Gridiron Weekly: A look at Perry

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/8/22

The first month of the new year is usually a quiet one on the football front. Aside from assisting in the recruitment of their current roster to colleges, it's a time to begin lifting sessions and some speed workouts.

At Perry, however, this next few weeks will shape the future of the Chandler District school located in Gilbert. It was just about a month ago that Preston Jones announced his retirement from coaching.

According to Perry assistant principal and athletic director Jennifer Burks, there have been 60 applicants for the vacant head coaching position. Of those, the committee plans to interview at least five beginning on Monday and Tuesday of the coming week. The hope is to find the best one and take that candidate to the governing board at the January 26 district meeting for approval.

"We are looking forward to a head coach who can be successful in the very strong 6A Conference and the Premier Region," Burks said in an e-mail interview. "But more than wins and losses, we are looking for someone who can build relationships with students, staff, and the community, while maintaining a strong sense of integrity within the program."

I also talked with a pair of seniors in the program and both echoed the brotherhood within the team and the relationships that get built with the players and coaches that lead to the happiest moments of playing high school football.

"We all spent so much time together that everyone was familiar with each other," senior wide receiver Ian Nieto said in an e-mail interview. "Nobody was a stranger. We all made bonds that will last a lifetime."

Nieto has an offer from Lewis & Clark University and senior defensive end Steven Kennedy Jr. has three offers, including a recent Division II one from Western Colorado.

"It really felt like I had a group of people who would always have my back," Kennedy Jr. said in an e-mail interview. "I'm going to miss playing football with them."

Jones came to Perry in 2007 when the school opened from Highland, where he was the head coach for five seasons. The Pumas played their first varsity game in 2008 (with an independent schedule). Over the next 13 seasons, Perry made the playoffs 11 times capped by trips to the 6A final in 2017 and 2018. Jones compiled a record of 90-67 in his 14 years at the helm.

