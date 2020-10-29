ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 4

STAT BLOG: 10/28/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Brayten Silbor (Chaparral)



The 6-3, 195-pound signal caller finally got to start his senior season last Friday against Brophy. Following a quarantine that cost the Firebirds the ability to play their first three games, Silbor was 25-of-37 for 306 yards with a touchdown. The junior also rushed for a score in Chaparral's 35-0 victory. Leading the way in receiving for CHS was Max Minor (9 receptions, 150 yards, TD). Silbor started four games last season and this was his second 300-yard night.

Next Up: Chaparral (1-0) travels to Peoria to face Liberty (2-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jeryll McIntosh (Desert Edge)

The 6-foot, 215-pound junior did damage in the West Valley undefeated showdown against Ironwood. Against the Eagles, McIntosh had 29 carries for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had a 1,300-yard season last year and is almost halfway there with 633 through the Scorpions' first four games. Eric Newman covered the Scorpions' 41-7 victory last Friday and has the details.

Next Up: Desert Edge (4-0) travels to Mesa (2-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Rashon Adams (Centennial)

The 6-3, 185-pound senior was the primary receiver for a Coyote offense that rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to post a 31-21 win. Adams had six catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns. He caught touchdowns from both Centennial quarterbacks that played in the game - starter Joshua Gasca and sophomore Austin Glimpse.

Next Up: Centennial (2-2) is home in Peoria against Chandler (4-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Brandon Buckner (Chandler)

The senior defensive end had five tackles (with four of them resulting in a loss) as the Wolves extended their winning streak to 30 games. It was over at halftime as Chandler jumped on top 42-7 en route to a 63-7 win. Buckner (6-1, 235) had three sacks and was credited with four hurries which helped lead to a pair of interceptions. Higley QB Kai Millner (a Cal commit) may end up seeing Buckner (an Oregon commit) once again down the Pac-12 road.

Next Up: Chandler (4-0) is on the road in Peoria against Centennial (3-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Brevin Czosnyka (O'Connor)

The 6-3, 185-pound junior had nine tackles with two for a loss for the Eagles. With his team just having taken a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, Czosnyka picked off a pass in Shadow Ridge territory and returned it 30 yards to boost O'Connor's lead. The Eagles led the rest of the way and went on to win the game 37-21. After giving up 377 rushing yards a week earlier against Highland, the Eagles limited Shadow Ridge to just 111 on the ground (less than half of the Stallion's average).

Next Up: O'Connor (2-2) is on the road in Anthem against Boulder Creek (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Elijah Anderson (Sunrise Mountain)

Sunrise Mountain won its fourth straight game and had a strong defensive effort against a team that likes to throw the ball. In a 35-7 victory for the Mustangs, Anderson intercepted a pass from his cornerback position and brought it back 55 yards to the house. The 6-2, 175-pound DB and his secondary teammates limited Valley Vista to just 9-of-32 passing for 111 yards.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (4-0) travels to Glendale to face Ironwood (3-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Cole Martin (Hamilton)

The 5-10, 175-pound sophomore had a pair of punt returns that led to 10 points in a nationally-televised 13-7 win over Saguaro. Martin had five punt returns for 104 yards plus a pair of kick runbacks for 64 yards. Also a cornerback, he was part of a lockdown defense that limited the Sabercats without an offensive touchdown. Already a national recruit (19 Division I offers), Martin played big on the big stage. Andy Silvas was out in Scottsdale taking photos and has his gallery from the big game.

Next Up: Hamilton (3-0) travels to Ahwatukee to face Desert Vista (0-4) this Friday.

TEAM - Williams Field

It was just a couple weeks ago that some were starting to write off the Black Hawks following a 37-6 loss to Queen Creek. Williams Field responded with a great effort in a loss to Centennial (14-8) and last Friday, it delivered a 31-28 win over Casteel. Sophomore CJ Tiller got the offense going with 305 yards and three TD passes. One of those went for 46 yards down the left sideline to Myles Taylor. The Black Hawks opened up a 28-7 lead, lost it, and then pulled it out with a 22-yard field goal from Kaden Loshonkohl with just 2:10 remaining. That defense over at WFHS keeps it in every game and is legit. It seems every year, Williams Field starts a little slow and then gets rolling. Look out for this team in the 6A Fiesta Region.

Next Up: Williams Field (2-2) stays in Gilbert and travels just a few miles to Higley (2-2) this Friday.

