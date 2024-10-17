Gridiron Arizona’s 8 Shining Stars: Week 7

STAT BLOG: 10/16/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Paul Palmer (Casteel)

In his second year as a starting QB for the Colts, Palmer has 17 touchdowns in six games. Four of those came last Friday at Perry. Palmer was 21-of-31 for 211 yards in a marathon 40-37 quadruple-overtime win. Four different players caught TD passes as they went to Mason Lewis, Nathan McConnell, Merrik Kubacki, and the game-winner to Riley Hunt. Palmer (6-0, 185) started seven games in 2023 before an injury cut short his junior year. Casteel has won three straight and has begun 6A Premier Region play at 1-0.

Next Up: Casteel (4-2) is home in Queen Creek against Chandler (4-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - LeDainean Moore (Cienega)

The 5-11, 195-pound senior picked up yardage in chunks out of the backfield for the Bobcats. In a game that saw Cienega score in every quarter, the Bobcats defeated Desert View on the road in South Tucson, 34-19. Moore scored his third touchdown of the season and averaged 8.4 yards per carry. He is in his first year as a starter and on Friday night, Moore totaled 167 yards on 20 carries.

Next Up: Cienega (3-3) is home in Vail against Marana (7-0) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Gio Richardson (Basha)

Richardson had his biggest game of the season against Hamilton Friday night. The 5-11, 170-pound senior receiver, who is an Arizona commit, had his third 100-yard game of the year as he totaled 172 yards on just five catches with two touchdowns in a 35-20 victory. Basha has scored at least 35 points in each of its wins this year. Up next is an off week before the rest of the Premier Region schedule.

Next Up: Basha (6-1) is on its bye this week. The Bears resume on Oct. 25 at Chandler (4-2).

DEFENSIVE LINE - Barry Smith (Maricopa)

The senior defensive end had 1.5 sacks as the Rams shut Nogales out in a 34-0 win. The 6-1, 190-pound lineman also plays offensive tackle and tight end. Smith had 10 tackles in the game and four of them resulted in a loss. Maricopa has already equaled its win total from last year.

Next Up: Maricopa (4-2) is on the road at Tucson (4-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Travier Tucker (Verrado)

The senior linebacker made seven tackles and recovered a fumble as the Vipers dominated from start to finish in a 62-7 victory at Marcos de Niza. Tucker (6-0, 185) even got in the scoring by returning that fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter. He ranks second on Verrado in tackles with 35 and the Vipers have a five-game winning streak as they return to region play,

Next Up: Verrado (5-1) is on the road in Glendale against Cactus (4-2) this Thursday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Grant Dooling (Ironwood Ridge)

Ironwood Ridge keeps on winning and the Nighthawks made it a five-game win streak with a 30-27 road win at Tucson. Dooling is an Ironman doing it on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he caught four passes for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, but it is on the defense that we are recognizing him this week. The 6-foot, 195-pound senior intercepted two passes ending drives for Tucson. Dooling also recovered a fumble in the win. After factoring out Open teams, Ironwood Ridge ranks #2 in 5A in the latest AIA rankings.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (6-1) is on its bye this week. The Nighthawks resume play on Oct. 25 at home in Oro Valley against Nogales (0-6).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Nathan Spivey (Salpointe)

The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete plays safety for the Lancers and has eight career interceptions. When the defense makes its stop, Spivey drops back to return punts. He did that late in the first quarter and took the kick to the house. Later in the half, following a safety, Spivey returned the free kick, juked defenders, and went all the way for a second return touchdown. Salpointe went on to defeat Corona del Sol, 43-14. After a season-opening loss, the Lancers have won four in a row and welcome the champs this week.

Next Up: Salpointe (4-1) will play a home game in Tucson against Liberty (5-1) this Friday.

TEAM - ALA-Gilbert North

Then the initial AIA rankings came out last week, the Eagles found themselves at #11 in the 5A (after Open teams taken out) despite a record of 4-1, largely due to lacking a significant victory over a strong opponent. ALA-GN took care of that last Friday with a 16-14 home win over defending 5A-champion Higley. One thing the Eagles did was keep the high-powered Knights’ offense on the sideline with long drives. ALA-Gilbert North ran 65 offensive plays compared to just 38 for Higley. The Eagles took a 10-0 lead in the first half on a short run from senior Kody Thorley and a field goal by sophomore Eli Ash. The Knights took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. ALA-GN mostly utilized short runs and passes, but dialed one deep as senior Conner White connected with Adriyen Joe for a 39-yard TD giving the Eagles the lead. The defense had to stand tall late midway through the fourth quarter as Higley had the ball First & Goal. After stuffing three runs, the Knights went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. As Higley’s QB tried to go over the top, Isaac Vargas punched the ball out and Colten Beardall scooped it up at the 4-yard line. The offense was able to hold the ball the rest of the game. Following the win, the Eagles climbed up to #4 in the latest 5A rankings.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (5-1) is on the road in Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows (5-2) this Friday.