STAT BLOG: 11/1/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Beckham Pellant (Hamilton)



The 5-11, 185-pound signal caller took the reins midway through the Highland game a month ago after an injury to Roch Cholowsky. Pellant got the Huskies back on track with a 44-14 win over Casteel. The junior threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18 of his 22 passes. Pellant also did damage on the ground with an even 100 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. With two games remaining, Hamilton is the No. 4 ranked team in the Open seedings. Pellant is an honor student with a 4.33 GPA.

Next Up: Hamilton (6-2) is on the road in Mesa against Westwood (3-5) this Friday.



RUNNING BACK - Brady Ferris (Willow Canyon)

The 5-11, 180-pound senior had his biggest night of the season piling up 305 yards on his 25 carries and scoring four touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over Apollo. This was his third 100-yard game and he is 183 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark. More importantly, Willow Canyon is No. 22 in the 5A rankings and needs to continue its offensive surge to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Ferris' performance was the second-highest all-time for the Wildcats in school history (Garrick Shelton had 329 yards in 2008).

Next Up: Willow Canyon is on the road in Glendale at Ironwood (2-6) this Friday.



WIDE RECEIVER - Nikita McCrimon (Westwood)

The 5-11, 170-pounder led the Warrior pass catching crew with 189 yards in Westwood's wild game against Shadow Ridge. While the Warriors came up on the short end of a 63-56 score against Shadow Ridge, the game featured 1,295 yards of offense. 417 of that came from the arm of Warrior quarterback Giordan Hanks and McCrimon had 10 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 14 carries and added another 73 yards and two TDs. It was the fifth time this year that WHS scored 29 or more points.

Next Up: Westwood (3-5) is at home in Mesa against Hamilton (6-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Trey Markham (Brophy)

The Bronco defense came out strong from the start as Brophy outscored Desert Vista, 20-6 in the first half en route to a 33-26 win. Markham had 2.5 of the team's nine sacks, which resulted in 57 backwards yards for the Thunder. Markham, a junior, is a multi-sport athlete (also plays baseball) for the Broncos with a 4.2 GPA. In addition to the sacks, the 6-3, 215-pound defensive end had seven tackles. It was a much-needed win, and it vaulted the Broncos to No. 12 in the 6A rankings (with Open schools factored out). Brophy has its postseason fate in its hands with two games to go.

Next Up: Brophy (2-6) is on the road in Scottsdale against Chaparral (3-5) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Jonah Flowers (Valley Vista)

The 5-11, 200-pound senior continued his season-long string of double-digit tackle nights. Flowers had 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 34-8 win on the road at Cibola in Yuma. Valley Vista enters its final two games just outside of a playoff spot, but close enough to have a shot to get in there. Flowers currently ranks second in the 6A Conference in tackles with 106 for the season.

Next Up: Valley Vista (5-3) is at home in Surprise against Tolleson (2-6) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Juan Virgen Jr. (Verrado)

Verrado is in contention for a playoff spot and a big part of it is the defense. That was the case in last week's 6-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain. The game was scoreless after three quarters. The Viper D forced four turnovers and Virgen Jr. led the team in tackles with 14. He created one of those takeaways with an interception and now has 79 tackles for the year. The 5-7, 170-pound senior safety will play his last home game this week.

Next Up: Verrado (4-4) is at home in Buckeye against Cactus (5-3) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Griffin Yamamoto (Mesa)

Mesa, riding a three-game winning streak, needed to continue that run to keep region championship and playoff hopes going. Yamamoto helped them do that with a pair of big plays. He returned one blocked punt 35 yards for a touchdown and blocked another one through the back of the end zone for a safety. Yamamoto's touchdown was the first scoring in a 65-21 win at North. He also plays defense and contributed with seven tackles. Mesa can clinch the 6A Fiesta Region this week.

Next Up: Mesa (5-3) is at home against Trevor Browne (5-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Basha

Basha was riding an 11-game losing streak in the series against its more heralded district rival, Chandler. Three of those defeats had come in the postseason. But none of that was on this current group of Bears, who last played the Wolves in 2019. With the ESPNU cameras descended upon the state to see the high-profile Class of '24 quarterback matchup, it was the defenses that took center stage in a 14-7 Basha victory. Demond Williams had more than 100 yards rushing (including an 83-yard run) and passing for the Bears. A 49-yard throw to Bryson Dedmon set Basha up at the 1-yard line with less than two minutes to go. Soon after, a short run from Deshaun Buchanan broke the 7-7 tie that had existed since the first quarter. Defensive back DJ Jaiman came up with an interception on Chandler's final drive to seal it. Other defensive heroes included DB Cole Martin (18 tackles) and linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (19 tackles). The Bears are definitely more tested than they were a year ago during an undefeated regular season. Basha went 3-1 against teams ranked in the top 100 this year (Chandler was No. 9).

Next Up: Basha (7-1) takes the short road trip east to Casteel (6-2) this Friday.

