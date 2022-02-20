Gridiron Weekly: Agua Fria hires new head coach

Higuera returns to Owls in first head coaching role

WEEKLY BLOG: 2/20/22 After one year away from the football program at Agua Fria, Ricky Higuera is back. And this time, it's as the head coach. Higuera was an assistant coach for the Owls before working with Millennium last season. He's a local West Valley product having played at Buckeye (Class of 2011) and then Glendale Community College before moving on to Southwestern College in Kansas. Higuera was hired as the new head coach at Agua Fria earlier this week. It's his first time as a head coach and he's excited about the challenge. "I'm looking forward to applying all of my past experiences to try and be the best head coach I can be for Agua Fria," Higuera said in an e-mail interview. "I've been lucky to learn from many along the way and I hope to showcase it this season to make those people proud, and most importantly, our kids proud, to be from Agua Fria and the West Valley." Agua Fria is rich in tradition. It was established in 1928 as Litchfield Park High School and then relocated to Avondale and given its current name in 1956. The Owls won five state championships between 1970-1991 and have a pair of NFL stars past and present with Randall McDaniel and Everson Griffen. Under George Martinez, who retired after the season, AFHS had three straight winning years. Higuera was a part of the staff for the first two of them. "We are going to continue the tradition of winning by loving on the student athletes," Higuera said. "In doing so, we will be reminding them that with hard work, commitment, fun, and hunger, we can continue to be as successful as years in the past, if not more." The 2021 Owls bolted out to a 4-0 start, which included a 67-0 road pasting of Kofa on the road in Yuma.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyICg0ISEhKSBURHMgb24gdGhlIG5pZ2h0IGZvciBBZ3VhIEZy aWHigJlzIEJyaWFuIEZ1bGx3b29kLiBXZeKAmXZlIHBsYXllZCBvbmUgZG93 biBpbiB0aGUgMlE8YnI+PGJyPjI4LTAgT3dscyAxMTo1MyAyUSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUHNtMWlRWFd4OCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bz bTFpUVhXeDg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBSYW1lciAoQF9KUmFt ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0pSYW1lci9zdGF0 dXMvMTQzOTA1NDY4NTgzOTYyNjI0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Higuera works at Agua Fria in student support services, which connect students to resources they may not know are available, along with Social Emotional Learning. He started with the school working in strength and conditioning. Higuera has also been involved in coaching wrestling and track & field for the Owls. The familiarity of not only working at the school, but with some of the staff and administration makes the coaching change a smooth transition, and an advantage. "I believe that the student-athletes understand that I will always work alongside them and continue to build the relationships that I've already made," Higuera said. "They will also be familiar with the mindset that we are going to work with the same intensity, if not higher, than when I left. The students here know the standard and expectation that I held them to." As far as the building of the staff, Higuera said there are still a couple moving pieces. It will be a mix of young, high-energy coaches that played in college, along with a couple older coaches to serve as mentors not only to the rest of the staff, but to Higuera. It's been more than a decade since Agua Fria has had a football coach stay for more than four years. Kelly Epley was the last to do so, coaching the Owls from 2001-09. Higuera sounds like he has the interest in staying there long term. "Love the school," Higuera said. "Love the tradition that comes with it. Love the students that are here and the staff that works with the students so well." Buckeye Union has established itself as a cradle for coaches. Higuera becomes the fifth alum of the Hawks to now be running his own program.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GQVNUIEZBQ1Q6IDQgb2YgdGhlIDUgSFMgaW4gdGhlIEFndWEgRnJp YSBEaXN0cmljdCBoYXZlIGEgQnVja2V5ZSBVbmlvbiBIUyBncmFkIGFzIGl0 cyBoZWFkIGNvYWNoLjxicj5MYW1hciBFYXJseSAtIE1pbGxlbm5pdW08YnI+ RHVzdGluIEpvaG5zb24gLSBWZXJyYWRvPGJyPk5pY2sgR2VocnRzIC0gQ2Fu eW9uIFZpZXc8YnI+Umlja3kgSGlndWVyYSAtIEFndWEgRnJpYTxicj5NaWtl IFdlbGNoIGF0IEVzdHJlbGxhIEZvb3RoaWxscyAoQnVja2V5ZSBEaXN0cmlj dCkgbWFrZXMgaXQgNSBCVUhTIGFsdW1zLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyaWRpcm9u IEFyaXpvbmEgKEBncmlkaXJvbmFyaXpvbmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGlyb25hcml6b25hL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk0MTgzMDE5 NzMyNTUzNzMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=