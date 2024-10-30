Gridiron Arizona’s 8 Shining Stars: Week 9

STAT BLOG: 10/29/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Grant Guidry (Westview)

The 6-4, 210-pound signal caller kept the Knights going in the right direction as they won for the fifth time in six games, handing Cibola a road loss, 59-28. Guidry had school-records for touchdown passes (six) and yardage (404) as he was 16-of-22 passing. Guidry, playing just his third game this season, established a connection with Addarius Miles (7 catches for 214 yards & 5 TDs). With the win, Westview surpassed its win total from last year.

Next Up: Westview (5-3) is at home in Avondale against Kellis (7-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Pharis Jenkins (Cesar Chavez)

The 5-9, 170-pound sophomore had his biggest night of the season piling up 235 yards on his 20 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns in a 41-40 win over Mesa. This was his second straight 100-yard game and Jenkins now has 782 yards on the season. More importantly, the Champions are 6-2 and sit at 3-0 in the 6A Fiesta Region. A win this week would give Cesar Chavez the region crown.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (6-2) is at home in Laveen against Mesa Mountain View (7-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Isaac Price (Desert Vista)

The 5-11, 170-pounder led the Thunder pass-catching crew with 227 yards in Desert Vista’s 47-26 victory over Ironwood. He did that in just five receptions with a long of 61 yards. DVHS quarterback Seth Hanson had 344 yards passing and Price also threw a TD to Aeneas Redmond that went for 82 yards. The Thunder have a chance to get back-to-back wins this Friday for the first time since 2021.

Next Up: Desert Vista (2-6) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (1-7) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Bleu Dantzler (Basha)

The Bears made it tough on Chandler in the second half as they shut the Wolves out over the last 24 minutes. Basha came back from a 27-21 halftime deficit to take its fourth straight win over CHS, 38-27. Dantzler, a 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher, had three sacks and eight tackles (5 TFL). He also announced his commitment this week to Oregon State. The Bears haven’t lost to an Arizona team all season and with one more win, will secure the 6A Premier Region title.

Next Up: Basha (7-1) is on the road in Queen Creek against Casteel (4-4) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Dinos Drossos (Salpointe)

The 6-4, 220-pound senior had himself a big night in a road win at Mountain Pointe. Drossos not only had an interception and a fumble recovery, but he turned them both into touchdowns. The Lancers went on to win 29-12, making them 4-0 in games played in the Valley this season. Salpointe Catholic takes a run at the 6A Central Region title with a home game next week against Brophy (on Nov. 8).

Next Up: Salpointe (5-2) is at home in Tucson against Saguaro (1-7) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - TJ Tucker (Desert Edge)

Desert Edge is staying in contention to extend its playoff streak to 15 seasons. Tucker was a wrecking crew to Canyon View’s passing game last Friday. He intercepted three passes for the Scorpions, taking one back to the house. Tucker (5-7, 160) is a senior at DEHS and carries a 3.90 GPA. He totaled 69 return yards in his picks and also made six tackles in a 28-5 victory.

Next Up: Desert Edge (5-3) is at home in Goodyear against Cactus (6-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Palmer Podwika (Horizon)

Horizon, which finds itself in the Open Division rankings (#3 at the moment), won its fourth straight game in dramatic fashion last Thursday against Higley. The Knights had just tied the game with 1:41 remaining. Horizon’s offense moved down the field and set Podwika up with a 35-yard attempt to win it. The kick was good and the Huskies had a 27-24 win. It was Podwika’s second FG of the game as he booted one from 51 late in the first quarter. The 51-yarder was the junior’s long of the year and the game-winner was his 10th made field goal.

Next Up: Horizon (7-1) is on the road in Cave Creek against Cactus Shadows (5-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Queen Creek

Just when everyone was ready to anoint Red Mountain as a top three team in the state, Queen Creek reminded everyone how strong the 6A East Valley Region is from top to bottom. The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 at the end of a quarter, before rallying for a 28-23 victory. Junior quarterback Tait Reynolds, a Clemson commit, showed all of his skills and scored on a 72-yard run to give Queen Creek a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Mountain Lions went back on top setting Reynolds up for a final drive. He took the Bulldogs down and scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown, his third of the night, in the last minute. Reynolds passed for 224 yards and ran for 128. He completed a touchdown pass to Crew Leavitt. Leavitt was one of six receivers that combined for 18 catches. Linebacker Jayson Liles wrapped up ball carriers and had 16 tackles. A total of four players combined for two sacks, including Nick Harper, who now has 11 of them on the year. Queen Creek vaulted from #12 to #9 in the Open Division rankings and can make the Open Division for the second time by winning out.

Next Up: Queen Creek (7-1) is on the road in Gilbert against Highland (6-2) this Friday.