, Weber State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Lorenzo Bracamonte - Perry (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Wyoming
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, WASHINGTON STATE
Teylor Caldwell - Mountain Pointe (DE): George Fox
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximo Cano - Eastmark (WR): Simpson Coll. (Iowa)
Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State, Pacific, Wabash
Brady Casper - Casteel (DE): Lake Forest
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Marley Chances - Liberty (WR): Northern Arizona
Kelynn Chavez - Mountain Ridge (DE): Atlantis
Tyson Cheatham - Arizona College Prep (CB): Simpson Coll. (Iowa)
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, NEW MEXICO
Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest
Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Liam Coye - Highland Prep (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Grady Crandall - Highland (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Kamari Crawford - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst
Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Hayden Davis - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Sioux Falls, Southern Virginia
Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest
Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, MICHIGAN, Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, New Mexico State, Utah
Armando Dominguez - Desert Vista (DE): Elizabeth City State
Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis
Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Justin Elder - Marana (DE): Wabash
Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Ezekiel Estep - Mesa (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Easton Filetti - Poston Butte (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, NOTRE DAME, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): HAWAII, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Peru State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Haydon Franklin - Pinnacle (DE) - San Diego
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Joshua Gardner - Empire (DT): Culver-Stockton
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, NEW MEXICO
Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Jake Giraud - Horizon (WR): Drake
Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming
Brody Goodson - Glendale Prep (LB): Hamline
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): George Fox, Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State
Carter Guggenberger - Deer Valley (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wabash
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)
Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Hamline, Pacific
Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia
Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Heinrich - Arizona College Prep (QB): Mary
Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings, Wabash
Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington, Hampton, SAN JOSE STATE
Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Hoyt - Desert Vista (LB): Elizabeth City State
Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis
Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest
Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest
Kai Jackson - Red Mountain (RB): Culver-Stockton
RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis
Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Coen Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Hamline
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming
Lincoln Jones - O’Connor (TE): New Mexico (preferred walk-on)
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, SACRAMENTO STATE, UNLV, UTEP
Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark
Diego Kash - Mesa Mountain View (C): Elmhurst
Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler King - Saguaro (DT): Bowdoin, San Diego
Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania, San Diego, UTEP
Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest, Wabash
Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Elmhurst, Hamline, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): Air Force, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (CB): Arizona State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, NEW MEXICO, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez Jr. - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Jay’el Lozano - Goldwater (CB): Atlantis
Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Ludlow - Estrella Foothills (DE): Crown
Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Lewis &Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson
Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis
Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Eastern Washington, Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, GEORGETOWN, Navy, Portland State, San Diego
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Peru State
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst
Joshua Meisner - Salpointe (C): New Mexico (preferred walk-on)
Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico
Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet
Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, STANFORD, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lake Forest, North Park, Wabash
JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Moran - Coconino (LB): Southern Virginia
Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Nesbit - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tennessee-Martin
Craig Noble - Chandler (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wabash
Kobe Olivares - Casteel (FS): Midland
Francisco Orduno - Mountain Pointe (K): Northern Arizona
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Atlantis, Hamline, Lake Forest
Dominic Painter - Pusch Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Sioux Falls, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
George Percy - Tucson (OT): Peru State
Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham, Northern Arizona
Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian, Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest
Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico
Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific
Coleton Pouquette - Yuma Catholic (OT): San Diego
Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst
Reed Price - Highland (LS): Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Brandt Propes - San Tan Charter (CB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State
Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Juan Ramirez II - Willow Canyon (OG): Culver-Stockton
Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington
Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis
Damir Reagan - Chandler (CB): Sioux Falls
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Boston Renneman - Highland (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Owen Reynoso - Centennial (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, NEW MEXICO, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Culver-Stockton, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Logan Russell - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian
Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, San Diego
Alex Sanchez - Sunnyslope (DT): Lake Forest
Troy Sandoval - Vista Grande (CB): Hamline
Anthony Sanfratello - Veritas Prep (LB): Arizona Christian
Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Kamden Segall - Liberty (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico
Q Skillings - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, Illinois State, North Dakota, Utah Tech
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State
Talan Speir - Benjamin Franklin (WR): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Jackson State, Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): BOISE STATE, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV
Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Macen Thompson - Highland Prep (LB): Denison, Hamline, Ottawa (Kans.)
