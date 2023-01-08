Cook stood out on both sides of ball for Champions

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/8/23 At the end of every season, only one team can win the Open Division gold ball and one more from the 6A Conference claims a championship. But, there are many positive stories that can come out of a football season. One from 2022, was out in Laveen in the Phoenix Union District.

Cesar Chavez HS is one of the newer schools in the PXU. It opened in 1999 and the Champions played their first varsity season in 2001. It was named after the American labor leader and civil rights activist. More than 65 percent of the student body is Hispanic. The effects of the 2020-pandemic season have been well-documented as it relates to Chavez. Unlike most of the schools in the Phoenix area, the PXU District held off when other schools returned to practice and the Champions played just a three-game season in 2020. More than 30 players transferred out after that (affecting all levels) and the head coach moved on. In April of 2021, CCHS promoted offensive coordinator William Chipley to the head coaching position. Prior to his work at Chavez, Chipley started a youth football team in South Mountain and coached in the Roosevelt School District. He has worked in the community for close to 20 years. "I think the real effect has yet to be realized," Chipley said of the stoppage of football at his school in an e-mail interview. "Not only did we lose players from the varsity team, but we saw a dip on the incoming freshmen for the past two years. We are working extra hard to make up for lost time and talent." After five years of playing in a region with other Phoenix Union schools (2015-2019), Cesar Chavez moved into a new one to challenge itself more for postseason play. The Champions remained in the 6A Central Region when play began again in 2021. That gave them opponents of Basha, Mountain View, Mountain Pointe, Desert Vista, Desert Ridge, and Corona del Sol in the past two seasons. Despite the obstacles, Chipley's approach to the job was to go all in. "Regardless of how many players we have, or their skill levels, Chavez will always get my best effort and that doesn't change," Chipley said. "I surrounded myself with great coaches and we tried not to get caught up in what we didn't have, or lost, and built around the skills and talents we did have." In 2021, Cesar Chavez started off 5-2, but finished 5-5 and missed out on the playoffs. The record in 2022 was once again 5-5, but this time, the schedule was deemed difficult enough for the Champions to make the 16th and final spot in the 6A bracket.

Cesar Chavez QB Jorge Beltran had his best season as a senior for the Champions. He passed for 2,515 yards and threw 27 touchdown passes.

