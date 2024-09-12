Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 2

STAT BLOG: 9/11/24

Getting off to a later start than normal as I was out of town for the Labor Day weekend, but am now back for another season of saluting 8 shining stars making plays under the lights.



This is a weekly look at where we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jaxon Knutson (McClintock)

The 6-3, 200-pound QB surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second straight week to begin his senior year as the Chargers defeated Marcos de Niza. Knutson has rung up 11 touchdown passes and is well on his way to eclipsing the 30 that he had for McClintock last year. Against the Padres, he passed for 404 yards and completed 23 of 39 passes for five TDs. Knutson is hitting on 60 percent of his attempts and the Chargers are 2-0 after a 54-20 victory. After Week 1, he was recognized as the Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week and this week, we feature him here after connecting with receivers Kemon Jackson (157 yards), Khalil Bender (167 yards), and Amari Scroggins (91 yards).



Next Up: McClintock (2-0) is on the road in West Phoenix against Trevor Browne (0-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Dylan Hayhurst (Barry Goldwater)

The 5-8, 180-pound senior running back found the end zone five times and totaled 298 yards in his 26 carries. That was a career-high in yardage for Hayhurst, who had 209 in a game last year. Goldwater runs the Single Wing offense and ran the ball in 40 of its 41 plays from scrimmage. All those scores helped the Bulldogs pile up a 61-26 win at home against North Canyon. This is Hayhurst's second year as the feature back and he's coming off a nearly 1,200-yard effort in 2023. A multi-sport athlete, he also wrestles for BGHS.



Next Up: Goldwater (1-1) is home in North Phoenix against Apache Junction (0-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Aveon Williams (Casa Grande)

Two games into his junior year, Williams is leading the Cougars in receiving and helping ignite a potent passing game averaging over 300 yards per game in the young season. In a 49-3 blowout over Nogales, Williams caught seven passes for 203 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. His longest was an 81-yard scoring play from the arm of Luke Keeton. Casa Grande's junior quarterback has thrown three touchdowns in each of the Cougars' first two games. Williams is a dual-sport athlete that is also attracting recruiting attention in basketball.

Next Up: Casa Grande (2-0) is at home against Paradise Valley (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jackson Murray (Horizon)

The senior defensive tackle tallied six tackles (three for a loss), made a sack, and blocked a punt for the Huskies, who opened up an early lead and controlled the action against Marana Mountain View. Horizon is 2-0 for the second straight year and is outscoring its opposition 100-8. Murray (6-1, 265) committed to Colorado State over the summer in June and is in his third year as a varsity starter.

Next Up: Horizon (2-0) is home in Scottsdale against Kellis (2-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Bastian Vanden Bosch (Brophy)

The 6-1, 190-pound junior outside linebacker had five tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in a 44-0 victory over Regis Jesuit (Colo.) last Friday night. The Broncos recovered three fumbles and had four sacks in a game that was a tight defensive struggle for a half (7-0 score) before the offense got going in the last 24 minutes. Vanden Bosch has 10 Division I offers. Brophy is looking for its first Open Division bid this year and faces a school that perennially makes it to that elite tournament this week.

Next Up: Brophy (2-0) is on the road in Peoria against Centennial (0-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - MJ Woodberry (Cesar Chavez)

The senior cornerback is playing a big role on a defense that allowed just one touchdown last Friday with a 46-6 win over Westview. Woodberry intercepted two passes and brought each one back to the house on long returns. The 5-10, 170-pound defensive back had 176 return yards on the two plays. When he isn't bringing back picks, he's running back punts (two returns for 88 yards). Woodberry is committed to Drake University in Iowa. This week, Chavez faces its Baseline Road rival.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (1-1) is on the road, but stays in Laveen, playing at Fairfax (0-2) this Friday.



SPECIAL TEAMS - Dajon Hinton (Hamilton)

Hamilton jumped out to a big lead against Desert Ridge last Thursday and it started with the opening kickoff. Hinton caught it just ahead of the goal line (to avoid a touchback) and went the distance, going 99+ yards to begin the scoring. The Huskies went on to take a 35-0 lead, before holding off a challenge from DRHS and taking it 35-21. Hinton also plays cornerback and had an interception in Week 1 against Centennial.

Next Up: Hamilton (2-0) is on the road in Anthem at Boulder Creek (0-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Notre Dame

The Saints worked hard over the summer to try and reverse what happened in 2023 when the team finished 5-7. A group of 26 seniors (a high number for the program) came in determined and through two weeks, that work is getting results. Notre Dame went into Desert Edge and edged the Scorpions, 20-14. The Saints kept DEHS off the scoreboard for the first three quarters. Running back Jason Samis ran for a pair of touchdowns and star receiver (and Oregon commit) Cooper Perry pulled in a 60-yard TD from the arm of new quarterback Dylan Rarden. Defensively, NDP held Desert Edge to 130 passing yards and the running backs combined for just 24 yards (QB Elijah Sherbin-Fox ran for 130). As a team, the Saints had six sacks with sophomore Nathan Jones getting 2.5 of them to go with his nine tackles. Another sophomore, Mason Pavone, led the team with 10 tackles and intercepted a pass. Ultimately, it came down to one play, where Landon Stych and Mason Carter made the tackle on Sherbin-Fox just short of the goal line as time expired.

Next Up: Notre Dame (2-0) is at home in Scottsdale against Millennium (1-1) this Thursday.

