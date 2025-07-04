Published Jul 4, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 7/3
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
UTEP, San Diego offer cornerback Knox from Basha

UPDATED: 7/3/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all future games are in Arizona time.

June 24th marked the beginning of a Dead Period for FBS schools. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 31.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox hauled in his fifth and sixth offers in the month of June. The latest ones came from UTEP and San Diego. Knox (5-9, 165) was limited by injuries last year and played in seven games. He uses his 74-inch wingspan to knock down passes and his track speed to stay with receivers. Knox ran a 10.65 in the 100-meters at the state meet (a school record) and made the finals in the Open Division meet. He’s played two years on varsity for the Bears and was also a factor in the team’s three 7x7 championships during June. UTEP will host 6 games at Sun Bowl Stadium this year starting on Sept. 6 with UT Martin. The Miners went 3-9 last season and play in Conference USA. The opener will be on Aug 30 at Utah State. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast of it at 4:30 p.m. San Diego will also begin on Aug. 30. The Toreros will have a home game against Cal Poly. USD went a perfect 6-0 at home last season and finished 8-3 overall. The Toreros finished in second place in the Pioneer Football League (FCS).

Knox added another offer on Thursday, July 3 with one from Colorado School of Mines. Mines is one of the top engineering schools in the country. The Orediggers finished 8-3 last year and play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Colorado Mines opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 4 at West Texas A&M.

Usually, we put all of the players that received offers during the week, but since it’s been three weeks since the last update, we’ll skip that this time. All of the offers are updated on the list below and we had 105 players receive one since June 12!

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS

Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell, Georgetown, Southern Utah

Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa

Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison

Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV

Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary, Sioux Falls

Baylor Arnold - Veritas Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Pacific

John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.), Mount Union

Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest

Colin Axford - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest

Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona

Daniel Bannister - Poston Butte (TE): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell, NEW MEXICO STATE

Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois

Van Birchak - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State, Weber State

Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Lorenzo Bracamonte - Perry (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP

Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Northern Arizona, UTEP, Wyoming

Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, WASHINGTON STATE

Teylor Caldwell - Mountain Pointe (DE): George Fox

Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximo Cano - Eastmark (WR): Simpson Coll. (Iowa)

Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings

Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State, Pacific, Wabash

Brady Casper - Casteel (DE): Lake Forest

Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest

Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia

Marley Chances - Liberty (WR): Northern Arizona

Kelynn Chavez - Mountain Ridge (DE): Atlantis

Tyson Cheatham - Arizona College Prep (CB): Simpson Coll. (Iowa)

Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, NEW MEXICO

Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest

Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest

Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Liam Coye - Highland Prep (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Grady Crandall - Highland (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Kamari Crawford - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst

Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale

Hayden Davis - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Sioux Falls, Southern Virginia

Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest

Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, MICHIGAN, Northern Arizona

Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho

Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest

Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, New Mexico State, Utah

Armando Dominguez - Desert Vista (DE): Elizabeth City State

Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis

Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State

Justin Elder - Marana (DE): Wabash

Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian

Ezekiel Estep - Mesa (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky

Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell

Easton Filetti - Poston Butte (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, NOTRE DAME, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): HAWAII, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP

Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Peru State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Haydon Franklin - Pinnacle (DE) - San Diego

Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State

Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Joshua Gardner - Empire (DT): Culver-Stockton

Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, NEW MEXICO

Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona

Jake Giraud - Horizon (WR): Drake

Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest

Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming

Brody Goodson - Glendale Prep (LB): Hamline

Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech

Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): George Fox, Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State

Carter Guggenberger - Deer Valley (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wabash

Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)

Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian

Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Hamline, Pacific

Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia

Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Heinrich - Arizona College Prep (QB): Mary

Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings, Wabash

Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington, Hampton, SAN JOSE STATE

Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Hoyt - Desert Vista (LB): Elizabeth City State

Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis

Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest

Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest

Kai Jackson - Red Mountain (RB): Culver-Stockton

RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis

Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Coen Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Hamline

Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming

Lincoln Jones - O’Connor (TE): New Mexico (preferred walk-on)

Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, SACRAMENTO STATE, UNLV, UTEP

Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest

Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP

Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV

Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Wayne State

Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State

Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), George Fox, Lewis & Clark

Diego Kash - Mesa Mountain View (C): Elmhurst

Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler King - Saguaro (DT): Bowdoin, San Diego

Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet

Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania, San Diego, UTEP

Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)

Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)

Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest, Wabash

Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Elmhurst, Hamline, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): Air Force, Army

Mason Lewis - Basha (CB): Arizona State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, NEW MEXICO, Sacramento State

RJ Lopez Jr. - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Jay’el Lozano - Goldwater (CB): Atlantis

Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Ludlow - Estrella Foothills (DE): Crown

Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Lewis &Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest

Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson

Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis

Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls

Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Eastern Washington, Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, GEORGETOWN, Navy, Portland State, San Diego

Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Peru State

Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst

Joshua Meisner - Salpointe (C): New Mexico (preferred walk-on)

Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico

Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet

Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman

Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, STANFORD, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Fort Lewis, Hamline, Lake Forest, North Park, Wabash

JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Moran - Coconino (LB): Southern Virginia

Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico

Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State

Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Nesbit - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tennessee-Martin

Craig Noble - Chandler (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wabash

Kobe Olivares - Casteel (FS): Midland

Francisco Orduno - Mountain Pointe (K): Northern Arizona

Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico

William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Atlantis, Hamline, Lake Forest

Dominic Painter - Pusch Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific

Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State

KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest

Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State

Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Sioux Falls, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

George Percy - Tucson (OT): Peru State

Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham, Northern Arizona

Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian, Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest

Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico

Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific

Coleton Pouquette - Yuma Catholic (OT): San Diego

Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest

Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst

Reed Price - Highland (LS): Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Brandt Propes - San Tan Charter (CB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State

Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Juan Ramirez II - Willow Canyon (OG): Culver-Stockton

Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell

Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington

Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis

Damir Reagan - Chandler (CB): Sioux Falls

John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain

Boston Renneman - Highland (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Owen Reynoso - Centennial (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific

Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, NEW MEXICO, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP

Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Culver-Stockton, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State

AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Logan Russell - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian

Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, San Diego

Alex Sanchez - Sunnyslope (DT): Lake Forest

Troy Sandoval - Vista Grande (CB): Hamline

Anthony Sanfratello - Veritas Prep (LB): Arizona Christian

Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest

Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Kamden Segall - Liberty (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON

Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico

Q Skillings - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, Illinois State, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington

Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State

Talan Speir - Benjamin Franklin (WR): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)

Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Jackson State, Sacramento State, Utah

Paz St John - Liberty (DT): BOISE STATE, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State

Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho

Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake

Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico

Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV

Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest

Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force

DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army

Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis

Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Macen Thompson - Highland Prep (LB): Denison, Hamline, Ottawa (Kans.)

Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nikolasi Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Sacramento State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Unser - Paradise Honors (SS): Culver-Stockton

Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis, George Fox, NEW MEXICO STATE

Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State

Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): AIR FORCE, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska

Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP

Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest

Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): NORTH TEXAS, Northern Arizona

Daniel Velasquez - Arizona College Prep (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State

Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech

TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis

Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, NEBRASKA, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest

Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, NORTH CAROLINA, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP

Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP, UT-Permian Basin

Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Derek Worden - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mountain Pointe offensive lineman Thomas commits to Ohio State

UPDATED: 7/3/25

I took a two-week vacation and it took another week after that to catch up with all of the commitments Arizona’s seniors have made. To say it was a busy three weeks would be an understatement. We had 25 players announce their college intentions during that span raising the total number of commits to 48.


On June 25, Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State. The 6-6, 300-pound lineman is the Buckeyes’ fourth OL commitment for the class. He took his official visit to Columbus on May 30. Thomas also had officials at Washington, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

“They were just the best overall fit,” Thomas said in a text message. “It felt like family to me and I knew I would fit in with the offensive plans they have. It was close between Ohio State and Texas A&M.”


