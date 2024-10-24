Gridiron Arizona’s 8 Shining Stars: Week 8

STAT BLOG: 10/23/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Antonio Casias (Cactus)

The 6-1, 175-pound junior had his second 300-yard night of the season in a Thursday game for the Cobras. His two touchdown tosses in a 50-41 win at Verrado raised his season total to 16. Casias’ accuracy was on as well in a 26-of-37 evening (with 317 yards). He added another 83 yards via the run. Cactus had to overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. The TD passes were caught by Robert Bell Jr. and Tristan Varga. Casias is in his second year as the Cobras’ starter and with 1,640 yards, is well on his way to another 2,000-yard season. Cactus has won three straight and is 2-0 in the 5A Desert West Region.

Next Up: Cactus (5-2) is home in Glendale against Sunrise Mountain (2-5) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Reese Bodily (Mesa Mountain View)

The 5-7, 165-pound senior had a birthday to remember as the Toros extended their win streak to four games. Bodily, who had a 200-yard game earlier this season, ran for a school-record 318 yards on 24 carries and had four touchdowns (one receiving) in a 63-30 win over Mesa. His four scores doubled his season total to eight. Mountain View took care of business early (21 in the first quarter) and late (28 in the fourth quarter). Bodily broke the record set in 2014 by Caleb Daniels, who had 302 in a victory over Desert Mountain in 2014.

Next Up: Mountain View (6-1) is on the road at Tolleson (1-6) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Aiken Logan (Camelback)

The Spartans won their second straight 5A Metro Region game Friday night against North (60-36) last Friday and Logan showed off his versatility. The 5-9, 140-pound athlete (in his third year as a varsity starter) caught six passes for 157 yards (and four TDs), ran for another score, and intercepted a pass on defense. Logan even played some special teams and kicked off four times. He has scored eight touchdowns this season.

Next Up: Camelback (3-4) stays in the Phoenix, but plays on the road at South Mountain (3-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Leonidas To’oto’o (Desert Ridge)

The Desert Ridge defense played its best game of the season, allowing just six points in a 49-6 rout at Tolleson. To’oto’o, a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore defensive end, had seven tackles and a pair of sacks. He’s making an early impact on the Jaguars and also gets it done in the classroom (4.10 GPA).

Next Up: Desert Ridge (1-6) is home in Mesa against Westwood (4-3) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Greg Webb (Marana)

The 6-foot, 180-pound junior entered Friday’s game against Cienega with 13 tackles for a loss and added four more by game’s end. Webb had 11 tackles and three sacks in a hard-fought 29-7 win over the Bobcats. Marana led at the half by a narrow 9-7 count. In eight games, the Tigers have allowed just 79 points all season.

Next Up: Marana (8-0) is at home against Buena (6-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Khalil Bender (McClintock)

The Chargers have won eight straight games dating back to last year, their longest win streak since 1992. On Friday, McClintock defeated Gilbert for the second straight season. It was a complete domination with a 47-7 victory. Some of those points came via the MHS defense as Bender intercepted three passes and brought one of them back 64 yards for a score. The 6-foot, 165-pound athlete also plays receiver and has caught eight touchdowns this season.

Next Up: McClintock (7-0) is at home in Tempe against Sunnyslope (2-5) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jamar Beal-Goines (Desert Edge)

Desert Edge found itself surprisingly trailing 17-0 at Sunrise Mountain in the second quarter when Beal-Goines shifted the momentum. He fielded a kickoff and brought it back 92 yards to get the Scorpions on the board. Later, the 6-foot, 175-pound Texas A&M commit intercepted a pass and took it 60 yards to the house. It was all DEHS in the second half as the Scorpions won their third straight game, 42-17. Beal-Goines finished with 236 yards of return yards (plus the interception return).

Next Up: Desert Edge (4-3) is at home in Goodyear against Canyon View (3-4) this Friday.

TEAM - Saguaro

It’s been a struggle for the Sabercats this season after watching so many players transfer away and being on its third coach in three seasons. Saguaro entered its rivalry game with Chaparral winless on the year, but gave it everything it had and ended up on the winning side of the ledger in a 35-21 game. Holding on to a 28-21 lead, Elias Johnson ripped off a 56-yard run on third-and-one to reach the 14-yard line. That set up a six-yard run from freshman Zealand Danielson in the final minute for the insurance touchdown. It was a balanced offense for the Sabercats as Marcel Jones passed for 250 yards and SHS rushed for 258 (Johnson had 201). Tristan Armstrong caught a pair of TD passes and Garrett Martin had two of the Sabercats’ five sacks.

Next Up: Saguaro (1-6) is at home in Scottsdale against Liberty (6-1) this Friday.