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nikolasi Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Sacramento State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Unser - Paradise Honors (SS): Culver-Stockton
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis, George Fox, NEW MEXICO STATE
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): AIR FORCE, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska
Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP
Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): NORTH TEXAS, Northern Arizona
Daniel Velasquez - Arizona College Prep (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech
TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, NEBRASKA, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, NORTH CAROLINA, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP, UT-Permian Basin
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mountain Pointe offensive lineman Thomas commits to Ohio State
UPDATED: 7/3/25
I took a two-week vacation and it took another week after that to catch up with all of the commitments Arizona’s seniors have made. To say it was a busy three weeks would be an understatement. We had 25 players announce their college intentions during that span raising the total number of commits to 48.
On June 25, Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman is the Buckeyes’ fourth OL commitment for the class. He took his official visit to Columbus on May 30. Thomas also had officials at Washington, Florida State, and Texas A&M.
“They were just the best overall fit,” Thomas said in a text message. “It felt like family to me and I knew I would fit in with the offensive plans they have. It was close between Ohio State and Texas A&M.”
It was after an official visit to Norman that Oklahoma reeled in Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau. Jandreau (6-1, 215) committed to the Sooners on June 23, six weeks after his twin brother, Niko.
Jandreau chose OU over 22 other offers, including Oregon State, Texas, and Oregon - all of which he took official visits to.
“It was the people,” Jandreau said in a text message. “They will develop me into a great man and player. I know Coach V (head coach Brent Venables) and (linebackers) Coach (Nate) Dreiling will get me to the place I want to go.”
Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell had 27 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to the college town of East Lansing and Michigan State. It was after official visits to MSU and Utah that the 6-7, 280-pound lineman made his decision.
“My biggest concern when choosing a school was going somewhere that I can be developed and I believe there is no better place than at Michigan State with (offensive line) Coach (Jim) Michalczik and (Head) Coach (Jonathan) Smith,” Campbell said in a text message. “Also, I love that it’s a small-town feel. People there are all about Michigan State and I love that. On top of that, Coach Smith is huge on getting a good education while playing football. I want to be an engineer, so that is huge for me!”
Utah secured a three-star defensive end as Queen Creek’s Bear Fisher committed to the Utes on June 20.
“I just fell in love with the place,” Fisher said in a text message. “I love how close all the coaches are and that it feels like one big family.”
Fisher (6-6. 240) took his official visit to Salt Lake the week before committing. He has been utilized in the passing game for the Bulldogs (13 catches, 160 yards) and also as a blocker.
Basha wide receiver Kash Brock had a solid junior season on a deep Basha team. It led to an offer from Colorado State in January. Following an official visit to Fort Collins, Brock committed to the Rams.
“The coaching staff honestly sold it for me,” Brock said in a text message. “They have a lot of coaches with NFL experience and the head coach (Jay Norvell) has so much experience at all levels and that is my main goal. The CSU fan base is loyal and you can tell the people are excited about the program.”
Brock (6-3, 175) played sparingly in 2023 (one varsity catch) and exploded last year with 30 catches for 401 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears went on another playoff run and made the Open Division championship game.
As we start July, no college has more commits from Arizona seniors than the University of New Mexico. A total of six players have committed to the Lobos. Three of those are Ty Gates, Derek Worden, and Braden Chick. All are offensive tackles.
Gates is a 6-6, 280-pound lineman at Centennial. He received his offer from UNM during spring ball in May.
“All the football players had nothing but good things to say about the new staff,” Gates said in a text message. “In talking to the new coaches at the program, they have a lot of good things planned.”
Worden is a 6-5, 275-pound lineman at Queen Creek. He committed to the Lobos the weekend after his official visit to Albuquerque in June.
“It felt like a family and at the end of the day that simply means so much to me,” Worden said in a text message. “Honored to work for a group like that.”
Chick is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at ALA-Queen Creek. He dominated at the Lake Forest camp in May and put up some great film in his junior season.
“The relationship that I built with the coaching staff and the players during the recruiting process is remarkable,” Chick said in a text message. “The vision that the new coaching staff has is really what caught my eye. New Mexico really feels like a family and a group of men who want to strive towards greatness every single day making each other better. When I first stepped on the campus at New Mexico, it felt much different than everywhere else. It really felt like home.”
