STAT BLOG: 11/29/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a standout performer in the Open, 6A, or 5A playoffs for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". We hit on seven teams still alive in their quest for a Gold Ball.

QUARTERBACK - Drew Tapley (Desert Mountain)



The Wolves defeated Millennium in a defensive battle, 17-7, but you wouldn't have expected that when looking at Desert Mountain's passing numbers. Tapley, the 6-3, 195-pound signal caller, had a career night as he completed 28-of-38 passes for 384 yards in the win. While there was only one touchdown pass (the other DMHS points came on three field goals and a safety), Tapley moved the Wolves up and down the field and kept the Tigers' offense on the sidelines. Desert Mountain ran 60 plays to 38 for Millennium. Making the catches for the Wolves were younger brother Dylan (eight catches, 164 yards, 1 TD) and junior Jack Freeburg (13 receptions, 132 yards). Tapley has completed more than 60 percent of his passes in each of the last six games (and in 9-of-11 this season). Desert Mountain has reached the round it made it to last year.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (10-2) will be at home in Scottsdale against Higley (10-2) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

RUNNING BACK - Will Galvan (Cactus)

The Cobras moved up a conference and haven't skipped a beat, making it to the semifinals for the third time in four years. The only exception was 2021, when Cactus made the Open Division instead. Galvan stands 5-8 and 155, but makes an impact in several ways. You just never know which way the Cobras will use him. It could be with his arm (24 TD passes as a junior in 2021). It could be as a receiver (131-yard game vs. Sunrise Mountain last month). It could be on defense (four career interceptions). On Friday, it was as a running back and Galvan had a season-high 23 carries for 232 yards. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 26-18 victory. Late in the second quarter, it looked like a pass from Rudy Gonzales would be intercepted in the end zone, but Galvan pulled it away for a touchdown catch to cap a 96-yard drive and give the Cobras a 13-3 halftime lead.

Next Up: Cactus (9-3) will travel to Scottsdale to play Notre Dame (11-1) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.



WIDE RECEIVER - Dominic Esposito (Higley)

Higley went over the 40-point mark for the eighth time this season. The Knights needed all of those points in a 45-42 shootout win over Desert Edge. Esposito, a 5-9, 170-pound senior, had nine catches for 199 yards and a touchdown. On the TD play, he lined up in the backfield, caught a short pass five yards behind the line of scrimmage, ran between a few defenders and then it was just a burst of speed for a 75-yard score. The Knights, who went 2-8 last year, are back in the semis for the first time since 2018.

Next Up: Higley (10-2) will travel to Scottsdale to face Desert Mountain (10-2) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Brady Ponce (Pinnacle)

Queen Creek brought a four-game win streak to Pinnacle last Friday, but for the second time this year, the Bulldogs found the going tough on offense up in North Phoenix. The Pioneers topped QC 24-14. Ponce raised his sack total to an even 10 for the season with a pair on Friday night. That gives him three for the year against Queen Creek has he had one in a 39-13 win during the regular season. Some had concerns about the Pioneers as they entered the postseason on a three-game losing streak, but defense has led the way as PHS has given up just 14 points in its two playoff games.

Next Up: Pinnacle (8-4) will travel to Queen Creek to play Casteel (9-3) this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

LINEBACKER - Matthew Dixon (Notre Dame)

Dixon found his way to the quarterback all night for the Saints. The 5-9, 180-pound senior had 11 tackles and six sacks in Notre Dame's 65-36 win over Marana. The Saints haven't lost since Week 3 against Chandler. One more win will return NDP to the championship game for the first time since 2018.

Next Up: Notre Dame (11-1) will host Cactus in North Scottsdale this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Kody Cullimore (Highland)

Cullimore, a 5-10, 160-pound cornerback, had a night in a physical game against Salpointe. The two-way monster had a sack and an interception on defense in a 14-10 victory over Salpointe. On offense, Cullimore scored both of the Hawks' touchdowns. The junior was a First Team All-Northeast Region selection and one of the top "both sides of the ball" athletes that most fans aren't familiar with.

Next Up: Highland (9-3) will play at home in Gilbert against Red Mountain (8-4) this Friday in a 6A semifinal.



SPECIAL TEAMS - Blake Heffron (Chandler)

Chandler trailed Centennial in an Open quarterfinal when the third quarter ended, 27-23. The Wolves battled back to take the lead and then Heffron put the dagger in it with a 50-yard punt return in a 47-27 win. The 5-8, 170-pounder fits the profile of athlete, who can play quarterback, running back, or receiver. With a few players out for the Wolves, Heffron also stepped up with eight catches for 86 yards.

Next Up: Chandler (9-2) will travel to Mesa to face Basha (10-1) this Saturday in an Open Division semifinal at Dobson HS.

TEAM - ALA-Queen Creek

The Arizona Varsity team submitted preseason Open-8 (or Ocho) predictions before the season and only Ralph Amsden had the Patriots making the elite tournament. ALA-Queen Creek was new to the 5A Conference after qualifying for the Open in the 4A in 2021. With new opponents in a new conference, ALAQC repeated its 9-1 regular-season record. With wins over the teams ranked #3 (Higley), #4 (Cactus), #5 (Horizon), #7 (Campo Verde), and #15 (Verrado) in 5A, plus one over the top-ranked team in 4A (ALA-Gilbert North), the Patriots even survived the new multiplier designed to make it tougher for non-6A teams to make the Open. Facing #2 Basha in the Open quarterfinals, many thought it was a blowout waiting to happen. They're still waiting, because at the end of three quarters, ALAQC only found themselves down 14-12. The team with a roster that numbers in the 50's and an enrollment of just over 1,100 hung in there. In the end, a couple of late scores made the 31-25 loss to the Bears the closest of the four Open games. Despite its players being outsized, the well-coached Patriots left it out on the field. Quarterback Drew Cowart finished his senior year with 2,446 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Other senior leadership on offense was shown with RB Mitch Jensen and WR Ryan Meza. Junior safety Nate LaDuke should have a lot of schools looking at him next spring. While it would have been nice to be able to see this team try to run the table in the 5A Conference this year, it showed it belonged in the 48 minutes it was given.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (9-2) has completed its season. Since winning the 3A Conference championship in 2019, the Patriots have gone 26-6 in 4A and 5A.