It was after an official visit to Norman that Oklahoma reeled in Hamilton linebacker Beau Jandreau. Jandreau (6-1, 215) committed to the Sooners on June 23, six weeks after his twin brother, Niko.

Jandreau chose OU over 22 other offers, including Oregon State, Texas, and Oregon - all of which he took official visits to.

“It was the people,” Jandreau said in a text message. “They will develop me into a great man and player. I know Coach V (head coach Brent Venables) and (linebackers) Coach (Nate) Dreiling will get me to the place I want to go.”


Williams Field offensive tackle Collin Campbell had 27 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to the college town of East Lansing and Michigan State. It was after official visits to MSU and Utah that the 6-7, 280-pound lineman made his decision.

“My biggest concern when choosing a school was going somewhere that I can be developed and I believe there is no better place than at Michigan State with (offensive line) Coach (Jim) Michalczik and (Head) Coach (Jonathan) Smith,” Campbell said in a text message. “Also, I love that it’s a small-town feel. People there are all about Michigan State and I love that. On top of that, Coach Smith is huge on getting a good education while playing football. I want to be an engineer, so that is huge for me!”


Utah secured a three-star defensive end as Queen Creek’s Bear Fisher committed to the Utes on June 20.

“I just fell in love with the place,” Fisher said in a text message. “I love how close all the coaches are and that it feels like one big family.”

Fisher (6-6. 240) took his official visit to Salt Lake the week before committing. He has been utilized in the passing game for the Bulldogs (13 catches, 160 yards) and also as a blocker.


Basha wide receiver Kash Brock had a solid junior season on a deep Basha team. It led to an offer from Colorado State in January. Following an official visit to Fort Collins, Brock committed to the Rams.

“The coaching staff honestly sold it for me,” Brock said in a text message. “They have a lot of coaches with NFL experience and the head coach (Jay Norvell) has so much experience at all levels and that is my main goal. The CSU fan base is loyal and you can tell the people are excited about the program.”

Brock (6-3, 175) played sparingly in 2023 (one varsity catch) and exploded last year with 30 catches for 401 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears went on another playoff run and made the Open Division championship game.


As we start July, no college has more commits from Arizona seniors than the University of New Mexico. A total of six players have committed to the Lobos. Three of those are Ty Gates, Derek Worden, and Braden Chick. All are offensive tackles.

Gates is a 6-6, 280-pound lineman at Centennial. He received his offer from UNM during spring ball in May.

“All the football players had nothing but good things to say about the new staff,” Gates said in a text message. “In talking to the new coaches at the program, they have a lot of good things planned.”

Worden is a 6-5, 275-pound lineman at Queen Creek. He committed to the Lobos the weekend after his official visit to Albuquerque in June.

“It felt like a family and at the end of the day that simply means so much to me,” Worden said in a text message. “Honored to work for a group like that.”

Chick is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at ALA-Queen Creek. He dominated at the Lake Forest camp in May and put up some great film in his junior season.

“The relationship that I built with the coaching staff and the players during the recruiting process is remarkable,” Chick said in a text message. “The vision that the new coaching staff has is really what caught my eye. New Mexico really feels like a family and a group of men who want to strive towards greatness every single day making each other better. When I first stepped on the campus at New Mexico, it felt much different than everywhere else. It really felt like home.”

Jason Eck was named the new head coach at New Mexico in December. He led Idaho to three straight FCS playoff appearances and a national ranking.


On June 20, Case Vanden Bosch became the second player from Arizona to commit to the Air Force Academy. The Brophy quarterback took an official visit to Colorado Springs a week prior.

“It was the coaches and the brotherhood I felt there,” Vanden Bosch said in a text message. “Everyone was an Air Force grad and were all amazing people. I really felt the love and the facilities, campus, and area are beautiful.”

His family has some military history as his great grandfather fought in the Korean War and his great grandmother was a Woman Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) during World War II.