Jason Eck was named the new head coach at New Mexico in December. He led Idaho to three straight FCS playoff appearances and a national ranking.
On June 20, Case Vanden Bosch became the second player from Arizona to commit to the Air Force Academy. The Brophy quarterback took an official visit to Colorado Springs a week prior.
“It was the coaches and the brotherhood I felt there,” Vanden Bosch said in a text message. “Everyone was an Air Force grad and were all amazing people. I really felt the love and the facilities, campus, and area are beautiful.”
His family has some military history as his great grandfather fought in the Korean War and his great grandmother was a Woman Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) during World War II.
Vanden Bosch played about 2/3 of the snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,773 yards (73% completion rate) and 16 touchdown passes. They like to run the triple option offense at Air Force and Vanden Bosch fills that bill as well. He rushed for 1,054 yards and 18 TDs.
Finally, Northern Arizona has four commitments from the state and one of them is a quarterback. Donivan Dixon from Cactus Shadows made his commitment to the Lumberjacks on June 22. It was a day after competing in the school’s Mega camp that he decided to return to the school to begin his collegiate career.
“The thing that drove me to commit was (Head) Coach (Brian) Wright and (Director of Player Personnel) Tim Roschmann,” Dixon said in a text message. “I feel like my relationship with the staff up there is a genuine family connection. Also, who doesn’t want to live in 80-degree weather and play big time football only two hours away from home?”
Dixon (5-10, 180) already has three years of varsity starting experience under his belt. With the Falcons, he has increased his production each season. Last year, Dixon threw for 2,634 yards and 24 touchdowns. A dual-threat, he also had his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,202 yards and 15 TDs.
Here’s the rest of the commitments since June 12:
O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer committed to Michigan.
Liberty running back Thomas Fo’ilefutu committed to Hawaii.
Basha quarterback Brodie Vehrs committed to North Texas.
Queen Creek safety Jaron Liles committed to New Mexico.
Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers committed to New Mexico.
Cesar Chavez defensive end Amare Bell committed to New Mexico State.
Basha linebacker Eli Cramer-Cronin committed to New Mexico.
Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill committed to San Jose State.
Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez committed to New Mexico State.
Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday committed to Northern Arizona.
Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein committed to Montana State.
Hamilton cornerback Xavion Brazil committed to Northern Arizona.
Basha cornerback Mason Lewis committed to Cal.
Casa Grande tight end Aveon Williams committed to North Carolina.
Saguaro quarterback Marcel Jones committed to Sacramento State.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha
Case Vanden Bosch (QB) - Brophy
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Keytrin Harris (DT) - Arizona Compass Prep
Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sinei Tengei (DE) - Westwood
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Paz St John (DT) - Liberty
Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Mason Lewis (CB) - Basha
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Kash Brock (WR) - Basha
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kamden Segall (WR) - Liberty
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Ryan McDonough (CB) - Desert Mountain
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Thomas Fo’ilefutu (RB) - Liberty
Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton
IDAHO VANDALS
Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Colton Dermer (LS): O’Connor
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Collin Campbell (OT) - Williams Field
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Deshawn Krein (CB) - Brophy
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
Rex Waterman (OT) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Braden Chick (OT) - ALA-Queen Creek
Eli Cramer-Cronin (LB) - Basha
Ty Gates (OT) - Centennial
Jaron Liles (FS) - Queen Creek
Xavier Rivera-Rogers (CB) - Basha
Derek Worden (OT) - Queen Creek
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Amare Bell (DE) - Cesar Chavez
Steven Valdez (DE) - Walden Grove
NORTH CAROLINA TARHEELS
Aveon Williams (TE) - Casa Grande
NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN
Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek
Xavion Brazil (CB) - Hamilton
Donivan Dixon (QB) - Cactus Shadows
Cannon Garday (LB) - Liberty
Bryce Greer (OG) - Casteel
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Devin Fitzgerald (WR) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
Aaron Thomas (OT) - Mountain Pointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Beau Jandreau (LB) - Hamilton
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton
SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS
Marcel Jones (QB) - Saguaro
SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS
Courshawn Hill (RB) - Williams Field
STANFORD CARDINAL
Jalayne Miller (OT) - Desert Edge
Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge
UTAH UTES
Bear Fisher (TE) - Queen Creek
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Tyler Burnstein (DE) - Liberty
Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde