STAT BLOG: 9/27/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Landon Jury (Casteel)



The 6-2, 210-pound signal caller had his most prolific game of the young season against Casa Grande. Jury was 18-of-23 for 323 yards with five touchdowns. But that wasn't all! The senior also rushed for a team-high 68 yards and the game's first touchdown in the Colts' 48-7 victory. Jury spread the ball around as four different players (Elijah Beamon, A'Lysha Rodriguez, Jeremiah Newcombe, and Braden Greene) each had at least two catches and 50 yards. He now has 11 TD passes for the season.

Next Up: Casteel (4-0) is at home in Queen Creek against Tolleson (1-3) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jordan Blake (Skyline)

The 5-9, 180-pound junior continues to do damage weekly in the backfield for the Coyotes. Out in Avondale at West Point last Friday, Blake had 29 carries for 250 yards and four touchdowns in the Coyotes' 49-7 win. He is averaging 222 rushing yards per game. The Skyline O-Line is opening up holes, Blake is getting through them, and then taking on guys at the next level for more yardage. SHS, 5-23 over the past three years, is off to its best start since 2016.

Next Up: Skyline (4-0) is at home in East Mesa against Dobson (0-4) this Thursday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Jaden Ralston (Paradise Valley)

The 5-11, 180-pound senior was the primary receiver for a Trojan offense that posted 424 yards (322 passing) for its highest output of the season. Ralston had 249 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in a 44-13 victory over Westview. Paradise Valley scored early and often and enjoyed a 31-10 lead at the break. The longest reception for Ralston from the arm of senior Jaiden McDaniel was 65 yards.

Next Up: Paradise Valley (3-1) is home in North Phoenix against Washington (0-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Nolan Clement (Desert Mountain)

The senior defensive end had eight tackles to extend the Wolves' winning streak to four. Desert Mountain built up a 30-7 lead through three quarters and then had to hold on for a 30-26 win at Chaparral. In addition to the tackles, Clement (6-3, 220) had two sacks, a forced fumble, and recorded a safety. On Monday night, he received an offer from Nevada, which became his seventh Division I offer.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (4-0) is home in North Scottsdale against Arcadia (3-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Conner Raetzman (Salpointe)

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior had six tackles for the Lancers in a game that Salpointe Catholic led Cienega 16-13 at the half. Raetzman was part of the reason it broke open as he stepped in front of a pass at the 12-yard line and had an easy path to the end zone. SC went on to win 37-13 to even its mark at 2-2. In addition to the pick-six, Raetzman registered a sack. The Lancers limited Cienega to just 58 rushing yards on 28 carries (2.1-yard average).

Next Up: Salpointe (2-2) has its bye this week. The Lancers resume on Oct. 7 at home in Tucson against Mica Mountain (1-3).

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jacob Carter (Desert Vista)

After giving up an early touchdown to Verrado, the Thunder scored the next 34 points and kept the Viper offense off the scoreboard the rest of the night. Carter, a sophomore cornerback, was the key to the turnaround as he had two first-quarter interceptions. His second pick led to Desert Vista's first points, a TD run by Michael Allison. It was the first win of the season for DVHS (34-9) and it couldn't have come at a better time as it gives the Thunder momentum for its big rivalry game.

Next Up: Desert Vista (1-3) stays in Ahwatukee, but travels to Mountain Pointe (2-2) this Thursday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Cole Martin (Basha)

The 5-10, 175-pound senior brought the opening kickoff back 99 yards to begin Friday's game against Mountain View. It was the fifth special teams return touchdown in his career (2 punts, 3 kickoffs). Martin went on to have six tackles and forced a fumble in the Bears' 55-10 win. The Oregon commit was sporting gloves with his future college's logo as Basha won its 20th consecutive regular season game.

Next Up: Basha (4-0) is home in Chandler against Cactus (2-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Cactus

It was a rude awakening for Cactus' 5A debut the first two weeks. The Cobras went up against two of the top teams in the conference and suffered defeats to Desert Mountain and ALA-Queen Creek. But two weeks later, CHS has evened the mark at 2-2 after winning a defensive slugfest at Snowflake, 7-0. Quarterback Braiden Lagafuaina didn't have a touchdown pass, but he completed 69 percent of his passes (27-of-39) and had 205 yards. Will Galvan, last year's starting QB, caught seven passes, and scored the game's lone touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. On defense, Galvan had two tackles and intercepted a pass, plus he blocked a field goal. Nikko Boncore-Montoya was the game's top receiver with 10 catches for 93 yards. The Cactus defense held the Lobos to just 118 yards of offense. Senior defensive end Dom Solano had two of the Cobra's four sacks. Damian Jiles (who also plays running back) intercepted a pass. It was the first time Snowflake, a longtime 3A power before being moved up to 4A this year, had been shut out since 2012 (by Blue Ridge).

Next Up: Cactus (2-2) travels to Chandler to face Basha (4-0) this Friday.

