STAT BLOG: 9/25/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Wyatt Horton (Pinnacle)



The 6-foot, 175-pound senior signal caller had his most prolific game in his three-year varsity starting career against rival Horizon. Horton was 25-of-35 for 480 yards with five touchdowns. But that wasn't all! The Idaho State commit ran for 61 yards and a TD in the Pioneers' wild 54-51 victory. Horton spread the ball around as three different players (Alex Lugo, Keenan Johnson, and Joshua Pinder) each had 100-yard games and touchdown catches. He now has 11 TD passes for the season.

Next Up: Pinnacle (3-1) is at home in North Phoenix against ALA-Queen Creek (4-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Benicio Ruiz (Flowing Wells)

The 5-10, 160-pound junior had a breakout game out of the backfield for the Caballeros. Against Sahuarita last Friday, Ruiz had 177 yards in just five carries (three of them for touchdowns) in Flowing Wells' 47-16 win. It was his first 100-yard effort of the season and part of a run game for the Caballeros that amassed 443 yards in 37 carries with six TDs. In addition to his running, Ruiz also handles kickoffs and put four of his six attempts into the end zone for touchbacks. FWHS has equaled its win total from all of 2023 and is off to its best start since 2018.

Next Up: Flowing Wells (3-1) is at home in Tucson against Goldwater (2-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Matthew Kroner (Ironwood Ridge)

The 6-1, 180-pound senior was the primary receiver for a Nighthawk offense that posted 388 yards (276 passing) in its third victory of the year. Kroner had 214 receiving yards in his eight catches and scored a trio of touchdowns as Ironwood Ridge defeated Douglas, 35-9. The Nighthawks scored the first 28 points of the game and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. The longest reception for Kroner from the arm of junior Jaiden Martinez was 80 yards. A two-way player, he was also Ironwood Ridge's leading tackler with 10.



Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (3-1) is home in Oro Valley against Sahuaro (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Xavier Senior (Chandler)

The senior defensive end had a team-high nine tackles to extend the Wolves' winning streak to four. Chandler built up a 42-6 lead in the first half. Senior (6-1, 210) also had two sacks and forced a fumble in Chandler's 49-6 victory at Corona del Sol. His team named him the Wolves' Defensive Player of the Game. The CHS defense has allowed just 39 points through four weeks, but will get its toughest test thus far on Friday.

Next Up: Chandler (4-0) travels to Gilbert to face Highland (4-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Apaiata Tengei (Westwood)

The 6-2, 225-pound had 12 tackles for the Warriors in a game that Westwood kept Shadow Ridge off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Tengei was part of the reason for the shutdown as he had three sacks, forced three fumbles, and recovered one. Westwood went on to win 23-3 to improve to 3-1. It's the best start for the Warriors since 2014. WHS held Shadow Ridge to just 125 yards of total offense (11 rushing).

Next Up: Westwood (3-1) stays in Mesa, but travels to Dobson (2-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - JJ Francis (Notre Dame)

After a 7-7 first quarter, the Saints took control at Sunnyslope last Thursday. Notre Dame outscored the Vikings 26-7 in the second quarter and then 26-0 in the second half. That all added up to a resounding 59-14 victory. Francis, a senior, helped give the offense the ball back as he grabbed three interceptions. One of those was a pick-six that he took back 29 yards to extend the lead shortly before halftime. Notre Dame is undefeated through four games for the first time since 2019 heading into the "Holy Bowl".

Next Up: Notre Dame (4-0) travels to Phoenix to play Brophy (4-0) at Central HS this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Mikey Sumko (Mesa Mountain View)

The 6-2, 190-pound senior struck twice on special teams for the Toros. Late in the first quarter, Sumko followed a couple blocks and took a kickoff 78 yards down the right sideline to extend Mountain View's lead to 22-12 over Valley Vista. After the Toros posted a 51-point first half, Sumko fielded the second half kick at his own 10, weaved his way towards the middle of the field, and then bolted down the left sideline for a second return touchdown in a 65-26 win. He also plays wide receiver and caught three passes for 56 yards and another TD. In three returns, Sumko totaled 192 return yards.

Next Up: Mesa Mountain View (3-1) stays in Mesa, but travels to Desert Ridge (0-4) this Friday.

TEAM - Red Mountain

The Mountain Lions traveled to Southern California each of the past two years to represent the state in the Honor Bowl. For the first time since its inception in 2010, the games were played in Arizona. Red Mountain represented the state well in defeating Downey (CA), 35-32. The Lions battled Purdue commit Oscar Rios with offensive weapons of their own. Senior Simon Lopez completed 16-of-21 passes for a pair of touchdowns. Receiver Bode Wagner caught nine of those throws for 166 yards and a TD to garner MVP honors. On defense, Tyreke Cornett and Logan Haynie each intercepted passes. Cornett's broke the game open late as he jumped in front of a pass and took it back 40 yards for a two-score lead at 35-26. The loss was the first for Downey (4-1) this year. Red Mountain played in last year's 6A championship game, but this team has the feel of the school's first Open Division team.

Next Up: Red Mountain (4-0) travels to Gilbert to face Williams Field (3-1) this Friday.

