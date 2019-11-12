STAT BLOG: 11/12/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jonah Guevara (Liberty)

The Lions bounced back from a heartbreaking last-second loss to Chaparral by rolling over La Joya in the first round. Guevara, the 6-2, 165-pound senior signal caller, got his first playoff win as a starter in a 76-28 win over La Joya. He did most of his damage in the first half as Liberty piled up 63 points. Guevara was 10-of-13 passing for 192 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for his fourth score of the year. Carter Hill was the primary receiver as he caught four balls for 107 yards (all for touchdowns). LHS set a school record for points in a game edging the old mark by one (75 vs. Kellis in 2014).

Next Up: Liberty (7-4) will host Mesa Mountain View (6-5) in Peoria for a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Larry Craft (Millennium)

The Tigers won a first-round game for the second straight season and the 5-9, 185-pound senior was a big reason why. In a home game against Gilbert, Craft had 18 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-14 victory. The game plan may have been a bit of a surprise for Gilbert, because Craft had just 27 carries all season. As a team, Millennium rolled up 435 yards on the ground, which was its highest in two years. Craft is one of 35 seniors on the MHS team that is looking to extend its season this week in the second round.

Next Up: Millennium (9-2) will travel to Queen Creek to take on Casteel (8-3) in a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Aidan Lee (Desert Ridge)

The Jaguars found themselves in a shootout with Cesar Chavez in the first round. Lee was the game's leading receiver with seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-41 win. That performance pushed the 6-2, 200-pound Cal commit over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Desert Ridge is averaging 35.2 points per game in its five-game winning streak. The Jags' next opponent held them to just 14 the first time around.

Next Up: Desert Ridge (7-4) will travel to Red Mountain for a 6A quarterfinal in Mesa this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Thomas Sattler (Queen Creek)

Sattler (6-2, 225) plays on the Bulldogs' line at defensive tackle and offensive guard. The senior tallied six tackles in Queen Creek's 50-36 victory over Boulder Creek. Sattler also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He is a multi-sport athlete that threw shot put on last spring's track and field team. With Friday's win, QC gets another home game, but they also get an opponent that beat them, 38-3 in an earlier matchup.

Next Up: Queen Creek (8-3) will host Highland (8-3) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Kope Vahai (Higley)

The Knights responded from a Week 11 loss with a resounding win over Ironwood (56-12) as the second season began. The 6-1, 220-pound junior transferred to Higley from Mesa and had to sit the first five games of the year. Against Ironwood, Vahai had four tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery that he brought back 76 yards for a touchdown. The Higley D held IHS to just six points in each half.

Next Up: Higley (8-3) will host Campo Verde (8-3) in Gilbert for a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Elijah Ervin (Desert Vista)

Ervin, a 6-2, 180-pound safety and wide receiver, made plays on both sides of the ball in a 52-26 victory over Basha. On offense, Ervin caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. But it's on the defensive side of the ball that we give him recognition for here. On three consecutive possessions, the Thunder not only intercepted passes, they ran them back for touchdowns. It was Noah Takas, Troy Allen, and Ervin taking them to the house to break open what was a 24-20 game after three quarters.

Next Up: Desert Vista (8-3) is on the road in Gilbert at Perry (7-4) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Zach Harper (Campo Verde)

Campo Verde ended a three-game slide with a 41-20 win over McClintock. Harper, a 5-11, 180-pound linebacker recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the second quarter. Later, he intercepted a pitch and took it into the end zone for a short touchdown. In the win, Harper also recovered a fumble as the Coyotes earned themselves their first playoff win since 2013 and just the second in school history. Up next is the team that handed CVHS its first loss.

Next Up: Campo Verde (8-3) is on the road at Higley (8-3) in a 5A quarterfinal game this Friday.

TEAM - Mesa Mountain View

All season long, the East Valley Region was beat up about how down it was. It's a big part of the reason Red Mountain was kept out of the Open despite a 9-1 record. Mountain View stood at 1-4 at the midway point following a 26-3 loss to Brophy. On Friday, the Toros got another crack at Brophy last Friday and pulled the upset of the night. Due to an injury to starting running back Joe Ball against Dobson (broken foot), Deshaun Jackson moved over from receiver and tore up the Broncos with 188 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jackson also caught a touchdown pass from Brandon Nieto in a 35-19 victory. On defense, linebacker Joey Syrek had 17 tackles and recovered a fumble. Brophy had turned the ball over just five times during the regular season, but the Toros forced three last week. Mason Parker recovered a fumble and Matt Clark intercepted a pass for the second straight week. In the end, it was Mountain View's first playoff win in 10 years.

Next Up: Mountain View (6-5) is on the road in Peoria against Liberty (7-4) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

