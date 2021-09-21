Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 3

STAT BLOG: 9/21/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Ryan Finch (Mountain Ridge)



The Mountain Lions were already facing one of their toughest opponents on the schedule with Centennial coming to Glendale last Friday night. Due to a bug that usual starter Brendan Anderson was fighting during the week, MRHS had to make the call to next man up, and that was Finch. The usual slotback and tailback delivered during a come-from-behind 39-35 victory over the Coyotes. Finch was 15-of-27 for 215 yards and threw five touchdown passes. The team employed the same offense it normally runs and Finch also had 88 yards on the ground with a TD. Trailing 35-14, the Lions scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives. The 5-11, 180-pound senior spread the ball around and had three receivers (Rahim Bagley, Terrance Hall, and Dane Berseth) that each had more than 50 yards. Finch carries a 4.2 GPA and holds an offer from Arizona Christian.

Next Up: Mountain Ridge (2-1) is on the road in Phoenix at North (2-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Matthew Jensen (Marana)

The 5-7, 160-pound junior running back was impossible to stop whether on the ground (116 yards) or catching passes through the air (105 yards) in the Tigers' 48-7 win at Tucson. Jensen had four touchdowns (2 rushing and 2 receiving) and provided big plays all night (a 40-yard run and a 56-yard reception among them). The Marana offense is cranking it up this year and is averaging 40.7 points per game. The Tigers are also still unbeaten.

Next Up: Marana (3-0) is on the road in Tucson against Flowing Wells (1-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Gavin Higley (Chaparral)

The 6-1, 210-pound player put together his first 100-yard game with 110 yards on just three catches with two of them resulting in touchdowns during the Firebirds' 63-28 victory at Higley. He's put in the work during the offseason, whether it was on the beach with sprints while on vacation or taking an MVP award at the Arizona Combine. Higley provides yet another target for quarterback Brayten Silbor as Chaparral has four players with more than 130 yards receiving through three games.

Next Up: Chaparral (2-1) is home in Scottsdale against Saguaro (2-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Sam Benjamin (Ironwood Ridge)

The senior defensive end tallied seven tackles and two sacks as the Nighthawks shut down the Campo Verde offense in a 13-7 win. Benjamin (6-5, 265) is a captain for Ironwood Ridge and also lines up as an offensive tackle. He took part in a camp at the University of Arizona last summer and got to see how he measures up against others in the state. The Nighthawks got on the positive side of .500 last Friday and now have a chance to open some eyes in Southern Arizona this week.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (2-1) is on the road in Tucson against Salpointe (2-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Cooper Zellner (Gilbert)

The 5-10, 160-pound junior made an impact in several areas to give the Tigers their first win of the year (29-6) over Fairfax. Zellner led Gilbert with 10 tackles and had three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. His was one of four picks for the Tiger D and it went the distance - 99 yards for a score. Zellner also contributed 39 yards rushing and receiving for the offense. This week brings a long road trip for GHS.

Next Up: Gilbert (1-2) is on the road at Nogales (2-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Anthony Martinez (Sunnyside)

Sunnyside won its second straight game with a 35-7 victory over Paradise Valley. Martinez, a sophomore safety, had three interceptions for the Blue Devils. One of those came late in the first half when the game was closely contested at 14-7. Martinez picked it off at the 5 to maintain the SHS advantage at halftime. The 6-1, 150-pounder was also credited with three pass deflections.

Next Up: Sunnyside (2-1) is home in South Tucson against Buena (1-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Myles Libman (Pinnacle)

The 6-1, 180-pound junior receiver showed off his skills as a punt returner in last Friday's 49-7 win over Tolleson. In his three returns, Libman had 129 yards (43-yard average) and took two back to the house for touchdowns. His longest runback was for 65. Offensively, Libman caught two passes for 61 yards with one of those going for a score. That got the Pioneers into the win column and now they've got a big test to prep for.

Next Up: Pinnacle (1-2) is off this week. The Pioneers resume on Oct. 1 at home in North Phoenix against Chandler (3-0).

TEAM - Hamilton

In a game between national powers, the finish made national news. As many know by now, the Huskies trailed Bishop Gorman (NV), 24-7 and kicked a field goal (a 46-yarder from Matthew Krneta) with 1:05 to play. Hamilton was successful with an onside kick and quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who was limping, led the Huskies on a touchdown drive completing the score to Michael Masunas with 29 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 24-17. Once again, kicker Jacob Medina executed an onside kick (recovered by Cooper Leduc for the second time). The West Virginia commit then threw a touchdown pass to Nick Switzer with eight seconds remaining. With momentum on their side, the Huskies elected to go for two and the win. Marchiol rolled left and then dove for the pylon crossing the goal line for an improbable and miraculous 25-24 win. The victory gave head coach Mike Zdebski the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week Award. It will not be forgotten by any who were fortunate enough to be out at Jerry Loper Stadium in Chandler that night or tuning into the ESPNU broadcast.

Next Up: Hamilton (3-0) is on the road in Peoria against Centennial (1-2) this Friday.