Vanden Bosch played about 2/3 of the snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,773 yards (73% completion rate) and 16 touchdown passes. They like to run the triple option offense at Air Force and Vanden Bosch fills that bill as well. He rushed for 1,054 yards and 18 TDs.


Finally, Northern Arizona has four commitments from the state and one of them is a quarterback. Donivan Dixon from Cactus Shadows made his commitment to the Lumberjacks on June 22. It was a day after competing in the school’s Mega camp that he decided to return to the school to begin his collegiate career.

“The thing that drove me to commit was (Head) Coach (Brian) Wright and (Director of Player Personnel) Tim Roschmann,” Dixon said in a text message. “I feel like my relationship with the staff up there is a genuine family connection. Also, who doesn’t want to live in 80-degree weather and play big time football only two hours away from home?”

Dixon (5-10, 180) already has three years of varsity starting experience under his belt. With the Falcons, he has increased his production each season. Last year, Dixon threw for 2,634 yards and 24 touchdowns. A dual-threat, he also had his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,202 yards and 15 TDs.


Here’s the rest of the commitments since June 12:

O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer committed to Michigan.

Liberty running back Thomas Fo’ilefutu committed to Hawaii.

Basha quarterback Brodie Vehrs committed to North Texas.

Queen Creek safety Jaron Liles committed to New Mexico.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers committed to New Mexico.

Cesar Chavez defensive end Amare Bell committed to New Mexico State.

Basha linebacker Eli Cramer-Cronin committed to New Mexico.

Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill committed to San Jose State.

Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez committed to New Mexico State.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday committed to Northern Arizona.

Brophy cornerback Deshawn Krein committed to Montana State.

Hamilton cornerback Xavion Brazil committed to Northern Arizona.

Basha cornerback Mason Lewis committed to Cal.

Casa Grande tight end Aveon Williams committed to North Carolina.

Saguaro quarterback Marcel Jones committed to Sacramento State.

CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha

Case Vanden Bosch (QB) - Brophy

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Keytrin Harris (DT) - Arizona Compass Prep

Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field

Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sinei Tengei (DE) - Westwood

Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Paz St John (DT) - Liberty

Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley

BYU COUGARS

Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Mason Lewis (CB) - Basha

CLEMSON TIGERS

Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Kash Brock (WR) - Basha

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kamden Segall (WR) - Liberty

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Ryan McDonough (CB) - Desert Mountain

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Thomas Fo’ilefutu (RB) - Liberty

Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton

IDAHO VANDALS

Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Colton Dermer (LS): O’Connor

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Collin Campbell (OT) - Williams Field

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson

Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Deshawn Krein (CB) - Brophy

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Rex Waterman (OT) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Braden Chick (OT) - ALA-Queen Creek

Eli Cramer-Cronin (LB) - Basha

Ty Gates (OT) - Centennial

Jaron Liles (FS) - Queen Creek

Xavier Rivera-Rogers (CB) - Basha

Derek Worden (OT) - Queen Creek

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Amare Bell (DE) - Cesar Chavez

Steven Valdez (DE) - Walden Grove

NORTH CAROLINA TARHEELS

Aveon Williams (TE) - Casa Grande

NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN

Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek

Xavion Brazil (CB) - Hamilton

Donivan Dixon (QB) - Cactus Shadows

Cannon Garday (LB) - Liberty

Bryce Greer (OG) - Casteel

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Devin Fitzgerald (WR) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor

Aaron Thomas (OT) - Mountain Pointe

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Beau Jandreau (LB) - Hamilton

Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton

SACRAMENTO STATE HORNETS

Marcel Jones (QB) - Saguaro

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

Courshawn Hill (RB) - Williams Field

STANFORD CARDINAL

Jalayne Miller (OT) - Desert Edge

Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge

UTAH UTES

Bear Fisher (TE) - Queen Creek

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Tyler Burnstein (DE) - Liberty

Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde