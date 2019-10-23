STAT BLOG: 10/22/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Kai Millner (Higley)

The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller kept the Knights on a roll as the team won its sixth straight game, handing Campo Verde its first loss, 52-30. Millner had multiple touchdown passes for the fifth time in that stretch. The junior threw for five TDs and completed 20-of-26 passes for 288 yards. The streak has vaulted Higley into the No. 8 position in the latest Open Division rankings.

Next Up: Higley (6-2) is at home against Gilbert (3-5) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Carlos Alvarez (Desert View)

The 5-8, 155-pound sophomore had his biggest night of the season piling up 276 yards on his 25 carries and scoring four touchdowns in a 40-37 victory over Flowing Wells. Alvarez also plays safety and had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. This was his fourth 100-yard game and he is just 131 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark. More importantly, the Jaguars are 5-3 and sit at 3-0 in the Sonoran Region. A win this week would give DVHS the region crown.

Next Up: Desert View (5-3) is on the road at Marana Mountain View (4-4) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)

The 6-1, 175-pounder led the Pioneer pass-catching crew with 192 yards in Pinnacle's 41-17 road victory at Liberty last Friday. Libman had long touchdowns of 57 and 63 yards with one from quarterback JD Johnson and the other on a pass from wide receiver Nate Hull on a trick play. Pinnacle, a 6A-semifinalist last year, is just two wins away from making the Open bracket.

Next Up: Pinnacle (7-1) is on the road in Scottsdale against Chaparral (6-2) this Friday. The winner will take the 6A Desert Valley Region.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jaxon Richards (Chaparral)

The Firebirds made it tough on Mountain Pointe's passing game last Friday during a 28-9 win. The Pride completed just four passes and Richards, a 6-6, 215-pound defensive end, had four sacks plus two tackles for a loss. He has D-I offers from Air Force, Army, and Memphis. Since the Saguaro game, Chaparral hasn't lost, putting together a four-game winning streak.

Next Up: Chaparral (6-2) is at home against Pinnacle (7-1) this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Zeke Guerrero (Cibola)

The 5-7, 175-pound senior had himself a night in a big win over Yuma-rival Kofa. Guerrero not only recovered two fumbles, he took them both back for touchdowns. The Raiders "win" the Desert Southwest Region title (there are two teams). Cibola takes a run at the Yuma city title with remaining games on the road at Yuma and Gila Ridge.

Next Up: Cibola (4-4) is on the road, but stays in town at Yuma (1-7) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Bryce Tate (McClintock)

McClintock is in contention for its first playoff spot since 2009. Tate was a one-man wrecking crew to Paradise Valley's offense last Friday. He intercepted four passes for the Chargers, taking one back to the house, in a 49-0 victory over the Trojans. In addition to his work on defense, Tate caught five passes for 150 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Next Up: McClintock (5-3) is on the road in North Phoenix at North Canyon (1-8) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Phoenix Payton (O'Connor)

O'Connor, riding a six-game losing streak, was desperate for a win and Payton started off the game down in Tucson with a 98-yard kickoff return. It set the tone for a 34-0 first half, which turned into a 47-0 win over the Badgers. Payton also had a spectacular diving catch for 35 yards. He didn't get to return any more kickoffs because the Eagles put the clamps on and Tucson never scored. After pushing Pinnacle and Chaparral the previous two weeks, O'Connor was due for a big victory.

Next Up: O'Connor (2-6) is at home in North Phoenix against Liberty (5-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Desert Ridge

Just a few weeks ago, the Jaguars sat at 2-4 and looked like the team that finished 3-8 last season. And then things changed. Desert Ridge defeated Desert Vista (41-24) before its bye and then came back and showed it was no fluke by taking down Queen Creek, 33-14. Ridge trailed 14-13 at the break and steamrolled in the second. Junior Austin Kolb completed 26-of-33 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns. The Jags had a pair of receivers (Aidan Lee and Andrew Chino) each catch a touchdown and go over the century mark. On defense, Joquarri Price blocked a punt and Dante Smith recovered a fumble. Not only has DRHS evened it up at 4-4, Jeremy Hathcock's squad would win the 6A Central Region with wins against Mountain Pointe and Highland. Quite a feat for a team that went 1-4 against those teams last year.

Next Up: Desert Ridge (4-4) is on the road in Ahwatukee against Mountain Pointe (1-7) this Friday.

