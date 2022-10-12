STAT BLOG: 10/11/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Navi Bruzon (Liberty)



The 5-11, 180-pound junior signal caller continued his outstanding season with the Lions. Bruzon posted his highest QB rating of the year (164.2) in a 35-7 win at Basha. How do you get one that high? Complete 85 percent of your passes (17-of-20), throw for 248 yards, have a trio of touchdown passes, and throw zero interceptions. Bruzon spread it around to six different receivers with Braylon Gardner (two) and Grant Brunelle (one) pulling in the TDs. Bruzon also ran one up the middle from close range. The Lions are unbeaten at the halfway point for the first time since 2018, when they started the year with seven straight.

Next Up: Liberty (5-0) is at home in Peoria against Brophy (1-4) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Ca'lil Valentine (Chandler)

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior had to wait an extra day to continue his 100-yard streak. Valentine was well over that as he had 19 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-21 victory at Casteel on Saturday. Lightning storms delayed the game from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, but there was no stopping Valentine, who also caught two passes for 33 yards. Chandler has played six games and Valentine is at 1,019 yards, so the march for 2K is officially on.

Next Up: Chandler (6-0) is off this week. The Wolves resume on Oct. 21 in Mesa against Mountain View.

WIDE RECEIVER - Adian Jones (Ironwood)

The 5-11, 150-pound receiver helped put away a Homecoming win for the Eagles before halftime. Already leading 34-14 with just 35 seconds remaining, and on its own 20-yard line, freshman Noah Walker reared back and threw a deep ball to Jones, who caught it in stride at the Agua Fria 40 and took it the rest of the way for a touchdown. It was one of five TDs on the night for the junior in a 44-24 win. His total yardage for the night was a whopping 297 yards (nine catches). After an 0-3 start, IHS has started 5A Northwest Region play with a win.

Next Up: Ironwood (2-4) has its bye this week. The Eagles will play on the road in North Phoenix at Goldwater on Oct. 21.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Parker Bryce (Gilbert)

The junior defensive end had 10 tackles (four for a loss) in the Tigers' 43-31 victory over Sunnyslope. Gilbert brought the offense and showed it had enough defense to hold off a Viking team that has scored at will this season. Bryce (6-foot, 190) also had three sacks and forced a fumble. Predicted to finish dead last in its six-team region by one publication in the state, the Tigers have a winning record and more importantly, are 1-0 in 5A Northeast Valley play.

Next Up: Gilbert (4-2) is idle this week. The Tigers pick it back up on Oct. 21 in Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows.

LINEBACKER - Matthew Jensen (Marana)

The 5-7, 160-pound senior helped the Tigers defeat Cienega for the first time. Marana (previously 0-10 vs. CHS all-time) put 34 points on the board in the second half for a 41-31 victory. Jensen had a game-high 14 tackles, forced a fumble, and had a big interception. Marana was trailing 20-17 after three quarters and was driving, but Jensen picked off a pass and took it to the house (85 yards) to make it a two-score lead. He also plays offense and rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Up: Marana (4-1) is at home against Nogales (0-5) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Colin Tibbs (Verrado)

The Vipers knocked Yuma Catholic from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-18 victory. Tibbs, a senior who plays on both sides of the ball for Verrado, made six tackles, intercepted a pass, and forced a fumble. Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth is going to become the all-time career yardage leader in Arizona state high school football history later this year. The VHS secondary held him to his lowest regular-season total (169) in his three years as a starter for the Shamrocks. On offense, Tibbs did his part with a pair of receiving touchdowns. The 5-10, 180-pound athlete plays cornerback on the Verrado defense, which goes for its fourth win this week.

Next Up: Verrado (3-2) is on the road in Goodyear at Desert Edge (4-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Luke Liborio (Notre Dame)

We haven't featured a kicker in this space yet this season, but Liborio made us take notice. In a game between the top two teams in 5A, Notre Dame and Desert Mountain were knotted at 7 at the end of regulation. In overtime, the teams exchanged touchdowns and field goals and it went to a third overtime tied at 17. Trevor Auerbach intercepted a pass for the Saints on Desert Mountain's possession meaning one score could win it. NDP head coach George Prelock had faith in his sophomore kicker and played conservatively with the ball in the middle of the field after three straight runs. Liborio's kick went through the uprights to give Notre Dame Prep a leg up in 5A Northeast Valley play.

Next Up: Notre Dame (5-1) is off this week. The Saints host Sunnyslope in Scottsdale on Oct. 21.

TEAM - Horizon

The defending 5A champs came into their game against Higley scuffling a bit. The Huskies were 1-3 and had given up 111 points in losses to Hamilton and Pinnacle. Higley brought another bigtime offense that was averaging 47 points per game. In what turned out to be a surprising defensive game, the Huskies scored first with freshman Bodie Zamorano on a short run. Higley scored in the second quarter, but failed on a two-point conversion. Horizon lost its lead in the third quarter, and trailed 12-7. Late in the fourth, the Huskies were without quarterback Kaden Zordani with a hand injury. Roman Funk led Horizon down the field, converting a third-and-nine to reach the red zone. With just 1:04 remaining the Huskies regained the lead on a short run up the middle by Anthony Segura. On Higley's final drive, sophomore Jackson Murray came up with a sack on fourth down to end it with a 15-12 victory. Horizon had 300 rushing yards with Segura (112), Zamorano (96), and Zordani (91) tallying most of it. Linebacker Hudson Muller had a team-high nine tackles. Jack Metzler had a sack and Cody Naughton had two. Calvin Curtiss intercepted a pass in Horizon territory at the 35. With a second half featuring four region games, the Huskies could have turned it around at the right time.

Next Up: Horizon (2-3) is on the road in Goodyear at Millennium (3-2) this Friday.