Making the playoffs for the first time since 2019 was a huge step. It meant so much more than just one extra week of practice and a game to prepare for. "You want to see progress in your program each year," Chipley said. "We finished both seasons at 5-5, but we knew we had a better product on the field and the playoffs confirmed that. The playoff berth also helps with gaining the respect of our community. The community needs to know that you can attend Cesar Chavez, play in 6A with the big boys, make the playoffs, get recruited by D-I schools, and not have to travel 45 minutes to another school. We checked all those boxes." At 4-4 through eight games, if there was one that Chavez needed, it was November 4 at Desert Vista. In '21, the Champions lost the matchup with the Thunder, 45-7. This time was different as wide receiver Myseth Currie went off. The senior had 13 catches for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 46-36 victory. Prior to the season, Currie committed to Northern Arizona in June. He signed with the Lumberjacks in December. Currie finished the regular season with 1,068 yards and 15 touchdowns, scoring at least one in all 11 games. Not only was he an MVP-type player, he was a human cheat code. "Myseth is an outstanding young man," Chipley said. "He has been through more hardship and grief than any high school student should have to endure. I appreciate his loyalty sticking with us when our situation did not look good. He has demonstrated that same loyalty with NAU. As his film and numbers started to surface, he had multiple offers and interest from other D-I schools, but he stuck with NAU because of their commitment to him. I am so excited for him and his mother and can't wait to make a trip up north to see him play."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBzbyBmaXJlZCB1cCB0byBnZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DdXJyaWVNeXNldGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEN1cnJpZU15c2V0aDwvYT4gdXAgdG8gRmxhZ3N0YWZmIU9uZSBvZiB0 aGUgQkVTVCBXUiBpbiB0aGUgU3RhdGUsIGZpbG0gZG9lc27igJl0IGxpZSEg TkFVIFdSIHJvb20ganVzdCBnb3QgYmV0dGVyLiBFLkEuVC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FOdlAzNzlYYksiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xTnZQMzc5 WGJLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1bmlvciBUYXlsb3IgKEBjb2FjaEpUYXls b3I4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoSlRheWxv cjgvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1OTM2NTAwNzA1NTY2NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Many of the high-level performers from the '22 team were seniors, so it was so nice to see them get rewarded with a playoff spot. The 2021 squad had just five seniors and last season's team had 19. "It was a tremendous class of players for us," Chipley said. Their leadership and energy will be missed. They are all really good friends and that is what makes it so enjoyable for the coaches. We are looking to have seven or eight signing on February 1." Seven players from the Champions made First Team All-6A Central Region. On defense, Antwon Jenkins (defensive back) was selected along with Omega McDaniels (linebacker), Marzhon Hooks (defensive lineman), Zachary Cook (both offensive lineman and defensive lineman), and Micah Boozer (running back). Currie was selected as the region's Offensive Player of the Year and also to the First Team as a punt returner. Phillip Braxton was the only non-senior from the Champions to be chosen. The junior made it as the kick returner. Chipley is looking forward to getting his team out and connecting with the community, finding creative ways to give back and serve as we hit the offseason. "I am excited to work with the players that have been waiting patiently for their time to shine," Chipley said. "I am also looking forward to doing our 2023 player outlook meetings where we take a deep dive into player goals and plans for them moving forward. We discuss everything from grades to recruiting, weight room goals, leadership, etc." With 19 seniors leaving, there will be many holes to fill. Fortunately, there are some game-changers in the '25 class of sophomores. A few of them started last season. Arnez Parr (linebacker), Daniel Saucedo (offensive line), and Peyton Stokes (wide receiver) are the returning starters from that class. Some of the players Chipley is excited to see as juniors next year are Tommy Cruz (quarterback), Myles Alexander (running back), Nevin Reed (wide receiver), Marcus Newman (defensive back), and McKenneth Woodberry (defensive back).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQVUgbGluZW1hbiBjaGFsbGVuZ2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2c2UnRSQnBWdHQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNlJ0UkJwVnR0PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbmllbCBTYXVjZWRvIChARGFuaWVsc2F1Y2Vkbzc3 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbmllbHNhdWNlZG83 Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNTk5NDIyMzk0NTYwNTEyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Last season's defense was loaded with underclassmen. Chipley believes in his defensive coordinator, Paris Wilcox, to have those young players build on their experience and understanding of the defensive scheme. Wilcox was previously with Rocky Mountain College in Montana. "He brings a ton of energy and expertise to that side of the ball," Chipley said of Wilcox. "I'm also excited to put in the new schemes on offense. We have a different skill set offensively and will look to play to their strengths." Another area the coaching staff is working on is changing the perception of the school. "I take it personal when a family feels like they have to travel 45 minutes (away) for a great football experience," Chipley said. "Everyone knows South Phoenix/Laveen is loaded with talent, including other powerhouse high schools looking to add to their talent." Varsity defensive line coach Cliff Mann is also serving as the school's full-time recruiting coordinator. Many colleges visited the school at 39th Avenue and Baseline, south of the I-10 and east of the 202. "He is developing relationships with coaches and working with our players daily on how to put themselves in position to become more recruitable," Chipley said. I have been on the campus of Cesar Chavez several times on Friday nights throughout the years and with a strong student and community turnout, it is an amazing Friday night experience. The team actually enters the field underneath the stadium through a tunnel and emerges at the 50-yard line. Chipley has assembled, and is still continuing to add, coaches who specialize in mentoring these young student-athletes. He's in it for long-term success. We don't know who the new Saguaro head coach is yet, but it won't be Chipley. "I'm not looking for a school that already has a winning tradition and better resources," Chipley said. "I have been working/coaching in this community for close to 20 years and value my relationships with the families and players and look forward to seeing it through." Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.