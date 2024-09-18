Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 3

STAT BLOG: 9/17/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday and Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Hayden Fletcher (Liberty)



The 6-2, 185-pounder had a record-breaking game for the Lions in a home contest against Mesa Mountain View. Fletcher, a senior in his first year as a varsity starter, completed 22-of-30 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 victory. The yardage total set a new single-game school mark. Sophomore Braxton Huynh was on the receiving end of three of the TDs and had 168 yards. The other scores went to Brody Pilegaard (twice) and Drace Wadlington. Mountain View came into Peoria with a 2-0 record, but found itself in a 21-zip hole before the first quarter was over. Through three games, Fletcher is completing 63 percent of his passes, averaging 255 yards per game, and has thrown for eight touchdowns.

Next Up: Liberty (3-0) will host the Honor Bowl in Peoria on Saturday night against Corona Centennial from California (2-2).

RUNNING BACK - Michael Lujan (Buena)

The 5-8, 180-pound junior running back was a big part of another electric offensive display as Buena rolled up 367 rushing yards in a 49-7 win at Catalina Foothills. Lujan did his part with 201 yards on just 14 carries with three touchdowns. He had a pair of 100-yard games last year, so this was his career-high. Buena has not only started the season at 3-0, the Colts have scored at least 49 points in each game.

Next Up: Buena (3-0) will host Tucson (2-1) this Friday in Sierra Vista.

WIDE RECEIVER - Julian (Juju) Stubblefield (Cactus)

The 5-11, 180-pound athlete made an offensive impact as the Cobras faced a 30-14 deficit to O'Connor after three quarters. The comeback began as Stubblefield snagged a 31-yard bomb in between defenders. That set up the first score. A turnover and another Cactus quick score made it 30-27. Stubblefield, a senior, had a 28-yard reception to set up the go-ahead score. Fittingly, he put it away with a 19-yard touchdown and a 41-30 victory. It was a single-game school record for both catches (16) and receiving yards (224). This week brings a road trip to an undefeated team.

Next Up: Cactus (2-1) is on the road in Scottsdale against Desert Mountain (3-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Aaron Mendoza (Ironwood)

The junior defensive tackle had four tackles with all of them resulting in a loss for the ball carrier and three of them quarterback sacks. Ironwood moved to 3-0 with a 19-6 win over South Mountain, bettering last year's win total already. After winning their first two games on the final play, it was a more "comfortable" victory last Friday. You have to go back to 2005 to find the last time the Eagles started 4-0.

Next Up: Ironwood (3-0) stays in Glendale, but travels on the road to Kellis (2-1) this Thursday.

LINEBACKER - Talon Roit (ALA-Queen Creek)

The 6-foot, 215-pound senior was making plays all over the field as the Patriots registered a shutout. ALA-Queen Creek jumped on top 21-0 in the first half and the defense held stout as that ended up being the final. Roit had five of the team's nine sacks in the win. ALA-Queen Creek looks primed to make an Open Division appearance for a fourth straight year.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (3-0) is on the road in North Phoenix against O'Connor (1-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - AJ Rocha (Chandler)

Chandler kept its undefeated record intact with a 42-12 win at Westwood. Rocha, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, intercepted a pass and brought it back 34 yards midway through the third quarter to make the score 42-6. He also had nine tackles (one for a loss), forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble. The Wolves' defense has forced six turnovers and has eight sacks.

Next Up: Chandler (3-0) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (0-3) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Cooper Perry (Notre Dame)

The 6-1, 185-pound star wide receiver scored a total of four touchdowns with two coming via reception and two in the return game. In a 44-24 victory over Millennium, Perry had a 99-yard kickoff return in the first quarter to put the Saints out in front and followed that up with a 62-yard punt runback for a score in the third quarter. For the game, the Oregon commit piled up 226 yards of return yardage. The Saints are 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Next Up: Notre Dame (3-0) is on the road in North Phoenix against Sunnyslope (2-1) this Thursday.

TEAM - Marana

The Tigers trailed defending 5A-champ Higley, 28-13 at the end of the third quarter. But Marana had a comeback in store. Colten Meyer hit Sean Roebuck with a 31-yard pass to the end zone to begin the rally. Freshman Jeffrey Smith scored on a 2-yard run with the Tigers down 28-21. Instead of tying it, Marana went for two and took the lead with a Meyer run. Meyer threw his second touchdown pass of the quarter to Dezmen Roebuck to give the Tigers a cushion at 36-28. They would need that as Higley drove to the 10-yard line, but a short run followed by three straight incompletions secured the upset victory. In the game, Dezmen Roebuck became the state's all-time reception leader. With his 10 catches (for 131 yards), he now has 288 in his four-year varsity career (old record was Brandon Phelps of ALA-Gilbert North with 282). Dezmen even caught a TD pass from his younger brother, Sean (who also caught 2 TDs and had 135 yards). Dominic Cillitto gave the Tigers three players with over 100 yards receiving as he had 107. This week, it's the local rivalry and the Battle for the Boot.

Next Up: Marana (3-0) is at Marana Mountain View (2-1) this Friday in a rivalry that dates back to 1988.

