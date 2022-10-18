STAT BLOG: 10/18/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Drew Cowart (ALA-Queen Creek)



In his first year as a starting QB for the Patriots, Cowart has 18 touchdown passes in six games. Five of those came last Friday against Mesquite. Cowart was 10-of-14 for 188 yards and played just a half in a 42-6 win. Four different players caught TD passes as they went to Bubba Agne (two), Drake Cluff, Preston Applegate, and Kingston McCabe. Cowart (6-2, 190) started five games in his sophomore year at Oak Ridge (Calif.) when the Trojans played a six-game spring schedule in the 2020-21 school year. His current team is now 5-1 and is ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (5-1) is home against Campo Verde (4-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Lenox Lawson (Red Mountain)



The 5-11, 175-pound senior picks up yardage whether getting carries, or catching passes out of the backfield. In a game that saw the Mountain Lions have to hold off a late charge, Red Mountain edged Salpointe, 27-24. Lawson had his first game this season with two rushing TDs and is averaging 7.6 yards per carry for the year. He is in his third year on the RMHS varsity team and is committed to Central Michigan. He totaled 120 yards of offense with 71 coming on the ground and the other 49 on three receptions.

Next Up: Red Mountain (4-2) is home in East Mesa against Queen Creek (3-3) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Dezmen Roebuck (Marana)

Roebuck had his biggest game of the season against Nogales Friday night. The 5-10, 160-pound sophomore receiver had his fourth 100-yard game of the year as he totaled 162 yards on just six catches with four touchdowns in a 77-16 victory. The point tally was not a school record, but the most for the Tigers since 1968 (89 vs. Sahuarita). Marana has scored at least 35 points in every game this year. Up next is a chance to take control of the 5A Sonoran Region.

Next Up: Marana (5-1) is home against Sunnyside (4-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Majel Morones (Campo Verde)



The senior defensive end had two sacks as the Coyotes shut Casa Grande out over the last three quarters of a 26-7 win. The 6-3, 240-pound lineman also plays tight end and was the 220-pound state champion is wrestling last winter. Campo Verde applied pressure and forced the Cougars to just 40 yards passing (25 attempts).

Next Up: Campo Verde (4-1) is on the road at ALA-Queen Creek (5-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Sean Sierra (Desert View)

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior had four sacks among his 12 tackles and forced a fumble as the Jaguars raced out to a 35-3 halftime lead and defeated Ironwood Ridge, 43-11. The forced fumble was a QB strip sack by Sierra with the ball picked up by teammate Rudolfo Rodriguez and returned 13 yards for a touchdown. Sierra leads Desert View in tackles with 39 and the team has won three straight after an 0-2 start.

Next Up: Desert View (3-2) is at home in South Tucson against Tucson (2-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Spencer Halvorson (Pinnacle)

Pinnacle keeps on winning and has climbed all the way to No. 4 in the latest Open rankings. The star power for the Pioneers may be on offense, but there are many unsung heroes on the defensive side. Halvorson, a 6-1, 190-pound junior safety had a team-high 13 tackles in Pinnacle's 27-21 win at Chaparral. He charged through and broke up run plays with big hits. Halvorson also made the key tackle when the Pioneers made a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the fourth quarter to keep the Firebirds out of the end zone. In its four-game win streak, PHS has allowed just 44 points.

Next Up: Pinnacle (5-1) will play a home game in North Phoenix against Brophy (1-5) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Ari Dubin (Cienega)

The 5-11, 150-pound athlete plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Bobcats. Dubin came up with a big special teams play as Cienega poured it on the second half of a 49-19 victory over Buena. He brought a kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown to end a four-game losing streak for CHS against difficult competition (Millennium, Salpointe, Desert Edge, Marana). It's a slate no one else in 5A in Southern Arizona would dare to tackle. But, it's toughened up the Bobcats for region play, where they've started 1-0.

Next Up: Cienega (2-4) is on the road in Tucson at Ironwood Ridge (1-5) this Friday.

TEAM - Cactus Shadows

When the initial AIA rankings came out last week, Cactus Shadows found itself on the outside looking in at #21. The Falcons took advantage of a big opportunity last Friday at Skyline, which came in at 5-0. Cactus Shadows not only won, it spoiled Homecoming in East Mesa. The Falcons were ready from the get go and put five touchdowns on the board in the first half of a 34-21 win. Freshman quarterback Donivan Dixon (son of head coach Chris) has been taking the snaps since Game 1 and had his most productive night going 24-of-40 for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Noah Brouse pulled in three of those scoring throws while Billy Deatsch (151 yards) had the other one. The Falcon defense limited Skyline to just 76 yards passing (5-of-14). The result of the victory vaulted CSHS all the way up to #11 in this week's rankings.

Next Up: Cactus Shadows (4-2) is at home in Cave Creek against Gilbert (4-2) this Friday.